EQS-News: Vonovia SE: Final Results of Tender Offer for 2023 & 2024 Bonds (englisch) (deutsch)




23.11.22 12:39
dpa-AFX

Vonovia SE: Final Results of Tender Offer for 2023 & 2024 Bonds (englisch)



^


EQS-News: Vonovia SE / Schlagwort(e): Finanzierung


Vonovia SE: Final Results of Tender Offer for 2023 & 2024 Bonds (englisch)



23.11.2022 / 12:38 CET/CEST


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE


UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS (INCLUDING PUERTO


RICO, THE U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS, GUAM, AMERICAN SAMOA, WAKE ISLAND AND THE


NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS), ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR THE


DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA (THE "UNITED STATES") OR IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON


RESIDENT OR LOCATED IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO


RELEASE, PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS DOCUMENT.



November 23, 2022.



Final Results of Tender Offer for 2023 & 2024 Bonds



* Total volume of ca. EUR1bn tendered and accepted for repurchase across 8


bonds



* Residual funds from recent bond issuance and cash on hand can now be


used to pay back other debt



Following Vonovia's bond issuance with an aggregate volume of EUR1.5bn last


week, a total volume of ca. EUR1bn across 8 bonds maturing in 2023 and 2024


were validly tendered and accepted for repurchase. The settlement of the


tender offer is expected to take place on November 24. The detailed tender


results can be found at https://www.bourse.lu/notices.



As previously announced, the remaining proceeds from the new bonds plus an


additional EUR500m cash on hand can now be used to pay back other debt.


Vonovia's maturity profile will not be materially impacted by this liability


management.



Vonovia remains fully committed towards the other elements of the liability


management, as communicated with the 9M 2022 results. This includes


Vonovia's plans to roll over the secured financings for 2023 and 2024. The


discussions with secured lenders are well advanced and will continue.


Notwithstanding these negotiations and last week's bond issuance, Vonovia's


disposal efforts across the various sales channels are also progressing, and


proceeds from disposals can be deployed to delever further through bond


buybacks across the full range of maturities.



This announcement does not constitute an invitation to participate in the


tender offers referred to herein in any jurisdiction in which, or to any


person to or from whom, it is unlawful to make such invitation or for there


to be such participation under applicable securities laws. The distribution


of this announcement in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law.


Persons into whose possession this announcement comes are required by to


inform themselves about, and to observe, any such restrictions.



This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or


into or to any person located or resident in the United States.



The tender offers referenced herein are not being made, directly or


indirectly, in or into the United States by use of the mails or by any means


or instrumentality (including, without limitation, e-mail, facsimile


transmission, telephone and the internet) of interstate or foreign commerce,


or of any facility of a national securities exchange of the United States


and the Invitation cannot be accepted by any such use, means,


instrumentality or facility or from within the United States.



This announcement and the tender offers do not constitute or form a part of


any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the


United States.



Nothing in this announcement constitutes an offer to buy or the invitation


to offer to sell securities in Italy (except as set out in the relevant


tender offer documentation), Belgium (except as set out in the relevant


tender offer documentation), the Republic of France (except as set out in


the relevant tender offer documentation) or any other jurisdiction in which


such offer or solicitation would be unlawful.



The tender offer may only be communicated to persons in the United Kingdom


in circumstances where section 21 (1) of the Financial Services and Markets


Act 2000 does not apply.



This announcement is an advertisement. Any investment decision to purchase


any new notes issued by Vonovia should be made solely on the basis of the


information contained in the base prospectus relating to the debt issuance


programme of Vonovia (as supplement) and the final terms relating to the new


notes as published on the website of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange


(bourse.lu).



The new notes issued by Vonovia are not being, and will not be, offered or


sold in the United States. Nothing in this announcement constitutes an offer


to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the new notes in the United


States or any other jurisdiction. Securities may not be offered, sold or


delivered in the United States absent registration under, or an exemption


from the registration requirements of, the United States Securities Act of


1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The new notes have not been, and


will not be, registered under the Securities Act or the securities laws of


any state or other jurisdiction of the United States and may not be offered,


sold or delivered, directly or indirectly, within the United States or to,


or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S


under the Securities Act).




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



23.11.2022 CET/CEST Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht,


übermittelt durch EQS News - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Die EQS Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate


News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter https://eqs-news.com



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Vonovia SE


Universitätsstraße 133


44803 Bochum


Deutschland


Telefon: +49 234 314 1609


Fax: +49 234 314 2995


E-Mail: investorrelations@vonovia.de


Internet: www.vonovia.de


ISIN: DE000A1ML7J1


WKN: A1ML7J


Indizes: DAX


Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard);


Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover,


München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange


EQS News ID: 1494803





Ende der Mitteilung EQS News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



1494803 23.11.2022 CET/CEST



°






Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
22,80 € 23,36 € -0,56 € -2,40% 23.11./13:33
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A1ML7J1 A1ML7J 52,60 € 18,59 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		22,84 € -2,89%  13:48
Nasdaq OTC Other 24,08 $ +0,63%  22.11.22
München 23,57 € -0,25%  08:00
Hannover 23,43 € -0,30%  08:15
Xetra 22,80 € -2,40%  13:33
Düsseldorf 22,84 € -2,43%  12:00
Hamburg 22,82 € -2,81%  12:37
Berlin 22,80 € -2,90%  13:21
Frankfurt 22,77 € -2,94%  13:31
Stuttgart 22,76 € -2,94%  13:25
  = Realtime
