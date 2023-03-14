Erweiterte Funktionen


EQS-News: SCHIRP & PARTNER Rechtsanwälte mbB: Wirecard/EY: Model proceedings are beginning. Aggrieved investors can assert their rights with limited cost risk (deutsch)




14.03.23 09:40
dpa-AFX

SCHIRP & PARTNER Rechtsanwälte mbB: Wirecard/EY: Model proceedings are beginning. Aggrieved investors can assert their rights with limited cost risk



^


Emittent / Herausgeber: SCHIRP & PARTNER Rechtsanwälte mbB / Schlagwort(e):


Rechtssache/Insolvenz


SCHIRP & PARTNER Rechtsanwälte mbB: Wirecard/EY: Model proceedings are


beginning. Aggrieved investors can assert their rights with limited cost


risk



14.03.2023 / 09:40 CET/CEST


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Wirecard: Model proceedings are beginning in Munich



Aggrieved Investors can assert their claims with very limited cost risk



In a decision dated 13 March 2023 (Ref.: 101 Kap 1/22), the Bavarian Supreme


Regional Court determined the model plaintiff in the Wirecard KapMuG


proceedings.



This means that the starting signal has been given for the commencement of


the model proceedings. Investors now have the opportunity to assert their


claims against EY with a very limited cost risk.



"We are pleased that it is finally getting underway. Our goal in the model


proceedings is to assert the investors' claims against EY in particular. To


this end, it is particularly important to move forward quickly. We see it as


our mission to bring the proceedings forward in the best possible way," said


Dr Wolfgang Schirp from the law firm Schirp & Partner in Berlin.



He also added: "We already represent most of the pending claims against EY


and have extensive litigation experience against this opponent. We are


fighting for the aggrieved investors to get their rights in the model case."



Registration for the model case is possible from the date of publication in


the Klageregister of the Bundesanzeiger (Federal Gazette) with a notice


period of six months. The Bavarian Supreme Court has jurisdiction. As the


court once again emphasised in its decision, it is mandatory to have the


registration carried out by a lawyer.



Injured investors should therefore not waste any time and file their claims


in the model proceedings. The law firm Schirp & Partner not only represents


the largest group of plaintiffs in the Wirecard/EY case, but also has many


years of experience with capital investor model proceedings.



Further information can be found at: www.schirp.com.




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Veröffentlichung einer Mitteilung, übermittelt durch EQS Group AG.


Medienarchiv unter https://www.eqs-news.com.



Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



°






Aktuell
208% Broker Aktientip launcht Finanzportal Boerse24.de
Nach 4.367% mit flatexDEGIRO ($FTK) und 20.488% mit Smartbroker ($SB1)

Therma Bright Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
200 Drohnen Riesenauftrag für 333% Drone Hot Stock. Nach 1.467% mit Rheinmetall ($RHM) und 37.503% mit Northrop Grumman ($NOC)

Draganfly Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
10:34 , dpa-AFX
Russischer Raketenschlag auf Zentrum von Kr [...]
10:21 , dpa-AFX
Italiens Industrie produziert weniger
10:20 , dpa-AFX
CDU: Land und Bund sollen im Streit um ambu [...]
10:17 , dpa-AFX
EQS-News: Recharge Resources bereitet Lithiu [...]
10:15 , dpa-AFX
Bartsch: Wahlrechtsreform ist Angriff auf die [...]
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...