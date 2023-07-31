EQS-Stimmrechte: Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (deutsch)
Pursuant to Section 43 para 1 of the Securities Trading Act (WphG), JPMorgan
Chase & Co. notifies the following to Ströer SE & Co. KGaA , referring to
the voting rights notification by JPMorgan Chase & Co. pursuant to Sections
33, 34 WphG dated 25 July 2023 following the crossing of the threshold of
10% of voting rights in Ströer SE & Co. KGaA on 21 July 2023:
As Prime Broker, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC (subsidiary of JPMorgan Chase &
Co.) provides financing and custodial services to its clients. With respect
to the interest notified on 25 July 2023, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC only
has a 'right of use' over these client holdings. Further interests in voting
rights may or may not be obtained by J.P. Morgan Securities LLC in the next
12 months in the ordinary course of business. There is no intention to
exercise such voting rights nor does J.P. Morgan Securities LLC have
influence over management or the supervisory board nor strive towards making
changes to the capital structure of the company. Similarly, these client
holdings in Ströer SE & Co. KGaA do not serve strategic goals or trading
profits from the perspective of J.P. Morgan Securities LLC.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|44,00 €
|43,70 €
|0,30 €
|+0,69%
|31.07./17:56
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0007493991
|749399
|55,35 €
|34,46 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|44,00 €
|+0,69%
|17:20
|Berlin
|43,62 €
|+1,07%
|08:16
|Hamburg
|43,56 €
|+0,93%
|08:16
|Hannover
|43,56 €
|+0,93%
|08:16
|Frankfurt
|43,56 €
|+0,88%
|08:03
|München
|43,54 €
|+0,79%
|08:00
|Xetra
|44,00 €
|+0,64%
|17:29
|Stuttgart
|43,78 €
|+0,41%
|16:04
|Düsseldorf
|43,36 €
|-0,37%
|12:31
