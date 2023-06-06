EQS-Stimmrechte: Adler Group S.A. (deutsch)
07.06.23 11:30
Adler Group S.A.: Adler Group S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß Artikel 11(6) des luxemburgischen Transparenzgesetzes mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
Adler Group S.A.
Adler Group S.A.: Adler Group S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß Artikel 11(6) des
luxemburgischen Transparenzgesetzes mit dem Ziel der europaweiten
Verbreitung
07.06.2023 / 11:30 CET/CEST
ANNEX A: Standard form for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR
HOLDINGS (to be sent to
the relevant issuer and
to the CSSF)i Filing
reference 3992 Submitted
at (Luxembourg time)
2023-06-06 18:46
1. Identity of the
issuer or the underlying
issuer of existing
shares to which voting
rights are attachedii:
ADLER Group S.A.
2. Reason for the
notification (please
tick the appropriate box
or boxes): An
acquisition or disposal
of voting rights
3. Details of person
subject to the
notification
obligationiv:
Name: Gerda Caner City and
country of
registered
office (if
applicable):
4. Full name of
shareholder(s) (if
different from 3.)v: The
person is the same as
the person subject to
the notification
(section 3)
5. Date on which the 2023--
threshold was crossed or 04-18
reachedvi:
6. Total positions of
person(s) subject to the
notification obligation:
% of % of voting Total Total
voting rights of number of
rights through both voting
attached financial in % rights of
to shares instruments (7.A issuervii
(total of (total of +
7.A) 7.B.1 + 7.B)
7.B.2)
Resulting situation on 4.98 0.00 4.98 117,510,233
the date on which
threshold was crossed or
reached
Position of previous 7.44 Below 5% 7.44 -
notification (if threshold
applicable)
7.
Notified
details
of the
resul-
ting
situati-
on on
the date
on which
the
thres-
hold was
crossed
or
reached-
viii:
A:
Voting
rights
attached
to
shares
Class/ty- Number of % of
pe of voting voting
shares rightsix rights
ISIN
code (if
possible-
)
Direct Indi- Direct Indi-
(Art. 8 rect (Art. 8 rect
of the (Art. of the (Art.
Transpa- 9 of Transpa- 9 of
rency the rency the
Law) Trans- Law) Trans-
paren- paren-
cy cy
Law) Law)
LU125015- 0 5,863,100 0.00 4.98
4413
SUBTOTAL 5,863,100 4.98
A
(Direct
&
Indirect-
)
B 1:
Financi-
al
Instru-
ments
accor-
ding to
Art.
12(1)(a)
of the
Transpa-
rency
Law
Type of Expi- Exer- Number %
financi- rati- ci- of of
al on se/ voting vo-
instru- datex Con- rights ti-
ment ver- that ng
sion may be ri-
Peri- acqui- gh-
odxi red if ts
the
instru-
ment
is
exerci-
sed/
conver-
ted.
N/A
SUBT-
OTAL
B.1
B 2:
Financi-
al
Instru-
ments
with
similar
economic
effect
accor-
ding to
Art.
12(1)(b)
of the
Transpa-
rency
Law
Type of Ex- Exer- Phy- Num- %
financi- pi- ci- si- ber of
al ra- se/ cal of vo-
instru- ti- Con- or vo- ti-
ment on ver- cash tin- ng
da- sion sett- g ri-
te- Peri- le- rig- gh-
x odxi ment- hts ts
xii
N/A SUBT-
OTAL
B.2
8. Information in
relation to the
person subject to
the notification
obligation: (please
tick the applicable
box) Person subject
to the notification
obligation is not
controlled by any
natural person or
legal entity and
does not control
any other
undertaking(s)
holding directly or
indirectly an
interest in the
(underlying)
issuer.xiii
No. Na- % of voting % of voting To- Directly
me- rights held rights through tal control-
xv by ultimate financial of led by
controlling instruments both (use
person or held by number(s)
entity or ultimate from 1st
held controlling column)
directly by person or
any entity or held
subsidiary directly by any
if it equals subsidiary if
or is higher it equals or is
than the higher than the
notifiable notifiable
threshold threshold
1 Ge- 4.98 0.00 4.98
rd-
a
Ca-
ne-
r
2 Ka- 4.87 0.00 4.87 1
nz-
el-
hö-
he
Gm-
bH
3 Uc- 0.00 0.00 0.00 1
ce-
li-
ni
Li-
mi-
te-
d.
4 Uh- 0.12 0.00 0.12 3
la-
nd-
st-
ra-
ße
In-
ve-
st-
me-
nt-
s
Gm-
bH
9. In case of proxy
voting: N/A
10. Additional
informationxvi: N/A
Done On 2023-06-06 18:46
Notes
i Please note that national forms may vary due to specific national
legislation (Article 3(1a) of Directive 2004/109/EC) as for instance the
applicable thresholds or information regarding capital holdings.
ii Full name of the legal entity and further specification of the issuer or
underlying issuer, provided it is reliable and accurate (e.g. address, LEI,
domestic number identity).
iii Other reason for the notification could be voluntary notifications,
changes of attribution of the nature of the holding (e.g. expiring of
financial instruments) or acting in concert.
iv This should be the full name of (a) the shareholder; (b) the natural
person or legal entity acquiring, disposing of or exercising voting rights
in the cases provided for in Article 9 (b) to (h) of the Transparency Law;
or (c) the holder of financial instruments referred to in Article 12(1) of
the Transparency Law.
As the disclosure of cases of acting in concert may vary due to the specific
circumstances (e.g. same or different total positions of the parties,
entering or exiting of acting in concert by a single party) the standard
form does not provide for a specific method how to notify cases of acting in
concert.
In relation to the transactions referred to in points (b) to (h) of Article
9 of the Transparency Law, the following list is provided as indication of
the persons who should be mentioned:
- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (b) of Article 9 of that Law, the
natural person or legal entity that acquires the voting rights and is
entitled to exercise them under the agreement and the natural person or
legal entity who is transferring temporarily for consideration the voting
rights;
- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (c) of Article 9 of that Law, the
natural person or legal entity holding the collateral, provided the person
or entity controls the voting rights and declares its intention of
exercising them, and natural person or legal entity lodging the collateral
under these conditions;
- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (d) of Article 9 of that Law, the
natural person or legal entity who has a life interest in shares if that
person or entity is entitled to exercise the voting rights attached to the
shares and the natural person or legal entity who is disposing of the voting
rights when the life interest is created;
- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (e) of Article 9 of that Law, the
controlling natural person or legal entity and, provided it has a
notification duty at an individual level under Article 8, under letters (a)
to (d) of Article 9 of that Law or under a combination of any of those
situations, the controlled undertaking;
- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (f) of Article 9 of that Law, the
deposit taker of the shares, if he can exercise the voting rights attached
to the shares deposited with him at his discretion, and the depositor of the
shares allowing the deposit taker to exercise the voting rights at his
discretion;
- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (g) of Article 9 of that Law, the
natural person or legal entity that controls the voting rights;
- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (h) of Article 9 of that Law, the
proxy holder, if he can exercise the voting rights at his discretion, and
the shareholder who has given his proxy to the proxy holder allowing the
latter to exercise the voting rights at his discretion (e.g. management
companies).
v Applicable in the cases provided for in Article 9 (b) to (h) of the
Transparency Law. This should be the full name of the shareholder who is the
counterparty to the natural person or legal entity referred to in Article 9
of that Law unless the percentage of voting rights held by the shareholder
is lower than the 5% threshold for the disclosure of voting rights holdings
(e.g. identification of funds managed by management companies).
vi The date on which threshold is crossed or reached should be the date on
which the acquisition or disposal took place or the other reason triggered
the notification obligation. For passive crossings, the date when the
corporate event took effect.
vii The total number of voting rights shall be composed of all the shares,
including depository receipts representing shares, to which voting rights
are attached even if the exercise thereof is suspended.
viii If the holding has fallen below the 5% threshold, please note that it
is not necessary to disclose the extent of the holding, only that the new
holding is below that threshold.
ix In case of combined holdings of shares with voting rights attached
'direct holding' and voting rights 'indirect holding', please split the
voting rights number and percentage into the direct and indirect columns -
if there is no combined holdings, please leave the relevant box blank.
x Date of maturity/expiration of the financial instrument i.e. the date when
right to acquire shares ends.
xi If the financial instrument has such a period - please specify this
period - for example once every 3 months starting from [date].
xii In case of cash settled instruments the number and percentages of voting
rights is to be presented on a delta- adjusted basis (Article 12(2) of the
Transparency Law).
xiii If the person subject to the notification obligation is either
controlled and/or does control another undertaking then the second option
applies.
xiv The full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate
controlling natural person or legal entity also has to be presented in the
cases in which only on subsidiary level a threshold is crossed or reached
and the subsidiary undertaking discloses the notification as only then the
market always gets the full picture of the group holdings. In case of
multiple chains through which the voting rights and/or financial instruments
are effectively held the chains have to be presented chain by chain leaving
a row free between different chains (e.g.: A, B, C, free row, A, B, D, free
row, A, E, F etc.). Numbers shall be attributed to all persons or entities
within the group in column 1 in order to allow a clear indication of the
control structure in column 6. The names of all undertakings of the control
chain shall be provided in column 2, even if the number of the directly held
voting rights and/or financial instruments is not equal or higher than the
notifiable threshold. Columns 3 & 4 shall indicate the holdings of those
persons or entities directly holding the voting rights and/or financial
instruments if the holding is equal or higher than the notifiable threshold.
xv The names of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights
and/or financial instruments are effectively held have to be presented
irrespectively whether the controlled undertakings cross or reach the lowest
applicable threshold themselves.
xvi Example: Correction of a previous notification.
07.06.2023 CET/CEST
Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter https://eqs-news.com
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Adler Group S.A.
55 Allée Scheffer
2520 Luxemburg
Luxemburg
Internet: www.adler-group.com
1651031 07.06.2023 CET/CEST
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,5215 €
|0,541 €
|-0,0195 €
|-3,60%
|07.06./13:28
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|LU1250154413
|A14U78
|5,49 €
|0,40 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,5305 €
|-3,81%
|12:56
|Hamburg
|0,54 €
|+1,03%
|08:16
|Hannover
|0,54 €
|+1,03%
|08:16
|Frankfurt
|0,54 €
|-0,74%
|09:03
|Düsseldorf
|0,523 €
|-1,04%
|13:01
|München
|0,56 €
|-3,36%
|08:02
|Xetra
|0,5215 €
|-3,60%
|13:28
|Berlin
|0,521 €
|-5,53%
|08:02
|Stuttgart
|0,5135 €
|-5,87%
|12:29
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,68 $
|-13,18%
|02.06.23
