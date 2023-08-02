Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "MTU Aero Engines":
 Aktien      Futures    


EQS-Stimmrechte: MTU Aero Engines AG (deutsch)




02.08.23 14:58
dpa-AFX

MTU Aero Engines AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung



^


EQS Stimmrechtsmitteilung: MTU Aero Engines AG


MTU Aero Engines AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel


der europaweiten Verbreitung



02.08.2023 / 14:57 CET/CEST


Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch EQS News -


ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Die BlackRock, Inc., New York, New York, United States of America, hat uns


gemäß § 43 Abs. 1 WpHG am 01.08.2023 im Zusammenhang mit der Überschreitung


bzw. Erreichung der 10%-Schwelle oder einer höheren Schwelle vom 27.07.2023


über Folgendes informiert:



In respect to Section 43 of the Securities Trading Act (WpHG) regarding


notification requirements applicable to BlackRock's holding in MTU Aero


Engines AG, please find below the response from us, BlackRock, Inc., and our


subsidiaries (together referred to as the "Notifying Parties"):



* BlackRock, Inc.



The crossing of the thresholds do not result from acquisitions by the


Notifying Parties but from attributions from investment managers and


advisors which qualify as subsidiaries of at least one of the Notifying


Parties and to which the voting rights are attributed



In respect of the aims underlying the purchase of the voting rights, we, the


Notifying Parties, notify that:



1. The investments are aimed at both implementing strategic objectives and


at generating a trading profit. This results from Notifying Parties'


overall intention to gain maximum returns for BlackRock's clients on


both a short and a long term basis.



2. We plan to acquire further voting rights within the next twelve months


by means of a purchase or by any other means. Because our intention is


to gain maximum returns for BlackRock's clients and therefore we may


also sell shares.



3. We intend to exert an influence on the appointment or removal of


members of the issuer's administrative, managing and supervisory bodies.


We will continue to exercise our right to vote at the company's annual


general meeting, and any special general meetings should they be called


in the best interests of our clients.



4. We do not intend to achieve a material change in the company's capital


structure, in particular as regards the ratio between own funds and


external funds and the dividend policy. However, we might vote on such


topics in the same way we set out in no. 3.



In respect of the origin of the funds used, we, the Notifying Parties,


notify that: Client funds were used in order to finance the purchase of the


voting rights.




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



02.08.2023 CET/CEST Die EQS Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche


Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter https://eqs-news.com



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: MTU Aero Engines AG


Dachauer Straße 665


80995 München


Deutschland


Internet: www.mtu.de





Ende der Mitteilung EQS News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



1694227 02.08.2023 CET/CEST



°






Aktuell
Börsenstars Jay Hutton neue Aktie nach 20 Mrd. $ Exit
481% Security Software Hot Stock nach 1.229% mit Palo Alto ($PANW) und 6.765% mit Check Point Software

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
214,60 € 215,10 € -0,50 € -0,23% 02.08./17:20
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A0D9PT0 A0D9PT 245,10 € 149,20 €
Werte im Artikel
-    plus
0,00%
214,60 minus
-0,23%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		214,60 € -0,42%  17:13
München 214,90 € +1,42%  08:02
Hamburg 213,00 € +0,52%  08:16
Hannover 213,00 € +0,52%  08:16
Frankfurt 216,10 € +0,23%  13:34
Düsseldorf 214,30 € -0,14%  16:31
Stuttgart 214,80 € -0,19%  17:10
Xetra 214,60 € -0,23%  17:20
Berlin 214,60 € -0,42%  17:10
Nasdaq OTC Other 235,98 $ -0,43%  17:18
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Sensation: Hautkrebs vollständig geheilt - Massives Kaufsignal. 214% Biotech Aktientip nach 10.996% mit Pfizer ($PFE)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
407 MTU Aero Engines 29.07.23
4 Microsoft vs. MTU Kursgewinn. 06.06.20
1 mtu eine Bank 07.02.14
16 lohnt Zeichnung von MTU? 17.07.13
36 €uro am Sonntag vom 24.07.20. 14.07.11
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...