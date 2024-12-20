EQS-Stimmrechte: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (deutsch)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Bayer":

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

Stimmrechtsmitteilung

1. Angaben zum Emittenten

Name: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Straße, Hausnr.: Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 1

PLZ: 51373

Ort: Leverkusen

Deutschland

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300J4U55H3WP1XT59

2. Grund der Mitteilung

Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten

X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten

Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte

Sonstiger Grund:

3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Juristische Person: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Wilmington, DE, Vereinigte Staaten von

Amerika

4. Namen der Aktionäre

mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

24.11.2022

6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile

Anteil Stimmrechte

(Summe 7.a.) Anteil Instrumente

(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.) Summe Anteile

(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.) Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG

neu 0,36 % 4,99 % 5,35 % 982424082

letzte Mitteilung 0,37 % 5,01 % 5,38 % /

7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen

a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN absolut in %

direkt

(§ 33 WpHG) zugerechnet

(§ 34 WpHG) direkt

(§ 33 WpHG) zugerechnet

(§ 34 WpHG)

US0727303028 0 242516 0 % 0,02 %

DE000BAY0017 0 3285585 0 % 0,33 %

Summe 3528101 0,36 %

b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG

Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungszeitraum /

Laufzeit Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %

Right to Recall Offen 1896656 0,19 %

Right of Use Offen 1768381 0,18 %

Swap 03.11.2026 94215 0,01 %

Call Warrant 03.11.2026 183923 0,02 %

Future 16.12.2022 50013 0,01 %

Call Option 20.12.2024 5563185 0,57 %

Forward 25.01.2023 2494 0,0003 %

Summe 9558867 0,97 %

b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG

Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungszeitraum /

Laufzeit Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung Stimmrechte

absolut Stimmrechte in %

Call Warrant 31.12.2030 Bar 2460592 0,25 %

Swap 23.11.2032 Bar 2632143 0,27 %

Call Option 31.03.2035 Bar 10200416 1,04 %

Put Option 20.12.2030 Bar 3466483 0,35 %

Forward 20.12.2024 Bar 1159723 0,12 %

Future 20.12.2030 Bar 15743651 1,60 %

Put Option 15.12.2023 Physisch 3816331 0,39 %

Summe 39479339 4,02 %

8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen

Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch

beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die

Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des

Emittenten zugerechnet werden.

X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der

obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden

Unternehmen:

Unternehmen Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher Instrumente in

%, wenn 5% oder höher Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %

GSAM Holdings LLC % % %

NNIP Holdings LLC % % %

NNIP UK Holdings I Ltd % % %

NNIP UK Holdings II Ltd % % %

NNIP Holdings I B.V. / NNIP Holdings II B.V. % % %

NN Investment Partners Holdings B.V. % % %

- % % %

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %

GSAM Holdings LLC % % %

Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. % % %

Goldman Sachs Asset Management International Holdings L.L.C. % %

%

Goldman Sachs Asset Management Co., Ltd. % % %

- % % %

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %

GS Global Markets, Inc. % % %

Goldman Sachs Finance Corp International Ltd % % %

- % % %

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %

Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % %

Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % %

Goldman Sachs International Bank % % %

- % % %

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %

Goldman Sachs Bank USA % % %

Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE % % %

- % % %

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %

Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH % % %

- % % %

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %

GS Finance Corp. % % %

- % % %

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %

IMD Holdings LLC % % %

United Capital Financial Partners, Inc. % % %

United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC % % %

- % % %

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %

Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % %

Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % %

Goldman Sachs International % % %

- % % %

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %

Folio Financial, Inc. % % %

Folio Investments Inc. % % %

- % % %

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %

Murray Street Corporation % % %

Sphere Fundo De Investimento Multimercado - Investimento No

Exterior Credito Privado % % %

Sphere Fund % % %

- % % %

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC % % %

- % % %

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %

The Goldman Sachs Trust Company, National Association % % %

The Goldman Sachs Trust Company of Delaware % % %

- % % %

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %

Goldman Sachs Do Brasil Banco Multiplo S/A % % %

9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG

(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6

WpHG)

Datum der Hauptversammlung:

Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:

Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile

% % %

10. Sonstige Informationen:

Datum

28.11.2022

Sprache: Deutsch

Unternehmen: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 1

51373 Leverkusen

Deutschland

Internet: www.bayer.com

