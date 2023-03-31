EQS-News: Medienmitteilung: Leonteq lanciert Aktienrückkaufprogramm (deutsch)
31.03.23 07:00
dpa-AFX
Medienmitteilung: Leonteq lanciert Aktienrückkaufprogramm
^
Leonteq AG / Schlagwort(e): Aktienrückkauf
Medienmitteilung: Leonteq lanciert Aktienrückkaufprogramm
31.03.2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
MEDIENMITTEILUNG | LEONTEQ LANCIERT AKTIENRÜCKKAUFPROGRAMM
Zürich, 31. März 2023
Leonteq AG (SIX: LEON) lanciert ein Programm zum Rückkauf von Aktien der
Leonteq AG im Wert von bis zu CHF 18 Millionen.
Das Aktienrückkaufprogramm, welches bereits am 9. Februar 2023 angekündigt
wurde, wird am 3. April 2023 lanciert und läuft voraussichtlich bis Ende
Dezember 2023. Der Rückkauf der Aktien erfolgt über eine zweite Handelslinie
an der SIX Swiss Exchange, wobei Leonteq als exklusive Käuferin auftritt.
Die Durchführung hängt von den Marktbedingungen ab. Der Verwaltungsrat der
Leonteq beabsichtigt, an einer zukünftigen Generalversammlung eine
Kapitalherabsetzung für die im Rahmen des Programms zurückgekauften Aktien
vorzuschlagen.
Weitere Informationen über das Aktienrückkaufprogramm finden Sie unter
www.leonteq.com/sharebuyback
KONTAKT
Media Relations
+41 58 800 1844
media@leonteq.com
Investor Relations
+41 58 800 1855
investorrelations@leonteq.com
LEONTEQ
Leonteq ist ein Schweizer Fintech-Unternehmen mit einem führenden Marktplatz
für strukturierte Anlagelösungen. Basierend auf einer eigenentwickelten
modernen Technologie, bietet Leonteq derivative Anlageprodukte und
Dienstleistungen an und deckt vorwiegend die Produktkategorien
Kapitalschutz, Renditeoptimierung und Partizipation ab. Leonteq tritt als
direkte Emittentin von eigenen Produkten wie auch als Partnerin von anderen
Finanzinstituten auf. Darüber hinaus unterstützt Leonteq
Versicherungsgesellschaften und Banken bei der Produktion von
kapitaleffizienten anteilsgebundenen Vorsorgeprodukten mit Garantien. Das
Unternehmen ist mit Büros und Niederlassungen in 13 Ländern präsent, welche
über 50 Märkte abdecken. Leonteq AG ist an der Schweizer Börse SIX Swiss
Exchange kotiert (SIX: LEON).
www.leonteq.com
DISCLAIMER
This press release issued by Leonteq AG (the "Company") serves for
information purposes only and does not constitute research. This press
release and all materials, documents and information used therein or
distributed in the context of this press release do not constitute or form
part of and should not be construed as, an offer (public or private) to sell
or a solicitation of offers (public or private) to purchase or subscribe for
shares or other securities of the Company or any of its affiliates or
subsidiaries in any jurisdiction or an inducement to enter into investment
activity in any jurisdiction, and may not be used for such purposes. Copies
of this press release may not be made available (directly or indirectly) to
any person in relation to whom the making available of the press release is
restricted or prohibited by law or sent to countries, or distributed in or
from countries, to, in or from which this is restricted or prohibited by
law.
This press release may contain specific forward-looking statements, e.g.
statements including terms like "believe", "assume", "expect", "target"
"forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar
expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and
unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a
substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation,
development or performance of the Company or any of its affiliates or
subsidiaries and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these
statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) general
market, macroeconomic, governmental and regulatory trends, (2) movements in
securities markets, exchange rates and interest rates and (3) other risks
and uncertainties inherent in our business. Against the background of these
uncertainties, you should not rely on forward-looking statements. Neither
the Company nor any of its affiliates or subsidiaries or their respective
bodies, executives, employees and advisers assume any responsibility to
prepare or disseminate any supplement, amendment, update or revision to any
of the information, opinions or forward-looking statements contained in this
press release or to adapt them to any change in events, conditions or
circumstances, except as required by applicable law or regulation.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Ende der Medienmitteilungen
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
1597559 31.03.2023 CET/CEST
°
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|30,96 €
|31,30 €
|-0,34 €
|-1,09%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|CH0190891181
|A1J642
|30,96 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|31,36 €
|0,00%
|28.06.19
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|50
|Leonteq - Derivateplattform
|09.02.23