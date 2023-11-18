Edisun Power Europe Aktie: Geht es jetzt los?

Erweiterte Funktionen



18.11.23 21:08
Aktiennews

Edisun Power Europe's stock receives a "Neutral" rating from analysts based on the investor sentiment and buzz. There have been no significant positive or negative discussions in the past two weeks, resulting in a neutral sentiment. The analysis of internet communication also shows a lack of strong sentiment changes recently, leading to a neutral rating. The stock has underperformed compared to others in the same sector, with a negative return of 2.17% last year, 20.51% below the average return of utility stocks. Additionally, the dividend of 1.43% is lower than the industry average of 4.37%, resulting in a negative rating.


