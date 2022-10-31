EQS-News: Medienmitteilung: Fitch bestätigt Leonteqs Investment Grade Rating mit positivem Ausblick (deutsch)
Medienmitteilung: Fitch bestätigt Leonteqs Investment Grade Rating mit positivem Ausblick
Leonteq AG / Schlagwort(e): Rating
Medienmitteilung: Fitch bestätigt Leonteqs Investment Grade Rating mit
positivem Ausblick
MEDIENMITTEILUNG | FITCH BESTÄTIGT LEONTEQS INVESTMENT GRADE RATING MIT
POSITIVEM AUSBLICK
Zürich, 31. Oktober 2022 | Ad hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR
Leonteq AG (SIX: LEON) gab heute bekannt, dass Fitch das Investment Grade
Rating von Leonteq mit «BBB-» und einem positiven Ausblick bestätigt hat.
Die Ratingagentur Fitch Ratings Ltd. hat das langfristige
Emittentenausfallrating (IDR) von «BBB-» für Leonteq AG, Leonteq Securities
AG und Leonteq Securities AG (Guernsey Branch) mit einem positiven Ausblick
bestätigt.
Laut Fitch reflektiert die Bestätigung der langfristigen IDRs von Leonteq
ihre angemessene Kapitalisierung und die wachsende Kapitalbasis, ihr
fundiertes Risikomanagement, ihr solides Liquiditätsmanagement, ihr
moderates und gut geführtes Kreditrisikoexposure, ihre relativ robuste
Ertragsbasis sowie ihre sophistizierte und skalierbare Emissionsplattform
für strukturierte Produkte.
Der positive Ausblick widerspiegelt die Ansicht von Fitch, dass Leonteq
weiterhin auf dem Weg ist, die zuvor von Fitch definierten Upgrade-Trigger
über den Zeithorizont des Ausblicks zu erfüllen. Diese beinhalten eine
wachsende operative Reichweite, eine weitere Verbesserung der
Geschäftsdiversifikation, eine Erhöhung der Einnahmen aus dem
«Balance-Sheet-Light» Geschäft sowie die weitere Stärkung der
Kapitalisierung der Gruppe.
Diese Pressemitteilung enthält Auszüge aus dem heute veröffentlichten Fitch
Rating Action Commentary. Der vollständige Kommentar kann abgerufen werden
unter www.fitchratings.com
KONTAKT
Media Relations
+41 58 800 1844
media@leonteq.com
Investor Relations
+41 58 800 1855
investorrelations@leonteq.com
LEONTEQ
Leonteq ist ein Schweizer Fintech-Unternehmen mit einem führenden Marktplatz
für strukturierte Anlagelösungen. Basierend auf einer eigenentwickelten
modernen Technologie, bietet Leonteq derivative Anlageprodukte und
Dienstleistungen an und deckt vorwiegend die Produktklassen Kapitalschutz,
Renditeoptimierung und Partizipation ab. Leonteq tritt als direkte
Emittentin von eigenen Produkten wie auch als Partnerin von anderen
Finanzinstituten auf. Darüber hinaus unterstützt Leonteq
Versicherungsgesellschaften und Banken bei der Produktion von
kapital-effizienten anteilsgebundenen Vorsorgeprodukten mit Garantien. Das
Unternehmen ist mit Büros und Niederlassungen in 13 Ländern präsent, welche
über 50 Märkte abdecken. Leonteq AG ist an der Schweizer Börse SIX Swiss
Exchange kotiert.
www.leonteq.com
DISCLAIMER
This press release issued by Leonteq AG (the "Company") serves for
information purposes only and does not constitute research. This press
release and all materials, documents and information used therein or
distributed in the context of this press release do not constitute or form
part of and should not be construed as, an offer (public or private) to sell
or a solicitation of offers (public or private) to purchase or subscribe for
shares or other securities of the Company or any of its affiliates or
subsidiaries in any jurisdiction or an inducement to enter into investment
activity in any jurisdiction, and may not be used for such purposes. Copies
of this press release may not be made available (directly or indirectly) to
any person in relation to whom the making available of the press release is
restricted or prohibited by law or sent to countries, or distributed in or
from countries, to, in or from which this is restricted or prohibited by
law.
This press release may contain specific forward-looking statements, e.g.
statements including terms like "believe", "assume", "expect", "target"
"forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar
expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and
unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a
substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation,
development or performance of the Company or any of its affiliates or
subsidiaries and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these
statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) general
market, macroeconomic, governmental and regulatory trends, (2) movements in
securities markets, exchange rates and interest rates and (3) other risks
and uncertainties inherent in our business. In addition, currently, it is
very difficult to provide a meaningful prediction on how the governmental
actions in response to the ongoing outbreak of a novel coronavirus disease
(COVID-19) and other COVID-19 related factors will affect Leonteq's
operations and how long such measures will remain in place. The COVID-19
outbreak has caused, and may continue to cause, uncertainty, economic
instability and a significant decrease of total economic output in the
affected areas and globally. The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the
general economic environment in the markets in which Leonteq operates remain
uncertain and could be significant. Against the background of these
uncertainties, you should not rely on forward-looking statements. Neither
the Company nor any of its affiliates or subsidiaries or their respective
bodies, executives, employees and advisers assume any responsibility to
prepare or disseminate any supplement, amendment, update or revision to any
of the information, opinions or forward-looking statements contained in this
press release or to adapt them to any change in events, conditions or
circumstances, except as required by applicable law or regulation.
