EQS-Stimmrechte: Vantage Towers AG (deutsch)




31.01.23 13:19
dpa-AFX

Vantage Towers AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung



^


EQS Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Vantage Towers AG


Vantage Towers AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der


europaweiten Verbreitung



31.01.2023 / 13:19 CET/CEST


Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch EQS News -


ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Stimmrechtsmitteilung



1. Angaben zum Emittenten



Name: Vantage Towers AG


Straße, Hausnr.: Prinzenallee 11-13


PLZ: 40549


Ort: Düsseldorf


Deutschland


Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 213800BBQO965UPQ7J59



2. Grund der Mitteilung



X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten


X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten


Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte


Sonstiger Grund:



3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen



Natürliche Person (Vorname, Nachname): Paul E. Singer


Geburtsdatum: 22.08.1944



4. Namen der Aktionäre


mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.





5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:



24.01.2023



6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile



Anteil Anteil Summe Anteile Gesamtzahl der


Stimmrechte Instrumente (Summe 7.a. + Stimmrechte nach


(Summe 7.a.) (Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.) § 41 WpHG


7.b.2.)


neu 3,45 % 2,16 % 5,61 % 505782265


letzte n/a % n/a % n/a % /


Mittei-


lung



7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen


a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)



ISIN absolut in %


direkt zugerechnet direkt zugerechnet


(§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG) (§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG)


DE000A3H3LL2 0 17442378 0,00 % 3,45 %


Summe 17442378 3,45 %



b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG



Art des Fälligkeit / Ausübungszeitraum Stimmrechte Stimmrech-


Instruments Verfall / Laufzeit absolut te in %


0 0,00 %


Summe 0 0,00 %



b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG



Art des Fälligkeit Ausübungs- Barausgleich Stimm- Stimm-


Instru- / Verfall zeitraum / oder physische rechte rechte


ments Laufzeit Abwicklung absolut in %


Cash 09.11.2026 zu jeder Bar 2824741 0,56 %


Settled Zeit


Equity


Swap


Cash 16.10.2026 zu jeder Bar 3500000 0,69 %


Settled Zeit


Equity


Swap


Cash 15.10.2026 zu jeder Bar 2587537 0,51 %


Settled Zeit


Equity


Swap


Cash 19.10.2026 zu jeder Bar 2000000 0,40 %


Settled Zeit


Equity


Swap


Summe 10912278 2,16 %



8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen



Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht


Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des


Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten


zugerechnet werden.


X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der


obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden


Unternehmen:



Unternehmen Stimmrechte in Instrumente in Summe in %,


%, wenn 3% oder %, wenn 5% oder wenn 5% oder


höher höher höher


Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott Advisors GP % % %


LLC


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


The Liverpool % % %


Limited Partnership


- % % %


Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott Advisors GP % % %


LLC


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


Liverpool % % %


Associates, Ltd.


The Liverpool % % %


Limited Partnership


- % % %


Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott Advisors GP % % %


LLC


Elliott Capital % % %


Advisors, L.P.


Elliott Special GP, % % %


LLC


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


The Liverpool % % %


Limited Partnership


- % % %


Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott Advisors GP % % %


LLC


Elliott Capital % % %


Advisors, L.P.


Elliott Special GP, % % %


LLC


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


Liverpool % % %


Associates, Ltd.


The Liverpool % % %


Limited Partnership


- % % %


Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott Advisors GP % % %


LLC


Elliott Capital % % %


Advisors, L.P.


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


The Liverpool % % %


Limited Partnership


- % % %


Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott Advisors GP % % %


LLC


Elliott Capital % % %


Advisors, L.P.


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


Liverpool % % %


Associates, Ltd.


The Liverpool % % %


Limited Partnership


- % % %


Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott Special GP, % % %


LLC


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


The Liverpool % % %


Limited Partnership


- % % %


Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott Special GP, % % %


LLC


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


Liverpool % % %


Associates, Ltd.


The Liverpool % % %


Limited Partnership


- % % %


Paul E. Singer % % %


Braxton Associates, % % %


Inc.


Elliott Capital % % %


Advisors, L.P.


Elliott Special GP, % % %


LLC


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


The Liverpool % % %


Limited Partnership


- % % %


Paul E. Singer % % %


Braxton Associates, % % %


Inc.


Elliott Capital % % %


Advisors, L.P.


Elliott Special GP, % % %


LLC


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


Liverpool % % %


Associates, Ltd.


The Liverpool % % %


Limited Partnership


- % % %


Paul E. Singer % % %


Braxton Associates, % % %


Inc.


Elliott Capital % % %


Advisors, L.P.


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


The Liverpool % % %


Limited Partnership


- % % %


Paul E. Singer % % %


Braxton Associates, % % %


Inc.


Elliott Capital % % %


Advisors, L.P.


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


Liverpool % % %


Associates, Ltd.


The Liverpool % % %


Limited Partnership


- % % %


Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott Asset % % %


Management LLC


Elliott Capital % % %


Advisors, L.P.


Elliott Special GP, % % %


LLC


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


The Liverpool % % %


Limited Partnership


- % % %


Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott Asset % % %


Management LLC


Elliott Capital % % %


Advisors, L.P.


Elliott Special GP, % % %


LLC


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


Liverpool % % %


Associates, Ltd.


The Liverpool % % %


Limited Partnership


- % % %


Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott Asset % % %


Management LLC


Elliott Capital % % %


Advisors, L.P.


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


The Liverpool % % %


Limited Partnership


- % % %


Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott Asset % % %


Management LLC


Elliott Capital % % %


Advisors, L.P.


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


Liverpool % % %


Associates, Ltd.


The Liverpool % % %


Limited Partnership


- % % %


Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott % % %


International


Advisors GP LLC


Elliott % % %


International


Special GP, LLC


Hambledon, Inc. % % %


Elliott % % %


International, L.P.


Buckthorn % % %


International


Limited


Wolverton % % %


(Luxembourg) S.à


r.l.


Cornwall % % %


(Luxembourg) S.à


r.l.


- % % %


Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott % % %


International


Capital Advisors


Inc.


Elliott % % %


International


Special GP, LLC


Hambledon, Inc. % % %


Elliott % % %


International, L.P.


Buckthorn % % %


International


Limited


Wolverton % % %


(Luxembourg) S.à


r.l.


Cornwall % % %


(Luxembourg) S.à


r.l.


- % % %


Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott Investment % % %


Management GP LLC


Elliott Investment 3,45 % % 5,61 %


Management L.P.



9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG


(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)



Datum der Hauptversammlung:


Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:



Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile


% % %



10. Sonstige Informationen:





Datum



30.01.2023




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



31.01.2023 CET/CEST Die EQS Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche


Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter https://eqs-news.com



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Vantage Towers AG


Prinzenallee 11-13


40549 Düsseldorf


Deutschland


Internet: https://www.vantagetowers.com/





Ende der Mitteilung EQS News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



1547811 31.01.2023 CET/CEST



°






