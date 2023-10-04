EQS-News: INFICON to Publish its Third Quarter 2023 Results on Thursday, October 19, 2023 (deutsch)
INFICON to Publish its Third Quarter 2023 Results on Thursday, October 19, 2023
INFICON Holding AG / Schlagwort(e): Konferenz
INFICON to Publish its Third Quarter 2023 Results on Thursday,
October 19, 2023
04.10.2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Corporate Contact
Matthias Tröndle
Chief Financial Officer
+423 388 3510
matthias.troendle@inficon.com
Announcement of INFICON Holding AG
Bad Ragaz, Switzerland, October 4, 2023
* 07:00 a.m. CEST: Publication of Media Release and Presentation
* 09.30 a.m. CEST: Web Conference via Microsoft Teams
We look forward to welcoming you to the Media/Analyst Web Conference on
INFICON's third quarter 2023 results. INFICON will host a Web Conference via
Microsoft Teams on Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 09.30 a.m. CEST. The
presentations and the following question and answer session will be in
English. You may join the presentation using the following link:
www.inficon.com/web-conference
On October 19, 2023, INFICON will issue a press release at 07:00 a.m. CEST
on the third quarter 2023 results. At the same time, the accompanying
presentation visuals will also be available in the Investor Relations
section of the INFICON website at
https://ir.inficon.com/financial-results-and-presentations/ .
Please make sure that you have access to Microsoft Teams. During the Web
Conference, participants will first be in a listen-only mode. After the
prepared remarks, Management will take questions via the voice or chat
functionalities provided. The Web Conference will be recorded and later
archived in the investors' section of the INFICON website.
Communication Calendar
The communication calendar of INFICON is continuously updated and available
online in the Investors' section of the INFICON website,
https://ir.inficon.com/financial-calendar/
E-Mail Alerts
To automatically receive notification via e-mail of the latest financial
information from INFICON, please sign-up for news in the Investors' section
of the INFICON website at
https://ir.inficon.com/contact-and-information-request/
About INFICON
INFICON is a leading provider of innovative instrumentation, critical sensor
technologies, and Smart Manufacturing/Industry 4.0 software solutions that
enhance productivity and quality of tools, processes and complete factories.
These analysis, measurement, and control products are essential for gas leak
detection in air conditioning/refrigeration, and automotive manufacturing.
They are vital to equipment manufacturers and end-users in the complex
fabrication of semiconductors and thin film coatings for optics, flat panel
displays, solar cells and industrial vacuum coating applications. Other
users of vacuum based processes include the life sciences, research,
aerospace, packaging, heat treatment, laser cutting and many other
industrial processes. We also leverage our expertise in vacuum technology to
provide unique, toxic chemical analysis products for emergency response,
security, and environmental monitoring. INFICON is headquartered in
Switzerland and has world-class manufacturing facilities in Europe, the
United States and China, as well as subsidiaries in China, Denmark, Finland,
France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Korea, Liechtenstein, Mexico,
Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, the United Kingdom and the United
States. INFICON registered shares (IFCN) are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange.
For more information about INFICON and its products, please visit
www.inficon.com.
This press release and oral statements or other written statements made, or
to be made by us contain forward-looking statements that do not relate
solely to historical or current facts. These forward-looking statements are
based on the current plans and expectations of our management and are
subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly
affect our current plans and expectations, as well as future results of
operations and financial condition. We undertake no obligation to publicly
update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new
information, future events or otherwise.
Unternehmen: INFICON Holding AG
Hintergasse 15 B
7310 Bad Ragaz
Schweiz
Telefon: 0813004980
Fax: 081 300 49 88
E-Mail: matthias.troendle@inficon.com
Internet: www.inficon.com
ISIN: CH0011029946
Valorennummer: 1102994
Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange
