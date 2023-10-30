Erweiterte Funktionen



Edisun Power Europe Aktie: Lieber beobachten als handeln




30.10.23 19:45
Aktiennews

Edisun Power Europe's stock receives a "Neutral" rating from analysts based on the investor sentiment and buzz. There have been no significant positive or negative discussions in the past two weeks, resulting in a neutral sentiment. The analysis of internet communication also shows a lack of strong sentiment changes recently, leading to a neutral rating. The stock has underperformed compared to others in the same sector, with a negative return of 2.17% last year, 20.51% below the average return of utility stocks. Additionally, the dividend of 1.43% is lower than the industry average of 4.37%, resulting in a negative rating.


Sollten Edisun Power Europe Anleger sofort verkaufen? Oder lohnt sich doch der Einstieg?


Wie wird sich Edisun Power Europe jetzt weiter entwickeln? Lohnt sich ein Einstieg oder sollten Anleger lieber verkaufen? Die Antworten auf diese Fragen und warum Sie jetzt handeln müssen, erfahren Sie in der aktuellen Edisun Power Europe-Analyse.





Aktuell
Lithium Hot Stock erhält 200 Mio. AUD von Regierung
Lithium Aktientip entdeckt 27,7 Mio. to Lithium - 5.079 mal mehr als Börsenwert

Vulcan Energy Resources Limited




 
Finanztrends Video zu Boeing


mehr >
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,812 € 0,806 € 0,006 € +0,74% 30.10./19:21
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AU0000182628 A3C6BV 1,63 € 0,30 €
Werte im Artikel
1,32 plus
+3,54%
184,00 plus
+2,40%
0,81 plus
+0,74%
92,00 plus
+0,55%
0,45 minus
-3,64%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,812 € +0,74%  18:32
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,8254 $ +8,26%  27.10.23
Stuttgart 0,81 € +6,02%  08:12
Düsseldorf 0,808 € +2,80%  16:30
Frankfurt 0,81 € +1,50%  20:16
München 0,816 € 0,00%  08:08
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Unmittelbar vor globalem Lizenzabkommen - Neuer 415% Pharma Hot Stock nach 10.996% mit Pfizer ($PFE) und 15.973% mit BioNTech ($BNTX)

XORTX Therapeutics Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
3 Lithium völlig neuer wert von a. 06.01.23
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...