EQS-News: ID Finance Investments, S.L.: ID Finance erhält seine Verifizierung der CO2-Bilanz für 2021 (deutsch)

09.03.23 11:13
ID Finance erhält seine Verifizierung der CO2-Bilanz für 2021



09.03.2023 / 11:13 CET/CEST


ID Finance obtains its carbon footprint verification for 2021



9th of March 2023 - ID Finance has certified its carbon footprint and


obtained the UNE-EN ISO 14064-1:2019 verification, in line with the


company's commitment to reduce its environmental impact.



In particular, the certification measures 4 categories:



1. Direct greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.



2. Indirect GHG emissions from imported energy.



3. Indirect GHG emissions by transportation.



4. Indirect GHG emissions from products used by the organization.



It is the first step to identify the main sources of greenhouse gas


emissions related to the company's business activity and to adopt further


measures to reduce and compensate them.



ID Finance is already working to undergo an external audit to obtain the


carbon footprint verification for 2022 and to receive the Carbon Print


Calculation badge of the Spanish Ministry of Environment. This process will


be completed in a couple of months.



Besides of increasing its efforts to cut back its CO2 emissions, ID Finance


will select several reforestation projects to compensate its footprint and


to comply with its objectives of being carbon neutral.



In the past, after receiving the so called COMPENSO badge, ID Finance has


been actively involved in several reforestation projects, both in Spain and


Mexico, aimed at preserving and protecting ecosystems and its biodiversity,


as well as capturing tons of CO2, thus mitigating the climate change.



About ID Finance



www.idfinance.com




ID Finance is a leading finance technology company based in Spain with


operations in this country and Mexico. Its main offering is focused on


providing retail banking and finance solutions. It is among the few


financial technology firms in Spain and Mexico that compensates its carbon


footprint. The company is consistently profitable and since its inception in


2015 it has processed around 10 million credit applications. In Spain, ID


Finance alternative lending platform has recently consolidated as market


leader and keeps constantly growing its customer base. In addition, in 2021


ID Finance launched an additional platform developed with a mix of


cutting-edge technology to offer debit, saving and credit solutions to help


people achieve financial wellness.



For further information, please contact:



Katia Ballano Göring



PR & Comms manager ID Finance Plazo



katia.ballano@idfinance.com



+34 649 799 327




