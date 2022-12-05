EQS-Stimmrechte: alstria office REIT-AG (deutsch)
alstria office REIT-AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
EQS Stimmrechtsmitteilung: alstria office REIT-AG
alstria office REIT-AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel
der europaweiten Verbreitung
13.03.2023 / 15:11 CET/CEST
Stimmrechtsmitteilung
1. Angaben zum Emittenten
Name: alstria office REIT-AG
Straße, Hausnr.: Steinstraße 7
PLZ: 20095
Ort: Hamburg
Deutschland
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900QIJIGPI0DRL085
2. Grund der Mitteilung
Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten
Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten
Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
X Sonstiger Grund:
freiwillige Konzernmitteilung aufgrund Schwellenberührung eines
Tochterunternehmens
3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen
Juristische Person: Brookfield Corporation
Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Toronto, Kanada
4. Namen der Aktionäre
mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.
Lapis Luxembourg Holdings S.à r.l., Alexandrite Lake Lux Holdings S.à
r.l.
5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:
05.12.2022
6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile
Anteil Anteil Summe Anteile Gesamtzahl der
Stimmrechte Instrumente (Summe 7.a. + Stimmrechte nach
(Summe 7.a.) (Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.) § 41 WpHG
7.b.2.)
neu 95,35 % 0,00 % 95,35 % 178291272
letzte 95,11 % 0,00 % 95,11 % /
Mittei-
lung
7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen
a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN absolut in %
direkt zugerechnet direkt zugerechnet
(§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG) (§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG)
DE000A0LD2U1 0 169993292 0,00 % 95,35 %
Summe 169993292 95,35 %
b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG
Art des Fälligkeit / Ausübungszeitraum Stimmrechte Stimmrech-
Instruments Verfall / Laufzeit absolut te in %
0 0,00 %
Summe 0 0,00 %
b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG
Art des Fällig- Ausübungs- Barausgleich oder Stimm- Stimm-
Instru- keit / zeitraum / physische rechte rechte
ments Verfall Laufzeit Abwicklung absolut in %
0 0,00 %
Summe 0 0,00 %
8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen
Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht
Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des
Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten
zugerechnet werden.
X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der
obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden
Unternehmen:
Unternehmen Stimmrechte in Instrumente in Summe in %,
%, wenn 3% oder %, wenn 5% oder wenn 5% oder
höher höher höher
Brookfield % % %
Corporation
Brookfield Asset % % %
Management ULC
Brookfield Asset % % %
Management (Bermuda)
Ltd.
BSREP IV Bermuda GP % % %
of GP Limited
BSREP IV Bermuda GP % % %
L.P.
BSREP IV Alexandrite % % %
Pooling L.P.
Alexandrite Master % % %
LuxCo S.à r.l.
Alexandrite Holdings % % %
I LuxCo S.à r.l.
Alexandrite Holdings % % %
II LuxCo S.à r.l.
Alexandrite Lake GP % % %
S.à r.l.
Alexandrite Lake Lux % % %
Holdings 2 SCS
Alexandrite Lake % % %
Pledge Mezz Borrower
S.à r.l.
Alexandrite Lake Mezz % % %
Borrower S.à r.l.
Alexandrite Lake % % %
Pledge BidCo Borrower
S.à r.l.
Alexandrite Lake Lux 83,40 % % 83,40 %
Holdings S.à r.l.
- % % %
Brookfield % % %
Corporation
BPG Holdings Group % % %
Inc.
BPGH New Subco Inc. % % %
BPGH New Subco 2 Inc. % % %
BPGH Sub Inc. % % %
BPG Holdings Group % % %
(US) Holdings Inc.
BPG Holdings Bermuda % % %
Limited
BSREP III Bermuda GP % % %
of GP Limited
BSREP III Bermuda GP % % %
L.P.
BSREP III Fornax % % %
Pooling L.P.
Savoy Luxembourg % % %
Holdings S.à r.l.
Lapis Luxembourg 10,22 % % 10,22 %
Holdings S.à r.l.
- % % %
Brookfield % % %
Corporation
BPG Holdings Group % % %
Inc.
BPGH New Subco Inc. % % %
BPGH New Subco 2 Inc. % % %
BPGH Sub Inc. % % %
BPG Holdings Group % % %
(US) Holdings Inc.
BPG Holdings Bermuda % % %
Limited
BSREP III Bermuda GP % % %
of GP Limited
BSREP III Bermuda GP % % %
L.P.
BSREP III Fornax % % %
Pooling L.P.
Savoy Luxembourg % % %
Holdings S.à r.l.
Lapis Luxembourg % % %
Holdings II S.à r.l.
9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG
(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)
Datum der Hauptversammlung:
Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:
Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile
% % %
10. Sonstige Informationen:
Datum
08.03.2023
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: alstria office REIT-AG
Steinstraße 7
20095 Hamburg
Deutschland
Internet: http://www.alstria.de
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|7,29 €
|7,145 €
|0,145 €
|+2,03%
|13.03./16:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A0LD2U1
|A0LD2U
|14,32 €
|6,42 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|7,295 €
|+2,10%
|16:09
|Stuttgart
|7,25 €
|+2,55%
|15:00
|Düsseldorf
|7,215 €
|+2,41%
|16:01
|Xetra
|7,29 €
|+2,03%
|15:40
|Frankfurt
|7,24 €
|+1,97%
|14:37
|Hamburg
|7,07 €
|-1,33%
|08:16
|Hannover
|7,07 €
|-1,33%
|08:16
|München
|7,07 €
|-1,33%
|08:01
|Berlin
|7,07 €
|-1,33%
|08:00
