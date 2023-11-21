Erweiterte Funktionen



Edisun Power Europe Aktie: Davon kann keine Rede sein!




21.11.23 12:53
Edisun Power Europe's stock receives a "Neutral" rating from analysts based on the investor sentiment and buzz. There have been no significant positive or negative discussions in the past two weeks, resulting in a neutral sentiment. The analysis of internet communication also shows a lack of strong sentiment changes recently, leading to a neutral rating. The stock has underperformed compared to others in the same sector, with a negative return of 2.17% last year, 20.51% below the average return of utility stocks. Additionally, the dividend of 1.43% is lower than the industry average of 4.37%, resulting in a negative rating.


Edisun Power Europe kaufen, halten oder verkaufen?


Wie wird sich Edisun Power Europe jetzt weiter entwickeln? Lohnt sich ein Einstieg oder sollten Anleger lieber verkaufen? Die Antworten auf diese Fragen und warum Sie jetzt handeln müssen, erfahren Sie in der aktuellen Edisun Power Europe-Analyse.





