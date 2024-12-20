Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Bayer":
 Indizes      Aktien      Fonds      Futures    


EQS-Stimmrechte: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (deutsch)




29.11.22 08:30
dpa-AFX

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung



^



EQS Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft


Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG


mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung


29.11.2022 / 08:29 CET/CEST


Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch


EQS News - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber


verantwortlich.


____________________________________________________________




Stimmrechtsmitteilung


1. Angaben zum Emittenten


Name: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft


Straße, Hausnr.: Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 1


PLZ: 51373


Ort: Leverkusen


Deutschland


Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300J4U55H3WP1XT59


2. Grund der Mitteilung


Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten


X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten


Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte


Sonstiger Grund:


3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen


Juristische Person: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.


Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Wilmington, DE, Vereinigte Staaten von


Amerika


4. Namen der Aktionäre


mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.



5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:


24.11.2022


6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile


Anteil Stimmrechte


(Summe 7.a.) Anteil Instrumente


(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.) Summe Anteile


(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.) Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG


neu 0,36 % 4,99 % 5,35 % 982424082


letzte Mitteilung 0,37 % 5,01 % 5,38 % /


7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen


a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)


ISIN absolut in %


direkt


(§ 33 WpHG) zugerechnet


(§ 34 WpHG) direkt


(§ 33 WpHG) zugerechnet


(§ 34 WpHG)


US0727303028 0 242516 0 % 0,02 %


DE000BAY0017 0 3285585 0 % 0,33 %


Summe 3528101 0,36 %


b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG


Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungszeitraum /


Laufzeit Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %


Right to Recall Offen 1896656 0,19 %


Right of Use Offen 1768381 0,18 %


Swap 03.11.2026 94215 0,01 %


Call Warrant 03.11.2026 183923 0,02 %


Future 16.12.2022 50013 0,01 %


Call Option 20.12.2024 5563185 0,57 %


Forward 25.01.2023 2494 0,0003 %


Summe 9558867 0,97 %


b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG


Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungszeitraum /


Laufzeit Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung Stimmrechte


absolut Stimmrechte in %


Call Warrant 31.12.2030 Bar 2460592 0,25 %


Swap 23.11.2032 Bar 2632143 0,27 %


Call Option 31.03.2035 Bar 10200416 1,04 %


Put Option 20.12.2030 Bar 3466483 0,35 %


Forward 20.12.2024 Bar 1159723 0,12 %


Future 20.12.2030 Bar 15743651 1,60 %


Put Option 15.12.2023 Physisch 3816331 0,39 %


Summe 39479339 4,02 %


8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen


Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch


beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die


Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des


Emittenten zugerechnet werden.


X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der


obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden


Unternehmen:


Unternehmen Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher Instrumente in


%, wenn 5% oder höher Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher


The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %


GSAM Holdings LLC % % %


NNIP Holdings LLC % % %


NNIP UK Holdings I Ltd % % %


NNIP UK Holdings II Ltd % % %


NNIP Holdings I B.V. / NNIP Holdings II B.V. % % %


NN Investment Partners Holdings B.V. % % %


- % % %


The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %


GSAM Holdings LLC % % %


Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. % % %


Goldman Sachs Asset Management International Holdings L.L.C. % %


%


Goldman Sachs Asset Management Co., Ltd. % % %


- % % %


The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %


GS Global Markets, Inc. % % %


Goldman Sachs Finance Corp International Ltd % % %


- % % %


The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %


Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % %


Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % %


Goldman Sachs International Bank % % %


- % % %


The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %


Goldman Sachs Bank USA % % %


Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE % % %


- % % %


The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %


Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH % % %


- % % %


The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %


GS Finance Corp. % % %


- % % %


The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %


IMD Holdings LLC % % %


United Capital Financial Partners, Inc. % % %


United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC % % %


- % % %


The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %


Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % %


Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % %


Goldman Sachs International % % %


- % % %


The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %


Folio Financial, Inc. % % %


Folio Investments Inc. % % %


- % % %


The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %


Murray Street Corporation % % %


Sphere Fundo De Investimento Multimercado - Investimento No


Exterior Credito Privado % % %


Sphere Fund % % %


- % % %


The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %


Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC % % %


- % % %


The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %


The Goldman Sachs Trust Company, National Association % % %


The Goldman Sachs Trust Company of Delaware % % %


- % % %


The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %


Goldman Sachs Do Brasil Banco Multiplo S/A % % %


9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG


(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6


WpHG)


Datum der Hauptversammlung:


Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:


Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile


% % %


10. Sonstige Informationen:



Datum


28.11.2022



____________________________________________________________



29.11.2022 CET/CEST Die EQS Distributionsservices umfassen


gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und


Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter https://eqs-news.com


____________________________________________________________



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft


Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 1


51373 Leverkusen


Deutschland


Internet: www.bayer.com




Ende der Mitteilung EQS News-Service


____________________________________________________________



1499819 29.11.2022 CET/CEST



°






Aktuell
Dringend: Spektakuläre Uran-Entdeckung - Massives Kaufsignal
Diesen 468% Uran Aktientip jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
Finanztrends Video zu Bayer


mehr >
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
55,90 € 55,73 € 0,17 € +0,31% 29.11./09:14
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000BAY0017 BAY001 67,99 € 43,92 €
Werte im Artikel
55,90 plus
+0,31%
13,80 plus
0,00%
-    plus
0,00%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		55,90 € +0,31%  09:13
Hannover 55,94 € +1,71%  08:15
Nasdaq OTC Other 58,145 $ +0,67%  28.11.22
Stuttgart 55,93 € +0,65%  08:56
Xetra 55,75 € +0,54%  28.11.22
Düsseldorf 56,09 € +0,48%  08:30
Berlin 55,94 € +0,43%  08:09
Frankfurt 55,86 € +0,36%  08:05
Hamburg 56,00 € +0,36%  08:37
München 55,90 € +0,14%  08:00
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Paukenschlag: Weltklasse-Uran-Entdeckung - Massives Kaufsignal. Diesen 583% Uran Aktientip jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
19038 Bayer AG 28.11.22
290 Momentanes Tief von Bayer ist. 09.11.22
520 Wie Bayer aus dem Glyphosat. 15.08.22
12 Old economy vs. News econom. 03.03.22
2125 Bayer 30.10.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...