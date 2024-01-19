EQS-News: Multitude SE: The Extraordinary General Meeting Of Multitude SE Approved The Transfer Of The Company's Registered Office From Finland To Malta (deutsch)

Erweiterte Funktionen



21.03.24 10:30
dpa-AFX

Multitude SE: The Extraordinary General Meeting Of Multitude SE Approved The Transfer Of The Company's Registered Office From Finland To Malta



21.03.2024 / 10:30 CET/CEST


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Helsinki, 21 March 2024 - Multitude SE, a listed European FinTech company,


offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, small and


medium-sized businesses, and other FinTechs (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN:


A1W9NS) ("Multitude", "Group" or "Company") announces that its Extraordinary


General Meeting, that was held today, approved the transfer of the Company's


registered office from Finland to Malta as proposed by the Company's Board


of Directors. Additionally, the Extraordinary General Meeting approved


certain other related proposals.



Transfer of Registered Office from Finland to Malta



Multitude announced on 17 January 2024 that the Board of Directors of


Multitude proposed a transfer of the registered office of Multitude from


Finland to Malta in accordance with Article 8 of the Council Regulation (EC)


No 2157/2001 of 8 October 2001 on the Statute for a European company (SE)


("SE


Regulation") ("Transfer"). For the purposes of the Transfer, the Board of


Directors had approved a Transfer Proposal ("Transfer Proposal") in


accordance with Article 8 (2) of the SE Regulation. The Transfer Proposal


also contained the Company's new Memorandum and Articles of Association, to


which a minor clarification concerning the subscriber of the issued shares


of the Company had been made due to Maltese requirements after its original


approval by the Board of Directors ("New M&A").



The Transfer Proposal had been registered in the Finnish Trade Register on


19 January 2024.



Multitude's Extraordinary General Meeting approved the Transfer Proposal


(including, without limitation the New M&A), and resolved on the Transfer in


accordance with the Transfer Proposal.



Shareholders, whose shares were registered on their personal Finnish


book-entry accounts on the record date of the Extraordinary General Meeting


had the right to demand the redemption of shares provided that they voted


against the Transfer. No demands for redemption were made.



The completion of the Transfer remains subject to certain other


preconditions as set out in the Transfer Proposal, including without


limitation obtaining the necessary approvals, consents, non-objections,


confirmations, rulings and other declarations by relevant authorities,


contracting parties and any other parties.



The Transfer and the New M&A will become effective upon the registration of


the Company in the Malta Business Registry. The registration is expected to


take place on or around 30 June 2024.



The Transfer constitutes the first phase of the Company's plan to relocate


to Switzerland. As announced by the Company on 5 January 2024, the Company's


intention is that the Transfer would be followed by a conversion of the


Company into a public limited liability company governed by the laws of


Malta and then an application to have the Company registered in Switzerland


pursuant to applicable Maltese and Swiss laws by the end of the year 2024.



In addition to approving the Transfer Proposal and resolving on the Transfer


in accordance with the Transfer Proposal, the Extraordinary General Meeting


made the following decisions:



Change of Issuer CSD



The Extraordinary General Meeting resolved to change the Company's issuer


central securities depository (CSD) from Euroclear Finland Oy (EFi) to the


CSD operated by the Malta Stock Exchange (MSE CSD) and, consequently, remove


the Company shares from the book-entry securities depository system


maintained by EFi. As a result of this change, the MSE CSD will hold the


Company's share register.



The change of the issuer CSD (and removal from EFi's book-entry system) will


enter into force either on or around the date when the Company will be


registered in the Malta Business Registry, or on another date as resolved by


the Board of Directors.



The Company will provide its shareholders with further information and


instructions regarding the change of the issuer CSD in due course after the


Extraordinary General Meeting.



Introduction of Nominal Value and Increase of Share Capital



The Extraordinary General Meeting resolved to amend the Company's current


Articles of Association to introduce for the Company shares a nominal value


of EUR 1.85 per share and to increase the Company's share capital by EUR


55,766 to EUR 40,189,326 by transferring the relevant amount from the


invested unrestricted equity fund to share capital.



The purpose of the introduction of the nominal value and the related


increase of the share capital is to facilitate the implementation of the


Transfer.



Appointment of a Maltese Company Secretary



The Extraordinary General Meeting resolved to appoint Ganado Services


Limited (Registration Number: C10785) as the company secretary of the


Company with effect from the date of registration of the Company with the


Malta Business Registry.



Appointment of a Maltese Auditor



The Extraordinary General Meeting resolved to appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers


Malta as the auditor of the Company upon the registration of the Company


with the Malta Business Registry.



Contact:



Lasse Mäkelä


Chief Strategy and IR Officer


Phone: +41 79 371 34 17


E-mail: lasse.makela@multitude.com



About Multitude SE:



Multitude is a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and


online banking services to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and


other FinTechs overlooked by traditional banks. The services are provided


through three independent business units, which are served by our internal


Banking-as-a-Service Growth Platform. Multitude's business units are


consumer banking (Ferratum), SME banking (CapitalBox) and wholesale banking


(Multitude Bank). Multitude Group employs over 700 people in 25 countries


and offers services in 16 countries, achieving a combined turnover of 230


million euros in 2023. Multitude was founded in Finland in 2005 and is


listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under


the symbol 'FRU'. www.multitude.com




21.03.2024 CET/CEST Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht,


übermittelt durch EQS News - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Die EQS Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate


News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter https://eqs-news.com



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Multitude SE


Ratamestarinkatu 11 A


00520 Helsinki


Finnland


E-Mail: ir@multitude.com


Internet: https://www.multitude.com/


ISIN: FI4000106299


WKN: A1W9NS


Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard);


Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover,


München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Stockholm


EQS News ID: 1864277





1864277 21.03.2024 CET/CEST



