EQS-Stimmrechte: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (deutsch)
27.03.23 09:45
dpa-AFX
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
EQS Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1
WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
27.03.2023 / 09:45 CET/CEST
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
cnr Adam Tas and Devon Valley Road
7600 Stellenbosch
Südafrika
Internet: www.steinhoffinternational.com
1592455 27.03.2023 CET/CEST
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,0154 €
|0,0149 €
|0,0005 €
|+3,36%
|27.03./10:42
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|NL0011375019
|A14XB9
|0,21 €
|0,012 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,0154 €
|+3,36%
|10:42
|München
|0,0151 €
|+6,34%
|08:00
|Berlin
|0,015 €
|+0,67%
|09:55
|Frankfurt
|0,0153 €
|+0,66%
|10:30
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,011 $
|0,00%
|21.03.23
|Düsseldorf
|0,0145 €
|-0,68%
|10:30
|Hamburg
|0,0147 €
|-3,29%
|10:16
|Stuttgart
|0,0146 €
|-3,31%
|09:50
|Hannover
|0,0146 €
|-3,95%
|08:16
