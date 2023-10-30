Eaton Aktie: Dies ist jetzt besonders wichtig

Erweiterte Funktionen



30.10.23 06:55
Eaton's stock is currently considered "neutral" based on various indicators. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on both a 7-day and 25-day basis shows that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold. In terms of the stock's performance compared to others in the industrial sector, Eaton has underperformed by 1191.07% in the past year. However, it has outperformed stocks in the electrical equipment industry by 17.94%. Taking into account discussions on social media platforms, there is a mix of positive and negative sentiment surrounding Eaton. Overall, the sentiment is considered "neutral" due to five trading signals, with three being positive and two negative. Analyzing the sentiment and buzz in the long term, there has been a decrease in discussion activity, leading to a "poor" rating. The rate of sentiment change has remained relatively stable, resulting in a "neutral" rating. Overall, Eaton's stock is assessed as "poor" based on sentiment and buzz analysis.


Kaufen, halten oder verkaufen – Ihre Eaton-Analyse vom 30.10. liefert die Antwort:


Wie wird sich Eaton jetzt weiter entwickeln? Lohnt sich ein Einstieg oder sollten Anleger lieber verkaufen? Die Antworten auf diese Fragen und warum Sie jetzt handeln müssen, erfahren Sie in der aktuellen Eaton-Analyse.





Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
68,90 € 68,30 € 0,60 € +0,88% 30.10./08:14
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005313506 531350 93,10 € 60,00 €
Werte im Artikel
0,055 plus
+19,05%
27,98 plus
+1,08%
153,40 plus
+0,95%
68,90 plus
+0,88%
533,00 plus
+0,57%
12,14 plus
+0,50%
219,45 plus
+0,48%
2.320 plus
+0,26%
482,30 plus
+0,15%
32,72 plus
+0,14%
62,84 plus
+0,13%
184,65 minus
-0,05%
179,85 minus
-0,14%
2,19 minus
-0,45%
6,55 minus
-2,09%
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		68,90 € +0,88%  08:14
Xetra 69,30 € +0,73%  27.10.23
Stuttgart 68,30 € 0,00%  27.10.23
Hamburg 68,50 € -0,15%  27.10.23
Hannover 68,50 € -0,15%  27.10.23
München 68,80 € -0,15%  08:00
Düsseldorf 67,90 € -0,44%  08:10
Berlin 68,20 € -0,44%  08:00
Frankfurt 68,20 € -1,16%  08:05
