EQS-Stimmrechte: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (deutsch)

EQS Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem

Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

21.10.2022 / 07:59 CET/CEST

Stimmrechtsmitteilung

1. Angaben zum Emittenten

Name: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Straße, Hausnr.: Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 1

PLZ: 51373

Ort: Leverkusen

Deutschland

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300J4U55H3WP1XT59

2. Grund der Mitteilung

X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten

X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten

Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte

Sonstiger Grund:

3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Juristische Person: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Wilmington, DE, Vereinigte Staaten von

Amerika

4. Namen der Aktionäre

mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

18.10.2022

6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile

Anteil Anteil Summe Anteile Gesamtzahl der

Stimmrechte Instrumente (Summe 7.a. + Stimmrechte nach

(Summe 7.a.) (Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.) § 41 WpHG

7.b.2.)

neu 0,35 % 4,66 % 5,01 % 982424082

letzte 0,36 % 4,34 % 4,71 % /

Mittei-

lung

7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen

a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN absolut in %

direkt zugerechnet direkt zugerechnet

(§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG) (§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG)

US0727303028 0 136146 0 % 0,01 %

DE000BAY0017 0 3334946 0 % 0,34 %

Summe 3471092 0,35 %

b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG

Art des Fälligkeit / Ausübungszeitraum Stimmrechte Stimmrech-

Instruments Verfall / Laufzeit absolut te in %

Right To Offen 2425612 0,25 %

Recall

Right Of Use Offen 1523908 0,16 %

Call Warrant 18.02.2025 97946 0,01 %

Future 16.12.2022 50063 0,01 %

Call Option 20.12.2024 4772985 0,49 %

Forward 25.01.2023 4060 0,0004 %

Summe 8874574 0,90 %

b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG

Art des Fälligkeit Ausübungs- Barausgleich Stimm- Stimm-

Instru- / Verfall zeitraum / oder physische rechte rechte

ments Laufzeit Abwicklung absolut in %

Call 31.12.2030 Bar 2268189 0,23 %

Warrant

Swap 18.10.2032 Bar 842024 0,09 %

Call 31.03.2035 Bar 6258689 0,64 %

Option

Put 20.12.2030 Bar 6807583 0,69 %

Option

Forward 20.12.2024 Bar 750038 0,08 %

Future 19.12.2031 Bar 16297617 1,66 %

Put 15.12.2023 Physisch 3692131 0,38 %

Option

Summe 36916271 3,76 %

8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen

Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht

Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des

Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten

zugerechnet werden.

X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der

obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden

Unternehmen:

Unternehmen Stimmrechte Instrumente Summe in

in %, wenn 3% in %, wenn 5% %, wenn 5%

oder höher oder höher oder höher

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %

GSAM Holdings LLC % % %

NNIP Holdings LLC % % %

NNIP UK Holdings I Ltd % % %

NNIP UK Holdings II Ltd % % %

NNIP Holdings I B.V. / NNIP % % %

Holdings II B.V.

NN Investment Partners % % %

Holdings B.V.

- % % %

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %

GSAM Holdings LLC % % %

Goldman Sachs Asset % % %

Management, L.P.

Goldman Sachs Asset Management % % %

International Holdings L.L.C.

Goldman Sachs Asset Management % % %

Co., Ltd.

- % % %

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %

GS Global Markets, Inc. % % %

Goldman Sachs Finance Corp % % %

International Ltd

- % % %

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %

Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % %

Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % %

Goldman Sachs International % % %

Bank

- % % %

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %

Goldman Sachs Bank USA % % %

Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE % % %

- % % %

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %

GS Finance Corp. % % %

- % % %

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %

IMD Holdings LLC % % %

United Capital Financial % % %

Partners, Inc.

United Capital Financial % % %

Advisers, LLC

- % % %

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %

Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % %

Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % %

Goldman Sachs International % % %

- % % %

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %

Folio Financial, Inc. % % %

Folio Investments Inc. % % %

- % % %

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %

Murray Street Corporation % % %

Sphere Fundo De Investimento % % %

Multimercado - Investimento No

Exterior Credito Privado

Sphere Fund % % %

- % % %

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC % % %

- % % %

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %

The Goldman Sachs Trust % % %

Company, National Association

The Goldman Sachs Trust % % %

Company of Delaware

- % % %

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %

Goldman Sachs Do Brasil Banco % % %

Multiplo S/A

9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG

(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)

Datum der Hauptversammlung:

Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:

Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile

% % %

10. Sonstige Informationen:

Datum

20.10.2022

Sprache: Deutsch

Unternehmen: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 1

51373 Leverkusen

Deutschland

Internet: www.bayer.com

