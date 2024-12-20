Erweiterte Funktionen

EQS-Stimmrechte: BASF SE (deutsch)




19.09.23 14:50
dpa-AFX

BASF SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung



EQS Stimmrechtsmitteilung: BASF SE


BASF SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der


europaweiten Verbreitung



19.09.2023 / 14:50 CET/CEST


Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch EQS News -


ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Stimmrechtsmitteilung



1. Angaben zum Emittenten



Name: BASF SE


Straße, Hausnr.: Carl-Bosch-Straße 38


PLZ: 67056


Ort: Ludwigshafen


Deutschland


Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900PM64WH8AF1E917



2. Grund der Mitteilung



Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten


X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten


Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte


Sonstiger Grund:



3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen



Juristische Person: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.


Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Wilmington, DE, Vereinigte Staaten von


Amerika



4. Namen der Aktionäre


mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.





5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:



13.09.2023



6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile



Anteil Anteil Summe Anteile Gesamtzahl der


Stimmrechte Instrumente (Summe 7.a. + Stimmrechte nach


(Summe 7.a.) (Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.) § 41 WpHG


7.b.2.)


neu 0,42 % 4,95 % 5,37 % 892.522.164


letzte 0,23 % 5,35 % 5,58 % /


Mittei-


lung



7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen


a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)



ISIN absolut in %


direkt zugerechnet direkt zugerechnet


(§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG) (§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG)


DE000BASF111 0 3.583.420 0 % 0,40 %


US0552625057 0 175.808 0 % 0,02 %


Summe 3.759.228 0,42 %



b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG



Art des Fälligkeit / Ausübungszeitraum Stimmrechte Stimmrech-


Instruments Verfall / Laufzeit absolut te in %


Rückübertra- Offen 1.846.922 0,21 %


gungsanspruch


Nutzungsrecht Offen 530.594 0,06 %


Call Option 20.12.2024 2.954.500 0,33 %


Call Warrant 07.07.2031 1.990.114 0,22 %


Swap 07.07.2031 2.350.029 0,26 %


Future 15.12.2023 302.975 0,03 %


Summe 9.975.134 1,12 %



b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG



Art des Fälligkeit Ausübungs- Barausgleich Stimmrech- Stimm-


Instru- / Verfall zeitraum / oder physische te absolut rechte


ments Laufzeit Abwicklung in %


Put 20.12.2030 Bar 4.084.316 0,46 %


Option


Put 18.12.2026 Physisch 5.185.200 0,58 %


Option


Call 31.03.2035 Bar 6.111.365 0,68 %


Option


Forward 20.12.2024 Bar 417.588 0,05 %


Future 17.12.2032 Bar 14.085.048 1,58 %


Call 29.11.2032 Bar 1.265.586 0,14 %


Warrant


Swap 13.09.2033 Bar 3.044.575 0,34 %


Summe 34.193.678 3,83 %



8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen



Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht


Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des


Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten


zugerechnet werden.


X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der


obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden


Unternehmen:



Unternehmen Stimmrechte Instrumente Summe in


in %, wenn in %, wenn %, wenn 5%


3% oder 5% oder oder höher


höher höher


The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %


GSAM Holdings LLC % % %


Goldman Sachs Asset Management % % %


Holdings LLC


Goldman Sachs Asset Management % % %


UK Holdings I Ltd


Goldman Sachs Asset Management % % %


UK Holdings II Ltd


Goldman Sachs Asset Management % % %


Holdings I B.V. / Goldman Sachs


Asset Management Holdings II


B.V.


Goldman Sachs Asset Management % % %


Holdings B.V.


- % % %


The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %


Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier % % %


GmbH


- % % %


The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %


Goldman Sachs Bank USA % % %


Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE % % %


- % % %


The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %


GS Global Markets, Inc. % % %


Goldman Sachs Finance Corp % % %


International Ltd


- % % %


The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %


Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % %


Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % %


Goldman Sachs International Bank % % %


- % % %


The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %


GS Finance Corp. % % %


- % % %


The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %


IMD Holdings LLC % % %


United Capital Financial % % %


Partners, Inc.


United Capital Financial % % %


Advisers, LLC


- % % %


The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %


Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % %


Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % %


Goldman Sachs International % % %


- % % %


The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %


GSAM Holdings LLC % % %


Goldman Sachs Asset Management, % % %


L.P.


- % % %


The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %


Folio Financial, Inc. % % %


Folio Investments, Inc. % % %


- % % %


The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %


Murray Street Corporation % % %


Sphere Fundo De Investimento % % %


Multimercado - Investimento No


Exterior Credito Privado


Sphere Fund % % %


- % % %


The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %


Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC % % %


- % % %


The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %


The Goldman Sachs Trust Company, % % %


National Association


The Goldman Sachs Trust Company % % %


of Delaware


- % % %


The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %


Goldman Sachs Do Brasil Banco % % %


Multiplo S/A



9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG


(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)



Datum der Hauptversammlung:


Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:



Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile


% % %



10. Sonstige Informationen:





Datum



18.09.2023




19.09.2023 CET/CEST


Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter https://eqs-news.com



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: BASF SE


Carl-Bosch-Straße 38


67056 Ludwigshafen


Deutschland


Internet: www.basf.com





Ende der Mitteilung EQS News-Service


1729669 19.09.2023 CET/CEST



Bitte warten...