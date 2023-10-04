EQS-News: INFICON to Publish its Third Quarter 2023 Results on Thursday, October 19, 2023 (deutsch)

Erweiterte Funktionen



04.10.23 07:01
dpa-AFX

INFICON to Publish its Third Quarter 2023 Results on Thursday, October 19, 2023



INFICON Holding AG / Schlagwort(e): Konferenz


INFICON to Publish its Third Quarter 2023 Results on Thursday,


October 19, 2023


04.10.2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST


____________________________________________________________



Corporate Contact



Matthias Tröndle



Chief Financial Officer



+423 388 3510



matthias.troendle@inficon.com



Announcement of INFICON Holding AG



Bad Ragaz, Switzerland, October 4, 2023



* 07:00 a.m. CEST: Publication of Media Release and Presentation



* 09.30 a.m. CEST: Web Conference via Microsoft Teams



We look forward to welcoming you to the Media/Analyst Web Conference on


INFICON's third quarter 2023 results. INFICON will host a Web Conference via


Microsoft Teams on Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 09.30 a.m. CEST. The


presentations and the following question and answer session will be in


English. You may join the presentation using the following link:



www.inficon.com/web-conference



On October 19, 2023, INFICON will issue a press release at 07:00 a.m. CEST


on the third quarter 2023 results. At the same time, the accompanying


presentation visuals will also be available in the Investor Relations


section of the INFICON website at


https://ir.inficon.com/financial-results-and-presentations/ .



Please make sure that you have access to Microsoft Teams. During the Web


Conference, participants will first be in a listen-only mode. After the


prepared remarks, Management will take questions via the voice or chat


functionalities provided. The Web Conference will be recorded and later


archived in the investors' section of the INFICON website.



Communication Calendar



The communication calendar of INFICON is continuously updated and available


online in the Investors' section of the INFICON website,


https://ir.inficon.com/financial-calendar/



E-Mail Alerts



To automatically receive notification via e-mail of the latest financial


information from INFICON, please sign-up for news in the Investors' section


of the INFICON website at


https://ir.inficon.com/contact-and-information-request/



About INFICON



INFICON is a leading provider of innovative instrumentation, critical sensor


technologies, and Smart Manufacturing/Industry 4.0 software solutions that


enhance productivity and quality of tools, processes and complete factories.


These analysis, measurement, and control products are essential for gas leak


detection in air conditioning/refrigeration, and automotive manufacturing.


They are vital to equipment manufacturers and end-users in the complex


fabrication of semiconductors and thin film coatings for optics, flat panel


displays, solar cells and industrial vacuum coating applications. Other


users of vacuum based processes include the life sciences, research,


aerospace, packaging, heat treatment, laser cutting and many other


industrial processes. We also leverage our expertise in vacuum technology to


provide unique, toxic chemical analysis products for emergency response,


security, and environmental monitoring. INFICON is headquartered in


Switzerland and has world-class manufacturing facilities in Europe, the


United States and China, as well as subsidiaries in China, Denmark, Finland,


France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Korea, Liechtenstein, Mexico,


Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, the United Kingdom and the United


States. INFICON registered shares (IFCN) are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange.


For more information about INFICON and its products, please visit


www.inficon.com.



This press release and oral statements or other written statements made, or


to be made by us contain forward-looking statements that do not relate


solely to historical or current facts. These forward-looking statements are


based on the current plans and expectations of our management and are


subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly


affect our current plans and expectations, as well as future results of


operations and financial condition. We undertake no obligation to publicly


update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new


information, future events or otherwise.



____________________________________________________________



Ende der Medienmitteilungen


____________________________________________________________



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: INFICON Holding AG


Hintergasse 15 B


7310 Bad Ragaz


Schweiz


Telefon: 0813004980


Fax: 081 300 49 88


E-Mail: matthias.troendle@inficon.com


Internet: www.inficon.com


ISIN: CH0011029946


Valorennummer: 1102994


Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange


EQS News ID: 1740587




Ende der Mitteilung EQS News-Service


____________________________________________________________



1740587 04.10.2023 CET/CEST



°






Bitte warten...