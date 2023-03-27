Erweiterte Funktionen



EQS-Stimmrechte: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (deutsch)




27.03.23 09:45
dpa-AFX

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung



^


EQS Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.


Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1


WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung



27.03.2023 / 09:45 CET/CEST


Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch EQS News -


ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------





---------------------------------------------------------------------------



27.03.2023 CET/CEST Die EQS Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche


Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter https://eqs-news.com



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.


cnr Adam Tas and Devon Valley Road


7600 Stellenbosch


Südafrika


Internet: www.steinhoffinternational.com





Ende der Mitteilung EQS News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



1592455 27.03.2023 CET/CEST



°






Aktuell
Eilt: Drone Hot Stock meldet Jahreszahlen - Jetzt einsteigen
Nach 25.947% mit Raytheon ($RTX) und 37.503% mit Northrop Grumman ($NOC)

Draganfly Inc.




 
Finanztrends Video zu Steinhoff International Holdings


mehr >
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,0154 € 0,0149 € 0,0005 € +3,36% 27.03./10:42
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
NL0011375019 A14XB9 0,21 € 0,012 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,0154 € +3,36%  10:42
München 0,0151 € +6,34%  08:00
Berlin 0,015 € +0,67%  09:55
Frankfurt 0,0153 € +0,66%  10:30
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,011 $ 0,00%  21.03.23
Düsseldorf 0,0145 € -0,68%  10:30
Hamburg 0,0147 € -3,29%  10:16
Stuttgart 0,0146 € -3,31%  09:50
Hannover 0,0146 € -3,95%  08:16
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Börsenstar startet diesen 347% AR und AI Hot Stock. Nach 3.900% mit NexTech AR ($NEXCF) und 6.307% mit Take-Two Interactive ($TTWO)

ARway Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
83032 Steinhoff Informationsforum 10:45
358609 Steinhoff International Holdings . 06:04
22496 STEINHOFF International an die. 24.03.23
76 Wie ich mit Steinhoff fast 20. 17.03.23
11 Pepkor WKN: A2JPBS 15.03.23
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...