EQS-News: ID Finance Investments, S.L.: ID Finance erhält seine Verifizierung der CO2-Bilanz für 2021 (deutsch)

ID Finance obtains its carbon footprint verification for 2021

9th of March 2023 - ID Finance has certified its carbon footprint and

obtained the UNE-EN ISO 14064-1:2019 verification, in line with the

company's commitment to reduce its environmental impact.

In particular, the certification measures 4 categories:

1. Direct greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

2. Indirect GHG emissions from imported energy.

3. Indirect GHG emissions by transportation.

4. Indirect GHG emissions from products used by the organization.

It is the first step to identify the main sources of greenhouse gas

emissions related to the company's business activity and to adopt further

measures to reduce and compensate them.

ID Finance is already working to undergo an external audit to obtain the

carbon footprint verification for 2022 and to receive the Carbon Print

Calculation badge of the Spanish Ministry of Environment. This process will

be completed in a couple of months.

Besides of increasing its efforts to cut back its CO2 emissions, ID Finance

will select several reforestation projects to compensate its footprint and

to comply with its objectives of being carbon neutral.

In the past, after receiving the so called COMPENSO badge, ID Finance has

been actively involved in several reforestation projects, both in Spain and

Mexico, aimed at preserving and protecting ecosystems and its biodiversity,

as well as capturing tons of CO2, thus mitigating the climate change.

About ID Finance

www.idfinance.com

ID Finance is a leading finance technology company based in Spain with

operations in this country and Mexico. Its main offering is focused on

providing retail banking and finance solutions. It is among the few

financial technology firms in Spain and Mexico that compensates its carbon

footprint. The company is consistently profitable and since its inception in

2015 it has processed around 10 million credit applications. In Spain, ID

Finance alternative lending platform has recently consolidated as market

leader and keeps constantly growing its customer base. In addition, in 2021

ID Finance launched an additional platform developed with a mix of

cutting-edge technology to offer debit, saving and credit solutions to help

people achieve financial wellness.

For further information, please contact:

Katia Ballano Göring

PR & Comms manager ID Finance Plazo

katia.ballano@idfinance.com

+34 649 799 327

