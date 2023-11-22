Erweiterte Funktionen



Elringklinger Aktie: Das gibt’s ja gar nicht!




22.11.23 19:57
Aktiennews

Elringklinger, a company in the "Automotive Components" industry, has experienced a performance decline of -14.56 percent over the past 12 months. In comparison, similar stocks in the industry have increased by an average of 7.47 percent, resulting in a significant underperformance of -22.03 percent for Elringklinger. Additionally, the "Cyclical Consumer Goods" sector achieved a moderate return of 6.29 percent last year, with Elringklinger falling 20.85 percent below this average. Such underperformance in both the industry and sector leads to a negative "Poor" rating in this category.


Regarding dividend payouts, Elringklinger falls behind the industry average of 3.79 percent with a dividend of 2.78 percent. The difference of 1.01 percentage points contributes to the current "Poor" rating.


From a technical analysis perspective, Elringklinger's stock price has deviated significantly from its 200-day moving average, resulting in a negative assessment of -35.5 percent. The same applies to the 50-day moving average, which shows a negative divergence of -11.87 percent. As a result, the company receives a "Poor" rating in terms of chart analysis.


When assessing sentiment and buzz, it is observed that Elringklinger has not experienced significant changes in sentiment in recent weeks. Therefore, it receives a "Neutral" rating. Additionally, there has been no exceptional activity in social media discussions regarding the company in the last four weeks, leading to another "Neutral" rating. Overall, Elringklinger is evaluated as "Neutral" at this stage.


Sollten Elringklinger Anleger sofort verkaufen? Oder lohnt sich doch der Einstieg?


Wie wird sich Elringklinger jetzt weiter entwickeln? Lohnt sich ein Einstieg oder sollten Anleger lieber verkaufen? Die Antworten auf diese Fragen und warum Sie jetzt handeln müssen, erfahren Sie in der aktuellen Elringklinger-Analyse.



Aktuell
Technologie erfolgreich validiert - Lithium Hot Stock steigert Kapazität um Faktor 10
Neuer 350% Lithium Aktientip nach 43.233% mit Patriot Battery ($PMET)

Li-Metal Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
41,55 € 41,85 € -0,30 € -0,72% 22.11./20:44
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000JST4000 JST400 57,20 € 40,30 €
Werte im Artikel
41,55 minus
-0,72%
5,58 minus
-3,04%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		41,55 € -0,72%  16:19
Stuttgart 41,65 € +0,12%  16:04
Düsseldorf 41,05 € -1,08%  19:31
Xetra 41,40 € -1,08%  17:35
Berlin 41,40 € -1,08%  19:10
Frankfurt 41,60 € -1,19%  08:01
München 42,15 € -1,29%  08:00
Hamburg 41,60 € -2,58%  08:16
Hannover 41,60 € -2,58%  08:16
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Biotech Hot Stock entwickelt 1,8 Mrd. $ Blockbuster. Unmittelbar vor Lizenzdeal - Diesen 431% Biotech Aktientip jetzt kaufen

XORTX Therapeutics Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
139 JOST Werke AG 13.11.23
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...