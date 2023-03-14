EQS-News: SCHIRP & PARTNER Rechtsanwälte mbB: Wirecard/EY: Model proceedings are beginning. Aggrieved investors can assert their rights with limited cost risk (deutsch)
Wirecard/EY: Model proceedings are beginning. Aggrieved investors can assert their rights with limited cost risk
SCHIRP & PARTNER Rechtsanwälte mbB: Wirecard/EY: Model proceedings are
beginning. Aggrieved investors can assert their rights with limited cost
risk
Wirecard: Model proceedings are beginning in Munich
Aggrieved Investors can assert their claims with very limited cost risk
In a decision dated 13 March 2023 (Ref.: 101 Kap 1/22), the Bavarian Supreme
Regional Court determined the model plaintiff in the Wirecard KapMuG
proceedings.
This means that the starting signal has been given for the commencement of
the model proceedings. Investors now have the opportunity to assert their
claims against EY with a very limited cost risk.
"We are pleased that it is finally getting underway. Our goal in the model
proceedings is to assert the investors' claims against EY in particular. To
this end, it is particularly important to move forward quickly. We see it as
our mission to bring the proceedings forward in the best possible way," said
Dr Wolfgang Schirp from the law firm Schirp & Partner in Berlin.
He also added: "We already represent most of the pending claims against EY
and have extensive litigation experience against this opponent. We are
fighting for the aggrieved investors to get their rights in the model case."
Registration for the model case is possible from the date of publication in
the Klageregister of the Bundesanzeiger (Federal Gazette) with a notice
period of six months. The Bavarian Supreme Court has jurisdiction. As the
court once again emphasised in its decision, it is mandatory to have the
registration carried out by a lawyer.
Injured investors should therefore not waste any time and file their claims
in the model proceedings. The law firm Schirp & Partner not only represents
the largest group of plaintiffs in the Wirecard/EY case, but also has many
years of experience with capital investor model proceedings.
Further information can be found at: www.schirp.com.
