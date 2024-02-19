EQS-News: Multitude SE: CapitalBox Launches SME-Focused Collateral Lending (deutsch)

Multitude SE: CapitalBox Launches SME-Focused Collateral Lending

Multitude SE: CapitalBox Launches SME-Focused Collateral Lending

Helsinki, 19 February 2024 - Multitude SE, a listed European FinTech

company, offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers,

small and medium-sized businesses, and other FinTechs (ISIN: FI4000106299,

WKN: A1W9NS) ("Multitude" or "Company" or "Group") announces, that its

business unit CapitalBox, the leading FinTech lender for small- and

medium-sized enterprises in Europe, officially launches its new

comprehensive collateral lending program today. These secured instalment

loans are designed to meet the needs of traditionally underserved small- and

medium-sized enterprises throughout Europe. The launch represents a

significant expansion in CapitalBox's lending offerings.

CapitalBox's new collateral lending program provides secured instalment

loans that run from EUR100,000 to EUR1 million - in other words, the kind of

cash infusion and capital SMEs need to expand meaningfully, not just stay

afloat. These loans are instrumental in businesses' ability to make

large-scale purchases such as machinery and other assets required to enter

new markets, develop new products, and meet increased customer demand.

The new lending product combines CapitalBox's existing instalment loan

product - itself already popular with European small business owners - with

an additional real collateral security in order to significantly lower the

unrecoverable default risk. As a result, CapitalBox can now present even

more competitive offers that will both lower APRs and provide greater loan

amounts to high-grade SMEs.

"We've been working towards expanding into collateral lending for some time

now, which is instrumental to our commitment to helping SMEs traditionally

overlooked by conventional banks. We've made these loans as competitive and

customisable as possible, which is exactly in line with our overarching

mission to make lending as seamless as possible for the SMEs we serve. I

predict this will bring more types of SMEs into the CapitalBox fold. We're

ready and waiting to make their lives easier and their businesses more

successful," said Mantvydas tareika, CEO of CapitalBox.

"With the new secured loans from CapitalBox, we are supporting companies at

a time when their access to debt capital is difficult due to the uncertain

economic and political situation and they are suffering from the continuing

high inflation and the economic environment. In addition, the expansion of

our CapitalBox product range is an important step towards more growth and is

part of our new strategy presented last year. This once again underlines our

ambition to grow significantly across all business units of the Multitude

Group in the coming years. At the same time, we are reducing the financial

risk for our company by collateralizing the loans and can thus indirectly

further increase the value for our shareholders," added Jorma Jokela, CEO of

Multitude SE.

In order to acquire these loans, businesses will provide CapitalBox's team

with information about their collateral assets and their company's financial

position. Loans will then be dispersed following the successful verification

of external valuation reports, a manual review conducted by CapitalBox's

internal credit committee, and confirmation by a verified external valuator,

acting here as a secondary safety layer to assure the assumed collateral

value is correct.

As CapitalBox already accepts personal guarantees as collateral, the focus

of this loan product is its newly expanded acceptance of real collateral,

most commonly in the form of industrial property, business premises,

corporate mortgage and transportation, and investment assets.

CapitalBox's collateral loans are competitive and flexible enough to cater

to the specific needs of SMEs throughout Europe. It's not a

one-size-fits-all approach because Europe's SMEs aren't one and the same.

The origination fee is 0.5%, loan terms can be extended up to five years,

and early repayments are possible at any time. Given CapitalBox's emphasis

on flexibility and understanding of how SME leaders operate, residential

real estate such as personal apartments will be accepted. Loan applications

are already being accepted in all the markets of CapitalBox.

Contact:

Lasse Mäkelä

Chief Strategy and IR Officer

Tel.: +41 79 371 34 17

E-Mail: Lasse.makela@multitude.com

About Multitude SE:

Multitude is a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and

online banking services to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and

other FinTechs overlooked by traditional banks. The services are provided

through three independent business units, which are served by our internal

Banking-as-a-Service Growth Platform. Multitude's business units are

consumer banking (Ferratum), business banking (CapitalBox) and wholesale

banking (Multitude Bank). Multitude Group employs over 700 people in 25

countries and offers services in 16 countries, achieving a combined turnover

of 212 million euros in 2022. Multitude was founded in Finland in 2005 and

is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

under the symbol 'FRU'. www.multitude.com

About CapitalBox:

As a leading European FinTech lender for small- and medium-sized

enterprises, CapitalBox provides timely, trusted, and tailored alternative

funding solutions to businesses that form the backbone of the European

innovation economy. Founded in 2015 as part of Multitude Group's growth

platform, the pure FinTech lender provides fully automated online business

loans up to EUR3 million that can be delivered in minutes following a

successful application. CapitalBox's unique business risk assessment

methodology, ability to deliver capital quickly, and emphasis on

personalized service make financing newly feasible for underserved

businesses across the continent. Headquartered in Finland, the lender has

offices in Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands, and Lithuania, with plans to

expand into more countries in the near future.

