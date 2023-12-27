EQS-News: Purchase offer on SFP (PFI) issued by Astaris SpA ex Astaldi SpA - ISIN IT0005422925 - Final results of the Offer (deutsch)

Erweiterte Funktionen


27.12.23 16:00
dpa-AFX

Purchase offer on SFP (PFI) issued by Astaris SpA ex Astaldi SpA - ISIN IT0005422925 - Final results of the Offer



^


N+V AG / Schlagwort(e): Übernahmeangebot/Ankauf


Purchase offer on SFP (PFI) issued by Astaris SpA ex Astaldi SpA - ISIN


IT0005422925 - Final results of the Offer



27.12.2023 / 16:00 CET/CEST



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



N+V AG


Registered office at Schochenmühlestrasse 4, 6340 Baar, Switzerland


Registered in the Commercial Register of the Canton of Zug (Switzerland)


under No. CHE-366.529.445


* * * * *Baar, 27 December 2023


RE: Voluntary tender offer (the "Offer") launched by N+V AG, with registered


office at Schochenmühlestrasse 4, 6340 Baar, Switzerland ("Offeror") on 2


November 2023, as amended and extended effective as of 1 December 2023, on


maximum nos. 220,000,000 participating financial instruments with ISIN


IT0005422925 (the "SFPs") issued by Astaris S.p.A. (formerly Astaldi


S.p.A.), for a price of 2.5 euro cent per SFP. Final results of the Offer


for the period comprised between 1 December 2023 (included) and 20 December


2023 (included) (the "Residual Offer")



Reference is made to the captioned Residual Offer, as described in more


details in the document named "Documento Integrativo di Offerta" published


by the Offeror on its website at the address www.nv.ag (the "Supplementary


Offer Document").



As used herein and unless otherwise defined, capitalized terms have the


meaning ascribed to them in the Supplementary Offer Document.



On 20 December 2023 the Extended Acceptance Period (commenced on 1 December


2023) expired and, by notice given by the Offeror, the provisional results


of the Residual Offer have been disclosed.



Notice is hereby given that on the basis of the final results communicated


by Equita SIM S.p.A., as Intermediary In Charge of Coordinating the


Collection of Acceptances, nos. 64,220,427 SFPs, equal to 31.19801 % of the


Residual SFPs Subject to the Offer, for a total countervalue of 1,605,510.68


euro, have been tendered in the Residual Offer during the Extended


Acceptance Period.



In accordance with the provisions of the Supplementary Offer Document, and


as already communicated by the Offeror on 20 December 2023, the


effectiveness of the Residual Offer is not subject to any condition.



In consideration of the final results of the Residual Offer, no Allocation


will be made.



The Consideration due to the holders of the SFPs tendered in the Residual


Offer during the Extended Acceptance Period, equal to 2.5 euro cent per SFP,


will be paid to the participants in the Residual Offer on December 28, 2023


(the "Payment Date") against the simultaneous transfer of ownership of such


SFPs to the Offeror.



Payment of the Consideration for the SFPs tendered in the Residual Offer


will be made in cash.



The Consideration of the Residual Offer will be paid by the Offeror, through


the Intermediary In Charge of Coordinating the Collection of Acceptances, to


the Depository Intermediaries, which shall arrange for the transfer thereof


to the accounts of their respective Participant clients (or their respective


Participant clients' agents) in accordance with the instructions given by


their respective Participant clients (or their respective Participant


clients' agents) in the respective Acceptance Form.



The obligation of the Offeror to pay the Consideration due for the SFPs


tendered in the Residual Offer shall be deemed fulfilled when the relevant


funds are credited to the Depository Intermediaries. It is therefore the


sole and exclusive risk of the Participants in the Residual Offer that the


Depository Intermediaries fail to transfer such funds or delay transfer


thereof to the Participants in the Residual Offer, who are entitled to them.



On the Payment Date, the Intermediary In Charge of Coordinating the


Collection of Acceptances will transfer all SFPs tendered in the Residual


Offer to a securities account open in the name of the Offeror. Payment of


the Consideration is subject to completion of the necessary formalities for


the transfer of the SFPs to the Offeror's securities account, which transfer


will take place at the same time as the payment itself.



Starting from the Payment Date, Participants in the Residual Offer will no


longer be able to exercise any economic and administrative rights related to


the SFPs tendered in the Residual Offer.




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Ende der Medienmitteilungen



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: N+V AG


Birmensdorferstrasse 123


8036 Zürich


Schweiz


E-Mail: kontakt@nv.ag


Internet: www.nv.ag


EQS News ID: 1804473





Ende der Mitteilung EQS News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



1804473 27.12.2023 CET/CEST



°






