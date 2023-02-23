EQS-News: Multitude SE: Fitch Affirms Multitude at 'B+' with Stable Outlook (deutsch)

Multitude SE: Fitch Affirms Multitude at 'B+' with Stable Outlook

Multitude SE: Fitch Affirms Multitude at 'B+' with Stable Outlook

23.02.2023

Helsinki, 23 February 2023 - Multitude SE (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS)

("Multitude" or "the Group") announces that Fitch Ratings has affirmed

Multitude SE's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B+' with Stable

Outlook. The senior unsecured notes have been affirmed at 'B+'/RR4 and the

subordinated hybrid perpetual capital notes at 'B-'/RR6.

Contacts:

Lasse Mäkelä

Chief Strategy and IR Officer

Lasse.makela@multitude.com

About Multitude SE:

Multitude is a fully regulated growth platform for financial technology. Its

ambition is to become the most valued financial ecosystem. This vision is

backed by +17 years of solid track record in building and scaling financial

technology. Through its full European banking license, profound know-how in

technology, regulation, cross-selling, and funding, Multitude enables a

range of sustainable banking and financial services to grow and scale.

Currently, it has three independent business units on this growth platform:

Ferratum as a consumer lender, CapitalBox as a business lender, and

SweepBank as a shopping and financing app. Multitude and its independent

units employ over 700 people in 19 countries, and they together generated

EUR 214 million turnover in 2021. Multitude was founded in 2005 in Finland

and is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

under the symbol 'FRU.' www.multitude.com

