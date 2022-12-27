EQS-News: Medienmitteilung: Leonteq erzielt Vergleich in einem Legacy-Rechtsfall und publiziert Business update (deutsch)
Medienmitteilung: Leonteq erzielt Vergleich in einem Legacy-Rechtsfall und publiziert Business update
Leonteq AG / Schlagwort(e): Rechtssache
Medienmitteilung: Leonteq erzielt Vergleich in einem Legacy-Rechtsfall und
publiziert Business update
27.12.2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
MEDIENMITTEILUNG | LEONTEQ ERZIELT VERGLEICH IN EINEM LEGACY-RECHTSFALL UND
PUBLIZIERT BUSINESS UPDATE
Zürich, 27. Dezember 2022 | Ad hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR
Leonteq AG (SIX: LEON) hat einen Vergleich in einem bereits früher
offengelegten Zivilverfahren erzielt, das von Utmost International Isle of
Man Limited und Utmost Paneurope dac vor dem englischen Handelsgericht
eingereicht wurde. Vorbehältlich der gerichtlichen Genehmigung wird das
Verfahren eingestellt. Dieses war ursprünglich von Gruppengesellschaften der
Old Mutual International, die inzwischen von Utmost übernommen wurden,
angestrengt worden und geht hauptsächlich auf angebliche Ereignisse im
Zeitraum 2012 bis 2016 zurück.
Business update
Im bisherigen Verlauf der zweiten Jahreshälfte 2022 verzeichnete Leonteq
aufgrund des anspruchsvollen Marktumfelds weiterhin eine tiefere
Kundennachfrage, erzielte jedoch im gleichen Zeitraum stabile monatliche
Kommissions- und Dienstleistungserträge. Gleichzeitig verfolgte Leonteq
weiterhin einen konservativen Ansatz beim Risikomanagement und konnte mit
ihrem Handelsergebnis die gedämpfte Kundenaktivität, insbesondere im dritten
Quartal 2022, kompensieren. Entsprechend erwartet Leonteq für 2022 einen
Konzerngewinn in der Grössenordnung des Rekordergebnisses des Vorjahres von
CHF 155.7 Millionen, entsprechend einem EPS von CHF 8.47 (bisherige Guidance
war den Konzerngewinn des Vorjahres zu übertreffen).
KONTAKT
Media Relations
+41 58 800 1844
media@leonteq.com
Investor Relations
+41 58 800 1855
investorrelations@leonteq.com
LEONTEQ
Leonteq ist ein Schweizer Fintech-Unternehmen mit einem führenden Marktplatz
für strukturierte Anlagelösungen. Basierend auf einer eigenentwickelten
modernen Technologie, bietet Leonteq derivative Anlageprodukte und
Dienstleistungen an und deckt vorwiegend die Produktklassen Kapitalschutz,
Renditeoptimierung und Partizipation ab. Leonteq tritt als direkte
Emittentin von eigenen Produkten wie auch als Partnerin von anderen
Finanzinstituten auf. Darüber hinaus unterstützt Leonteq
Versicherungsgesellschaften und Banken bei der Produktion von
kapital-effizienten anteilsgebundenen Vorsorgeprodukten mit Garantien. Das
Unternehmen ist mit Büros und Niederlassungen in 13 Ländern präsent, welche
über 50 Märkte abdecken. Leonteq AG ist an der Schweizer Börse SIX Swiss
Exchange kotiert.
www.leonteq.com
DISCLAIMER
This press release issued by Leonteq AG (the "Company") serves for
information purposes only and does not constitute research. This press
release and all materials, documents and information used therein or
distributed in the context of this press release do not constitute or form
part of and should not be construed as, an offer (public or private) to sell
or a solicitation of offers (public or private) to purchase or subscribe for
shares or other securities of the Company or any of its affiliates or
subsidiaries in any jurisdiction or an inducement to enter into investment
activity in any jurisdiction, and may not be used for such purposes. Copies
of this press release may not be made available (directly or indirectly) to
any person in relation to whom the making available of the press release is
restricted or prohibited by law or sent to countries, or distributed in or
from countries, to, in or from which this is restricted or prohibited by
law.
This press release may contain specific forward-looking statements, e.g.
statements including terms like "believe", "assume", "expect", "target"
"forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar
expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and
unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a
substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation,
development or performance of the Company or any of its affiliates or
subsidiaries and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these
statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) general
market, macroeconomic, governmental and regulatory trends, (2) movements in
securities markets, exchange rates and interest rates and (3) other risks
and uncertainties inherent in our business. In addition, currently, it is
very difficult to provide a meaningful prediction on how the governmental
actions in response to the ongoing outbreak of a novel coronavirus disease
(COVID-19) and other COVID-19 related factors will affect Leonteq's
operations and how long such measures will remain in place. The COVID-19
outbreak has caused, and may continue to cause, uncertainty, economic
instability and a significant decrease of total economic output in the
affected areas and globally. The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the
general economic environment in the markets in which Leonteq operates remain
uncertain and could be significant. Against the background of these
uncertainties, you should not rely on forward-looking statements. Neither
the Company nor any of its affiliates or subsidiaries or their respective
bodies, executives, employees and advisers assume any responsibility to
prepare or disseminate any supplement, amendment, update or revision to any
of the information, opinions or forward-looking statements contained in this
press release or to adapt them to any change in events, conditions or
circumstances, except as required by applicable law or regulation.
