Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Elringklinger":
 Aktien    


Elringklinger Aktie: Was diese Entwicklungen verraten!




05.12.23 20:07
Aktiennews

Elringklinger, a company in the "Automotive Components" industry, has experienced a performance decline of -14.56 percent over the past 12 months. In comparison, similar stocks in the industry have increased by an average of 7.47 percent, resulting in a significant underperformance of -22.03 percent for Elringklinger. Additionally, the "Cyclical Consumer Goods" sector achieved a moderate return of 6.29 percent last year, with Elringklinger falling 20.85 percent below this average. Such underperformance in both the industry and sector leads to a negative "Poor" rating in this category.


Regarding dividend payouts, Elringklinger falls behind the industry average of 3.79 percent with a dividend of 2.78 percent. The difference of 1.01 percentage points contributes to the current "Poor" rating.


From a technical analysis perspective, Elringklinger's stock price has deviated significantly from its 200-day moving average, resulting in a negative assessment of -35.5 percent. The same applies to the 50-day moving average, which shows a negative divergence of -11.87 percent. As a result, the company receives a "Poor" rating in terms of chart analysis.


When assessing sentiment and buzz, it is observed that Elringklinger has not experienced significant changes in sentiment in recent weeks. Therefore, it receives a "Neutral" rating. Additionally, there has been no exceptional activity in social media discussions regarding the company in the last four weeks, leading to another "Neutral" rating. Overall, Elringklinger is evaluated as "Neutral" at this stage.


Kaufen, halten oder verkaufen – Ihre Elringklinger-Analyse vom 05.12. liefert die Antwort:


Wie wird sich Elringklinger jetzt weiter entwickeln? Lohnt sich ein Einstieg oder sollten Anleger lieber verkaufen? Die Antworten auf diese Fragen und warum Sie jetzt handeln müssen, erfahren Sie in der aktuellen Elringklinger-Analyse.



Aktuell
Sensationelle Uran-Übernahme - Neuer 207% Uran Hot Stock
nach 3.989% mit NexGen Energy ($NXE) und 37.807% mit Denison Mines ($DNN)

Basin Uranium Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
5,80 € 5,675 € 0,125 € +2,20% 05.12./20:51
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0007856023 785602 10,73 € 4,90 €
Werte im Artikel
5,80 plus
+2,20%
101,50 minus
-3,40%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		5,80 € +2,20%  20:14
Stuttgart 5,73 € +1,69%  16:04
Berlin 5,75 € +1,32%  20:34
Düsseldorf 5,68 € +0,53%  19:30
Nasdaq OTC Other 6,74 $ 15.11.23
Xetra 5,75 € -0,17%  17:36
Frankfurt 5,745 € -2,05%  17:10
Hamburg 5,635 € -3,43%  08:16
Hannover 5,635 € -3,43%  08:16
München 5,635 € -3,51%  08:00
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Von 20 Mio. $ auf mehrere Mrd. $ - Jetzt nächster Milliardendeal. Neuer 228% Lithium Hot Stock nach 13.119% mit Vulcan Energy ($VUL)

Li-Metal Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
1999 Elringklinger-Rosige Zukunft?? 15:29
530 Automobilzulieferer 05.02.18
387 Elringklinger 24.09.15
  Löschung 23.02.13
9 ESKIVANA Dt. Nebenwerte -Z. 24.02.10
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...