EQS-Stimmrechte: Adtran Holdings, Inc. (deutsch)
14.07.23 16:16
dpa-AFX
Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
^
EQS Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Adtran Holdings, Inc.
Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel
der europaweiten Verbreitung
14.07.2023 / 16:15 CET/CEST
Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch EQS News -
ein Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
On 11 July 2022, BlackRock, Inc. and its subsidiaries BlackRock Financial
Management, Inc. and BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. (together referred to as the
"Notifying Parties"), London EC2N 2DL, United Kingdom, submitted, in
connection with the voting rights notification pursuant to Sections 33, 34
WpHG, a notification according to Section 43 WpHG to Adtran Holdings, Inc.
as set out below:
The crossing of the thresholds do not result from acquisitions by the
Notifying Parties but from attributions from investment managers and
advisors which qualify as subsidiaries of at least one of the Notifying
Parties and to which the voting rights are attributed.
In respect of the aims underlying the purchase of the voting rights, we, the
Notifying Parties, notify that:
1. The investments are aimed at both implementing strategic objectives and
at generating a trading profit. This results from Notifying Parties' overall
intention to gain maximum returns for BlackRock's clients on both a short
and a long term basis.
2. We plan to acquire further voting rights within the next twelve months by
means of a purchase or by any other means. Because our intention is to gain
maximum returns for BlackRock's clients and therefore we may also sell
shares.
3. We intend to exert an influence on the appointment or removal of members
of the issuer's administrative, managing and supervisory bodies. We will
continue to exercise our right to vote at the company's annual general
meeting, and any special general meetings should they be called in the best
interests of our clients.
4. We do not intend to achieve a material change in the company's capital
structure, in particular as regards the ratio between own funds and external
funds and the dividend policy. However, we might vote on such topics in the
same way we set out in no. 3.
In respect of the origin of the funds used, we, the Notifying Parties,
notify that:
Client funds were used in order to finance the purchase of the voting
rights.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Adtran Holdings, Inc.
901 Explorer Boulevard
35806 Huntsville
Vereinigte Staaten von Amerika
Internet: www.adtran.com
