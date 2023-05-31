EQS-News: Leonteq AG: Leonteq informiert über die Raiffeisen-Kooperation (deutsch)

Erweiterte Funktionen

31.05.23 07:01
dpa-AFX

Leonteq AG / Schlagwort(e): Partnerschaft


31.05.2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST


Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



MEDIENMITTEILUNG | LEONTEQ INFORMIERT ÜBER DIE RAIFFEISEN-KOOPERATION



Zürich, 31. Mai 2023 | Ad hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR



Leonteq AG (SIX: LEON) informiert über ihre Kooperation mit Raiffeisen


Schweiz Genossenschaft (Raiffeisen).



Im Anschluss an die Mitteilung vom 31. März 2023 über die Zusammenarbeit mit


Raiffeisen informiert Leonteq heute, dass die Arbeiten zur Anbindung der


Technologie- und Dienstleistungsplattform von Leonteq an eine neue


Raiffeisen-Plattform für strukturierte Produkte über Mai 2023 hinaus


fortgesetzt werden. Wie bereits kommuniziert, hängt die Verlängerung der


Kooperationsvereinbarung zwischen den beiden Parteien bis 2030 (derzeit:


2026) vom erfolgreichen Abschluss der technologischen Verbindung zwischen


den Plattformen ab, welcher in den nächsten Monaten erwartet wird.



KONTAKT



Media Relations


+41 58 800 1844


media@leonteq.com



Investor Relations


+41 58 800 1855


investorrelations@leonteq.com



LEONTEQ



Leonteq ist ein Schweizer Fintech-Unternehmen mit einem führenden Marktplatz


für strukturierte Anlagelösungen. Basierend auf einer eigenentwickelten


modernen Technologie, bietet Leonteq derivative Anlageprodukte und


Dienstleistungen an und deckt vorwiegend die Produktklassen Kapitalschutz,


Renditeoptimierung und Partizipation ab. Leonteq tritt als direkte


Emittentin von eigenen Produkten wie auch als Partnerin von anderen


Finanzinstituten auf. Darüber hinaus unterstützt Leonteq


Versicherungsgesellschaften und Banken bei der Produktion von


kapitaleffizienten anteilsgebundenen Vorsorgeprodukten mit Garantien. Das


Unternehmen ist mit Büros und Niederlassungen in 13 Ländern präsent, welche


über 50 Märkte abdecken. Leonteq AG ist an der Schweizer Börse SIX Swiss


Exchange kotiert (SIX: LEON).



www.leonteq.com



DISCLAIMER



This press release issued by Leonteq AG (the "Company") serves for


information purposes only and does not constitute research. This press


release and all materials, documents and information used therein or


distributed in the context of this press release do not constitute or form


part of and should not be construed as, an offer (public or private) to sell


or a solicitation of offers (public or private) to purchase or subscribe for


shares or other securities of the Company or any of its affiliates or


subsidiaries in any jurisdiction or an inducement to enter into investment


activity in any jurisdiction, and may not be used for such purposes. Copies


of this press release may not be made available (directly or indirectly) to


any person in relation to whom the making available of the press release is


restricted or prohibited by law or sent to countries, or distributed in or


from countries, to, in or from which this is restricted or prohibited by


law.



This press release may contain specific forward-looking statements, e.g.


statements including terms like "believe", "assume", "expect", "target"


"forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar


expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and


unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a


substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation,


development or performance of the Company or any of its affiliates or


subsidiaries and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these


statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) general


market, macroeconomic, governmental and regulatory trends, (2) movements in


securities markets, exchange rates and interest rates and (3) other risks


and uncertainties inherent in our business. Against the background of these


uncertainties, you should not rely on forward-looking statements. Neither


the Company nor any of its affiliates or subsidiaries or their respective


bodies, executives, employees and advisers assume any responsibility to


prepare or disseminate any supplement, amendment, update or revision to any


of the information, opinions or forward-looking statements contained in this


press release or to adapt them to any change in events, conditions or


circumstances, except as required by applicable law or regulation.




Ende der Adhoc-Mitteilung



1645027 31.05.2023 CET/CEST



