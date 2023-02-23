EQS-News: Multitude SE: Fitch Affirms Multitude at 'B+' with Stable Outlook (deutsch)
23.02.23 10:30
Multitude SE: Fitch Affirms Multitude at 'B+' with Stable Outlook
Schlagwort(e): Rating
Multitude SE: Fitch Affirms Multitude at 'B+' with Stable Outlook
23.02.2023 / 10:30 CET/CEST
Multitude SE: Fitch Affirms Multitude at 'B+' with Stable Outlook
Helsinki, 23 February 2023 - Multitude SE (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS)
("Multitude" or "the Group") announces that Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Multitude SE's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B+' with Stable
Outlook. The senior unsecured notes have been affirmed at 'B+'/RR4 and the
subordinated hybrid perpetual capital notes at 'B-'/RR6.
Contacts:
Lasse Mäkelä
Chief Strategy and IR Officer
Lasse.makela@multitude.com
About Multitude SE:
Multitude is a fully regulated growth platform for financial technology. Its
ambition is to become the most valued financial ecosystem. This vision is
backed by +17 years of solid track record in building and scaling financial
technology. Through its full European banking license, profound know-how in
technology, regulation, cross-selling, and funding, Multitude enables a
range of sustainable banking and financial services to grow and scale.
Currently, it has three independent business units on this growth platform:
Ferratum as a consumer lender, CapitalBox as a business lender, and
SweepBank as a shopping and financing app. Multitude and its independent
units employ over 700 people in 19 countries, and they together generated
EUR 214 million turnover in 2021. Multitude was founded in 2005 in Finland
and is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange
under the symbol 'FRU.' www.multitude.com
23.02.2023 CET/CEST
übermittelt durch EQS News
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Multitude SE
Ratamestarinkatu 11 A
00520 Helsinki
Finnland
Telefon: +49 (0) 30 9210058-44
Fax: +49 (0)30 9210058-49
E-Mail: ir@multitude.com
Internet: https://www.multitude.com/
ISIN: FI4000106299
WKN: A1W9NS
Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard);
Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover,
München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Stockholm
