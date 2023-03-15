Erweiterte Funktionen

EQS-News: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. PUBLISHES CONVOCATION FOR ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS 2023 (ENGLISCH) (deutsch)




15.03.23 18:34
dpa-AFX

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. PUBLISHES CONVOCATION FOR ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS 2023 (ENGLISCH)



^


EQS-News: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. / Schlagwort(e): Hauptversammlung


SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. PUBLISHES CONVOCATION FOR ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING


OF SHAREHOLDERS 2023 (ENGLISCH)



15.03.2023 / 18:34 CET/CEST


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



HINWEIS: DIESE MITTEILUNG IST NUR IN ENGLISCHER SPRACHE VERFÜGBAR.




NOT FOR DIRECT OR INDIRECT RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO


THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, SOUTH AFRICA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN.



SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. PUBLISHES CONVOCATION FOR ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING


OF SHAREHOLDERS 2023



Sevenum, 15 March 2023. SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. ("SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE" or


the "Company") has today published the convocation for the annual general


meeting of shareholders of the Company to be held on 26 April 2023 (the


"AGM").



The AGM materials (including the convocation notice, the agenda with the


explanatory notes thereto as well as other relevant documentation) are


available on the corporate website of the Company (


http://shop-apotheke-europe.com) under Investor Relations / General Meeting


/ Annual General Meeting 2023 and via the link:


http://shop-apotheke-europe.com/en/investorrelations/hauptversammlung/



Among other things, shareholders at this year's AGM will vote on the


Company's name change, the appointment of a new CEO and the 2022 Annual


Report.



The AGM is scheduled to take place on 26 April 2023 starting at 10:00 CEST,


and will take place as a hybrid meeting, meaning that shareholders are given


the option to either participate in the AGM (i) in person at the Company's


headquarters, Erik de Rodeweg 11-13, Sevenum, the Netherlands or (ii)


virtually, through the online platform provided by the Company's service


provider Better Orange IR & HV AG (such platform the "Online Platform").



Taking into consideration that the Covid-19 virus may still pose a health


risk for shareholders and employees of the Company, the Company strongly


encourages its shareholders to take part in the AGM via the Online Platform


and not to attend the AGM in person.




For further information please contact us at:



General AGM related matters:


Rens Jan Kramer


Telephone: +31 6 46 18 67 23


Email: rensjan.kramer@shop-apotheke.com




Trade and public media:


Sven Schirmer


Mobile: +49 152 28 50 63 61


Email: presse@shop-apotheke.com



Financial media:


Thomas Schnorrenberg


Mobile: +49 151 46 53 13 17


Email: presse@shop-apotheke.com




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



15.03.2023 CET/CEST Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht,


übermittelt durch EQS News - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Die EQS Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate


News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter https://eqs-news.com



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.


Erik de Rodeweg 11-13


5975 WD Sevenum


Niederlande


Telefon: 0800 - 200 800 300


Fax: 0800 - 90 70 90 20


E-Mail: Investor.Relations@shop-apotheke.com


Internet: www.shop-apotheke-europe.com


ISIN: NL0012044747, DE000A19Y072


WKN: A2AR94, A19Y07


Indizes: SDAX


Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard);


Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover,


München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange


EQS News ID: 1583661





Ende der Mitteilung EQS News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



1583661 15.03.2023 CET/CEST



°






Bitte warten...