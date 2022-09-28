Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Ebiquity":
Ebiquity - Strong uplift in operating margin




28.09.22 10:10
Edison Investment Research

Ebiquity has delivered strong first half results, with 7% organic revenue growth boosted to a 16% gain including acquisitions. An increasing proportion of revenues from the higher-margin digital media solutions and rigorous control of costs in the existing business drove a substantial uplift in underlying operating margins from 7.1% in H121 to 13.3% in H122. Full year results are expected to be in line with market expectations and we have reinstated FY22 and FY23 forecasts including the H122 acquisitions. The shares have outperformed peers and the sector, but the valuation remains at a discount.

