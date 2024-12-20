EQS-Stimmrechte: BASF SE (deutsch)
19.09.23 14:50
BASF SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
EQS Stimmrechtsmitteilung: BASF SE
BASF SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der
europaweiten Verbreitung
19.09.2023 / 14:50 CET/CEST
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Stimmrechtsmitteilung
1. Angaben zum Emittenten
Name: BASF SE
Straße, Hausnr.: Carl-Bosch-Straße 38
PLZ: 67056
Ort: Ludwigshafen
Deutschland
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900PM64WH8AF1E917
2. Grund der Mitteilung
Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten
X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten
Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
Sonstiger Grund:
3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen
Juristische Person: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Wilmington, DE, Vereinigte Staaten von
Amerika
4. Namen der Aktionäre
mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.
5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:
13.09.2023
6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile
Anteil Anteil Summe Anteile Gesamtzahl der
Stimmrechte Instrumente (Summe 7.a. + Stimmrechte nach
(Summe 7.a.) (Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.) § 41 WpHG
7.b.2.)
neu 0,42 % 4,95 % 5,37 % 892.522.164
letzte 0,23 % 5,35 % 5,58 % /
Mittei-
lung
7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen
a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN absolut in %
direkt zugerechnet direkt zugerechnet
(§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG) (§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG)
DE000BASF111 0 3.583.420 0 % 0,40 %
US0552625057 0 175.808 0 % 0,02 %
Summe 3.759.228 0,42 %
b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG
Art des Fälligkeit / Ausübungszeitraum Stimmrechte Stimmrech-
Instruments Verfall / Laufzeit absolut te in %
Rückübertra- Offen 1.846.922 0,21 %
gungsanspruch
Nutzungsrecht Offen 530.594 0,06 %
Call Option 20.12.2024 2.954.500 0,33 %
Call Warrant 07.07.2031 1.990.114 0,22 %
Swap 07.07.2031 2.350.029 0,26 %
Future 15.12.2023 302.975 0,03 %
Summe 9.975.134 1,12 %
b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG
Art des Fälligkeit Ausübungs- Barausgleich Stimmrech- Stimm-
Instru- / Verfall zeitraum / oder physische te absolut rechte
ments Laufzeit Abwicklung in %
Put 20.12.2030 Bar 4.084.316 0,46 %
Option
Put 18.12.2026 Physisch 5.185.200 0,58 %
Option
Call 31.03.2035 Bar 6.111.365 0,68 %
Option
Forward 20.12.2024 Bar 417.588 0,05 %
Future 17.12.2032 Bar 14.085.048 1,58 %
Call 29.11.2032 Bar 1.265.586 0,14 %
Warrant
Swap 13.09.2033 Bar 3.044.575 0,34 %
Summe 34.193.678 3,83 %
8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen
Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht
Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des
Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten
zugerechnet werden.
X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der
obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden
Unternehmen:
Unternehmen Stimmrechte Instrumente Summe in
in %, wenn in %, wenn %, wenn 5%
3% oder 5% oder oder höher
höher höher
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GSAM Holdings LLC % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management % % %
Holdings LLC
Goldman Sachs Asset Management % % %
UK Holdings I Ltd
Goldman Sachs Asset Management % % %
UK Holdings II Ltd
Goldman Sachs Asset Management % % %
Holdings I B.V. / Goldman Sachs
Asset Management Holdings II
B.V.
Goldman Sachs Asset Management % % %
Holdings B.V.
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier % % %
GmbH
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs Bank USA % % %
Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GS Global Markets, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs Finance Corp % % %
International Ltd
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % %
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % %
Goldman Sachs International Bank % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GS Finance Corp. % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
IMD Holdings LLC % % %
United Capital Financial % % %
Partners, Inc.
United Capital Financial % % %
Advisers, LLC
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % %
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % %
Goldman Sachs International % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GSAM Holdings LLC % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management, % % %
L.P.
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Folio Financial, Inc. % % %
Folio Investments, Inc. % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Murray Street Corporation % % %
Sphere Fundo De Investimento % % %
Multimercado - Investimento No
Exterior Credito Privado
Sphere Fund % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
The Goldman Sachs Trust Company, % % %
National Association
The Goldman Sachs Trust Company % % %
of Delaware
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs Do Brasil Banco % % %
Multiplo S/A
9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG
(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)
Datum der Hauptversammlung:
Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:
Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile
% % %
10. Sonstige Informationen:
Datum
18.09.2023
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: BASF SE
Carl-Bosch-Straße 38
67056 Ludwigshafen
Deutschland
Internet: www.basf.com
