EQS-News: Medienmitteilung: Leonteq schliesst Aktienrückkaufprogramm ab (deutsch)




22.12.23 17:45
dpa-AFX

Medienmitteilung: Leonteq schliesst Aktienrückkaufprogramm ab



^


Leonteq AG / Schlagwort(e): Aktienrückkauf


Medienmitteilung: Leonteq schliesst Aktienrückkaufprogramm ab



22.12.2023 / 17:45 CET/CEST



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



MEDIENMITTEILUNG | LEONTEQ SCHLIESST AKTIENRÜCKKAUFPROGRAMM AB



Zürich, 22. Dezember 2023



Leonteq AG (SIX: LEON) hat am 22. Dezember 2023 ihr öffentliches


Aktienrückkaufprogramm von bis zu CHF 18 Millionen abgeschlossen, welches am


3. April 2023 gestartet wurde.



Zwischen dem 3. April 2023 und dem 22. Dezember 2023 hat Leonteq 439'855


ihrer Aktien über eine zweite Handelslinie an der SIX Swiss Exchange


zurückgekauft. Dies entspricht 2.3% des Aktienkapitals der Gesellschaft für


einen Gesamtwert von CHF 18.0 Millionen zu einem durchschnittlichen


Kaufpreis von CHF 40.92 pro Aktie.



Weitere Informationen über das abgeschlossene Aktienrückkaufprogramm finden


Sie unter https://www.leonteq.com/investors/share-information/buyback





KONTAKT


Media Relations


+41 58 800 1844


media@leonteq.com



Investor Relations


+41 58 800 1855


investorrelations@leonteq.com



LEONTEQ



Leonteq ist ein Schweizer Fintech-Unternehmen mit einem führenden Marktplatz


für strukturierte Anlagelösungen. Basierend auf einer eigenentwickelten


modernen Technologie, bietet Leonteq derivative Anlageprodukte und


Dienstleistungen an und deckt vorwiegend die Produktklassen Kapitalschutz,


Renditeoptimierung und Partizipation ab. Leonteq tritt als direkte


Emittentin von eigenen Produkten wie auch als Partnerin von anderen


Finanzinstituten auf. Darüber hinaus unterstützt Leonteq


Versicherungsgesellschaften und Banken bei der Produktion von


kapitaleffizienten anteilsgebundenen Vorsorgeprodukten mit Garantien. Das


Unternehmen ist mit Büros und Niederlassungen in 13 Ländern in Europa, dem


Mittleren Osten und Asien präsent. Leonteq AG verfügt über ein


BBB-Kreditrating von Fitch Ratings, wurde von MSCI mit einem AA ESG-Rating


bewertet und ist an der Schweizer Börse SIX Swiss Exchange kotiert (SIX:


LEON). www.leonteq.com



DISCLAIMER



This press release issued by Leonteq AG (the "Company") serves for


information purposes only and does not constitute research. This press


release and all materials, documents and information used therein or


distributed in the context of this press release do not constitute or form


part of and should not be construed as, an offer (public or private) to sell


or a solicitation of offers (public or private) to purchase or subscribe for


shares or other securities of the Company or any of its affiliates or


subsidiaries in any jurisdiction or an inducement to enter into investment


activity in any jurisdiction, and may not be used for such purposes. Copies


of this press release may not be made available (directly or indirectly) to


any person in relation to whom the making available of the press release is


restricted or prohibited by law or sent to countries, or distributed in or


from countries, to, in or from which this is restricted or prohibited by


law.



This press release may contain specific forward-looking statements, e.g.


statements including terms like "believe", "assume", "expect", "target"


"forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar


expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and


unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a


substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation,


development or performance of the Company or any of its affiliates or


subsidiaries and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these


statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) general


market, macroeconomic, governmental and regulatory trends, (2) movements in


securities markets, exchange rates and interest rates and (3) other risks


and uncertainties inherent in our business. Against the background of these


uncertainties, you should not rely on forward-looking statements. Neither


the Company nor any of its affiliates or subsidiaries or their respective


bodies, executives, employees and advisers assume any responsibility to


prepare or disseminate any supplement, amendment, update or revision to any


of the information, opinions or forward-looking statements contained in this


press release or to adapt them to any change in events, conditions or


circumstances, except as required by applicable law or regulation.




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Ende der Medienmitteilungen



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



1803433 22.12.2023 CET/CEST



°






Bitte warten...