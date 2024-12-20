EQS-Stimmrechte: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (deutsch)
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
EQS Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG
mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
29.11.2022 / 08:29 CET/CEST
Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch
EQS News - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber
verantwortlich.
____________________________________________________________
Stimmrechtsmitteilung
1. Angaben zum Emittenten
Name: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
Straße, Hausnr.: Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 1
PLZ: 51373
Ort: Leverkusen
Deutschland
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300J4U55H3WP1XT59
2. Grund der Mitteilung
Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten
X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten
Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
Sonstiger Grund:
3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen
Juristische Person: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Wilmington, DE, Vereinigte Staaten von
Amerika
4. Namen der Aktionäre
mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.
5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:
24.11.2022
6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile
Anteil Stimmrechte
(Summe 7.a.) Anteil Instrumente
(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.) Summe Anteile
(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.) Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG
neu 0,36 % 4,99 % 5,35 % 982424082
letzte Mitteilung 0,37 % 5,01 % 5,38 % /
7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen
a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN absolut in %
direkt
(§ 33 WpHG) zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG) direkt
(§ 33 WpHG) zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)
US0727303028 0 242516 0 % 0,02 %
DE000BAY0017 0 3285585 0 % 0,33 %
Summe 3528101 0,36 %
b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG
Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungszeitraum /
Laufzeit Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %
Right to Recall Offen 1896656 0,19 %
Right of Use Offen 1768381 0,18 %
Swap 03.11.2026 94215 0,01 %
Call Warrant 03.11.2026 183923 0,02 %
Future 16.12.2022 50013 0,01 %
Call Option 20.12.2024 5563185 0,57 %
Forward 25.01.2023 2494 0,0003 %
Summe 9558867 0,97 %
b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG
Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungszeitraum /
Laufzeit Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung Stimmrechte
absolut Stimmrechte in %
Call Warrant 31.12.2030 Bar 2460592 0,25 %
Swap 23.11.2032 Bar 2632143 0,27 %
Call Option 31.03.2035 Bar 10200416 1,04 %
Put Option 20.12.2030 Bar 3466483 0,35 %
Forward 20.12.2024 Bar 1159723 0,12 %
Future 20.12.2030 Bar 15743651 1,60 %
Put Option 15.12.2023 Physisch 3816331 0,39 %
Summe 39479339 4,02 %
8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen
Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch
beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die
Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des
Emittenten zugerechnet werden.
X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der
obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden
Unternehmen:
Unternehmen Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher Instrumente in
%, wenn 5% oder höher Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GSAM Holdings LLC % % %
NNIP Holdings LLC % % %
NNIP UK Holdings I Ltd % % %
NNIP UK Holdings II Ltd % % %
NNIP Holdings I B.V. / NNIP Holdings II B.V. % % %
NN Investment Partners Holdings B.V. % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GSAM Holdings LLC % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management International Holdings L.L.C. % %
%
Goldman Sachs Asset Management Co., Ltd. % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GS Global Markets, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs Finance Corp International Ltd % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % %
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % %
Goldman Sachs International Bank % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs Bank USA % % %
Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GS Finance Corp. % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
IMD Holdings LLC % % %
United Capital Financial Partners, Inc. % % %
United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % %
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % %
Goldman Sachs International % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Folio Financial, Inc. % % %
Folio Investments Inc. % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Murray Street Corporation % % %
Sphere Fundo De Investimento Multimercado - Investimento No
Exterior Credito Privado % % %
Sphere Fund % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
The Goldman Sachs Trust Company, National Association % % %
The Goldman Sachs Trust Company of Delaware % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs Do Brasil Banco Multiplo S/A % % %
9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG
(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6
WpHG)
Datum der Hauptversammlung:
Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:
Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile
% % %
10. Sonstige Informationen:
Datum
28.11.2022
____________________________________________________________
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 1
51373 Leverkusen
Deutschland
Internet: www.bayer.com
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|55,90 €
|55,73 €
|0,17 €
|+0,31%
|29.11./09:14
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000BAY0017
|BAY001
|67,99 €
|43,92 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|55,90 €
|+0,31%
|09:13
|Hannover
|55,94 €
|+1,71%
|08:15
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|58,145 $
|+0,67%
|28.11.22
|Stuttgart
|55,93 €
|+0,65%
|08:56
|Xetra
|55,75 €
|+0,54%
|28.11.22
|Düsseldorf
|56,09 €
|+0,48%
|08:30
|Berlin
|55,94 €
|+0,43%
|08:09
|Frankfurt
|55,86 €
|+0,36%
|08:05
|Hamburg
|56,00 €
|+0,36%
|08:37
|München
|55,90 €
|+0,14%
|08:00
