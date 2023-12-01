Erweiterte Funktionen


EQS-News: Purchase offer on SFP (PFI) issued by Astaris SpA - ex Astaldi SpA - ISIN IT0005422925 - Preliminary results of the Offer (deutsch)




20.12.23 18:15
dpa-AFX

Purchase offer on SFP (PFI) issued by Astaris SpA - ex Astaldi SpA - ISIN IT0005422925 - Preliminary results of the Offer



^


N+V AG / Schlagwort(e): Übernahmeangebot/Ankauf


Purchase offer on SFP (PFI) issued by Astaris SpA - ex Astaldi SpA - ISIN


IT0005422925 - Preliminary results of the Offer



20.12.2023 / 18:15 CET/CEST



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



N+V AG


Registered office at Schochenmühlestrasse 4, 6340 Baar, Switzerland


Registered in the Commercial Register of the Canton of Zug (Switzerland)


under No. CHE-366.529.445



* * * * *Baar, 20 December 2023


RE: Voluntary tender offer (the "Offer") launched by N+V AG, with registered


office at Schochenmühlestrasse 4, 6340 Baar, Switzerland ("Offeror") on 2


November 2023, as amended and extended effective as of 1 December 2023, on


maximum nos. 220,000,000 participating financial instruments with ISIN


IT0005422925 (the "SFPs") issued by Astaris S.p.A. (formerly Astaldi


S.p.A.), for a price of 2.5 euro cent per SFP. Preliminary results of the


Offer for the period comprised between 1 December 2023 (included) and 20


December 2023 (included) (the "Residual Offer")



Reference is made to the captioned Residual Offer, as described in more


details in the document named "Documento Integrativo di Offerta" published


by the Offeror on its website at the address www.nv.ag (the "Supplementary


Offer Document").



As used herein and unless otherwise defined, capitalized terms have the


meaning ascribed to them in the Supplementary Offer Document.



Notice is hereby given that on the date hereof the Extended Acceptance


Period (commenced on 1 December 2023) expired.



On the basis of the provisional results communicated by Equita SIM S.p.A.,


as Intermediary In Charge of Coordinating the Collection of Acceptances,


nos. 56,855,700 SFPs, equal to approximately 27.62026 % of the Residual SFPs


Subject to the Offer, for a total countervalue of 1,421,392.50 euro, have


been tendered in the Residual Offer during the Extended Acceptance Period.



In accordance with the provisions of the Supplementary Offer Document, the


effectiveness of the Residual Offer is not subject to any condition.



The Consideration due to the holders of the SFPs tendered in the Residual


Offer during the Extended Acceptance Period, equal to 2.5 euro cent per SFP,


will be paid to the participants in the Residual Offer on December 28, 2023


(the "Payment Date") against the simultaneous transfer of ownership of such


SFPs to the Offeror.



In consideration of the provisional results of the Extended Offer, no


Allocation will be made.



The final results of the Residual Offer will be announced by way of press


release, which the Offeror will make available to the public on 27 December


2023 i.e., the Business Day immediately preceding the Payment Date.




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Ende der Medienmitteilungen



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: N+V AG


Birmensdorferstrasse 123


8036 Zürich


Schweiz


E-Mail: kontakt@nv.ag


Internet: www.nv.ag


EQS News ID: 1800637





Ende der Mitteilung EQS News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



1800637 20.12.2023 CET/CEST



°






