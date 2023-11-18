Erweiterte Funktionen

Eaton Aktie: Jetzt wird's richtig interessant




18.11.23 14:21
Aktiennews

Eaton's stock is currently considered "neutral" based on various indicators. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on both a 7-day and 25-day basis shows that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold. In terms of the stock's performance compared to others in the industrial sector, Eaton has underperformed by 1191.07% in the past year. However, it has outperformed stocks in the electrical equipment industry by 17.94%. Taking into account discussions on social media platforms, there is a mix of positive and negative sentiment surrounding Eaton. Overall, the sentiment is considered "neutral" due to five trading signals, with three being positive and two negative. Analyzing the sentiment and buzz in the long term, there has been a decrease in discussion activity, leading to a "poor" rating. The rate of sentiment change has remained relatively stable, resulting in a "neutral" rating. Overall, Eaton's stock is assessed as "poor" based on sentiment and buzz analysis.


Kaufen, halten oder verkaufen – Ihre Eaton-Analyse vom 18.11. liefert die Antwort:


Wie wird sich Eaton jetzt weiter entwickeln? Lohnt sich ein Einstieg oder sollten Anleger lieber verkaufen? Die Antworten auf diese Fragen und warum Sie jetzt handeln müssen, erfahren Sie in der aktuellen Eaton-Analyse.





hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
227,80 $ 226,80 $ 1,00 $ +0,44% 17.11./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
IE00B8KQN827 A1J88N 240,39 $ 151,00 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		208,70 € -0,19%  17.11.23
AMEX 227,97 $ +0,78%  17.11.23
Frankfurt 208,10 € +0,48%  17.11.23
Hannover 208,10 € +0,48%  17.11.23
NYSE 227,80 $ +0,44%  17.11.23
Berlin 208,20 € +0,43%  17.11.23
Nasdaq 227,81 $ +0,41%  17.11.23
München 209,30 € 0,00%  17.11.23
Stuttgart 208,70 € 0,00%  17.11.23
Düsseldorf 207,50 € -0,29%  17.11.23
  = Realtime
