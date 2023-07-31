EQS-Stimmrechte: Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (deutsch)

Erweiterte Funktionen



31.07.23 16:12
Ströer SE & Co. KGaA: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 43 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung



EQS Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Ströer SE & Co. KGaA


Ströer SE & Co. KGaA: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 43 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel


der europaweiten Verbreitung



31.07.2023 / 16:12 CET/CEST


Pursuant to Section 43 para 1 of the Securities Trading Act (WphG), JPMorgan


Chase & Co. notifies the following to Ströer SE & Co. KGaA , referring to


the voting rights notification by JPMorgan Chase & Co. pursuant to Sections


33, 34 WphG dated 25 July 2023 following the crossing of the threshold of


10% of voting rights in Ströer SE & Co. KGaA on 21 July 2023:



As Prime Broker, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC (subsidiary of JPMorgan Chase &


Co.) provides financing and custodial services to its clients. With respect


to the interest notified on 25 July 2023, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC only


has a 'right of use' over these client holdings. Further interests in voting


rights may or may not be obtained by J.P. Morgan Securities LLC in the next


12 months in the ordinary course of business. There is no intention to


exercise such voting rights nor does J.P. Morgan Securities LLC have


influence over management or the supervisory board nor strive towards making


changes to the capital structure of the company. Similarly, these client


holdings in Ströer SE & Co. KGaA do not serve strategic goals or trading


profits from the perspective of J.P. Morgan Securities LLC.




Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Ströer SE & Co. KGaA


Ströer Allee 1


50999 Köln


Deutschland


Internet: www.stroeer.com





