EQS-Stimmrechte: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (deutsch)

Stimmrechtsmitteilung
1. Angaben zum Emittenten
Name: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
Straße, Hausnr.: Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 1
PLZ: 51373
Ort: Leverkusen
Deutschland
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300J4U55H3WP1XT59
2. Grund der Mitteilung
X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten
X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten
Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
Sonstiger Grund:
3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen
Juristische Person: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Wilmington, DE, Vereinigte Staaten von
Amerika
4. Namen der Aktionäre
mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.
5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:
14.11.2022
6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile
Anteil Anteil Summe Anteile Gesamtzahl der
Stimmrechte Instrumente (Summe 7.a. + Stimmrechte nach
(Summe 7.a.) (Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.) § 41 WpHG
7.b.2.)
neu 0,32 % 4,64 % 4,96 % 982424082
letzte 0,38 % 4,67 % 5,06 % /
Mittei-
lung
7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen
a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN absolut in %
direkt zugerechnet direkt zugerechnet
(§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG) (§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG)
DE000BAY0017 0 2963598 0 % 0,30 %
US0727303028 0 221640 0 % 0,02 %
Summe 3185238 0,32 %
b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG
Art des Fälligkeit / Ausübungszeitraum Stimmrechte Stimmrech-
Instruments Verfall / Laufzeit absolut te in %
Right to Offen 766851 0,08 %
Recall
Right of Use Offen 2006947 0,20 %
Swap 03.11.2026 94215 0,01 %
Future 16.12.2022 50057 0,01 %
Call Option 20.12.2024 4772985 0,49 %
Call Warrant 03.11.2026 180012 0,02 %
Forward 25.01.2023 2958 0,0003 %
Summe 7874025 0,80 %
b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG
Art des Fälligkeit Ausübungs- Barausgleich Stimm- Stimm-
Instru- / Verfall zeitraum / oder physische rechte rechte
ments Laufzeit Abwicklung absolut in %
Forward 20.12.2024 Bar 1090968 0,11 %
Swap 15.11.2032 Bar 1664933 0,17 %
Call 31.03.2035 Bar 9306304 0,95 %
Option
Put 15.12.2023 Physisch 3941331 0,40 %
Option
Call 31.12.2030 Bar 2323788 0,24 %
Warrant
Put 20.12.2030 Bar 3600887 0,37 %
Option
Future 19.12.2031 Bar 15752888 1,60 %
Summe 37681098 3,84 %
8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen
Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht
Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des
Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten
zugerechnet werden.
X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der
obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden
Unternehmen:
Unternehmen Stimmrechte Instrumente Summe in
in %, wenn 3% in %, wenn 5% %, wenn 5%
oder höher oder höher oder höher
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GSAM Holdings LLC % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset % % %
Management, L.P.
Goldman Sachs Asset Management % % %
International Holdings L.L.C.
Goldman Sachs Asset Management % % %
Co., Ltd.
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GSAM Holdings LLC % % %
NNIP Holdings LLC % % %
NNIP UK Holdings I Ltd % % %
NNIP UK Holdings II Ltd % % %
NNIP Holdings I B.V. / NNIP % % %
Holdings II B.V.
NN Investment Partners % % %
Holdings B.V.
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GS Global Markets, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs Finance Corp % % %
International Ltd
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % %
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % %
Goldman Sachs International % % %
Bank
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman, Sachs & Co. % % %
Wertpapier GmbH
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs Bank USA % % %
Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GS Finance Corp. % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
IMD Holdings LLC % % %
United Capital Financial % % %
Partners, Inc.
United Capital Financial % % %
Advisers, LLC
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % %
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % %
Goldman Sachs International % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Folio Financial, Inc. % % %
Folio Investments Inc. % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Murray Street Corporation % % %
Sphere Fundo De Investimento % % %
Multimercado - Investimento No
Exterior Credito Privado
Sphere Fund % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
The Goldman Sachs Trust % % %
Company, National Association
The Goldman Sachs Trust % % %
Company of Delaware
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs Do Brasil Banco % % %
Multiplo S/A
9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG
(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)
Datum der Hauptversammlung:
Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:
Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile
% % %
10. Sonstige Informationen:
Datum
16.11.2022
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 1
51373 Leverkusen
Deutschland
Internet: www.bayer.com
