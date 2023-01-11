EQS-News: Korrektur der Veröffentlichung vom 11.01.2023, 08:55 Uhr CET/CEST - Multitude SE: Dorval Asset Management decreases shareholding in Multitude SE below 5% (deutsch)

Korrektur der Veröffentlichung vom 11.01.2023, 08:55 Uhr CET/CEST - Multitude SE: Dorval Asset Management decreases shareholding in Multitude SE below 5%

Korrektur der Veröffentlichung vom 11.01.2023, 08:55 Uhr CET/CEST -

Multitude SE: Dorval Asset Management decreases shareholding in Multitude SE

below 5% (News mit Zusatzmaterial)

11.01.2023 / 09:10 CET/CEST

Dorval Asset Management decreases shareholding in Multitude SE below 5%

Helsinki, 11 January, 2023 - Multitude SE (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS)

("Multitude" or the "Group") has on 10 January received a notification from

Dorval Asset Management, stating that the company's ownership in Multitude

SE has, on 6 January, 2023, decreased below the threshold of 5%.

Total holding of Dorval Asset Management subject to the notification

obligation:

% of % of shares and Total Total number

shares and voting rights of both of shares

voting through financial in % and voting

rights instruments (total (7.A + rights of

(total of of 7.B) 7.B) issuer

7.A)

Resulting 4,80% 0,00% 4,80% 21 723 960

situation on the

date on which

threshold was

crossed or

reached

Position of 5,09% 0,00% 5,09%

previous

notification (if

applicable)

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the

threshold was crossed or reached:

A: shares and voting rights

Class/type of shares Number of shares % of shares and

ISIN code (if possible) and voting rights voting rights

Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 Direct Indirect (SMA

and 9:7) (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)

9:5)

FI4000106299 1 043 732 4,80%

SUBTOTAL A 1 043 732 4,80%

Information in relation to the person subject to the notification

obligation:

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or

the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate

controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of shares % of shares and voting Total

and voting rights through financial of

rights instruments both

NATIXIS INVESTMENT 98,94% 98,94%

MANAGERS

PARTICIPATIONS 1

EMPLOYEES 1,06% 1,06%

Contacts:

Lasse Mäkelä

Chief Strategy and IR Officer

Lasse.makela@multitude.com

About Multitude SE:

Multitude is a fully regulated growth platform for financial technology. Its

ambition is to become the most valued financial ecosystem. This vision is

backed by 17+ years of solid track record in building and scaling financial

technology. Through its full European banking license, profound know-how in

technology, regulation, cross-selling, and funding, Multitude enables a

range of sustainable banking and financial services to grow and scale.

Currently, it has three independent business units on this growth platform:

Ferratum as consumer lender, CapitalBox as business lender, and SweepBank as

a shopping and financial app. Multitude and its independent units employ

over 700 people in 19 countries, and they together generated EUR 214 million

turnover in 2021. Multitude was founded in 2005 in Finland and is listed in

the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol

'FRU.' www.multitude.com

Zusatzmaterial zur Meldung:

Datei:

https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=fd6b6d3c11ac194ad3da2c81838945a6

Dateibeschreibung: FIN_FSA-Declaration of downward threshold crossing 5%

Sprache: Deutsch

Unternehmen: Multitude SE

Ratamestarinkatu 11 A

00520 Helsinki

Finnland

Telefon: +49 (0) 30 9210058-44

Fax: +49 (0)30 9210058-49

E-Mail: ir@multitude.com

Internet: https://www.multitude.com/

ISIN: FI4000106299

WKN: A1W9NS

Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard);

Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover,

München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Stockholm

°