EQS-Stimmrechte: Vantage Towers AG (deutsch)
31.01.23 13:19
dpa-AFX
Vantage Towers AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
^
EQS Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Vantage Towers AG
Vantage Towers AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der
europaweiten Verbreitung
31.01.2023 / 13:19 CET/CEST
Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch EQS News -
ein Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Stimmrechtsmitteilung
1. Angaben zum Emittenten
Name: Vantage Towers AG
Straße, Hausnr.: Prinzenallee 11-13
PLZ: 40549
Ort: Düsseldorf
Deutschland
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 213800BBQO965UPQ7J59
2. Grund der Mitteilung
X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten
X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten
Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
Sonstiger Grund:
3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen
Natürliche Person (Vorname, Nachname): Paul E. Singer
Geburtsdatum: 22.08.1944
4. Namen der Aktionäre
mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.
5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:
24.01.2023
6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile
Anteil Anteil Summe Anteile Gesamtzahl der
Stimmrechte Instrumente (Summe 7.a. + Stimmrechte nach
(Summe 7.a.) (Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.) § 41 WpHG
7.b.2.)
neu 3,45 % 2,16 % 5,61 % 505782265
letzte n/a % n/a % n/a % /
Mittei-
lung
7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen
a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN absolut in %
direkt zugerechnet direkt zugerechnet
(§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG) (§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG)
DE000A3H3LL2 0 17442378 0,00 % 3,45 %
Summe 17442378 3,45 %
b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG
Art des Fälligkeit / Ausübungszeitraum Stimmrechte Stimmrech-
Instruments Verfall / Laufzeit absolut te in %
0 0,00 %
Summe 0 0,00 %
b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG
Art des Fälligkeit Ausübungs- Barausgleich Stimm- Stimm-
Instru- / Verfall zeitraum / oder physische rechte rechte
ments Laufzeit Abwicklung absolut in %
Cash 09.11.2026 zu jeder Bar 2824741 0,56 %
Settled Zeit
Equity
Swap
Cash 16.10.2026 zu jeder Bar 3500000 0,69 %
Settled Zeit
Equity
Swap
Cash 15.10.2026 zu jeder Bar 2587537 0,51 %
Settled Zeit
Equity
Swap
Cash 19.10.2026 zu jeder Bar 2000000 0,40 %
Settled Zeit
Equity
Swap
Summe 10912278 2,16 %
8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen
Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht
Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des
Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten
zugerechnet werden.
X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der
obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden
Unternehmen:
Unternehmen Stimmrechte in Instrumente in Summe in %,
%, wenn 3% oder %, wenn 5% oder wenn 5% oder
höher höher höher
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Advisors GP % % %
LLC
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
The Liverpool % % %
Limited Partnership
- % % %
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Advisors GP % % %
LLC
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
Liverpool % % %
Associates, Ltd.
The Liverpool % % %
Limited Partnership
- % % %
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Advisors GP % % %
LLC
Elliott Capital % % %
Advisors, L.P.
Elliott Special GP, % % %
LLC
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
The Liverpool % % %
Limited Partnership
- % % %
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Advisors GP % % %
LLC
Elliott Capital % % %
Advisors, L.P.
Elliott Special GP, % % %
LLC
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
Liverpool % % %
Associates, Ltd.
The Liverpool % % %
Limited Partnership
- % % %
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Advisors GP % % %
LLC
Elliott Capital % % %
Advisors, L.P.
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
The Liverpool % % %
Limited Partnership
- % % %
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Advisors GP % % %
LLC
Elliott Capital % % %
Advisors, L.P.
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
Liverpool % % %
Associates, Ltd.
The Liverpool % % %
Limited Partnership
- % % %
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Special GP, % % %
LLC
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
The Liverpool % % %
Limited Partnership
- % % %
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Special GP, % % %
LLC
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
Liverpool % % %
Associates, Ltd.
The Liverpool % % %
Limited Partnership
- % % %
Paul E. Singer % % %
Braxton Associates, % % %
Inc.
Elliott Capital % % %
Advisors, L.P.
Elliott Special GP, % % %
LLC
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
The Liverpool % % %
Limited Partnership
- % % %
Paul E. Singer % % %
Braxton Associates, % % %
Inc.
Elliott Capital % % %
Advisors, L.P.
Elliott Special GP, % % %
LLC
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
Liverpool % % %
Associates, Ltd.
The Liverpool % % %
Limited Partnership
- % % %
Paul E. Singer % % %
Braxton Associates, % % %
Inc.
Elliott Capital % % %
Advisors, L.P.
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
The Liverpool % % %
Limited Partnership
- % % %
Paul E. Singer % % %
Braxton Associates, % % %
Inc.
Elliott Capital % % %
Advisors, L.P.
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
Liverpool % % %
Associates, Ltd.
The Liverpool % % %
Limited Partnership
- % % %
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Asset % % %
Management LLC
Elliott Capital % % %
Advisors, L.P.
Elliott Special GP, % % %
LLC
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
The Liverpool % % %
Limited Partnership
- % % %
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Asset % % %
Management LLC
Elliott Capital % % %
Advisors, L.P.
Elliott Special GP, % % %
LLC
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
Liverpool % % %
Associates, Ltd.
The Liverpool % % %
Limited Partnership
- % % %
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Asset % % %
Management LLC
Elliott Capital % % %
Advisors, L.P.
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
The Liverpool % % %
Limited Partnership
- % % %
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Asset % % %
Management LLC
Elliott Capital % % %
Advisors, L.P.
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
Liverpool % % %
Associates, Ltd.
The Liverpool % % %
Limited Partnership
- % % %
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott % % %
International
Advisors GP LLC
Elliott % % %
International
Special GP, LLC
Hambledon, Inc. % % %
Elliott % % %
International, L.P.
Buckthorn % % %
International
Limited
Wolverton % % %
(Luxembourg) S.à
r.l.
Cornwall % % %
(Luxembourg) S.à
r.l.
- % % %
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott % % %
International
Capital Advisors
Inc.
Elliott % % %
International
Special GP, LLC
Hambledon, Inc. % % %
Elliott % % %
International, L.P.
Buckthorn % % %
International
Limited
Wolverton % % %
(Luxembourg) S.à
r.l.
Cornwall % % %
(Luxembourg) S.à
r.l.
- % % %
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Investment % % %
Management GP LLC
Elliott Investment 3,45 % % 5,61 %
Management L.P.
9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG
(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)
Datum der Hauptversammlung:
Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:
Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile
% % %
10. Sonstige Informationen:
Datum
30.01.2023
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Vantage Towers AG
Prinzenallee 11-13
40549 Düsseldorf
Deutschland
Internet: https://www.vantagetowers.com/
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|33,26 €
|33,14 €
|0,12 €
|+0,36%
|31.01./14:36
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A3H3LL2
|A3H3LL
|33,60 €
|24,90 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|33,34 €
|+0,66%
|14:44
|München
|33,12 €
|+1,66%
|08:00
|Berlin
|33,12 €
|+1,41%
|08:00
|Düsseldorf
|33,04 €
|+1,35%
|08:11
|Hannover
|33,00 €
|+1,35%
|08:15
|Frankfurt
|33,30 €
|+0,48%
|14:20
|Xetra
|33,28 €
|+0,42%
|14:35
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|34,05 $
|+0,04%
|04.01.23
|Hamburg
|33,00 €
|-0,06%
|08:15
|Stuttgart
|33,12 €
|-0,12%
|14:30
