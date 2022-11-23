EQS-News: Vonovia SE: Final Results of Tender Offer for 2023 & 2024 Bonds (englisch) (deutsch)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Vonovia":

Vonovia SE: Final Results of Tender Offer for 2023 & 2024 Bonds (englisch)

^

EQS-News: Vonovia SE / Schlagwort(e): Finanzierung

Vonovia SE: Final Results of Tender Offer for 2023 & 2024 Bonds (englisch)

23.11.2022 / 12:38 CET/CEST

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS (INCLUDING PUERTO

RICO, THE U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS, GUAM, AMERICAN SAMOA, WAKE ISLAND AND THE

NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS), ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR THE

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA (THE "UNITED STATES") OR IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON

RESIDENT OR LOCATED IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO

RELEASE, PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS DOCUMENT.

November 23, 2022.

Final Results of Tender Offer for 2023 & 2024 Bonds

* Total volume of ca. EUR1bn tendered and accepted for repurchase across 8

bonds

* Residual funds from recent bond issuance and cash on hand can now be

used to pay back other debt

Following Vonovia's bond issuance with an aggregate volume of EUR1.5bn last

week, a total volume of ca. EUR1bn across 8 bonds maturing in 2023 and 2024

were validly tendered and accepted for repurchase. The settlement of the

tender offer is expected to take place on November 24. The detailed tender

results can be found at https://www.bourse.lu/notices.

As previously announced, the remaining proceeds from the new bonds plus an

additional EUR500m cash on hand can now be used to pay back other debt.

Vonovia's maturity profile will not be materially impacted by this liability

management.

Vonovia remains fully committed towards the other elements of the liability

management, as communicated with the 9M 2022 results. This includes

Vonovia's plans to roll over the secured financings for 2023 and 2024. The

discussions with secured lenders are well advanced and will continue.

Notwithstanding these negotiations and last week's bond issuance, Vonovia's

disposal efforts across the various sales channels are also progressing, and

proceeds from disposals can be deployed to delever further through bond

buybacks across the full range of maturities.

This announcement does not constitute an invitation to participate in the

tender offers referred to herein in any jurisdiction in which, or to any

person to or from whom, it is unlawful to make such invitation or for there

to be such participation under applicable securities laws. The distribution

of this announcement in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law.

Persons into whose possession this announcement comes are required by to

inform themselves about, and to observe, any such restrictions.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or

into or to any person located or resident in the United States.

The tender offers referenced herein are not being made, directly or

indirectly, in or into the United States by use of the mails or by any means

or instrumentality (including, without limitation, e-mail, facsimile

transmission, telephone and the internet) of interstate or foreign commerce,

or of any facility of a national securities exchange of the United States

and the Invitation cannot be accepted by any such use, means,

instrumentality or facility or from within the United States.

This announcement and the tender offers do not constitute or form a part of

any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the

United States.

Nothing in this announcement constitutes an offer to buy or the invitation

to offer to sell securities in Italy (except as set out in the relevant

tender offer documentation), Belgium (except as set out in the relevant

tender offer documentation), the Republic of France (except as set out in

the relevant tender offer documentation) or any other jurisdiction in which

such offer or solicitation would be unlawful.

The tender offer may only be communicated to persons in the United Kingdom

in circumstances where section 21 (1) of the Financial Services and Markets

Act 2000 does not apply.

This announcement is an advertisement. Any investment decision to purchase

any new notes issued by Vonovia should be made solely on the basis of the

information contained in the base prospectus relating to the debt issuance

programme of Vonovia (as supplement) and the final terms relating to the new

notes as published on the website of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange

(bourse.lu).

The new notes issued by Vonovia are not being, and will not be, offered or

sold in the United States. Nothing in this announcement constitutes an offer

to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the new notes in the United

States or any other jurisdiction. Securities may not be offered, sold or

delivered in the United States absent registration under, or an exemption

from the registration requirements of, the United States Securities Act of

1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The new notes have not been, and

will not be, registered under the Securities Act or the securities laws of

any state or other jurisdiction of the United States and may not be offered,

sold or delivered, directly or indirectly, within the United States or to,

or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S

under the Securities Act).

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

23.11.2022 CET/CEST Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht,

übermittelt durch EQS News - ein Service der EQS Group AG.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

Die EQS Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate

News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter https://eqs-news.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sprache: Deutsch

Unternehmen: Vonovia SE

Universitätsstraße 133

44803 Bochum

Deutschland

Telefon: +49 234 314 1609

Fax: +49 234 314 2995

E-Mail: investorrelations@vonovia.de

Internet: www.vonovia.de

ISIN: DE000A1ML7J1

WKN: A1ML7J

Indizes: DAX

Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard);

Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover,

München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

EQS News ID: 1494803

Ende der Mitteilung EQS News-Service

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

1494803 23.11.2022 CET/CEST

°