EQS-News: Medienmitteilung: Leonteq informiert über die Raiffeisen-Kooperation (deutsch)

31.03.2023 / 06:30 CET/CEST

MEDIENMITTEILUNG | LEONTEQ INFORMIERT ÜBER DIE RAIFFEISEN-KOOPERATION

Zürich, 31. März 2023 | Ad hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR

Leonteq AG (SIX: LEON) informiert heute über ihre Kooperation mit Raiffeisen

Schweiz Genossenschaft (Raiffeisen).

Leonteq informiert heute, dass die Arbeiten zur Anbindung ihrer Technologie-

und Dienstleistungsplattform an eine Raiffeisen-Plattform für strukturierte

Produkte weitergehen. Wie bereits angekündigt, hängt die Verlängerung der

Kooperationsvereinbarung zwischen den beiden Parteien bis 2030 (derzeit:

2026) vom erfolgreichen Abschluss der technologischen Verbindung zwischen

Leonteqs und Raiffeisens Plattform ab. Leonteq und Raiffeisen gehen davon

aus, dass die Arbeiten (einschliesslich der Tests) im Mai 2023 abgeschlossen

sein werden.

LEONTEQ

Leonteq ist ein Schweizer Fintech-Unternehmen mit einem führenden Marktplatz

für strukturierte Anlagelösungen. Basierend auf einer eigenentwickelten

modernen Technologie, bietet Leonteq derivative Anlageprodukte und

Dienstleistungen an und deckt vorwiegend die Produktklassen Kapitalschutz,

Renditeoptimierung und Partizipation ab. Leonteq tritt als direkte

Emittentin von eigenen Produkten wie auch als Partnerin von anderen

Finanzinstituten auf. Darüber hinaus unterstützt Leonteq

Versicherungsgesellschaften und Banken bei der Produktion von

kapitaleffizienten anteilsgebundenen Vorsorgeprodukten mit Garantien. Das

Unternehmen ist mit Büros und Niederlassungen in 13 Ländern präsent, welche

über 50 Märkte abdecken. Leonteq AG ist an der Schweizer Börse SIX Swiss

Exchange kotiert.

www.leonteq.com

