EQS-Stimmrechte: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (deutsch)
17.03.23 08:30
dpa-AFX
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
^
EQS Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1
WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
17.03.2023 / 08:30 CET/CEST
Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch EQS News -
ein Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
17.03.2023 CET/CEST Die EQS Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche
Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter https://eqs-news.com
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
cnr Adam Tas and Devon Valley Road
7600 Stellenbosch
Südafrika
Internet: www.steinhoffinternational.com
Ende der Mitteilung EQS News-Service
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
1585029 17.03.2023 CET/CEST
°
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,0173 €
|0,0147 €
|0,0026 €
|+17,69%
|17.03./09:50
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|NL0011375019
|A14XB9
|0,24 €
|0,014 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,0173 €
|+17,69%
|09:50
|Stuttgart
|0,019 €
|+27,52%
|08:46
|Düsseldorf
|0,018 €
|+25,00%
|09:30
|München
|0,0189 €
|+24,34%
|08:37
|Frankfurt
|0,0184 €
|+24,32%
|09:21
|Berlin
|0,0175 €
|+24,11%
|09:10
|Hamburg
|0,015 €
|0,00%
|08:05
|Hannover
|0,015 €
|0,00%
|08:05
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|79254
|Steinhoff Informationsforum
|09:45
|358599
|Steinhoff International Holdings .
|08:14
|75
|Wie ich mit Steinhoff fast 20.
|16.03.23
|11
|Pepkor WKN: A2JPBS
|15.03.23
|22476
|STEINHOFF International an die.
|13.03.23