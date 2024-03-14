EQS-News: Newron: Zeichnungsvereinbarung über bis zu 2,05 Millionen neu ausgegebene Aktien; Erlös von bis zu EUR 15,0 Mio. (deutsch)

Newron: Zeichnungsvereinbarung über bis zu 2,05 Millionen neu ausgegebene Aktien; Erlös von bis zu EUR 15,0 Mio.

^

EQS-News: Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. / Schlagwort(e): Finanzierung

Newron: Zeichnungsvereinbarung über bis zu 2,05 Millionen neu ausgegebene

Aktien; Erlös von bis zu EUR 15,0 Mio.

14.03.2024 / 18:32 CET/CEST

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Newron: Zeichnungsvereinbarung über bis zu 2,05 Millionen neu ausgegebene

Aktien

Erlös von bis zu EUR 15,0* Mio.

Mailand, Italien, 14. März 2024, 17:45 CET - Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A.

("Newron", oder das "Unternehmen") (SIX: NWRN, XETRA: NP5), ein

biopharmazeutisches Unternehmen, das sich auf die Entwicklung neuartiger

Therapien für Patienten mit Erkrankungen des zentralen und peripheren

Nervensystems konzentriert, gibt den Abschluss einer Zeichnungsvereinbarung

über bis zu 2,05 Millionen neu ausgegebene Aktien mit einem institutionellen

Investor bekannt, der sich auf Investitionen in wachstumsstarke Unternehmen

diverser Industrien inklusive Biotech und Healthcare spezialisiert hat.

Im Rahmen der Vereinbarung zeichnet der Fonds zunächst 750'000 neu

ausgegebene Aktien zu einem Preis von EUR 7,33 pro Aktie, was einem

Bruttoerlös von rund EUR 5,5 Mio. entspricht. Darüber hinaus kann der Fonds

bis spätestens zum 31. Januar 2025 weitere bis zu 1'300'000 neu ausgegebene

Aktien zu einem gemäss einer vereinbarten Formel zu berechnenden

Zeichnungspreis erwerben. Die Aktienzeichnungen finden im Rahmen der

Kapitalerhöhung statt, über die die Aktionärinnen und Aktionären von Newron

im Jahr 2018 abgestimmt haben und die vom Verwaltungsrat des Unternehmens im

Jahr 2023 beschlossen und autorisiert wurde.

"Die Investition dieses spezialisierten institutionellen Fonds validiert

unsere Strategie der Entwicklung innovativer ZNS-Therapien", sagte Roberto

Galli, CFO von Newron. "Wir erwarten, dass die aufgenommenen Mittel unsere

Aktivitäten substantiell über die derzeit anstehenden wichtigen und

wertsteigernden Meilensteine in unserer Pipeline hinaus finanzieren werden."

Die ersten 750'000 neu ausgegebenen Aktien werden nach Zahlung und

Abwicklung voraussichtlich am oder um den 20. März 2024 an der SIX Swiss

Exchange unter der gleichen ISIN wie die bestehenden Aktien des Unternehmens

(ISIN: IT0004147952) zum Handel zugelassen und gehandelt werden. Darüber

hinaus werden die neuen Aktien voraussichtlich am Primärmarkt der

Düsseldorfer Börse sowie im Quotation Board der Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse

(Xetra) zum Handel zugelassen werden.

Über Newron Pharmaceuticals

Newron (SIX: NWRN, XETRA: NP5) ist ein biopharmazeutisches Unternehmen, das

sich auf neuartige Therapien für Erkrankungen des zentralen und peripheren

Nervensystems konzentriert. Das Unternehmen hat seinen Hauptsitz im

italienischen Bresso in der Nähe von Mailand. Xadago® (Safinamide) ist in

der EU, der Schweiz, Großbritannien, den USA, Australien, Kanada,

Lateinamerika, Israel, den Vereinigten Arabischen Emiraten, Japan und

Südkorea für die Behandlung der Parkinson-Krankheit zugelassen und wird von

Newrons Partner Zambon vertrieben. Supernus Pharmaceuticals besitzt die

Vermarktungsrechte in den USA. Meiji Seika hält die Entwicklungs- und

Vermarktungsrechte in Japan und anderen Schlüsselregionen Asiens. Newron

entwickelt zudem Evenamide als mögliche erste Zusatztherapie zur Behandlung

von Patienten mit Symptomen der Schizophrenie. Weitere Informationen unter

www.newron.com.

* zum aktuellen Wechselkurs CHF-EUR

Für weitere Informationen:

Newron

Stefan Weber - CEO

+39 02 6103 46 26

pr@newron.com

Großbritannien/Europa

Simon Conway / Ciara Martin / Natalie Garland-Collins, FTI Consulting

+44 20 3727 1000

SCnewron@fticonsulting.com

Schweiz

Valentin Handschin, IRF

+41 43 244 81 54

handschin@irf-reputation.ch

Deutschland/Europa

Anne Hennecke / Caroline Bergmann, MC Services

+49 211 52925220

newron@mc-services.eu

USA

Paul Sagan, LaVoieHealthScience

+1 617 374 8800, Ext. 112

psagan@lavoiehealthscience.com

Wichtige Hinweise (in englischer Sprache)

This document is not a prospectus within the meaning of the Swiss Financial

Services Act and not a prospectus under any other applicable laws. Copies of

this document may not be sent to, distributed in or sent from jurisdictions

in which this is barred or prohibited by law. The information contained

herein shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer

to buy, any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer or

solicitation would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from

registration or qualification under the applicable securities laws.

This document is not for publication or distribution in the United States,

Canada, Australia or Japan and it does not constitute an offer or invitation

to subscribe for or purchase any securities in such countries or in any

other jurisdiction. In particular, the document and the information

contained herein should not be distributed or otherwise transmitted into the

United States or to publications with a general circulation in the United

States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be

registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the U.S.

Securities Act), or under the securities laws of any state or other

jurisdiction of the United States, and may not be offered or sold in the

United States absent registration under or an exemption from registration

under the U.S. Securities Act. There will be no public offering of the

securities in the United States.

The information contained herein does not constitute an offer of securities

to the public in the United Kingdom. No prospectus offering securities to

the public will be published in the United Kingdom. This document is only

being distributed to and is only directed at (i) persons who are outside the

United Kingdom or (ii) to investment professionals falling within article

19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion)

Order 2005, as amended (the "Order") or (iii) high net worth entities, and

other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated, falling within

article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons together being

referred to as "relevant persons"). The securities are only available to,

and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise

acquire such securities will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. Any

person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this document

or any of its contents.

Any offer of securities that may be deemed to be made pursuant to this

communication in any member state of the European Economic Area (each an "EEA

Member State") that has implemented EU Prospectus Regulation 2017/1129

(together with any amendments thereto and including any applicable

implementing measures in any Member State, the "EU Prospectus Regulation")

is only addressed to qualified investors in that Member State within the

meaning of the EU Prospectus Regulation. There shall be no targeting of the

European Economic Area market with regard to a public offering of the

securities or an offering other than permitted by Article 1 (3) or (4) of

the EU Prospectus Regulation.

This document contains forward-looking statements, including (without

limitation) about (1) Newron's ability to develop and expand its business,

successfully complete development of its current product candidates, the

timing of commencement of various clinical trials and receipt of data and

current and future collaborations for the development and commercialization

of its product candidates, (2) the market for drugs to treat CNS diseases

and pain conditions, (3) Newron's financial resources, and (4) assumptions

underlying any such statements. In some cases, these statements and

assumptions can be identified by the fact that they use words such as

"will", "anticipate", "estimate", "expect", "project", "intend", "plan",

"believe", "target", and other words and terms of similar meaning. All

statements, other than historical facts, contained herein regarding Newron's

strategy, goals, plans, future financial position, projected revenues and

costs and prospects are forward-looking statements. By their very nature,

such statements and assumptions involve inherent risks and uncertainties,

both general and specific, and risks exist that predictions, forecasts,

projections and other outcomes described, assumed or implied therein will

not be achieved. Future events and actual results could differ materially

from those set out in, contemplated by or underlying the forward-looking

statements due to a number of important factors. These factors include

(without limitation) (1) uncertainties in the discovery, development or

marketing of products, including without limitation difficulties in

enrolling clinical trials, negative results of clinical trials or research

projects or unexpected side effects, (2) delay or inability in obtaining

regulatory approvals or bringing products to market, (3) future market

acceptance of products, (4) loss of or inability to obtain adequate

protection for intellectual property rights, (5) inability to raise

additional funds, (6) success of existing and entry into future

collaborations and licensing agreements, (7) litigation, (8) loss of key

executive or other employees, (9) adverse publicity and news coverage, and

(10) competition, regulatory, legislative and judicial developments or

changes in market and/or overall economic conditions. Newron may not

actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in

forward-looking statements and assumptions underlying any such statements

may prove wrong. Investors should therefore not place undue reliance on

them. There can be no assurance that actual results of Newron's research

programs, development activities, commercialization plans, collaborations

and operations will not differ materially from the expectations set out in

such forward-looking statements or underlying assumptions. Newron does not

undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking

statements except as may be required by applicable regulations of the SIX

Swiss Exchange where the shares of Newron are listed.

Neither Newron nor any of its respective directors, officers, employees,

agents, affiliates or advisers is under any obligation to update, complete,

revise or keep current the information contained in this document to which

it relates or to provide the recipient of with access to any additional

information that may arise in connection with it.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

14.03.2024 CET/CEST Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht,

übermittelt durch EQS News - ein Service der EQS Group AG.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

Die EQS Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate

News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter https://eqs-news.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

1859259 14.03.2024 CET/CEST

°