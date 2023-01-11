Erweiterte Funktionen



EQS-News: Multitude SE: Dorval Asset Management decreases shareholding in Multitude SE below 5% (deutsch)




11.01.23 08:55
dpa-AFX

Multitude SE: Dorval Asset Management decreases shareholding in Multitude SE below 5%



^


EQS-News: Multitude SE / Schlagwort(e): Sonstiges


Multitude SE: Dorval Asset Management decreases shareholding in Multitude SE


below 5%



11.01.2023 / 08:55 CET/CEST


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Dorval Asset Management decreases shareholding in Multitude SE below 5%



Helsinki, 11 January, 2023 - Multitude SE (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS)


("Multitude" or the "Group") has on 10 January received a notification from


Dorval Asset Management, stating that the company's ownership in Multitude


SE has, on 6 January, 2023, decreased below the threshold of 5%.



Total holding of Dorval Asset Management subject to the notification


obligation:



% of % of shares and Total Total number


shares and voting rights of both of shares


voting through financial in % and voting


rights instruments (total (7.A + rights of


(total of of 7.B) 7.B) issuer


7.A)


Resulting 4,80% 0,00% 4,80% 21 723 960


situation on the


date on which


threshold was


crossed or


reached


Position of 5,09% 0,00% 5,09%


previous


notification (if


applicable)


Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the


threshold was crossed or reached:



A: shares and voting rights



Class/type of shares Number of shares % of shares and


ISIN code (if possible) and voting rights voting rights


Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 Direct Indirect (SMA


and 9:7) (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)


9:5)


FI4000106299 1 043 732 4,80%


SUBTOTAL A 1 043 732 4,80%


Information in relation to the person subject to the notification


obligation:



Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or


the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate


controlling natural person or legal entity:



Name % of shares % of shares and voting Total


and voting rights through financial of


rights instruments both


NATIXIS INVESTMENT 98,94% 98,94%


MANAGERS


PARTICIPATIONS 1


EMPLOYEES 1,06% 1,06%


Contacts:



Lasse Mäkelä



Chief Strategy and IR Officer



Lasse.makela@multitude.com



About Multitude SE:



Multitude is a fully regulated growth platform for financial technology. Its


ambition is to become the most valued financial ecosystem. This vision is


backed by 17+ years of solid track record in building and scaling financial


technology. Through its full European banking license, profound know-how in


technology, regulation, cross-selling, and funding, Multitude enables a


range of sustainable banking and financial services to grow and scale.


Currently, it has three independent business units on this growth platform:


Ferratum as consumer lender, CapitalBox as business lender, and SweepBank as


a shopping and financial app. Multitude and its independent units employ


over 700 people in 19 countries, and they together generated EUR 214 million


turnover in 2021. Multitude was founded in 2005 in Finland and is listed in


the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol


'FRU.' www.multitude.com




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



11.01.2023 CET/CEST Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht,


übermittelt durch EQS News - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Die EQS Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate


News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter https://eqs-news.com



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Multitude SE


Ratamestarinkatu 11 A


00520 Helsinki


Finnland


Telefon: +49 (0) 30 9210058-44


Fax: +49 (0)30 9210058-49


E-Mail: ir@multitude.com


Internet: https://www.multitude.com/


ISIN: FI4000106299


WKN: A1W9NS


Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard);


Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover,


München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Stockholm


EQS News ID: 1532129





Ende der Mitteilung EQS News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



1532129 11.01.2023 CET/CEST



°






 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
3,38 € 3,39 € -0,01 € -0,29% 11.01./09:04
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
FI4000106299 A1W9NS 4,80 € 2,11 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		3,38 € -0,29%  10.01.23
Düsseldorf 3,36 € +2,13%  08:30
Stuttgart 3,38 € +1,81%  08:02
Frankfurt 3,35 € +1,52%  09:04
Hamburg 3,35 € +0,30%  08:15
Hannover 3,35 € +0,30%  08:15
Berlin 3,38 € +0,30%  08:03
München 3,39 € 0,00%  08:00
Xetra 3,48 € 0,00%  09:04
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Heute 287% Neuvorstellung: Neuer Australischer Lithium Hot Stock. Nach 29.455% mit AVZ Minerals ($AVZ) und 73.233% mit Pilbara Minerals ($PLS)

Askari Metals Limited
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
1044 Ferratum OYJ Aktie 06.01.23
1 Ferratum OYJ mit Potenzial! 19.06.16
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...