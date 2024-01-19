EQS-News: Multitude SE: The Extraordinary General Meeting Of Multitude SE Approved The Transfer Of The Company's Registered Office From Finland To Malta (deutsch)

Multitude SE: The Extraordinary General Meeting Of Multitude SE Approved The Transfer Of The Company's Registered Office From Finland To Malta

21.03.2024 / 10:30 CET/CEST

Helsinki, 21 March 2024 - Multitude SE, a listed European FinTech company,

offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, small and

medium-sized businesses, and other FinTechs (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN:

A1W9NS) ("Multitude", "Group" or "Company") announces that its Extraordinary

General Meeting, that was held today, approved the transfer of the Company's

registered office from Finland to Malta as proposed by the Company's Board

of Directors. Additionally, the Extraordinary General Meeting approved

certain other related proposals.

Transfer of Registered Office from Finland to Malta

Multitude announced on 17 January 2024 that the Board of Directors of

Multitude proposed a transfer of the registered office of Multitude from

Finland to Malta in accordance with Article 8 of the Council Regulation (EC)

No 2157/2001 of 8 October 2001 on the Statute for a European company (SE)

("SE

Regulation") ("Transfer"). For the purposes of the Transfer, the Board of

Directors had approved a Transfer Proposal ("Transfer Proposal") in

accordance with Article 8 (2) of the SE Regulation. The Transfer Proposal

also contained the Company's new Memorandum and Articles of Association, to

which a minor clarification concerning the subscriber of the issued shares

of the Company had been made due to Maltese requirements after its original

approval by the Board of Directors ("New M&A").

The Transfer Proposal had been registered in the Finnish Trade Register on

19 January 2024.

Multitude's Extraordinary General Meeting approved the Transfer Proposal

(including, without limitation the New M&A), and resolved on the Transfer in

accordance with the Transfer Proposal.

Shareholders, whose shares were registered on their personal Finnish

book-entry accounts on the record date of the Extraordinary General Meeting

had the right to demand the redemption of shares provided that they voted

against the Transfer. No demands for redemption were made.

The completion of the Transfer remains subject to certain other

preconditions as set out in the Transfer Proposal, including without

limitation obtaining the necessary approvals, consents, non-objections,

confirmations, rulings and other declarations by relevant authorities,

contracting parties and any other parties.

The Transfer and the New M&A will become effective upon the registration of

the Company in the Malta Business Registry. The registration is expected to

take place on or around 30 June 2024.

The Transfer constitutes the first phase of the Company's plan to relocate

to Switzerland. As announced by the Company on 5 January 2024, the Company's

intention is that the Transfer would be followed by a conversion of the

Company into a public limited liability company governed by the laws of

Malta and then an application to have the Company registered in Switzerland

pursuant to applicable Maltese and Swiss laws by the end of the year 2024.

In addition to approving the Transfer Proposal and resolving on the Transfer

in accordance with the Transfer Proposal, the Extraordinary General Meeting

made the following decisions:

Change of Issuer CSD

The Extraordinary General Meeting resolved to change the Company's issuer

central securities depository (CSD) from Euroclear Finland Oy (EFi) to the

CSD operated by the Malta Stock Exchange (MSE CSD) and, consequently, remove

the Company shares from the book-entry securities depository system

maintained by EFi. As a result of this change, the MSE CSD will hold the

Company's share register.

The change of the issuer CSD (and removal from EFi's book-entry system) will

enter into force either on or around the date when the Company will be

registered in the Malta Business Registry, or on another date as resolved by

the Board of Directors.

The Company will provide its shareholders with further information and

instructions regarding the change of the issuer CSD in due course after the

Extraordinary General Meeting.

Introduction of Nominal Value and Increase of Share Capital

The Extraordinary General Meeting resolved to amend the Company's current

Articles of Association to introduce for the Company shares a nominal value

of EUR 1.85 per share and to increase the Company's share capital by EUR

55,766 to EUR 40,189,326 by transferring the relevant amount from the

invested unrestricted equity fund to share capital.

The purpose of the introduction of the nominal value and the related

increase of the share capital is to facilitate the implementation of the

Transfer.

Appointment of a Maltese Company Secretary

The Extraordinary General Meeting resolved to appoint Ganado Services

Limited (Registration Number: C10785) as the company secretary of the

Company with effect from the date of registration of the Company with the

Malta Business Registry.

Appointment of a Maltese Auditor

The Extraordinary General Meeting resolved to appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers

Malta as the auditor of the Company upon the registration of the Company

with the Malta Business Registry.

Contact:

Lasse Mäkelä

Chief Strategy and IR Officer

Phone: +41 79 371 34 17

E-mail: lasse.makela@multitude.com

About Multitude SE:

Multitude is a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and

online banking services to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and

other FinTechs overlooked by traditional banks. The services are provided

through three independent business units, which are served by our internal

Banking-as-a-Service Growth Platform. Multitude's business units are

consumer banking (Ferratum), SME banking (CapitalBox) and wholesale banking

(Multitude Bank). Multitude Group employs over 700 people in 25 countries

and offers services in 16 countries, achieving a combined turnover of 230

million euros in 2023. Multitude was founded in Finland in 2005 and is

listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under

the symbol 'FRU'. www.multitude.com

