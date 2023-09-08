EQS-News: Georgia Capital (GCAP): Successful bond refinancing improves risk profile (deutsch)
Georgia Capital (GCAP): Successful bond refinancing improves risk profile
London, UK, 8 September 2023
Georgia Capital (GCAP): Successful bond refinancing improves risk profile
Georgia Capital delivered positive newsflow during August, including the
successful pricing of its new sustainability-linked bond (with proceeds used
to redeem the 2024 Eurobond), as well as its Q223 results release, with a
robust 8.2% NAV total return in GEL terms posted during the quarter. We
believe that the successful bond refinancing, coupled with continued
deleveraging at holding level (net capital commitment ratio of 17.4% at
end-June 2023) further reduces GCAP's risk profile. Despite the above,
GCAP's shares are still trading at a relatively wide c 58% discount to its
'live' NAV estimate.
We believe that GCAP's value proposition is underpinned by the following
drivers: 1) 26% of its end-June 2023 NAV is attributable to the listed Bank
of Georgia, a highly profitable bank (H123 ROE at 31.3%) and one of the
local leaders, now trading at a moderate 1.0x book; 2) 92% of its portfolio
is valued externally, with most of its private holdings valued by a
third-party specialist; and 3) GCAP receives a steady income stream from
dividends and buybacks from its holdings, with management expecting
GEL150-160m of regular distributions in 2023 (GEL205-215m including one-off
distributions), implying a 4.5-4.8% yield on its end-June 2023 portfolio
value (6.1-6.4% including one-off distributions).
