Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Eaton":
 Aktien      Fonds    


Eaton Aktie: Was DAS für die Zukunft bedeutet




07.11.23 11:06
Aktiennews

Eaton's stock is currently considered "neutral" based on various indicators. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on both a 7-day and 25-day basis shows that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold. In terms of the stock's performance compared to others in the industrial sector, Eaton has underperformed by 1191.07% in the past year. However, it has outperformed stocks in the electrical equipment industry by 17.94%. Taking into account discussions on social media platforms, there is a mix of positive and negative sentiment surrounding Eaton. Overall, the sentiment is considered "neutral" due to five trading signals, with three being positive and two negative. Analyzing the sentiment and buzz in the long term, there has been a decrease in discussion activity, leading to a "poor" rating. The rate of sentiment change has remained relatively stable, resulting in a "neutral" rating. Overall, Eaton's stock is assessed as "poor" based on sentiment and buzz analysis.


Eaton kaufen, halten oder verkaufen?


Wie wird sich Eaton jetzt weiter entwickeln? Lohnt sich ein Einstieg oder sollten Anleger lieber verkaufen? Die Antworten auf diese Fragen und warum Sie jetzt handeln müssen, erfahren Sie in der aktuellen Eaton-Analyse.





Aktuell
Neuer Esports Hot Stock erobert die Esport-Welt im Sturm
Nach 13.139% mit Tencent Holdings ($TCEHY) und 37.292% mit Electronic Arts ($EA)

Gamer Pakistan Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
202,90 € 202,00 € 0,90 € +0,45% 07.11./13:29
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
IE00B8KQN827 A1J88N 222,80 € 141,68 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		202,90 € +0,45%  09:32
Frankfurt 200,80 € +1,29%  08:03
Düsseldorf 200,70 € +1,16%  09:30
Hannover 200,90 € +0,88%  08:03
Stuttgart 201,20 € +0,85%  13:02
Berlin 200,70 € +0,75%  08:08
München 201,20 € 0,00%  08:02
NYSE 216,43 $ 0,00%  01:00
Nasdaq 216,48 $ 0,00%  06.11.23
AMEX 215,38 $ 0,00%  06.11.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Massives Kaufsignal - Biotech Hot Stock unmittelbar vor Lizenzdeal. Diese Biotech-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 134.452% mit Biogen ($BIIB)

XORTX Therapeutics Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...