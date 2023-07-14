Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Adtran Holdings":
 Aktien      Futures    


EQS-Stimmrechte: Adtran Holdings, Inc. (deutsch)




14.07.23 16:16
dpa-AFX

Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung



^


EQS Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Adtran Holdings, Inc.


Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel


der europaweiten Verbreitung



14.07.2023 / 16:15 CET/CEST


Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch EQS News -


ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



On 11 July 2022, BlackRock, Inc. and its subsidiaries BlackRock Financial


Management, Inc. and BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. (together referred to as the


"Notifying Parties"), London EC2N 2DL, United Kingdom, submitted, in


connection with the voting rights notification pursuant to Sections 33, 34


WpHG, a notification according to Section 43 WpHG to Adtran Holdings, Inc.


as set out below:



The crossing of the thresholds do not result from acquisitions by the


Notifying Parties but from attributions from investment managers and


advisors which qualify as subsidiaries of at least one of the Notifying


Parties and to which the voting rights are attributed.



In respect of the aims underlying the purchase of the voting rights, we, the


Notifying Parties, notify that:



1. The investments are aimed at both implementing strategic objectives and


at generating a trading profit. This results from Notifying Parties' overall


intention to gain maximum returns for BlackRock's clients on both a short


and a long term basis.



2. We plan to acquire further voting rights within the next twelve months by


means of a purchase or by any other means. Because our intention is to gain


maximum returns for BlackRock's clients and therefore we may also sell


shares.



3. We intend to exert an influence on the appointment or removal of members


of the issuer's administrative, managing and supervisory bodies. We will


continue to exercise our right to vote at the company's annual general


meeting, and any special general meetings should they be called in the best


interests of our clients.



4. We do not intend to achieve a material change in the company's capital


structure, in particular as regards the ratio between own funds and external


funds and the dividend policy. However, we might vote on such topics in the


same way we set out in no. 3.



In respect of the origin of the funds used, we, the Notifying Parties,


notify that:



Client funds were used in order to finance the purchase of the voting


rights.




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



14.07.2023 CET/CEST Die EQS Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche


Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter https://eqs-news.com



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Adtran Holdings, Inc.


901 Explorer Boulevard


35806 Huntsville


Vereinigte Staaten von Amerika


Internet: www.adtran.com





Ende der Mitteilung EQS News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



1680813 14.07.2023 CET/CEST



°






Aktuell
Börsenstar setzt nach 20.900% mit Noram Lithium auf diese Lithium-Aktie
Potentielle Weltklasse-Lithium-Lagestätte mit bis 99,5% Lithium-Anomalie

CDN Maverick Capital Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
10,44 $ 10,93 $ -0,49 $ -4,48% 14.07./17:25
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US00486H1059 A3C7M6 24,85 $ 7,91 $
Werte im Artikel
-    plus
0,00%
10,44 minus
-4,48%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		9,278 € -3,89%  17:10
Frankfurt 9,638 € +4,15%  09:31
Hamburg 9,554 € +0,78%  08:01
Hannover 9,554 € +0,78%  08:07
München 9,554 € +0,78%  08:01
Düsseldorf 9,344 € -2,20%  16:31
Xetra 9,29 € -2,25%  17:22
Stuttgart 9,404 € -2,49%  16:04
AMEX 10,50 $ -3,85%  15:35
NYSE 10,44 $ -4,40%  17:25
Nasdaq 10,44 $ -4,48%  17:25
Berlin 9,212 € -4,58%  16:58
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Hautkrebs-Studie mit sensationellen Ergebnissen - Massives Kaufsignal. 204% Biotech Aktientip nach 15.973% mit BioNTech ($BNTX)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
170 Adtran Holdings+++ Weltkonze. 13:03
111 dividende 15.11.22
  Link zur alten Aktie 08.02.22
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...