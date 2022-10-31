Erweiterte Funktionen

EQS-News: Medienmitteilung: Fitch bestätigt Leonteqs Investment Grade Rating mit positivem Ausblick (deutsch)




31.10.22 18:15
dpa-AFX

Medienmitteilung: Fitch bestätigt Leonteqs Investment Grade Rating mit positivem Ausblick



Leonteq AG / Schlagwort(e): Rating


Medienmitteilung: Fitch bestätigt Leonteqs Investment Grade Rating mit


positivem Ausblick



31.10.2022 / 18:14 CET/CEST


Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



MEDIENMITTEILUNG | FITCH BESTÄTIGT LEONTEQS INVESTMENT GRADE RATING MIT


POSITIVEM AUSBLICK



Zürich, 31. Oktober 2022 | Ad hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR




Leonteq AG (SIX: LEON) gab heute bekannt, dass Fitch das Investment Grade


Rating von Leonteq mit «BBB-» und einem positiven Ausblick bestätigt hat.



Die Ratingagentur Fitch Ratings Ltd. hat das langfristige


Emittentenausfallrating (IDR) von «BBB-» für Leonteq AG, Leonteq Securities


AG und Leonteq Securities AG (Guernsey Branch) mit einem positiven Ausblick


bestätigt.



Laut Fitch reflektiert die Bestätigung der langfristigen IDRs von Leonteq


ihre angemessene Kapitalisierung und die wachsende Kapitalbasis, ihr


fundiertes Risikomanagement, ihr solides Liquiditätsmanagement, ihr


moderates und gut geführtes Kreditrisikoexposure, ihre relativ robuste


Ertragsbasis sowie ihre sophistizierte und skalierbare Emissionsplattform


für strukturierte Produkte.



Der positive Ausblick widerspiegelt die Ansicht von Fitch, dass Leonteq


weiterhin auf dem Weg ist, die zuvor von Fitch definierten Upgrade-Trigger


über den Zeithorizont des Ausblicks zu erfüllen. Diese beinhalten eine


wachsende operative Reichweite, eine weitere Verbesserung der


Geschäftsdiversifikation, eine Erhöhung der Einnahmen aus dem


«Balance-Sheet-Light» Geschäft sowie die weitere Stärkung der


Kapitalisierung der Gruppe.



Diese Pressemitteilung enthält Auszüge aus dem heute veröffentlichten Fitch


Rating Action Commentary. Der vollständige Kommentar kann abgerufen werden


unter www.fitchratings.com



KONTAKT


Media Relations


+41 58 800 1844


media@leonteq.com



Investor Relations


+41 58 800 1855


investorrelations@leonteq.com




LEONTEQ



Leonteq ist ein Schweizer Fintech-Unternehmen mit einem führenden Marktplatz


für strukturierte Anlagelösungen. Basierend auf einer eigenentwickelten


modernen Technologie, bietet Leonteq derivative Anlageprodukte und


Dienstleistungen an und deckt vorwiegend die Produktklassen Kapitalschutz,


Renditeoptimierung und Partizipation ab. Leonteq tritt als direkte


Emittentin von eigenen Produkten wie auch als Partnerin von anderen


Finanzinstituten auf. Darüber hinaus unterstützt Leonteq


Versicherungsgesellschaften und Banken bei der Produktion von


kapital-effizienten anteilsgebundenen Vorsorgeprodukten mit Garantien. Das


Unternehmen ist mit Büros und Niederlassungen in 13 Ländern präsent, welche


über 50 Märkte abdecken. Leonteq AG ist an der Schweizer Börse SIX Swiss


Exchange kotiert.



www.leonteq.com





DISCLAIMER



This press release issued by Leonteq AG (the "Company") serves for


information purposes only and does not constitute research. This press


release and all materials, documents and information used therein or


distributed in the context of this press release do not constitute or form


part of and should not be construed as, an offer (public or private) to sell


or a solicitation of offers (public or private) to purchase or subscribe for


shares or other securities of the Company or any of its affiliates or


subsidiaries in any jurisdiction or an inducement to enter into investment


activity in any jurisdiction, and may not be used for such purposes. Copies


of this press release may not be made available (directly or indirectly) to


any person in relation to whom the making available of the press release is


restricted or prohibited by law or sent to countries, or distributed in or


from countries, to, in or from which this is restricted or prohibited by


law.



This press release may contain specific forward-looking statements, e.g.


statements including terms like "believe", "assume", "expect", "target"


"forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar


expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and


unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a


substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation,


development or performance of the Company or any of its affiliates or


subsidiaries and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these


statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) general


market, macroeconomic, governmental and regulatory trends, (2) movements in


securities markets, exchange rates and interest rates and (3) other risks


and uncertainties inherent in our business. In addition, currently, it is


very difficult to provide a meaningful prediction on how the governmental


actions in response to the ongoing outbreak of a novel coronavirus disease


(COVID-19) and other COVID-19 related factors will affect Leonteq's


operations and how long such measures will remain in place. The COVID-19


outbreak has caused, and may continue to cause, uncertainty, economic


instability and a significant decrease of total economic output in the


affected areas and globally. The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the


general economic environment in the markets in which Leonteq operates remain


uncertain and could be significant. Against the background of these


uncertainties, you should not rely on forward-looking statements. Neither


the Company nor any of its affiliates or subsidiaries or their respective


bodies, executives, employees and advisers assume any responsibility to


prepare or disseminate any supplement, amendment, update or revision to any


of the information, opinions or forward-looking statements contained in this


press release or to adapt them to any change in events, conditions or


circumstances, except as required by applicable law or regulation.




Ende der Insiderinformation



1476031 31.10.2022 CET/CEST



Artikelsuche
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
30,96 € 31,30 € -0,34 € -1,09% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN
CH0190891181 A1J642 30,96 €
Weitere Börsenplätze
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 31,36 € 0,00%  28.06.19
  = Realtime
Bitte warten...