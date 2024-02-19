EQS-News: Multitude SE: CapitalBox Launches SME-Focused Collateral Lending (deutsch)

Erweiterte Funktionen



19.02.24 10:00
dpa-AFX

Multitude SE: CapitalBox Launches SME-Focused Collateral Lending



19.02.2024 / 10:00 CET/CEST



Multitude SE: CapitalBox Launches SME-Focused Collateral Lending



Helsinki, 19 February 2024 - Multitude SE, a listed European FinTech


company, offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers,


small and medium-sized businesses, and other FinTechs (ISIN: FI4000106299,


WKN: A1W9NS) ("Multitude" or "Company" or "Group") announces, that its


business unit CapitalBox, the leading FinTech lender for small- and


medium-sized enterprises in Europe, officially launches its new


comprehensive collateral lending program today. These secured instalment


loans are designed to meet the needs of traditionally underserved small- and


medium-sized enterprises throughout Europe. The launch represents a


significant expansion in CapitalBox's lending offerings.



CapitalBox's new collateral lending program provides secured instalment


loans that run from EUR100,000 to EUR1 million - in other words, the kind of


cash infusion and capital SMEs need to expand meaningfully, not just stay


afloat. These loans are instrumental in businesses' ability to make


large-scale purchases such as machinery and other assets required to enter


new markets, develop new products, and meet increased customer demand.



The new lending product combines CapitalBox's existing instalment loan


product - itself already popular with European small business owners - with


an additional real collateral security in order to significantly lower the


unrecoverable default risk. As a result, CapitalBox can now present even


more competitive offers that will both lower APRs and provide greater loan


amounts to high-grade SMEs.



"We've been working towards expanding into collateral lending for some time


now, which is instrumental to our commitment to helping SMEs traditionally


overlooked by conventional banks. We've made these loans as competitive and


customisable as possible, which is exactly in line with our overarching


mission to make lending as seamless as possible for the SMEs we serve. I


predict this will bring more types of SMEs into the CapitalBox fold. We're


ready and waiting to make their lives easier and their businesses more


successful," said Mantvydas tareika, CEO of CapitalBox.



"With the new secured loans from CapitalBox, we are supporting companies at


a time when their access to debt capital is difficult due to the uncertain


economic and political situation and they are suffering from the continuing


high inflation and the economic environment. In addition, the expansion of


our CapitalBox product range is an important step towards more growth and is


part of our new strategy presented last year. This once again underlines our


ambition to grow significantly across all business units of the Multitude


Group in the coming years. At the same time, we are reducing the financial


risk for our company by collateralizing the loans and can thus indirectly


further increase the value for our shareholders," added Jorma Jokela, CEO of


Multitude SE.



In order to acquire these loans, businesses will provide CapitalBox's team


with information about their collateral assets and their company's financial


position. Loans will then be dispersed following the successful verification


of external valuation reports, a manual review conducted by CapitalBox's


internal credit committee, and confirmation by a verified external valuator,


acting here as a secondary safety layer to assure the assumed collateral


value is correct.



As CapitalBox already accepts personal guarantees as collateral, the focus


of this loan product is its newly expanded acceptance of real collateral,


most commonly in the form of industrial property, business premises,


corporate mortgage and transportation, and investment assets.



CapitalBox's collateral loans are competitive and flexible enough to cater


to the specific needs of SMEs throughout Europe. It's not a


one-size-fits-all approach because Europe's SMEs aren't one and the same.


The origination fee is 0.5%, loan terms can be extended up to five years,


and early repayments are possible at any time. Given CapitalBox's emphasis


on flexibility and understanding of how SME leaders operate, residential


real estate such as personal apartments will be accepted. Loan applications


are already being accepted in all the markets of CapitalBox.



Contact:



Lasse Mäkelä


Chief Strategy and IR Officer


Tel.: +41 79 371 34 17


E-Mail: Lasse.makela@multitude.com



About Multitude SE:



Multitude is a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and


online banking services to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and


other FinTechs overlooked by traditional banks. The services are provided


through three independent business units, which are served by our internal


Banking-as-a-Service Growth Platform. Multitude's business units are


consumer banking (Ferratum), business banking (CapitalBox) and wholesale


banking (Multitude Bank). Multitude Group employs over 700 people in 25


countries and offers services in 16 countries, achieving a combined turnover


of 212 million euros in 2022. Multitude was founded in Finland in 2005 and


is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange


under the symbol 'FRU'. www.multitude.com



About CapitalBox:



As a leading European FinTech lender for small- and medium-sized


enterprises, CapitalBox provides timely, trusted, and tailored alternative


funding solutions to businesses that form the backbone of the European


innovation economy. Founded in 2015 as part of Multitude Group's growth


platform, the pure FinTech lender provides fully automated online business


loans up to EUR3 million that can be delivered in minutes following a


successful application. CapitalBox's unique business risk assessment


methodology, ability to deliver capital quickly, and emphasis on


personalized service make financing newly feasible for underserved


businesses across the continent. Headquartered in Finland, the lender has


offices in Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands, and Lithuania, with plans to


expand into more countries in the near future.




