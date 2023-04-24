EQS-Stimmrechte: Vantage Towers AG (deutsch)
02.05.23 11:35
dpa-AFX
Vantage Towers AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
^
EQS Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Vantage Towers AG
Vantage Towers AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der
europaweiten Verbreitung
02.05.2023 / 11:35 CET/CEST
Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch EQS News -
ein Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Stimmrechtsmitteilung
1. Angaben zum Emittenten
Name: Vantage Towers AG
Straße, Hausnr.: Prinzenallee 11-13
PLZ: 40549
Ort: Düsseldorf
Deutschland
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 213800BBQO965UPQ7J59
2. Grund der Mitteilung
X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten
Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten
Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
Sonstiger Grund:
3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen
Natürliche Person (Vorname, Nachname): Paul E. Singer
Geburtsdatum: 22.08.1944
4. Namen der Aktionäre
mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.
5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:
24.04.2023
6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile
Anteil Anteil Summe Anteile Gesamtzahl der
Stimmrechte Instrumente (Summe 7.a. + Stimmrechte nach
(Summe 7.a.) (Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.) § 41 WpHG
7.b.2.)
neu 5,02 % 3,15 % 8,17 % 505782265
letzte 4,39 % 3,08 % 7,47 % /
Mittei-
lung
7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen
a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN absolut in %
direkt zugerechnet direkt zugerechnet
(§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG) (§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG)
DE000A3H3LL2 0 25385380 0,00 % 5,02 %
Summe 25385380 5,02 %
b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG
Art des Fälligkeit / Ausübungszeitraum Stimmrechte Stimmrech-
Instruments Verfall / Laufzeit absolut te in %
0 0,00 %
Summe 0 0,00 %
b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG
Art des Fällig- Ausübungs- Barausgleich Stimm- Stimm-
Instru- keit / zeitraum / oder physische rechte rechte
ments Verfall Laufzeit Abwicklung absolut in %
Cash 09/11/20- zu jeder Bar 5083314 1,01 %
Settled 26 Zeit
Equity
Swap
Cash 16/10/20- zu jeder Bar 4814902 0,95 %
Settled 26 Zeit
Equity
Swap
Cash 15/10/20- zu jeder Bar 4620243 0,91 %
Settled 26 Zeit
Equity
Swap
Cash 19/10/20- zu jeder Bar 1397172 0,28 %
Settled 26 Zeit
Equity
Swap
Summe 15915631 3,15 %
8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen
Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht
Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des
Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten
zugerechnet werden.
X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der
obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden
Unternehmen:
Unternehmen Stimmrechte in Instrumente in Summe in %,
%, wenn 3% oder %, wenn 5% oder wenn 5% oder
höher höher höher
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Advisors GP % % %
LLC
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
Liverpool % % %
Associates, Ltd.
The Liverpool % % %
Limited Partnership
- % % %
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Advisors GP % % %
LLC
Elliott Capital % % %
Advisors, L.P.
Elliott Special GP, % % %
LLC
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
Liverpool % % %
Associates, Ltd.
The Liverpool % % %
Limited Partnership
- % % %
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Advisors GP % % %
LLC
Elliott Capital % % %
Advisors, L.P.
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
Liverpool % % %
Associates, Ltd.
The Liverpool % % %
Limited Partnership
- % % %
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Special GP, % % %
LLC
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
Liverpool % % %
Associates, Ltd.
The Liverpool % % %
Limited Partnership
- % % %
Paul E. Singer % % %
Braxton Associates, % % %
Inc.
Elliott Capital % % %
Advisors, L.P.
Elliott Special GP, % % %
LLC
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
Liverpool % % %
Associates, Ltd.
The Liverpool % % %
Limited Partnership
- % % %
Paul E. Singer % % %
Braxton Associates, % % %
Inc.
Elliott Capital % % %
Advisors, L.P.
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
Liverpool % % %
Associates, Ltd.
The Liverpool % % %
Limited Partnership
- % % %
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Asset % % %
Management LLC
Elliott Capital % % %
Advisors, L.P.
Elliott Special GP, % % %
LLC
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
Liverpool % % %
Associates, Ltd.
The Liverpool % % %
Limited Partnership
- % % %
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Asset % % %
Management LLC
Elliott Capital % % %
Advisors, L.P.
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
Liverpool % % %
Associates, Ltd.
The Liverpool % % %
Limited Partnership
- % % %
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Advisors GP % % %
LLC
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
Warrington LLC % % %
- % % %
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Advisors GP % % %
LLC
Elliott Capital % % %
Advisors, L.P.
Elliott Special GP, % % %
LLC
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
Warrington LLC % % %
- % % %
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Advisors GP % % %
LLC
Elliott Capital % % %
Advisors, L.P.
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
Warrington LLC % % %
- % % %
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Special GP, % % %
LLC
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
Warrington LLC % % %
- % % %
Paul E. Singer % % %
Braxton Associates, % % %
Inc.
Elliott Capital % % %
Advisors, L.P.
Elliott Special GP, % % %
LLC
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
Warrington LLC % % %
- % % %
Paul E. Singer % % %
Braxton Associates, % % %
Inc.
Elliott Capital % % %
Advisors, L.P.
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
Warrington LLC % % %
- % % %
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Asset % % %
Management LLC
Elliott Capital % % %
Advisors, L.P.
Elliott Special GP, % % %
LLC
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
Warrington LLC % % %
- % % %
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Asset % % %
Management LLC
Elliott Capital % % %
Advisors, L.P.
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
Warrington LLC % % %
- % % %
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott % % %
International
Advisors GP LLC
Elliott % % %
International
Special GP, LLC
Hambledon, Inc. % % %
Elliott 3,34 % % 5,48 %
International, L.P.
Buckthorn % % %
International
Limited
Wolverton % % %
(Luxembourg) S.à
r.l.
Cornwall % % %
(Luxembourg) S.à
r.l.
- % % %
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott % % %
International
Capital Advisors
Inc.
Elliott % % %
International
Special GP, LLC
Hambledon, Inc. % % %
Elliott 3,34 % % 5,48 %
International, L.P.
Buckthorn % % %
International
Limited
Wolverton % % %
(Luxembourg) S.à
r.l.
Cornwall % % %
(Luxembourg) S.à
r.l.
- % % %
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott % % %
International
Advisors GP LLC
Elliott % % %
International
Special GP, LLC
Hambledon, Inc. % % %
Elliott 3,34 % % 5,48 %
International, L.P.
Maidenhead LLC % % %
- % % %
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott % % %
International
Capital Advisors
Inc.
Elliott % % %
International
Special GP, LLC
Hambledon, Inc. % % %
Elliott 3,34 % % 5,48 %
International, L.P.
Maidenhead LLC % % %
- % % %
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Investment % % %
Management GP LLC
Elliott Investment 5,02 % % 8,17 %
Management L.P.
9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG
(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)
Datum der Hauptversammlung:
Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:
Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile
% % %
10. Sonstige Informationen:
Datum
28.04.2023
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
02.05.2023 CET/CEST Die EQS Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche
Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter https://eqs-news.com
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Vantage Towers AG
Prinzenallee 11-13
40549 Düsseldorf
Deutschland
Internet: https://www.vantagetowers.com/
Ende der Mitteilung EQS News-Service
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
1621991 02.05.2023 CET/CEST
°
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|32,80 €
|32,52 €
|0,28 €
|+0,86%
|02.05./12:03
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A3H3LL2
|A3H3LL
|34,96 €
|24,90 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|32,74 €
|+0,55%
|11:59
|Stuttgart
|32,76 €
|+0,86%
|12:00
|Xetra
|32,80 €
|+0,86%
|11:37
|Frankfurt
|32,62 €
|+0,25%
|10:40
|München
|32,68 €
|-0,06%
|08:05
|Düsseldorf
|32,48 €
|-0,18%
|08:11
|Hamburg
|32,46 €
|-0,18%
|08:16
|Hannover
|32,46 €
|-0,18%
|08:16
|Berlin
|32,46 €
|-0,18%
|08:05
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|113
|Vantage Towers AG
|31.01.23