EQS-News: Multitude SE: Dorval Asset Management decreases shareholding in Multitude SE below 5% (deutsch)

Dorval Asset Management decreases shareholding in Multitude SE below 5%
Helsinki, 11 January, 2023 - Multitude SE (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS)
("Multitude" or the "Group") has on 10 January received a notification from
Dorval Asset Management, stating that the company's ownership in Multitude
SE has, on 6 January, 2023, decreased below the threshold of 5%.
Total holding of Dorval Asset Management subject to the notification
obligation:
% of % of shares and Total Total number
shares and voting rights of both of shares
voting through financial in % and voting
rights instruments (total (7.A + rights of
(total of of 7.B) 7.B) issuer
7.A)
Resulting 4,80% 0,00% 4,80% 21 723 960
situation on the
date on which
threshold was
crossed or
reached
Position of 5,09% 0,00% 5,09%
previous
notification (if
applicable)
Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the
threshold was crossed or reached:
A: shares and voting rights
Class/type of shares Number of shares % of shares and
ISIN code (if possible) and voting rights voting rights
Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 Direct Indirect (SMA
and 9:7) (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
9:5)
FI4000106299 1 043 732 4,80%
SUBTOTAL A 1 043 732 4,80%
Information in relation to the person subject to the notification
obligation:
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or
the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate
controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name % of shares % of shares and voting Total
and voting rights through financial of
rights instruments both
NATIXIS INVESTMENT 98,94% 98,94%
MANAGERS
PARTICIPATIONS 1
EMPLOYEES 1,06% 1,06%
Contacts:
Lasse Mäkelä
Chief Strategy and IR Officer
Lasse.makela@multitude.com
About Multitude SE:
Multitude is a fully regulated growth platform for financial technology. Its
ambition is to become the most valued financial ecosystem. This vision is
backed by 17+ years of solid track record in building and scaling financial
technology. Through its full European banking license, profound know-how in
technology, regulation, cross-selling, and funding, Multitude enables a
range of sustainable banking and financial services to grow and scale.
Currently, it has three independent business units on this growth platform:
Ferratum as consumer lender, CapitalBox as business lender, and SweepBank as
a shopping and financial app. Multitude and its independent units employ
over 700 people in 19 countries, and they together generated EUR 214 million
turnover in 2021. Multitude was founded in 2005 in Finland and is listed in
the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol
'FRU.' www.multitude.com
