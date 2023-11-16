Erweiterte Funktionen



Edisun Power Europe Aktie: Jetzt ist alles möglich




16.11.23 20:26
Aktiennews

Edisun Power Europe's stock receives a "Neutral" rating from analysts based on the investor sentiment and buzz. There have been no significant positive or negative discussions in the past two weeks, resulting in a neutral sentiment. The analysis of internet communication also shows a lack of strong sentiment changes recently, leading to a neutral rating. The stock has underperformed compared to others in the same sector, with a negative return of 2.17% last year, 20.51% below the average return of utility stocks. Additionally, the dividend of 1.43% is lower than the industry average of 4.37%, resulting in a negative rating.


Edisun Power Europe kaufen, halten oder verkaufen?


Wie wird sich Edisun Power Europe jetzt weiter entwickeln? Lohnt sich ein Einstieg oder sollten Anleger lieber verkaufen? Die Antworten auf diese Fragen und warum Sie jetzt handeln müssen, erfahren Sie in der aktuellen Edisun Power Europe-Analyse.





Aktuell
Lithium Hot Stock unmittelbar vor Produktionsstart
Lithium Aktientip entdeckt 27,7 Mio. to Lithium - 4.211 mal mehr als Börsenwert

Vulcan Energy Resources Limited




 
Finanztrends Video zu Silber


mehr >
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,21 $ 0,1999 $ 0,0101 $ +5,05% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA82770L3074 A3DWAL 0,47 $ 0,12 $
Werte im Artikel
0,21 plus
+5,05%
23,74 plus
+1,27%
92,00 plus
+0,55%
40,21 minus
-1,02%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,182 € -8,08%  31.10.23
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,21 $ +5,05%  20:35
Düsseldorf 0,1885 € +4,14%  08:11
Berlin 0,189 € +4,13%  08:02
Frankfurt 0,1885 € +3,86%  11:27
München 0,219 € 0,00%  08:02
Stuttgart 0,1805 € -1,37%  20:10
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Globaler Lizenzdeal soll Phase III Studie finanzieren - Strong Buy. Neuer 427% Biotech Hot Stock jetzt kaufen nach 31.205% mit Amgen ($AMGN)

XORTX Therapeutics Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
4802 hier kann man """kohle"""machen 25.04.21
4 Löschung 22.12.15
648 Prophecy Resource Corp 25.05.12
9 RED HILL - Einstieg zu spät? 22.04.10
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...