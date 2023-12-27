EQS-News: Purchase offer on SFP (PFI) issued by Astaris SpA ex Astaldi SpA - ISIN IT0005422925 - Final results of the Offer (deutsch)

Purchase offer on SFP (PFI) issued by Astaris SpA ex Astaldi SpA - ISIN IT0005422925 - Final results of the Offer

* * * * *Baar, 27 December 2023

RE: Voluntary tender offer (the "Offer") launched by N+V AG, with registered

office at Schochenmühlestrasse 4, 6340 Baar, Switzerland ("Offeror") on 2

November 2023, as amended and extended effective as of 1 December 2023, on

maximum nos. 220,000,000 participating financial instruments with ISIN

IT0005422925 (the "SFPs") issued by Astaris S.p.A. (formerly Astaldi

S.p.A.), for a price of 2.5 euro cent per SFP. Final results of the Offer

for the period comprised between 1 December 2023 (included) and 20 December

2023 (included) (the "Residual Offer")

Reference is made to the captioned Residual Offer, as described in more

details in the document named "Documento Integrativo di Offerta" published

by the Offeror on its website at the address www.nv.ag (the "Supplementary

Offer Document").

As used herein and unless otherwise defined, capitalized terms have the

meaning ascribed to them in the Supplementary Offer Document.

On 20 December 2023 the Extended Acceptance Period (commenced on 1 December

2023) expired and, by notice given by the Offeror, the provisional results

of the Residual Offer have been disclosed.

Notice is hereby given that on the basis of the final results communicated

by Equita SIM S.p.A., as Intermediary In Charge of Coordinating the

Collection of Acceptances, nos. 64,220,427 SFPs, equal to 31.19801 % of the

Residual SFPs Subject to the Offer, for a total countervalue of 1,605,510.68

euro, have been tendered in the Residual Offer during the Extended

Acceptance Period.

In accordance with the provisions of the Supplementary Offer Document, and

as already communicated by the Offeror on 20 December 2023, the

effectiveness of the Residual Offer is not subject to any condition.

In consideration of the final results of the Residual Offer, no Allocation

will be made.

The Consideration due to the holders of the SFPs tendered in the Residual

Offer during the Extended Acceptance Period, equal to 2.5 euro cent per SFP,

will be paid to the participants in the Residual Offer on December 28, 2023

(the "Payment Date") against the simultaneous transfer of ownership of such

SFPs to the Offeror.

Payment of the Consideration for the SFPs tendered in the Residual Offer

will be made in cash.

The Consideration of the Residual Offer will be paid by the Offeror, through

the Intermediary In Charge of Coordinating the Collection of Acceptances, to

the Depository Intermediaries, which shall arrange for the transfer thereof

to the accounts of their respective Participant clients (or their respective

Participant clients' agents) in accordance with the instructions given by

their respective Participant clients (or their respective Participant

clients' agents) in the respective Acceptance Form.

The obligation of the Offeror to pay the Consideration due for the SFPs

tendered in the Residual Offer shall be deemed fulfilled when the relevant

funds are credited to the Depository Intermediaries. It is therefore the

sole and exclusive risk of the Participants in the Residual Offer that the

Depository Intermediaries fail to transfer such funds or delay transfer

thereof to the Participants in the Residual Offer, who are entitled to them.

On the Payment Date, the Intermediary In Charge of Coordinating the

Collection of Acceptances will transfer all SFPs tendered in the Residual

Offer to a securities account open in the name of the Offeror. Payment of

the Consideration is subject to completion of the necessary formalities for

the transfer of the SFPs to the Offeror's securities account, which transfer

will take place at the same time as the payment itself.

Starting from the Payment Date, Participants in the Residual Offer will no

longer be able to exercise any economic and administrative rights related to

the SFPs tendered in the Residual Offer.

