EQS-News: Georgia Capital (GCAP): Successful bond refinancing improves risk profile (deutsch)

London, UK, 8 September 2023



Georgia Capital (GCAP): Successful bond refinancing improves risk profile



Georgia Capital delivered positive newsflow during August, including the


successful pricing of its new sustainability-linked bond (with proceeds used


to redeem the 2024 Eurobond), as well as its Q223 results release, with a


robust 8.2% NAV total return in GEL terms posted during the quarter. We


believe that the successful bond refinancing, coupled with continued


deleveraging at holding level (net capital commitment ratio of 17.4% at


end-June 2023) further reduces GCAP's risk profile. Despite the above,


GCAP's shares are still trading at a relatively wide c 58% discount to its


'live' NAV estimate.



We believe that GCAP's value proposition is underpinned by the following


drivers: 1) 26% of its end-June 2023 NAV is attributable to the listed Bank


of Georgia, a highly profitable bank (H123 ROE at 31.3%) and one of the


local leaders, now trading at a moderate 1.0x book; 2) 92% of its portfolio


is valued externally, with most of its private holdings valued by a


third-party specialist; and 3) GCAP receives a steady income stream from


dividends and buybacks from its holdings, with management expecting


GEL150-160m of regular distributions in 2023 (GEL205-215m including one-off


distributions), implying a 4.5-4.8% yield on its end-June 2023 portfolio


value (6.1-6.4% including one-off distributions).



Click here to view the full report.



All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge


from its website



www.edisongroup.com



About Edison: Edison is a leading research and investor relations


consultancy, connecting listed companies to the widest pool of global


investors. By focusing on the volume and quality of investors reached -


across institutions, family offices, wealth managers and retail investors -


Edison can create and gauge intent to purchase, even in the darkest pools of


capital, and then make introductions via non-deal roadshows, events or


virtual meetings.



Having been the first company in-market 17 years ago, Edison has more than


100 employees and covers every economic sector. Headquartered in London,


Edison also has offices in New York, Sydney and Wellington.



Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.



Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment


advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any


securities.



For more information, please contact Edison:



Milosz Papst +44 (0)20 3077 5700 investmenttrusts@edisongroup.com



Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on:



LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/



Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res



YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv




