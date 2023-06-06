Erweiterte Funktionen

EQS-Stimmrechte: Adler Group S.A. (deutsch)




07.06.23 11:30
dpa-AFX

Adler Group S.A.: Adler Group S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß Artikel 11(6) des luxemburgischen Transparenzgesetzes mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung



^


EQS Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Adler Group S.A.


Adler Group S.A.: Adler Group S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß Artikel 11(6) des


luxemburgischen Transparenzgesetzes mit dem Ziel der europaweiten


Verbreitung



07.06.2023 / 11:30 CET/CEST


Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch EQS News -


ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



ANNEX A: Standard form for notification of major holdings



NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR


HOLDINGS (to be sent to


the relevant issuer and


to the CSSF)i Filing


reference 3992 Submitted


at (Luxembourg time)


2023-06-06 18:46


1. Identity of the


issuer or the underlying


issuer of existing


shares to which voting


rights are attachedii:


ADLER Group S.A.


2. Reason for the


notification (please


tick the appropriate box


or boxes): An


acquisition or disposal


of voting rights


3. Details of person


subject to the


notification


obligationiv:


Name: Gerda Caner City and


country of


registered


office (if


applicable):


4. Full name of


shareholder(s) (if


different from 3.)v: The


person is the same as


the person subject to


the notification


(section 3)


5. Date on which the 2023--


threshold was crossed or 04-18


reachedvi:


6. Total positions of


person(s) subject to the


notification obligation:


% of % of voting Total Total


voting rights of number of


rights through both voting


attached financial in % rights of


to shares instruments (7.A issuervii


(total of (total of +


7.A) 7.B.1 + 7.B)


7.B.2)


Resulting situation on 4.98 0.00 4.98 117,510,233


the date on which


threshold was crossed or


reached


Position of previous 7.44 Below 5% 7.44 -


notification (if threshold


applicable)


7.


Notified


details


of the


resul-


ting


situati-


on on


the date


on which


the


thres-


hold was


crossed


or


reached-


viii:


A:


Voting


rights


attached


to


shares


Class/ty- Number of % of


pe of voting voting


shares rightsix rights


ISIN


code (if


possible-


)


Direct Indi- Direct Indi-


(Art. 8 rect (Art. 8 rect


of the (Art. of the (Art.


Transpa- 9 of Transpa- 9 of


rency the rency the


Law) Trans- Law) Trans-


paren- paren-


cy cy


Law) Law)


LU125015- 0 5,863,100 0.00 4.98


4413


SUBTOTAL 5,863,100 4.98


A


(Direct


&


Indirect-


)



B 1:


Financi-


al


Instru-


ments


accor-


ding to


Art.


12(1)(a)


of the


Transpa-


rency


Law


Type of Expi- Exer- Number %


financi- rati- ci- of of


al on se/ voting vo-


instru- datex Con- rights ti-


ment ver- that ng


sion may be ri-


Peri- acqui- gh-


odxi red if ts


the


instru-


ment


is


exerci-


sed/


conver-


ted.


N/A


SUBT-


OTAL


B.1



B 2:


Financi-


al


Instru-


ments


with


similar


economic


effect


accor-


ding to


Art.


12(1)(b)


of the


Transpa-


rency


Law


Type of Ex- Exer- Phy- Num- %


financi- pi- ci- si- ber of


al ra- se/ cal of vo-


instru- ti- Con- or vo- ti-


ment on ver- cash tin- ng


da- sion sett- g ri-


te- Peri- le- rig- gh-


x odxi ment- hts ts


xii


N/A SUBT-


OTAL


B.2



8. Information in


relation to the


person subject to


the notification


obligation: (please


tick the applicable


box) Person subject


to the notification


obligation is not


controlled by any


natural person or


legal entity and


does not control


any other


undertaking(s)


holding directly or


indirectly an


interest in the


(underlying)


issuer.xiii


No. Na- % of voting % of voting To- Directly


me- rights held rights through tal control-


xv by ultimate financial of led by


controlling instruments both (use


person or held by number(s)


entity or ultimate from 1st


held controlling column)


directly by person or


any entity or held


subsidiary directly by any


if it equals subsidiary if


or is higher it equals or is


than the higher than the


notifiable notifiable


threshold threshold


1 Ge- 4.98 0.00 4.98


rd-


a


Ca-


ne-


r


2 Ka- 4.87 0.00 4.87 1


nz-


el-


hö-


he


Gm-


bH


3 Uc- 0.00 0.00 0.00 1


ce-


li-


ni


Li-


mi-


te-


d.


4 Uh- 0.12 0.00 0.12 3


la-


nd-


st-


ra-


ße


In-


ve-


st-


me-


nt-


s


Gm-


bH


9. In case of proxy


voting: N/A



10. Additional


informationxvi: N/A


Done On 2023-06-06 18:46


Notes



i Please note that national forms may vary due to specific national


legislation (Article 3(1a) of Directive 2004/109/EC) as for instance the


applicable thresholds or information regarding capital holdings.



ii Full name of the legal entity and further specification of the issuer or


underlying issuer, provided it is reliable and accurate (e.g. address, LEI,


domestic number identity).



iii Other reason for the notification could be voluntary notifications,


changes of attribution of the nature of the holding (e.g. expiring of


financial instruments) or acting in concert.



iv This should be the full name of (a) the shareholder; (b) the natural


person or legal entity acquiring, disposing of or exercising voting rights


in the cases provided for in Article 9 (b) to (h) of the Transparency Law;


or (c) the holder of financial instruments referred to in Article 12(1) of


the Transparency Law.



As the disclosure of cases of acting in concert may vary due to the specific


circumstances (e.g. same or different total positions of the parties,


entering or exiting of acting in concert by a single party) the standard


form does not provide for a specific method how to notify cases of acting in


concert.



In relation to the transactions referred to in points (b) to (h) of Article


9 of the Transparency Law, the following list is provided as indication of


the persons who should be mentioned:



- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (b) of Article 9 of that Law, the


natural person or legal entity that acquires the voting rights and is


entitled to exercise them under the agreement and the natural person or


legal entity who is transferring temporarily for consideration the voting


rights;



- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (c) of Article 9 of that Law, the


natural person or legal entity holding the collateral, provided the person


or entity controls the voting rights and declares its intention of


exercising them, and natural person or legal entity lodging the collateral


under these conditions;



- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (d) of Article 9 of that Law, the


natural person or legal entity who has a life interest in shares if that


person or entity is entitled to exercise the voting rights attached to the


shares and the natural person or legal entity who is disposing of the voting


rights when the life interest is created;



- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (e) of Article 9 of that Law, the


controlling natural person or legal entity and, provided it has a


notification duty at an individual level under Article 8, under letters (a)


to (d) of Article 9 of that Law or under a combination of any of those


situations, the controlled undertaking;



- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (f) of Article 9 of that Law, the


deposit taker of the shares, if he can exercise the voting rights attached


to the shares deposited with him at his discretion, and the depositor of the


shares allowing the deposit taker to exercise the voting rights at his


discretion;



- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (g) of Article 9 of that Law, the


natural person or legal entity that controls the voting rights;



- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (h) of Article 9 of that Law, the


proxy holder, if he can exercise the voting rights at his discretion, and


the shareholder who has given his proxy to the proxy holder allowing the


latter to exercise the voting rights at his discretion (e.g. management


companies).



v Applicable in the cases provided for in Article 9 (b) to (h) of the


Transparency Law. This should be the full name of the shareholder who is the


counterparty to the natural person or legal entity referred to in Article 9


of that Law unless the percentage of voting rights held by the shareholder


is lower than the 5% threshold for the disclosure of voting rights holdings


(e.g. identification of funds managed by management companies).



vi The date on which threshold is crossed or reached should be the date on


which the acquisition or disposal took place or the other reason triggered


the notification obligation. For passive crossings, the date when the


corporate event took effect.



vii The total number of voting rights shall be composed of all the shares,


including depository receipts representing shares, to which voting rights


are attached even if the exercise thereof is suspended.



viii If the holding has fallen below the 5% threshold, please note that it


is not necessary to disclose the extent of the holding, only that the new


holding is below that threshold.



ix In case of combined holdings of shares with voting rights attached


'direct holding' and voting rights 'indirect holding', please split the


voting rights number and percentage into the direct and indirect columns -


if there is no combined holdings, please leave the relevant box blank.



x Date of maturity/expiration of the financial instrument i.e. the date when


right to acquire shares ends.



xi If the financial instrument has such a period - please specify this


period - for example once every 3 months starting from [date].



xii In case of cash settled instruments the number and percentages of voting


rights is to be presented on a delta- adjusted basis (Article 12(2) of the


Transparency Law).



xiii If the person subject to the notification obligation is either


controlled and/or does control another undertaking then the second option


applies.



xiv The full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate


controlling natural person or legal entity also has to be presented in the


cases in which only on subsidiary level a threshold is crossed or reached


and the subsidiary undertaking discloses the notification as only then the


market always gets the full picture of the group holdings. In case of


multiple chains through which the voting rights and/or financial instruments


are effectively held the chains have to be presented chain by chain leaving


a row free between different chains (e.g.: A, B, C, free row, A, B, D, free


row, A, E, F etc.). Numbers shall be attributed to all persons or entities


within the group in column 1 in order to allow a clear indication of the


control structure in column 6. The names of all undertakings of the control


chain shall be provided in column 2, even if the number of the directly held


voting rights and/or financial instruments is not equal or higher than the


notifiable threshold. Columns 3 & 4 shall indicate the holdings of those


persons or entities directly holding the voting rights and/or financial


instruments if the holding is equal or higher than the notifiable threshold.



xv The names of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights


and/or financial instruments are effectively held have to be presented


irrespectively whether the controlled undertakings cross or reach the lowest


applicable threshold themselves.



xvi Example: Correction of a previous notification.




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



07.06.2023 CET/CEST Die EQS Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche


Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter https://eqs-news.com



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Adler Group S.A.


55 Allée Scheffer


2520 Luxemburg


Luxemburg


Internet: www.adler-group.com





Ende der Mitteilung EQS News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



1651031 07.06.2023 CET/CEST



°






Bitte warten...