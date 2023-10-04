EQS-News: INFICON to Publish its Third Quarter 2023 Results on Thursday, October 19, 2023 (deutsch)

INFICON to Publish its Third Quarter 2023 Results on Thursday, October 19, 2023

INFICON Holding AG / Schlagwort(e): Konferenz

INFICON to Publish its Third Quarter 2023 Results on Thursday,

October 19, 2023

04.10.2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Corporate Contact

Matthias Tröndle

Chief Financial Officer

+423 388 3510

matthias.troendle@inficon.com

Announcement of INFICON Holding AG

Bad Ragaz, Switzerland, October 4, 2023

* 07:00 a.m. CEST: Publication of Media Release and Presentation

* 09.30 a.m. CEST: Web Conference via Microsoft Teams

We look forward to welcoming you to the Media/Analyst Web Conference on

INFICON's third quarter 2023 results. INFICON will host a Web Conference via

Microsoft Teams on Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 09.30 a.m. CEST. The

presentations and the following question and answer session will be in

English. You may join the presentation using the following link:

www.inficon.com/web-conference

On October 19, 2023, INFICON will issue a press release at 07:00 a.m. CEST

on the third quarter 2023 results. At the same time, the accompanying

presentation visuals will also be available in the Investor Relations

section of the INFICON website at

https://ir.inficon.com/financial-results-and-presentations/ .

Please make sure that you have access to Microsoft Teams. During the Web

Conference, participants will first be in a listen-only mode. After the

prepared remarks, Management will take questions via the voice or chat

functionalities provided. The Web Conference will be recorded and later

archived in the investors' section of the INFICON website.

Communication Calendar

The communication calendar of INFICON is continuously updated and available

online in the Investors' section of the INFICON website,

https://ir.inficon.com/financial-calendar/

E-Mail Alerts

To automatically receive notification via e-mail of the latest financial

information from INFICON, please sign-up for news in the Investors' section

of the INFICON website at

https://ir.inficon.com/contact-and-information-request/

About INFICON

INFICON is a leading provider of innovative instrumentation, critical sensor

technologies, and Smart Manufacturing/Industry 4.0 software solutions that

enhance productivity and quality of tools, processes and complete factories.

These analysis, measurement, and control products are essential for gas leak

detection in air conditioning/refrigeration, and automotive manufacturing.

They are vital to equipment manufacturers and end-users in the complex

fabrication of semiconductors and thin film coatings for optics, flat panel

displays, solar cells and industrial vacuum coating applications. Other

users of vacuum based processes include the life sciences, research,

aerospace, packaging, heat treatment, laser cutting and many other

industrial processes. We also leverage our expertise in vacuum technology to

provide unique, toxic chemical analysis products for emergency response,

security, and environmental monitoring. INFICON is headquartered in

Switzerland and has world-class manufacturing facilities in Europe, the

United States and China, as well as subsidiaries in China, Denmark, Finland,

France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Korea, Liechtenstein, Mexico,

Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, the United Kingdom and the United

States. INFICON registered shares (IFCN) are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange.

For more information about INFICON and its products, please visit

www.inficon.com.

This press release and oral statements or other written statements made, or

to be made by us contain forward-looking statements that do not relate

solely to historical or current facts. These forward-looking statements are

based on the current plans and expectations of our management and are

subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly

affect our current plans and expectations, as well as future results of

operations and financial condition. We undertake no obligation to publicly

update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new

information, future events or otherwise.

