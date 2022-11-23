EQS-News: Vonovia SE: Final Results of Tender Offer for 2023 & 2024 Bonds (englisch) (deutsch)
November 23, 2022.
Final Results of Tender Offer for 2023 & 2024 Bonds
* Total volume of ca. EUR1bn tendered and accepted for repurchase across 8
bonds
* Residual funds from recent bond issuance and cash on hand can now be
used to pay back other debt
Following Vonovia's bond issuance with an aggregate volume of EUR1.5bn last
week, a total volume of ca. EUR1bn across 8 bonds maturing in 2023 and 2024
were validly tendered and accepted for repurchase. The settlement of the
tender offer is expected to take place on November 24. The detailed tender
results can be found at https://www.bourse.lu/notices.
As previously announced, the remaining proceeds from the new bonds plus an
additional EUR500m cash on hand can now be used to pay back other debt.
Vonovia's maturity profile will not be materially impacted by this liability
management.
Vonovia remains fully committed towards the other elements of the liability
management, as communicated with the 9M 2022 results. This includes
Vonovia's plans to roll over the secured financings for 2023 and 2024. The
discussions with secured lenders are well advanced and will continue.
Notwithstanding these negotiations and last week's bond issuance, Vonovia's
disposal efforts across the various sales channels are also progressing, and
proceeds from disposals can be deployed to delever further through bond
buybacks across the full range of maturities.
