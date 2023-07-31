EQS-Stimmrechte: Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (deutsch)

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 43 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

31.07.2023 / 16:12 CET/CEST

Pursuant to Section 43 para 1 of the Securities Trading Act (WphG), JPMorgan

Chase & Co. notifies the following to Ströer SE & Co. KGaA , referring to

the voting rights notification by JPMorgan Chase & Co. pursuant to Sections

33, 34 WphG dated 25 July 2023 following the crossing of the threshold of

10% of voting rights in Ströer SE & Co. KGaA on 21 July 2023:

As Prime Broker, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC (subsidiary of JPMorgan Chase &

Co.) provides financing and custodial services to its clients. With respect

to the interest notified on 25 July 2023, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC only

has a 'right of use' over these client holdings. Further interests in voting

rights may or may not be obtained by J.P. Morgan Securities LLC in the next

12 months in the ordinary course of business. There is no intention to

exercise such voting rights nor does J.P. Morgan Securities LLC have

influence over management or the supervisory board nor strive towards making

changes to the capital structure of the company. Similarly, these client

holdings in Ströer SE & Co. KGaA do not serve strategic goals or trading

profits from the perspective of J.P. Morgan Securities LLC.

