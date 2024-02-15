EQS-News: Multitude SE: Fitch Revises Multitude's Outlook to Positive; Affirms IDR at B+ (deutsch)

Multitude SE: Fitch Revises Multitude's Outlook to Positive; Affirms IDR at B+

Multitude SE: Fitch Revises Multitude's Outlook to Positive; Affirms IDR at

B+

15.02.2024 / 14:00 CET/CEST

Helsinki, 15 February 2024 - Multitude SE, a listed European FinTech

company, offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers,

small and medium-sized businesses, and other FinTechs (ISIN: FI4000106299,

WKN: A1W9NS) ("Multitude" or "Company") announces that Fitch Ratings has

revised Multitude SE's and its fully-owned operating bank Multitude Bank

plc's Outlooks to Positive from Stable, while affirming their Long-Term

Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B+'. Multitude's senior unsecured notes

have been affirmed at 'B+' with a Recovery Rating of 'RR4' and its

subordinated hybrid perpetual capital notes at 'B-' with 'RR6'.

Contact:

Lasse Mäkelä

Chief Strategy and IR Officer

Phone: +41 79 371 34 17

E-Mail: Lasse.makela@multitude.com

About Multitude SE:

Multitude is a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and

online banking services to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and

other FinTechs overlooked by traditional banks. The services are provided

through three independent business units, which are served by our internal

Banking-as-a-Service Growth Platform. Multitude's business units are

consumer banking (Ferratum), business banking (CapitalBox) and wholesale

banking (Multitude Bank). Multitude Group employs over 700 people in 25

countries and offers services in 16 countries, achieving a combined turnover

of 212 million euros in 2022. Multitude was founded in Finland in 2005 and

is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

under the symbol 'FRU'.

Sprache: Deutsch

Unternehmen: Multitude SE

Ratamestarinkatu 11 A

00520 Helsinki

Finnland

E-Mail: ir@multitude.com

Internet: https://www.multitude.com/

ISIN: FI4000106299

WKN: A1W9NS

Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard);

Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover,

München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Stockholm

