EQS-Stimmrechte: alstria office REIT-AG (deutsch)

13.03.2023 / 15:11 CET/CEST

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Stimmrechtsmitteilung

1. Angaben zum Emittenten

Name: alstria office REIT-AG

Straße, Hausnr.: Steinstraße 7

PLZ: 20095

Ort: Hamburg

Deutschland

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900QIJIGPI0DRL085

2. Grund der Mitteilung

Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten

Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten

Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte

X Sonstiger Grund:

freiwillige Konzernmitteilung aufgrund Schwellenberührung eines

Tochterunternehmens

3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Juristische Person: Brookfield Corporation

Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Toronto, Kanada

4. Namen der Aktionäre

mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

Lapis Luxembourg Holdings S.à r.l., Alexandrite Lake Lux Holdings S.à

r.l.

5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

05.12.2022

6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile

Anteil Anteil Summe Anteile Gesamtzahl der

Stimmrechte Instrumente (Summe 7.a. + Stimmrechte nach

(Summe 7.a.) (Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.) § 41 WpHG

7.b.2.)

neu 95,35 % 0,00 % 95,35 % 178291272

letzte 95,11 % 0,00 % 95,11 % /

Mittei-

lung

7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen

a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN absolut in %

direkt zugerechnet direkt zugerechnet

(§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG) (§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG)

DE000A0LD2U1 0 169993292 0,00 % 95,35 %

Summe 169993292 95,35 %

b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG

Art des Fälligkeit / Ausübungszeitraum Stimmrechte Stimmrech-

Instruments Verfall / Laufzeit absolut te in %

0 0,00 %

Summe 0 0,00 %

b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG

Art des Fällig- Ausübungs- Barausgleich oder Stimm- Stimm-

Instru- keit / zeitraum / physische rechte rechte

ments Verfall Laufzeit Abwicklung absolut in %

0 0,00 %

Summe 0 0,00 %

8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen

Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht

Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des

Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten

zugerechnet werden.

X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der

obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden

Unternehmen:

Unternehmen Stimmrechte in Instrumente in Summe in %,

%, wenn 3% oder %, wenn 5% oder wenn 5% oder

höher höher höher

Brookfield % % %

Corporation

Brookfield Asset % % %

Management ULC

Brookfield Asset % % %

Management (Bermuda)

Ltd.

BSREP IV Bermuda GP % % %

of GP Limited

BSREP IV Bermuda GP % % %

L.P.

BSREP IV Alexandrite % % %

Pooling L.P.

Alexandrite Master % % %

LuxCo S.à r.l.

Alexandrite Holdings % % %

I LuxCo S.à r.l.

Alexandrite Holdings % % %

II LuxCo S.à r.l.

Alexandrite Lake GP % % %

S.à r.l.

Alexandrite Lake Lux % % %

Holdings 2 SCS

Alexandrite Lake % % %

Pledge Mezz Borrower

S.à r.l.

Alexandrite Lake Mezz % % %

Borrower S.à r.l.

Alexandrite Lake % % %

Pledge BidCo Borrower

S.à r.l.

Alexandrite Lake Lux 83,40 % % 83,40 %

Holdings S.à r.l.

- % % %

Brookfield % % %

Corporation

BPG Holdings Group % % %

Inc.

BPGH New Subco Inc. % % %

BPGH New Subco 2 Inc. % % %

BPGH Sub Inc. % % %

BPG Holdings Group % % %

(US) Holdings Inc.

BPG Holdings Bermuda % % %

Limited

BSREP III Bermuda GP % % %

of GP Limited

BSREP III Bermuda GP % % %

L.P.

BSREP III Fornax % % %

Pooling L.P.

Savoy Luxembourg % % %

Holdings S.à r.l.

Lapis Luxembourg 10,22 % % 10,22 %

Holdings S.à r.l.

- % % %

Brookfield % % %

Corporation

BPG Holdings Group % % %

Inc.

BPGH New Subco Inc. % % %

BPGH New Subco 2 Inc. % % %

BPGH Sub Inc. % % %

BPG Holdings Group % % %

(US) Holdings Inc.

BPG Holdings Bermuda % % %

Limited

BSREP III Bermuda GP % % %

of GP Limited

BSREP III Bermuda GP % % %

L.P.

BSREP III Fornax % % %

Pooling L.P.

Savoy Luxembourg % % %

Holdings S.à r.l.

Lapis Luxembourg % % %

Holdings II S.à r.l.

9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG

(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)

Datum der Hauptversammlung:

Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:

Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile

% % %

10. Sonstige Informationen:

Datum

08.03.2023

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sprache: Deutsch

Unternehmen: alstria office REIT-AG

Steinstraße 7

20095 Hamburg

Deutschland

Internet: http://www.alstria.de

