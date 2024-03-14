EQS-News: Newron: Zeichnungsvereinbarung über bis zu 2,05 Millionen neu ausgegebene Aktien; Erlös von bis zu EUR 15,0 Mio. (deutsch)

Erweiterte Funktionen



Newron: Zeichnungsvereinbarung über bis zu 2,05 Millionen neu ausgegebene Aktien; Erlös von bis zu EUR 15,0 Mio.



EQS-News: Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. / Schlagwort(e): Finanzierung


Newron: Zeichnungsvereinbarung über bis zu 2,05 Millionen neu ausgegebene


Aktien; Erlös von bis zu EUR 15,0 Mio.



14.03.2024 / 18:32 CET/CEST


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Newron: Zeichnungsvereinbarung über bis zu 2,05 Millionen neu ausgegebene


Aktien



Erlös von bis zu EUR 15,0* Mio.



Mailand, Italien, 14. März 2024, 17:45 CET - Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A.


("Newron", oder das "Unternehmen") (SIX: NWRN, XETRA: NP5), ein


biopharmazeutisches Unternehmen, das sich auf die Entwicklung neuartiger


Therapien für Patienten mit Erkrankungen des zentralen und peripheren


Nervensystems konzentriert, gibt den Abschluss einer Zeichnungsvereinbarung


über bis zu 2,05 Millionen neu ausgegebene Aktien mit einem institutionellen


Investor bekannt, der sich auf Investitionen in wachstumsstarke Unternehmen


diverser Industrien inklusive Biotech und Healthcare spezialisiert hat.



Im Rahmen der Vereinbarung zeichnet der Fonds zunächst 750'000 neu


ausgegebene Aktien zu einem Preis von EUR 7,33 pro Aktie, was einem


Bruttoerlös von rund EUR 5,5 Mio. entspricht. Darüber hinaus kann der Fonds


bis spätestens zum 31. Januar 2025 weitere bis zu 1'300'000 neu ausgegebene


Aktien zu einem gemäss einer vereinbarten Formel zu berechnenden


Zeichnungspreis erwerben. Die Aktienzeichnungen finden im Rahmen der


Kapitalerhöhung statt, über die die Aktionärinnen und Aktionären von Newron


im Jahr 2018 abgestimmt haben und die vom Verwaltungsrat des Unternehmens im


Jahr 2023 beschlossen und autorisiert wurde.



"Die Investition dieses spezialisierten institutionellen Fonds validiert


unsere Strategie der Entwicklung innovativer ZNS-Therapien", sagte Roberto


Galli, CFO von Newron. "Wir erwarten, dass die aufgenommenen Mittel unsere


Aktivitäten substantiell über die derzeit anstehenden wichtigen und


wertsteigernden Meilensteine in unserer Pipeline hinaus finanzieren werden."



Die ersten 750'000 neu ausgegebenen Aktien werden nach Zahlung und


Abwicklung voraussichtlich am oder um den 20. März 2024 an der SIX Swiss


Exchange unter der gleichen ISIN wie die bestehenden Aktien des Unternehmens


(ISIN: IT0004147952) zum Handel zugelassen und gehandelt werden. Darüber


hinaus werden die neuen Aktien voraussichtlich am Primärmarkt der


Düsseldorfer Börse sowie im Quotation Board der Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse


(Xetra) zum Handel zugelassen werden.



Über Newron Pharmaceuticals


Newron (SIX: NWRN, XETRA: NP5) ist ein biopharmazeutisches Unternehmen, das


sich auf neuartige Therapien für Erkrankungen des zentralen und peripheren


Nervensystems konzentriert. Das Unternehmen hat seinen Hauptsitz im


italienischen Bresso in der Nähe von Mailand. Xadago® (Safinamide) ist in


der EU, der Schweiz, Großbritannien, den USA, Australien, Kanada,


Lateinamerika, Israel, den Vereinigten Arabischen Emiraten, Japan und


Südkorea für die Behandlung der Parkinson-Krankheit zugelassen und wird von


Newrons Partner Zambon vertrieben. Supernus Pharmaceuticals besitzt die


Vermarktungsrechte in den USA. Meiji Seika hält die Entwicklungs- und


Vermarktungsrechte in Japan und anderen Schlüsselregionen Asiens. Newron


entwickelt zudem Evenamide als mögliche erste Zusatztherapie zur Behandlung


von Patienten mit Symptomen der Schizophrenie. Weitere Informationen unter


www.newron.com.



* zum aktuellen Wechselkurs CHF-EUR



Für weitere Informationen:



Newron


Stefan Weber - CEO


+39 02 6103 46 26


pr@newron.com



Großbritannien/Europa


Simon Conway / Ciara Martin / Natalie Garland-Collins, FTI Consulting


+44 20 3727 1000


SCnewron@fticonsulting.com



Schweiz


Valentin Handschin, IRF


+41 43 244 81 54


handschin@irf-reputation.ch



Deutschland/Europa


Anne Hennecke / Caroline Bergmann, MC Services


+49 211 52925220


newron@mc-services.eu



USA


Paul Sagan, LaVoieHealthScience


+1 617 374 8800, Ext. 112


psagan@lavoiehealthscience.com



Wichtige Hinweise (in englischer Sprache)


This document is not a prospectus within the meaning of the Swiss Financial


Services Act and not a prospectus under any other applicable laws. Copies of


this document may not be sent to, distributed in or sent from jurisdictions


in which this is barred or prohibited by law. The information contained


herein shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer


to buy, any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer or


solicitation would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from


registration or qualification under the applicable securities laws.



This document is not for publication or distribution in the United States,


Canada, Australia or Japan and it does not constitute an offer or invitation


to subscribe for or purchase any securities in such countries or in any


other jurisdiction. In particular, the document and the information


contained herein should not be distributed or otherwise transmitted into the


United States or to publications with a general circulation in the United


States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be


registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the U.S.


Securities Act), or under the securities laws of any state or other


jurisdiction of the United States, and may not be offered or sold in the


United States absent registration under or an exemption from registration


under the U.S. Securities Act. There will be no public offering of the


securities in the United States.



The information contained herein does not constitute an offer of securities


to the public in the United Kingdom. No prospectus offering securities to


the public will be published in the United Kingdom. This document is only


being distributed to and is only directed at (i) persons who are outside the


United Kingdom or (ii) to investment professionals falling within article


19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion)


Order 2005, as amended (the "Order") or (iii) high net worth entities, and


other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated, falling within


article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons together being


referred to as "relevant persons"). The securities are only available to,


and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise


acquire such securities will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. Any


person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this document


or any of its contents.



Any offer of securities that may be deemed to be made pursuant to this


communication in any member state of the European Economic Area (each an "EEA


Member State") that has implemented EU Prospectus Regulation 2017/1129


(together with any amendments thereto and including any applicable


implementing measures in any Member State, the "EU Prospectus Regulation")


is only addressed to qualified investors in that Member State within the


meaning of the EU Prospectus Regulation. There shall be no targeting of the


European Economic Area market with regard to a public offering of the


securities or an offering other than permitted by Article 1 (3) or (4) of


the EU Prospectus Regulation.



This document contains forward-looking statements, including (without


limitation) about (1) Newron's ability to develop and expand its business,


successfully complete development of its current product candidates, the


timing of commencement of various clinical trials and receipt of data and


current and future collaborations for the development and commercialization


of its product candidates, (2) the market for drugs to treat CNS diseases


and pain conditions, (3) Newron's financial resources, and (4) assumptions


underlying any such statements. In some cases, these statements and


assumptions can be identified by the fact that they use words such as


"will", "anticipate", "estimate", "expect", "project", "intend", "plan",


"believe", "target", and other words and terms of similar meaning. All


statements, other than historical facts, contained herein regarding Newron's


strategy, goals, plans, future financial position, projected revenues and


costs and prospects are forward-looking statements. By their very nature,


such statements and assumptions involve inherent risks and uncertainties,


both general and specific, and risks exist that predictions, forecasts,


projections and other outcomes described, assumed or implied therein will


not be achieved. Future events and actual results could differ materially


from those set out in, contemplated by or underlying the forward-looking


statements due to a number of important factors. These factors include


(without limitation) (1) uncertainties in the discovery, development or


marketing of products, including without limitation difficulties in


enrolling clinical trials, negative results of clinical trials or research


projects or unexpected side effects, (2) delay or inability in obtaining


regulatory approvals or bringing products to market, (3) future market


acceptance of products, (4) loss of or inability to obtain adequate


protection for intellectual property rights, (5) inability to raise


additional funds, (6) success of existing and entry into future


collaborations and licensing agreements, (7) litigation, (8) loss of key


executive or other employees, (9) adverse publicity and news coverage, and


(10) competition, regulatory, legislative and judicial developments or


changes in market and/or overall economic conditions. Newron may not


actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in


forward-looking statements and assumptions underlying any such statements


may prove wrong. Investors should therefore not place undue reliance on


them. There can be no assurance that actual results of Newron's research


programs, development activities, commercialization plans, collaborations


and operations will not differ materially from the expectations set out in


such forward-looking statements or underlying assumptions. Newron does not


undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking


statements except as may be required by applicable regulations of the SIX


Swiss Exchange where the shares of Newron are listed.



Neither Newron nor any of its respective directors, officers, employees,


agents, affiliates or advisers is under any obligation to update, complete,


revise or keep current the information contained in this document to which


it relates or to provide the recipient of with access to any additional


information that may arise in connection with it.




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



14.03.2024 CET/CEST Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht,


übermittelt durch EQS News - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Die EQS Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate


News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter https://eqs-news.com



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



1859259 14.03.2024 CET/CEST



°






Bitte warten...