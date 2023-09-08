EQS-News: Georgia Capital (GCAP): Successful bond refinancing improves risk profile (deutsch)

Georgia Capital (GCAP): Successful bond refinancing improves risk profile

London, UK, 8 September 2023

Georgia Capital delivered positive newsflow during August, including the

successful pricing of its new sustainability-linked bond (with proceeds used

to redeem the 2024 Eurobond), as well as its Q223 results release, with a

robust 8.2% NAV total return in GEL terms posted during the quarter. We

believe that the successful bond refinancing, coupled with continued

deleveraging at holding level (net capital commitment ratio of 17.4% at

end-June 2023) further reduces GCAP's risk profile. Despite the above,

GCAP's shares are still trading at a relatively wide c 58% discount to its

'live' NAV estimate.

We believe that GCAP's value proposition is underpinned by the following

drivers: 1) 26% of its end-June 2023 NAV is attributable to the listed Bank

of Georgia, a highly profitable bank (H123 ROE at 31.3%) and one of the

local leaders, now trading at a moderate 1.0x book; 2) 92% of its portfolio

is valued externally, with most of its private holdings valued by a

third-party specialist; and 3) GCAP receives a steady income stream from

dividends and buybacks from its holdings, with management expecting

GEL150-160m of regular distributions in 2023 (GEL205-215m including one-off

distributions), implying a 4.5-4.8% yield on its end-June 2023 portfolio

value (6.1-6.4% including one-off distributions).

Click here to view the full report.

