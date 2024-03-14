EQS-News: Newron: Zeichnungsvereinbarung über bis zu 2,05 Millionen neu ausgegebene Aktien; Erlös von bis zu EUR 15,0 Mio. (deutsch)
14.03.24 18:30
Newron: Zeichnungsvereinbarung über bis zu 2,05 Millionen neu ausgegebene Aktien; Erlös von bis zu EUR 15,0 Mio.
EQS-Ad-hoc: Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. / Schlagwort(e): Finanzierung
Newron: Zeichnungsvereinbarung über bis zu 2,05 Millionen neu ausgegebene
Aktien; Erlös von bis zu EUR 15,0 Mio.
14.03.2024 / 18:30 CET/CEST
Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformation nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung
(EU) Nr. 596/2014, übermittelt durch EQS News - ein Service der EQS Group
AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Newron: Zeichnungsvereinbarung über bis zu 2,05 Millionen neu ausgegebene
Aktien
Erlös von bis zu EUR 15,0* Mio.
Mailand, Italien, 14. März 2024, 17:45 CET - Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A.
(ISIN: IT0004147952, SIX: NWRN, XETRA: NP5), gibt den Abschluss einer
Zeichnungsvereinbarung über bis zu 2,05 Millionen neu ausgegebene Aktien mit
einem institutionellen Investor bekannt, der sich auf Investitionen in
wachstumsstarke Unternehmen diverser Industrien inklusive Biotech und
Healthcare spezialisiert hat.
Im Rahmen der Vereinbarung zeichnet der Fonds zunächst 750'000 neu
ausgegebene Aktien zu einem Preis von EUR 7,33 pro Aktie, was einem
Bruttoerlös von rund EUR 5,5 Mio. entspricht. Darüber hinaus kann der Fonds
bis spätestens zum 31. Januar 2025 weitere bis zu 1'300'000 neu ausgegebene
Aktien zu einem gemäss einer vereinbarten Formel zu berechnenden
Zeichnungspreis erwerben. Die Aktienzeichnungen finden im Rahmen der
Kapitalerhöhung statt, über die die Aktionärinnen und Aktionären von Newron
im Jahr 2018 abgestimmt haben und die vom Verwaltungsrat des Unternehmens im
Jahr 2023 beschlossen und autorisiert wurde.
Die ersten 750'000 neu ausgegebenen Aktien werden nach Zahlung und
Abwicklung voraussichtlich am oder um den 20. März 2024 an der SIX Swiss
Exchange unter der gleichen ISIN wie die bestehenden Aktien des Unternehmens
(ISIN: IT0004147952) zum Handel zugelassen und gehandelt werden. Darüber
hinaus werden die neuen Aktien voraussichtlich am Primärmarkt der
Düsseldorfer Börse sowie im Quotation Board der Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse
(Xetra) zum Handel zugelassen werden.
* zum aktuellen Wechselkurs CHF-EUR
- Ende der Insiderinformation -
Newron
Stefan Weber - CEO, +39 02 6103 46 26, pr@newron.com
Ende der Insiderinformation
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Informationen und Erläuterungen des Emittenten zu dieser Mitteilung:
Über Newron Pharmaceuticals
Newron (SIX: NWRN, XETRA: NP5) ist ein biopharmazeutisches Unternehmen, das
sich auf neuartige Therapien für Erkrankungen des zentralen und peripheren
Nervensystems konzentriert. Das Unternehmen hat seinen Hauptsitz im
italienischen Bresso in der Nähe von Mailand. Xadago® (Safinamide) ist in
der EU, der Schweiz, Großbritannien, den USA, Australien, Kanada,
Lateinamerika, Israel, den Vereinigten Arabischen Emiraten, Japan und
Südkorea für die Behandlung der Parkinson-Krankheit zugelassen und wird von
Newrons Partner Zambon vertrieben. Supernus Pharmaceuticals besitzt die
Vermarktungsrechte in den USA. Meiji Seika hält die Entwicklungs- und
Vermarktungsrechte in Japan und anderen Schlüsselregionen Asiens. Newron
entwickelt zudem Evenamide als mögliche erste Zusatztherapie zur Behandlung
von Patienten mit Symptomen der Schizophrenie. Weitere Informationen unter
www.newron.com.
Wichtige Hinweise (in englischer Sprache)
This document is not a prospectus within the meaning of the Swiss Financial
Services Act and not a prospectus under any other applicable laws. Copies of
this document may not be sent to, distributed in or sent from jurisdictions
in which this is barred or prohibited by law. The information contained
herein shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer
to buy, any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer or
solicitation would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from
registration or qualification under the applicable securities laws.
This document is not for publication or distribution in the United States,
Canada, Australia or Japan and it does not constitute an offer or invitation
to subscribe for or purchase any securities in such countries or in any
other jurisdiction. In particular, the document and the information
contained herein should not be distributed or otherwise transmitted into the
United States or to publications with a general circulation in the United
States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be
registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the U.S.
Securities Act), or under the securities laws of any state or other
jurisdiction of the United States, and may not be offered or sold in the
United States absent registration under or an exemption from registration
under the U.S. Securities Act. There will be no public offering of the
securities in the United States.
The information contained herein does not constitute an offer of securities
to the public in the United Kingdom. No prospectus offering securities to
the public will be published in the United Kingdom. This document is only
being distributed to and is only directed at (i) persons who are outside the
United Kingdom or (ii) to investment professionals falling within article
19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion)
Order 2005, as amended (the "Order") or (iii) high net worth entities, and
other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated, falling within
article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons together being
referred to as "relevant persons"). The securities are only available to,
and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise
acquire such securities will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. Any
person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this document
or any of its contents.
Any offer of securities that may be deemed to be made pursuant to this
communication in any member state of the European Economic Area (each an "EEA
Member State") that has implemented EU Prospectus Regulation 2017/1129
(together with any amendments thereto and including any applicable
implementing measures in any Member State, the "EU Prospectus Regulation")
is only addressed to qualified investors in that Member State within the
meaning of the EU Prospectus Regulation. There shall be no targeting of the
European Economic Area market with regard to a public offering of the
securities or an offering other than permitted by Article 1 (3) or (4) of
the EU Prospectus Regulation.
This document contains forward-looking statements, including (without
limitation) about (1) Newron's ability to develop and expand its business,
successfully complete development of its current product candidates, the
timing of commencement of various clinical trials and receipt of data and
current and future collaborations for the development and commercialization
of its product candidates, (2) the market for drugs to treat CNS diseases
and pain conditions, (3) Newron's financial resources, and (4) assumptions
underlying any such statements. In some cases, these statements and
assumptions can be identified by the fact that they use words such as
"will", "anticipate", "estimate", "expect", "project", "intend", "plan",
"believe", "target", and other words and terms of similar meaning. All
statements, other than historical facts, contained herein regarding Newron's
strategy, goals, plans, future financial position, projected revenues and
costs and prospects are forward-looking statements. By their very nature,
such statements and assumptions involve inherent risks and uncertainties,
both general and specific, and risks exist that predictions, forecasts,
projections and other outcomes described, assumed or implied therein will
not be achieved. Future events and actual results could differ materially
from those set out in, contemplated by or underlying the forward-looking
statements due to a number of important factors. These factors include
(without limitation) (1) uncertainties in the discovery, development or
marketing of products, including without limitation difficulties in
enrolling clinical trials, negative results of clinical trials or research
projects or unexpected side effects, (2) delay or inability in obtaining
regulatory approvals or bringing products to market, (3) future market
acceptance of products, (4) loss of or inability to obtain adequate
protection for intellectual property rights, (5) inability to raise
additional funds, (6) success of existing and entry into future
collaborations and licensing agreements, (7) litigation, (8) loss of key
executive or other employees, (9) adverse publicity and news coverage, and
(10) competition, regulatory, legislative and judicial developments or
changes in market and/or overall economic conditions. Newron may not
actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in
forward-looking statements and assumptions underlying any such statements
may prove wrong. Investors should therefore not place undue reliance on
them. There can be no assurance that actual results of Newron's research
programs, development activities, commercialization plans, collaborations
and operations will not differ materially from the expectations set out in
such forward-looking statements or underlying assumptions. Newron does not
undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking
statements except as may be required by applicable regulations of the SIX
Swiss Exchange where the shares of Newron are listed.
Neither Newron nor any of its respective directors, officers, employees,
agents, affiliates or advisers is under any obligation to update, complete,
revise or keep current the information contained in this document to which
it relates or to provide the recipient of with access to any additional
information that may arise in connection with it.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
1859275 14.03.2024 CET/CEST
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|7,00 €
|8,10 €
|-1,10 €
|-13,58%
|14.03./19:20
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|IT0004147952
|A0LF18
|12,40 €
|3,82 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|7,00 €
|-13,58%
|19:20
|Xetra
|8,15 €
|+1,24%
|17:35
|Düsseldorf
|7,95 €
|+0,63%
|16:31
|München
|7,95 €
|-1,24%
|08:00
|Frankfurt
|7,45 €
|-4,49%
|19:05
|Berlin
|7,40 €
|-8,07%
|18:56
