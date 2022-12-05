EQS-Stimmrechte: alstria office REIT-AG (deutsch)

Erweiterte Funktionen



13.03.23 15:11
dpa-AFX

alstria office REIT-AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung



EQS Stimmrechtsmitteilung: alstria office REIT-AG


alstria office REIT-AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel


der europaweiten Verbreitung



13.03.2023 / 15:11 CET/CEST


Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch EQS News -


ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Stimmrechtsmitteilung



1. Angaben zum Emittenten



Name: alstria office REIT-AG


Straße, Hausnr.: Steinstraße 7


PLZ: 20095


Ort: Hamburg


Deutschland


Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900QIJIGPI0DRL085



2. Grund der Mitteilung



Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten


Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten


Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte


X Sonstiger Grund:


freiwillige Konzernmitteilung aufgrund Schwellenberührung eines


Tochterunternehmens



3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen



Juristische Person: Brookfield Corporation


Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Toronto, Kanada



4. Namen der Aktionäre


mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.



Lapis Luxembourg Holdings S.à r.l., Alexandrite Lake Lux Holdings S.à


r.l.



5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:



05.12.2022



6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile



Anteil Anteil Summe Anteile Gesamtzahl der


Stimmrechte Instrumente (Summe 7.a. + Stimmrechte nach


(Summe 7.a.) (Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.) § 41 WpHG


7.b.2.)


neu 95,35 % 0,00 % 95,35 % 178291272


letzte 95,11 % 0,00 % 95,11 % /


Mittei-


lung



7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen


a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)



ISIN absolut in %


direkt zugerechnet direkt zugerechnet


(§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG) (§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG)


DE000A0LD2U1 0 169993292 0,00 % 95,35 %


Summe 169993292 95,35 %



b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG



Art des Fälligkeit / Ausübungszeitraum Stimmrechte Stimmrech-


Instruments Verfall / Laufzeit absolut te in %


0 0,00 %


Summe 0 0,00 %



b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG



Art des Fällig- Ausübungs- Barausgleich oder Stimm- Stimm-


Instru- keit / zeitraum / physische rechte rechte


ments Verfall Laufzeit Abwicklung absolut in %


0 0,00 %


Summe 0 0,00 %



8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen



Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht


Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des


Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten


zugerechnet werden.


X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der


obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden


Unternehmen:



Unternehmen Stimmrechte in Instrumente in Summe in %,


%, wenn 3% oder %, wenn 5% oder wenn 5% oder


höher höher höher


Brookfield % % %


Corporation


Brookfield Asset % % %


Management ULC


Brookfield Asset % % %


Management (Bermuda)


Ltd.


BSREP IV Bermuda GP % % %


of GP Limited


BSREP IV Bermuda GP % % %


L.P.


BSREP IV Alexandrite % % %


Pooling L.P.


Alexandrite Master % % %


LuxCo S.à r.l.


Alexandrite Holdings % % %


I LuxCo S.à r.l.


Alexandrite Holdings % % %


II LuxCo S.à r.l.


Alexandrite Lake GP % % %


S.à r.l.


Alexandrite Lake Lux % % %


Holdings 2 SCS


Alexandrite Lake % % %


Pledge Mezz Borrower


S.à r.l.


Alexandrite Lake Mezz % % %


Borrower S.à r.l.


Alexandrite Lake % % %


Pledge BidCo Borrower


S.à r.l.


Alexandrite Lake Lux 83,40 % % 83,40 %


Holdings S.à r.l.


- % % %


Brookfield % % %


Corporation


BPG Holdings Group % % %


Inc.


BPGH New Subco Inc. % % %


BPGH New Subco 2 Inc. % % %


BPGH Sub Inc. % % %


BPG Holdings Group % % %


(US) Holdings Inc.


BPG Holdings Bermuda % % %


Limited


BSREP III Bermuda GP % % %


of GP Limited


BSREP III Bermuda GP % % %


L.P.


BSREP III Fornax % % %


Pooling L.P.


Savoy Luxembourg % % %


Holdings S.à r.l.


Lapis Luxembourg 10,22 % % 10,22 %


Holdings S.à r.l.


- % % %


Brookfield % % %


Corporation


BPG Holdings Group % % %


Inc.


BPGH New Subco Inc. % % %


BPGH New Subco 2 Inc. % % %


BPGH Sub Inc. % % %


BPG Holdings Group % % %


(US) Holdings Inc.


BPG Holdings Bermuda % % %


Limited


BSREP III Bermuda GP % % %


of GP Limited


BSREP III Bermuda GP % % %


L.P.


BSREP III Fornax % % %


Pooling L.P.


Savoy Luxembourg % % %


Holdings S.à r.l.


Lapis Luxembourg % % %


Holdings II S.à r.l.



9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG


(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)



Datum der Hauptversammlung:


Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:



Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile


% % %



10. Sonstige Informationen:





Datum



08.03.2023




Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: alstria office REIT-AG


Steinstraße 7


20095 Hamburg


Deutschland


Internet: http://www.alstria.de





