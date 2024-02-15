EQS-News: Multitude SE: Fitch Revises Multitude's Outlook to Positive; Affirms IDR at B+ (deutsch)

Erweiterte Funktionen



15.02.24 14:00
dpa-AFX

15.02.2024 / 14:00 CET/CEST


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Helsinki, 15 February 2024 - Multitude SE, a listed European FinTech


company, offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers,


small and medium-sized businesses, and other FinTechs (ISIN: FI4000106299,


WKN: A1W9NS) ("Multitude" or "Company") announces that Fitch Ratings has


revised Multitude SE's and its fully-owned operating bank Multitude Bank


plc's Outlooks to Positive from Stable, while affirming their Long-Term


Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B+'. Multitude's senior unsecured notes


have been affirmed at 'B+' with a Recovery Rating of 'RR4' and its


subordinated hybrid perpetual capital notes at 'B-' with 'RR6'.



Lasse Mäkelä


Chief Strategy and IR Officer


Phone: +41 79 371 34 17


E-Mail: Lasse.makela@multitude.com



About Multitude SE:



Multitude is a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and


online banking services to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and


other FinTechs overlooked by traditional banks. The services are provided


through three independent business units, which are served by our internal


Banking-as-a-Service Growth Platform. Multitude's business units are


consumer banking (Ferratum), business banking (CapitalBox) and wholesale


banking (Multitude Bank). Multitude Group employs over 700 people in 25


countries and offers services in 16 countries, achieving a combined turnover


of 212 million euros in 2022. Multitude was founded in Finland in 2005 and


is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange


under the symbol 'FRU'.




