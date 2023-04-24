EQS-Stimmrechte: Vantage Towers AG (deutsch)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Vantage Towers":

Vantage Towers AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

^

EQS Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Vantage Towers AG

Vantage Towers AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der

europaweiten Verbreitung

02.05.2023 / 11:35 CET/CEST

Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch EQS News -

ein Service der EQS Group AG.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Stimmrechtsmitteilung

1. Angaben zum Emittenten

Name: Vantage Towers AG

Straße, Hausnr.: Prinzenallee 11-13

PLZ: 40549

Ort: Düsseldorf

Deutschland

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 213800BBQO965UPQ7J59

2. Grund der Mitteilung

X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten

Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten

Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte

Sonstiger Grund:

3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Natürliche Person (Vorname, Nachname): Paul E. Singer

Geburtsdatum: 22.08.1944

4. Namen der Aktionäre

mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

24.04.2023

6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile

Anteil Anteil Summe Anteile Gesamtzahl der

Stimmrechte Instrumente (Summe 7.a. + Stimmrechte nach

(Summe 7.a.) (Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.) § 41 WpHG

7.b.2.)

neu 5,02 % 3,15 % 8,17 % 505782265

letzte 4,39 % 3,08 % 7,47 % /

Mittei-

lung

7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen

a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN absolut in %

direkt zugerechnet direkt zugerechnet

(§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG) (§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG)

DE000A3H3LL2 0 25385380 0,00 % 5,02 %

Summe 25385380 5,02 %

b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG

Art des Fälligkeit / Ausübungszeitraum Stimmrechte Stimmrech-

Instruments Verfall / Laufzeit absolut te in %

0 0,00 %

Summe 0 0,00 %

b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG

Art des Fällig- Ausübungs- Barausgleich Stimm- Stimm-

Instru- keit / zeitraum / oder physische rechte rechte

ments Verfall Laufzeit Abwicklung absolut in %

Cash 09/11/20- zu jeder Bar 5083314 1,01 %

Settled 26 Zeit

Equity

Swap

Cash 16/10/20- zu jeder Bar 4814902 0,95 %

Settled 26 Zeit

Equity

Swap

Cash 15/10/20- zu jeder Bar 4620243 0,91 %

Settled 26 Zeit

Equity

Swap

Cash 19/10/20- zu jeder Bar 1397172 0,28 %

Settled 26 Zeit

Equity

Swap

Summe 15915631 3,15 %

8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen

Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht

Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des

Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten

zugerechnet werden.

X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der

obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden

Unternehmen:

Unternehmen Stimmrechte in Instrumente in Summe in %,

%, wenn 3% oder %, wenn 5% oder wenn 5% oder

höher höher höher

Paul E. Singer % % %

Elliott Advisors GP % % %

LLC

Elliott Associates, % % %

L.P.

Liverpool % % %

Associates, Ltd.

The Liverpool % % %

Limited Partnership

- % % %

Paul E. Singer % % %

Elliott Advisors GP % % %

LLC

Elliott Capital % % %

Advisors, L.P.

Elliott Special GP, % % %

LLC

Elliott Associates, % % %

L.P.

Liverpool % % %

Associates, Ltd.

The Liverpool % % %

Limited Partnership

- % % %

Paul E. Singer % % %

Elliott Advisors GP % % %

LLC

Elliott Capital % % %

Advisors, L.P.

Elliott Associates, % % %

L.P.

Liverpool % % %

Associates, Ltd.

The Liverpool % % %

Limited Partnership

- % % %

Paul E. Singer % % %

Elliott Special GP, % % %

LLC

Elliott Associates, % % %

L.P.

Liverpool % % %

Associates, Ltd.

The Liverpool % % %

Limited Partnership

- % % %

Paul E. Singer % % %

Braxton Associates, % % %

Inc.

Elliott Capital % % %

Advisors, L.P.

Elliott Special GP, % % %

LLC

Elliott Associates, % % %

L.P.

Liverpool % % %

Associates, Ltd.

The Liverpool % % %

Limited Partnership

- % % %

Paul E. Singer % % %

Braxton Associates, % % %

Inc.

Elliott Capital % % %

Advisors, L.P.

Elliott Associates, % % %

L.P.

Liverpool % % %

Associates, Ltd.

The Liverpool % % %

Limited Partnership

- % % %

Paul E. Singer % % %

Elliott Asset % % %

Management LLC

Elliott Capital % % %

Advisors, L.P.

Elliott Special GP, % % %

LLC

Elliott Associates, % % %

L.P.

Liverpool % % %

Associates, Ltd.

The Liverpool % % %

Limited Partnership

- % % %

Paul E. Singer % % %

Elliott Asset % % %

Management LLC

Elliott Capital % % %

Advisors, L.P.

Elliott Associates, % % %

L.P.

Liverpool % % %

Associates, Ltd.

The Liverpool % % %

Limited Partnership

- % % %

Paul E. Singer % % %

Elliott Advisors GP % % %

LLC

Elliott Associates, % % %

L.P.

Warrington LLC % % %

- % % %

Paul E. Singer % % %

Elliott Advisors GP % % %

LLC

Elliott Capital % % %

Advisors, L.P.

Elliott Special GP, % % %

LLC

Elliott Associates, % % %

L.P.

Warrington LLC % % %

- % % %

Paul E. Singer % % %

Elliott Advisors GP % % %

LLC

Elliott Capital % % %

Advisors, L.P.

Elliott Associates, % % %

L.P.

Warrington LLC % % %

- % % %

Paul E. Singer % % %

Elliott Special GP, % % %

LLC

Elliott Associates, % % %

L.P.

Warrington LLC % % %

- % % %

Paul E. Singer % % %

Braxton Associates, % % %

Inc.

Elliott Capital % % %

Advisors, L.P.

Elliott Special GP, % % %

LLC

Elliott Associates, % % %

L.P.

Warrington LLC % % %

- % % %

Paul E. Singer % % %

Braxton Associates, % % %

Inc.

Elliott Capital % % %

Advisors, L.P.

Elliott Associates, % % %

L.P.

Warrington LLC % % %

- % % %

Paul E. Singer % % %

Elliott Asset % % %

Management LLC

Elliott Capital % % %

Advisors, L.P.

Elliott Special GP, % % %

LLC

Elliott Associates, % % %

L.P.

Warrington LLC % % %

- % % %

Paul E. Singer % % %

Elliott Asset % % %

Management LLC

Elliott Capital % % %

Advisors, L.P.

Elliott Associates, % % %

L.P.

Warrington LLC % % %

- % % %

Paul E. Singer % % %

Elliott % % %

International

Advisors GP LLC

Elliott % % %

International

Special GP, LLC

Hambledon, Inc. % % %

Elliott 3,34 % % 5,48 %

International, L.P.

Buckthorn % % %

International

Limited

Wolverton % % %

(Luxembourg) S.à

r.l.

Cornwall % % %

(Luxembourg) S.à

r.l.

- % % %

Paul E. Singer % % %

Elliott % % %

International

Capital Advisors

Inc.

Elliott % % %

International

Special GP, LLC

Hambledon, Inc. % % %

Elliott 3,34 % % 5,48 %

International, L.P.

Buckthorn % % %

International

Limited

Wolverton % % %

(Luxembourg) S.à

r.l.

Cornwall % % %

(Luxembourg) S.à

r.l.

- % % %

Paul E. Singer % % %

Elliott % % %

International

Advisors GP LLC

Elliott % % %

International

Special GP, LLC

Hambledon, Inc. % % %

Elliott 3,34 % % 5,48 %

International, L.P.

Maidenhead LLC % % %

- % % %

Paul E. Singer % % %

Elliott % % %

International

Capital Advisors

Inc.

Elliott % % %

International

Special GP, LLC

Hambledon, Inc. % % %

Elliott 3,34 % % 5,48 %

International, L.P.

Maidenhead LLC % % %

- % % %

Paul E. Singer % % %

Elliott Investment % % %

Management GP LLC

Elliott Investment 5,02 % % 8,17 %

Management L.P.

9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG

(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)

Datum der Hauptversammlung:

Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:

Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile

% % %

10. Sonstige Informationen:

Datum

28.04.2023

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

02.05.2023 CET/CEST Die EQS Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche

Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter https://eqs-news.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sprache: Deutsch

Unternehmen: Vantage Towers AG

Prinzenallee 11-13

40549 Düsseldorf

Deutschland

Internet: https://www.vantagetowers.com/

Ende der Mitteilung EQS News-Service

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

1621991 02.05.2023 CET/CEST

°