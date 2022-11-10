Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "EGDON RESOURCES PLCLS0,01":
 Aktien    


Egdon Resources - Year-end revenue up by more than 530%




10.11.22 15:50
Edison Investment Research

Production from Egdon Resources’ Wressle-1 well continues to exceed forecast expectations, delivering an average gross rate of 656bopd (197bopd net) in the year ending July 2022. This high rate, combined with high commodity prices, has driven a 530% increase in revenues to £6.91m for the period, up from £1.09m in 2021. With cash of £4.8m, Egdon says it is funded for near-term committed activities. It will now look to increase Wressle production further. Onshore drilling projects have been held up by planning permission refusals, while the UK government’s stance on shale gas extraction has created uncertainty. Progress offshore has been affected by Shell’s withdrawal from the licences holding the Resolution and Endeavour gas discoveries and Egdon must carry out a 3D seismic survey across the P1929 licence by April 2023 to maintain its licence.

Aktuell
Eilt: Bahnbrechende Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal
Diesen 400% Uran Aktientip jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,0245 € 0,0245 € -   € 0,00% 10.11./18:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00B28YML29 A0M7NX 0,097 € 0,0040 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,0245 € 0,00%  09:09
Berlin 0,0305 € -6,15%  08:08
Stuttgart 0,0305 € -7,58%  08:02
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Sensationelle Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal - Jetzt enorme Kursrallye. Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...