EQS-Stimmrechte: Adler Group S.A. (deutsch)

Adler Group S.A.: Adler Group S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß Artikel 11(6) des luxemburgischen Transparenzgesetzes mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

07.06.2023 / 11:30 CET/CEST

Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch EQS News -

ein Service der EQS Group AG.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

ANNEX A: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR

HOLDINGS (to be sent to

the relevant issuer and

to the CSSF)i Filing

reference 3992 Submitted

at (Luxembourg time)

2023-06-06 18:46

1. Identity of the

issuer or the underlying

issuer of existing

shares to which voting

rights are attachedii:

ADLER Group S.A.

2. Reason for the

notification (please

tick the appropriate box

or boxes): An

acquisition or disposal

of voting rights

3. Details of person

subject to the

notification

obligationiv:

Name: Gerda Caner City and

country of

registered

office (if

applicable):

4. Full name of

shareholder(s) (if

different from 3.)v: The

person is the same as

the person subject to

the notification

(section 3)

5. Date on which the 2023--

threshold was crossed or 04-18

reachedvi:

6. Total positions of

person(s) subject to the

notification obligation:

% of % of voting Total Total

voting rights of number of

rights through both voting

attached financial in % rights of

to shares instruments (7.A issuervii

(total of (total of +

7.A) 7.B.1 + 7.B)

7.B.2)

Resulting situation on 4.98 0.00 4.98 117,510,233

the date on which

threshold was crossed or

reached

Position of previous 7.44 Below 5% 7.44 -

notification (if threshold

applicable)

7.

Notified

details

of the

resul-

ting

situati-

on on

the date

on which

the

thres-

hold was

crossed

or

reached-

viii:

A:

Voting

rights

attached

to

shares

Class/ty- Number of % of

pe of voting voting

shares rightsix rights

ISIN

code (if

possible-

)

Direct Indi- Direct Indi-

(Art. 8 rect (Art. 8 rect

of the (Art. of the (Art.

Transpa- 9 of Transpa- 9 of

rency the rency the

Law) Trans- Law) Trans-

paren- paren-

cy cy

Law) Law)

LU125015- 0 5,863,100 0.00 4.98

4413

SUBTOTAL 5,863,100 4.98

A

(Direct

&

Indirect-

)

B 1:

Financi-

al

Instru-

ments

accor-

ding to

Art.

12(1)(a)

of the

Transpa-

rency

Law

Type of Expi- Exer- Number %

financi- rati- ci- of of

al on se/ voting vo-

instru- datex Con- rights ti-

ment ver- that ng

sion may be ri-

Peri- acqui- gh-

odxi red if ts

the

instru-

ment

is

exerci-

sed/

conver-

ted.

N/A

SUBT-

OTAL

B.1

B 2:

Financi-

al

Instru-

ments

with

similar

economic

effect

accor-

ding to

Art.

12(1)(b)

of the

Transpa-

rency

Law

Type of Ex- Exer- Phy- Num- %

financi- pi- ci- si- ber of

al ra- se/ cal of vo-

instru- ti- Con- or vo- ti-

ment on ver- cash tin- ng

da- sion sett- g ri-

te- Peri- le- rig- gh-

x odxi ment- hts ts

xii

N/A SUBT-

OTAL

B.2

8. Information in

relation to the

person subject to

the notification

obligation: (please

tick the applicable

box) Person subject

to the notification

obligation is not

controlled by any

natural person or

legal entity and

does not control

any other

undertaking(s)

holding directly or

indirectly an

interest in the

(underlying)

issuer.xiii

No. Na- % of voting % of voting To- Directly

me- rights held rights through tal control-

xv by ultimate financial of led by

controlling instruments both (use

person or held by number(s)

entity or ultimate from 1st

held controlling column)

directly by person or

any entity or held

subsidiary directly by any

if it equals subsidiary if

or is higher it equals or is

than the higher than the

notifiable notifiable

threshold threshold

1 Ge- 4.98 0.00 4.98

rd-

a

Ca-

ne-

r

2 Ka- 4.87 0.00 4.87 1

nz-

el-

hö-

he

Gm-

bH

3 Uc- 0.00 0.00 0.00 1

ce-

li-

ni

Li-

mi-

te-

d.

4 Uh- 0.12 0.00 0.12 3

la-

nd-

st-

ra-

ße

In-

ve-

st-

me-

nt-

s

Gm-

bH

9. In case of proxy

voting: N/A

10. Additional

informationxvi: N/A

Done On 2023-06-06 18:46

Notes

i Please note that national forms may vary due to specific national

legislation (Article 3(1a) of Directive 2004/109/EC) as for instance the

applicable thresholds or information regarding capital holdings.

ii Full name of the legal entity and further specification of the issuer or

underlying issuer, provided it is reliable and accurate (e.g. address, LEI,

domestic number identity).

iii Other reason for the notification could be voluntary notifications,

changes of attribution of the nature of the holding (e.g. expiring of

financial instruments) or acting in concert.

iv This should be the full name of (a) the shareholder; (b) the natural

person or legal entity acquiring, disposing of or exercising voting rights

in the cases provided for in Article 9 (b) to (h) of the Transparency Law;

or (c) the holder of financial instruments referred to in Article 12(1) of

the Transparency Law.

As the disclosure of cases of acting in concert may vary due to the specific

circumstances (e.g. same or different total positions of the parties,

entering or exiting of acting in concert by a single party) the standard

form does not provide for a specific method how to notify cases of acting in

concert.

In relation to the transactions referred to in points (b) to (h) of Article

9 of the Transparency Law, the following list is provided as indication of

the persons who should be mentioned:

- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (b) of Article 9 of that Law, the

natural person or legal entity that acquires the voting rights and is

entitled to exercise them under the agreement and the natural person or

legal entity who is transferring temporarily for consideration the voting

rights;

- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (c) of Article 9 of that Law, the

natural person or legal entity holding the collateral, provided the person

or entity controls the voting rights and declares its intention of

exercising them, and natural person or legal entity lodging the collateral

under these conditions;

- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (d) of Article 9 of that Law, the

natural person or legal entity who has a life interest in shares if that

person or entity is entitled to exercise the voting rights attached to the

shares and the natural person or legal entity who is disposing of the voting

rights when the life interest is created;

- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (e) of Article 9 of that Law, the

controlling natural person or legal entity and, provided it has a

notification duty at an individual level under Article 8, under letters (a)

to (d) of Article 9 of that Law or under a combination of any of those

situations, the controlled undertaking;

- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (f) of Article 9 of that Law, the

deposit taker of the shares, if he can exercise the voting rights attached

to the shares deposited with him at his discretion, and the depositor of the

shares allowing the deposit taker to exercise the voting rights at his

discretion;

- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (g) of Article 9 of that Law, the

natural person or legal entity that controls the voting rights;

- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (h) of Article 9 of that Law, the

proxy holder, if he can exercise the voting rights at his discretion, and

the shareholder who has given his proxy to the proxy holder allowing the

latter to exercise the voting rights at his discretion (e.g. management

companies).

v Applicable in the cases provided for in Article 9 (b) to (h) of the

Transparency Law. This should be the full name of the shareholder who is the

counterparty to the natural person or legal entity referred to in Article 9

of that Law unless the percentage of voting rights held by the shareholder

is lower than the 5% threshold for the disclosure of voting rights holdings

(e.g. identification of funds managed by management companies).

vi The date on which threshold is crossed or reached should be the date on

which the acquisition or disposal took place or the other reason triggered

the notification obligation. For passive crossings, the date when the

corporate event took effect.

vii The total number of voting rights shall be composed of all the shares,

including depository receipts representing shares, to which voting rights

are attached even if the exercise thereof is suspended.

viii If the holding has fallen below the 5% threshold, please note that it

is not necessary to disclose the extent of the holding, only that the new

holding is below that threshold.

ix In case of combined holdings of shares with voting rights attached

'direct holding' and voting rights 'indirect holding', please split the

voting rights number and percentage into the direct and indirect columns -

if there is no combined holdings, please leave the relevant box blank.

x Date of maturity/expiration of the financial instrument i.e. the date when

right to acquire shares ends.

xi If the financial instrument has such a period - please specify this

period - for example once every 3 months starting from [date].

xii In case of cash settled instruments the number and percentages of voting

rights is to be presented on a delta- adjusted basis (Article 12(2) of the

Transparency Law).

xiii If the person subject to the notification obligation is either

controlled and/or does control another undertaking then the second option

applies.

xiv The full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate

controlling natural person or legal entity also has to be presented in the

cases in which only on subsidiary level a threshold is crossed or reached

and the subsidiary undertaking discloses the notification as only then the

market always gets the full picture of the group holdings. In case of

multiple chains through which the voting rights and/or financial instruments

are effectively held the chains have to be presented chain by chain leaving

a row free between different chains (e.g.: A, B, C, free row, A, B, D, free

row, A, E, F etc.). Numbers shall be attributed to all persons or entities

within the group in column 1 in order to allow a clear indication of the

control structure in column 6. The names of all undertakings of the control

chain shall be provided in column 2, even if the number of the directly held

voting rights and/or financial instruments is not equal or higher than the

notifiable threshold. Columns 3 & 4 shall indicate the holdings of those

persons or entities directly holding the voting rights and/or financial

instruments if the holding is equal or higher than the notifiable threshold.

xv The names of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights

and/or financial instruments are effectively held have to be presented

irrespectively whether the controlled undertakings cross or reach the lowest

applicable threshold themselves.

xvi Example: Correction of a previous notification.

Sprache: Deutsch

Unternehmen: Adler Group S.A.

55 Allée Scheffer

2520 Luxemburg

Luxemburg

Internet: www.adler-group.com

°