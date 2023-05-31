EQS-News: Leonteq AG: Leonteq informiert über die Raiffeisen-Kooperation (deutsch)
Leonteq AG: Leonteq informiert über die Raiffeisen-Kooperation
Leonteq AG / Schlagwort(e): Partnerschaft
Leonteq AG: Leonteq informiert über die Raiffeisen-Kooperation
31.05.2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST
MEDIENMITTEILUNG | LEONTEQ INFORMIERT ÜBER DIE RAIFFEISEN-KOOPERATION
Zürich, 31. Mai 2023 | Ad hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR
Leonteq AG (SIX: LEON) informiert über ihre Kooperation mit Raiffeisen
Schweiz Genossenschaft (Raiffeisen).
Im Anschluss an die Mitteilung vom 31. März 2023 über die Zusammenarbeit mit
Raiffeisen informiert Leonteq heute, dass die Arbeiten zur Anbindung der
Technologie- und Dienstleistungsplattform von Leonteq an eine neue
Raiffeisen-Plattform für strukturierte Produkte über Mai 2023 hinaus
fortgesetzt werden. Wie bereits kommuniziert, hängt die Verlängerung der
Kooperationsvereinbarung zwischen den beiden Parteien bis 2030 (derzeit:
2026) vom erfolgreichen Abschluss der technologischen Verbindung zwischen
den Plattformen ab, welcher in den nächsten Monaten erwartet wird.
LEONTEQ
Leonteq ist ein Schweizer Fintech-Unternehmen mit einem führenden Marktplatz
für strukturierte Anlagelösungen. Basierend auf einer eigenentwickelten
modernen Technologie, bietet Leonteq derivative Anlageprodukte und
Dienstleistungen an und deckt vorwiegend die Produktklassen Kapitalschutz,
Renditeoptimierung und Partizipation ab. Leonteq tritt als direkte
Emittentin von eigenen Produkten wie auch als Partnerin von anderen
Finanzinstituten auf. Darüber hinaus unterstützt Leonteq
Versicherungsgesellschaften und Banken bei der Produktion von
kapitaleffizienten anteilsgebundenen Vorsorgeprodukten mit Garantien. Das
Unternehmen ist mit Büros und Niederlassungen in 13 Ländern präsent, welche
über 50 Märkte abdecken. Leonteq AG ist an der Schweizer Börse SIX Swiss
Exchange kotiert (SIX: LEON).
www.leonteq.com
