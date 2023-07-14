EQS-Stimmrechte: Adtran Holdings, Inc. (deutsch)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Adtran Holdings":

Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

Adtran Holdings, Inc.

Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel

der europaweiten Verbreitung

14.07.2023 / 16:15 CET/CEST

Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch EQS News -

ein Service der EQS Group AG.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

On 11 July 2022, BlackRock, Inc. and its subsidiaries BlackRock Financial

Management, Inc. and BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. (together referred to as the

"Notifying Parties"), London EC2N 2DL, United Kingdom, submitted, in

connection with the voting rights notification pursuant to Sections 33, 34

WpHG, a notification according to Section 43 WpHG to Adtran Holdings, Inc.

as set out below:

The crossing of the thresholds do not result from acquisitions by the

Notifying Parties but from attributions from investment managers and

advisors which qualify as subsidiaries of at least one of the Notifying

Parties and to which the voting rights are attributed.

In respect of the aims underlying the purchase of the voting rights, we, the

Notifying Parties, notify that:

1. The investments are aimed at both implementing strategic objectives and

at generating a trading profit. This results from Notifying Parties' overall

intention to gain maximum returns for BlackRock's clients on both a short

and a long term basis.

2. We plan to acquire further voting rights within the next twelve months by

means of a purchase or by any other means. Because our intention is to gain

maximum returns for BlackRock's clients and therefore we may also sell

shares.

3. We intend to exert an influence on the appointment or removal of members

of the issuer's administrative, managing and supervisory bodies. We will

continue to exercise our right to vote at the company's annual general

meeting, and any special general meetings should they be called in the best

interests of our clients.

4. We do not intend to achieve a material change in the company's capital

structure, in particular as regards the ratio between own funds and external

funds and the dividend policy. However, we might vote on such topics in the

same way we set out in no. 3.

In respect of the origin of the funds used, we, the Notifying Parties,

notify that:

Client funds were used in order to finance the purchase of the voting

rights.

Sprache: Deutsch

Unternehmen: Adtran Holdings, Inc.

901 Explorer Boulevard

35806 Huntsville

Vereinigte Staaten von Amerika

Internet: www.adtran.com

