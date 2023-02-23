EQS-News: Multitude SE: Fitch Affirms Multitude at 'B+' with Stable Outlook (deutsch)

Erweiterte Funktionen



23.02.23
dpa-AFX

EQS-News: Multitude SE / Schlagwort(e): Rating


23.02.2023


Helsinki, 23 February 2023 - Multitude SE (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS)


("Multitude" or "the Group") announces that Fitch Ratings has affirmed


Multitude SE's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B+' with Stable


Outlook. The senior unsecured notes have been affirmed at 'B+'/RR4 and the


subordinated hybrid perpetual capital notes at 'B-'/RR6.



Contacts:



Lasse Mäkelä


Chief Strategy and IR Officer


Lasse.makela@multitude.com




About Multitude SE:



Multitude is a fully regulated growth platform for financial technology. Its


ambition is to become the most valued financial ecosystem. This vision is


backed by +17 years of solid track record in building and scaling financial


technology. Through its full European banking license, profound know-how in


technology, regulation, cross-selling, and funding, Multitude enables a


range of sustainable banking and financial services to grow and scale.


Currently, it has three independent business units on this growth platform:


Ferratum as a consumer lender, CapitalBox as a business lender, and


SweepBank as a shopping and financing app. Multitude and its independent


units employ over 700 people in 19 countries, and they together generated


EUR 214 million turnover in 2021. Multitude was founded in 2005 in Finland


and is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange


under the symbol 'FRU.' www.multitude.com




Unternehmen: Multitude SE


Ratamestarinkatu 11 A


00520 Helsinki


Finnland


Telefon: +49 (0) 30 9210058-44


Fax: +49 (0)30 9210058-49


E-Mail: ir@multitude.com


Internet: https://www.multitude.com/


ISIN: FI4000106299


WKN: A1W9NS


Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard);


Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover,


München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Stockholm


hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
3,78 € 3,90 € -0,12 € -3,08% 23.02./09:45
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
FI4000106299 A1W9NS 4,38 € 2,00 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		3,90 € +2,09%  10:27
Frankfurt 3,90 € +4,84%  10:24
München 3,86 € 0,00%  08:04
Hamburg 3,77 € -1,31%  08:15
Hannover 3,77 € -1,31%  08:15
Düsseldorf 3,70 € -1,33%  10:00
Stuttgart 3,72 € -1,59%  08:02
Berlin 3,72 € -1,59%  08:04
Xetra 3,78 € -3,08%  22.02.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Sensationelle Übernahmen - Neuer 421% Lithium Hot Stock. Nach 4.860% mit Albemarle ($ALB) und 7.973% mit Lithium Americas ($LAC)

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Bitte warten...