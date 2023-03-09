EQS-News: ID Finance Investments, S.L.: ID Finance erhält seine Verifizierung der CO2-Bilanz für 2021 (deutsch)
09.03.23 11:13
dpa-AFX
ID Finance Investments, S.L.: ID Finance erhält seine Verifizierung der CO2-Bilanz für 2021
^
Emittent / Herausgeber: ID Finance Investments, S.L. / Schlagwort(e):
ESG/ESG
ID Finance Investments, S.L.: ID Finance erhält seine Verifizierung der
CO2-Bilanz für 2021
09.03.2023 / 11:13 CET/CEST
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Bildlink:
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=e2d5bca5647c4f9c8b6383444fab75ff
ID Finance obtains its carbon footprint verification for 2021
9th of March 2023 - ID Finance has certified its carbon footprint and
obtained the UNE-EN ISO 14064-1:2019 verification, in line with the
company's commitment to reduce its environmental impact.
In particular, the certification measures 4 categories:
1. Direct greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.
2. Indirect GHG emissions from imported energy.
3. Indirect GHG emissions by transportation.
4. Indirect GHG emissions from products used by the organization.
It is the first step to identify the main sources of greenhouse gas
emissions related to the company's business activity and to adopt further
measures to reduce and compensate them.
ID Finance is already working to undergo an external audit to obtain the
carbon footprint verification for 2022 and to receive the Carbon Print
Calculation badge of the Spanish Ministry of Environment. This process will
be completed in a couple of months.
Besides of increasing its efforts to cut back its CO2 emissions, ID Finance
will select several reforestation projects to compensate its footprint and
to comply with its objectives of being carbon neutral.
In the past, after receiving the so called COMPENSO badge, ID Finance has
been actively involved in several reforestation projects, both in Spain and
Mexico, aimed at preserving and protecting ecosystems and its biodiversity,
as well as capturing tons of CO2, thus mitigating the climate change.
About ID Finance
www.idfinance.com
ID Finance is a leading finance technology company based in Spain with
operations in this country and Mexico. Its main offering is focused on
providing retail banking and finance solutions. It is among the few
financial technology firms in Spain and Mexico that compensates its carbon
footprint. The company is consistently profitable and since its inception in
2015 it has processed around 10 million credit applications. In Spain, ID
Finance alternative lending platform has recently consolidated as market
leader and keeps constantly growing its customer base. In addition, in 2021
ID Finance launched an additional platform developed with a mix of
cutting-edge technology to offer debit, saving and credit solutions to help
people achieve financial wellness.
For further information, please contact:
Katia Ballano Göring
PR & Comms manager ID Finance Plazo
katia.ballano@idfinance.com
+34 649 799 327
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Veröffentlichung einer Mitteilung, übermittelt durch EQS Group AG.
Medienarchiv unter https://www.eqs-news.com.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
°