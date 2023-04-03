EQS-News: Medienmitteilung: Leonteq schliesst Aktienrückkaufprogramm ab (deutsch)
Leonteq AG / Schlagwort(e): Aktienrückkauf
22.12.2023 / 17:45 CET/CEST
MEDIENMITTEILUNG | LEONTEQ SCHLIESST AKTIENRÜCKKAUFPROGRAMM AB
Zürich, 22. Dezember 2023
Leonteq AG (SIX: LEON) hat am 22. Dezember 2023 ihr öffentliches
Aktienrückkaufprogramm von bis zu CHF 18 Millionen abgeschlossen, welches am
3. April 2023 gestartet wurde.
Zwischen dem 3. April 2023 und dem 22. Dezember 2023 hat Leonteq 439'855
ihrer Aktien über eine zweite Handelslinie an der SIX Swiss Exchange
zurückgekauft. Dies entspricht 2.3% des Aktienkapitals der Gesellschaft für
einen Gesamtwert von CHF 18.0 Millionen zu einem durchschnittlichen
Kaufpreis von CHF 40.92 pro Aktie.
Weitere Informationen über das abgeschlossene Aktienrückkaufprogramm finden
Sie unter https://www.leonteq.com/investors/share-information/buyback
KONTAKT
Media Relations
+41 58 800 1844
media@leonteq.com
Investor Relations
+41 58 800 1855
investorrelations@leonteq.com
LEONTEQ
Leonteq ist ein Schweizer Fintech-Unternehmen mit einem führenden Marktplatz
für strukturierte Anlagelösungen. Basierend auf einer eigenentwickelten
modernen Technologie, bietet Leonteq derivative Anlageprodukte und
Dienstleistungen an und deckt vorwiegend die Produktklassen Kapitalschutz,
Renditeoptimierung und Partizipation ab. Leonteq tritt als direkte
Emittentin von eigenen Produkten wie auch als Partnerin von anderen
Finanzinstituten auf. Darüber hinaus unterstützt Leonteq
Versicherungsgesellschaften und Banken bei der Produktion von
kapitaleffizienten anteilsgebundenen Vorsorgeprodukten mit Garantien. Das
Unternehmen ist mit Büros und Niederlassungen in 13 Ländern in Europa, dem
Mittleren Osten und Asien präsent. Leonteq AG verfügt über ein
BBB-Kreditrating von Fitch Ratings, wurde von MSCI mit einem AA ESG-Rating
bewertet und ist an der Schweizer Börse SIX Swiss Exchange kotiert (SIX:
LEON). www.leonteq.com
DISCLAIMER
This press release issued by Leonteq AG (the "Company") serves for
information purposes only and does not constitute research. This press
release and all materials, documents and information used therein or
distributed in the context of this press release do not constitute or form
part of and should not be construed as, an offer (public or private) to sell
or a solicitation of offers (public or private) to purchase or subscribe for
shares or other securities of the Company or any of its affiliates or
subsidiaries in any jurisdiction or an inducement to enter into investment
activity in any jurisdiction, and may not be used for such purposes. Copies
of this press release may not be made available (directly or indirectly) to
any person in relation to whom the making available of the press release is
restricted or prohibited by law or sent to countries, or distributed in or
from countries, to, in or from which this is restricted or prohibited by
law.
This press release may contain specific forward-looking statements, e.g.
statements including terms like "believe", "assume", "expect", "target"
"forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar
expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and
unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a
substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation,
development or performance of the Company or any of its affiliates or
subsidiaries and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these
statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) general
market, macroeconomic, governmental and regulatory trends, (2) movements in
securities markets, exchange rates and interest rates and (3) other risks
and uncertainties inherent in our business. Against the background of these
uncertainties, you should not rely on forward-looking statements. Neither
the Company nor any of its affiliates or subsidiaries or their respective
bodies, executives, employees and advisers assume any responsibility to
prepare or disseminate any supplement, amendment, update or revision to any
of the information, opinions or forward-looking statements contained in this
press release or to adapt them to any change in events, conditions or
circumstances, except as required by applicable law or regulation.
Ende der Medienmitteilungen
