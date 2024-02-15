EQS-News: Multitude SE: Fitch Revises Multitude's Outlook to Positive; Affirms IDR at B+ (deutsch)
15.02.24 14:00
dpa-AFX
Multitude SE: Fitch Revises Multitude's Outlook to Positive; Affirms IDR at B+
^
EQS-News: Multitude SE / Schlagwort(e): Rating
Multitude SE: Fitch Revises Multitude's Outlook to Positive; Affirms IDR at
B+
15.02.2024 / 14:00 CET/CEST
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Multitude SE: Fitch Revises Multitude's Outlook to Positive; Affirms IDR at
B+
Helsinki, 15 February 2024 - Multitude SE, a listed European FinTech
company, offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers,
small and medium-sized businesses, and other FinTechs (ISIN: FI4000106299,
WKN: A1W9NS) ("Multitude" or "Company") announces that Fitch Ratings has
revised Multitude SE's and its fully-owned operating bank Multitude Bank
plc's Outlooks to Positive from Stable, while affirming their Long-Term
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B+'. Multitude's senior unsecured notes
have been affirmed at 'B+' with a Recovery Rating of 'RR4' and its
subordinated hybrid perpetual capital notes at 'B-' with 'RR6'.
Contact:
Lasse Mäkelä
Chief Strategy and IR Officer
Phone: +41 79 371 34 17
E-Mail: Lasse.makela@multitude.com
About Multitude SE:
Multitude is a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and
online banking services to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and
other FinTechs overlooked by traditional banks. The services are provided
through three independent business units, which are served by our internal
Banking-as-a-Service Growth Platform. Multitude's business units are
consumer banking (Ferratum), business banking (CapitalBox) and wholesale
banking (Multitude Bank). Multitude Group employs over 700 people in 25
countries and offers services in 16 countries, achieving a combined turnover
of 212 million euros in 2022. Multitude was founded in Finland in 2005 and
is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange
under the symbol 'FRU'.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
15.02.2024 CET/CEST Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht,
übermittelt durch EQS News - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
Die EQS Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate
News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter https://eqs-news.com
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Multitude SE
Ratamestarinkatu 11 A
00520 Helsinki
Finnland
E-Mail: ir@multitude.com
Internet: https://www.multitude.com/
ISIN: FI4000106299
WKN: A1W9NS
Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard);
Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover,
München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Stockholm
EQS News ID: 1837417
Ende der Mitteilung EQS News-Service
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
1837417 15.02.2024 CET/CEST
°
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|4,70 €
|4,52 €
|0,18 €
|+3,98%
|15.02./17:35
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|FI4000106299
|A1W9NS
|4,88 €
|2,60 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|4,70 €
|+3,98%
|17:22
|Stuttgart
|4,66 €
|+8,37%
|13:28
|Hamburg
|4,52 €
|+5,12%
|09:12
|Hannover
|4,52 €
|+5,12%
|09:12
|Frankfurt
|4,72 €
|+4,42%
|17:15
|Xetra
|4,74 €
|+3,95%
|17:22
|Düsseldorf
|4,62 €
|+3,59%
|16:00
|Berlin
|4,44 €
|+3,26%
|08:00
|München
|4,50 €
|0,00%
|08:00
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|1203
|Ferratum OYJ Aktie
|14:17
|1
|Ferratum OYJ mit Potenzial!
|19.06.16