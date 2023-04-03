EQS-News: Medienmitteilung: Leonteq schliesst Aktienrückkaufprogramm ab (deutsch)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Leonteq":

Medienmitteilung: Leonteq schliesst Aktienrückkaufprogramm ab

Medienmitteilung: Leonteq schliesst Aktienrückkaufprogramm ab

22.12.2023 / 17:45 CET/CEST

MEDIENMITTEILUNG | LEONTEQ SCHLIESST AKTIENRÜCKKAUFPROGRAMM AB

Zürich, 22. Dezember 2023

Leonteq AG (SIX: LEON) hat am 22. Dezember 2023 ihr öffentliches

Aktienrückkaufprogramm von bis zu CHF 18 Millionen abgeschlossen, welches am

3. April 2023 gestartet wurde.

Zwischen dem 3. April 2023 und dem 22. Dezember 2023 hat Leonteq 439'855

ihrer Aktien über eine zweite Handelslinie an der SIX Swiss Exchange

zurückgekauft. Dies entspricht 2.3% des Aktienkapitals der Gesellschaft für

einen Gesamtwert von CHF 18.0 Millionen zu einem durchschnittlichen

Kaufpreis von CHF 40.92 pro Aktie.

Weitere Informationen über das abgeschlossene Aktienrückkaufprogramm finden

Sie unter https://www.leonteq.com/investors/share-information/buyback

KONTAKT

Media Relations

+41 58 800 1844

media@leonteq.com

Investor Relations

+41 58 800 1855

investorrelations@leonteq.com

LEONTEQ

Leonteq ist ein Schweizer Fintech-Unternehmen mit einem führenden Marktplatz

für strukturierte Anlagelösungen. Basierend auf einer eigenentwickelten

modernen Technologie, bietet Leonteq derivative Anlageprodukte und

Dienstleistungen an und deckt vorwiegend die Produktklassen Kapitalschutz,

Renditeoptimierung und Partizipation ab. Leonteq tritt als direkte

Emittentin von eigenen Produkten wie auch als Partnerin von anderen

Finanzinstituten auf. Darüber hinaus unterstützt Leonteq

Versicherungsgesellschaften und Banken bei der Produktion von

kapitaleffizienten anteilsgebundenen Vorsorgeprodukten mit Garantien. Das

Unternehmen ist mit Büros und Niederlassungen in 13 Ländern in Europa, dem

Mittleren Osten und Asien präsent. Leonteq AG verfügt über ein

BBB-Kreditrating von Fitch Ratings, wurde von MSCI mit einem AA ESG-Rating

bewertet und ist an der Schweizer Börse SIX Swiss Exchange kotiert (SIX:

LEON). www.leonteq.com

DISCLAIMER

This press release issued by Leonteq AG (the "Company") serves for

information purposes only and does not constitute research. This press

release and all materials, documents and information used therein or

distributed in the context of this press release do not constitute or form

part of and should not be construed as, an offer (public or private) to sell

or a solicitation of offers (public or private) to purchase or subscribe for

shares or other securities of the Company or any of its affiliates or

subsidiaries in any jurisdiction or an inducement to enter into investment

activity in any jurisdiction, and may not be used for such purposes. Copies

of this press release may not be made available (directly or indirectly) to

any person in relation to whom the making available of the press release is

restricted or prohibited by law or sent to countries, or distributed in or

from countries, to, in or from which this is restricted or prohibited by

law.

This press release may contain specific forward-looking statements, e.g.

statements including terms like "believe", "assume", "expect", "target"

"forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar

expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and

unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a

substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation,

development or performance of the Company or any of its affiliates or

subsidiaries and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these

statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) general

market, macroeconomic, governmental and regulatory trends, (2) movements in

securities markets, exchange rates and interest rates and (3) other risks

and uncertainties inherent in our business. Against the background of these

uncertainties, you should not rely on forward-looking statements. Neither

the Company nor any of its affiliates or subsidiaries or their respective

bodies, executives, employees and advisers assume any responsibility to

prepare or disseminate any supplement, amendment, update or revision to any

of the information, opinions or forward-looking statements contained in this

press release or to adapt them to any change in events, conditions or

circumstances, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

