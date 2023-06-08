EQS-News: Eckert & Ziegler: PentixaPharm Receives BfArM-Clearance for its Therapeutic to conduct a Clinical Trial in Lymphoma (deutsch)

Eckert & Ziegler: PentixaPharm Receives BfArM-Clearance for its Therapeutic to conduct a Clinical Trial in Lymphoma

08.06.2023 / 11:31 CET/CEST

Würzburg, Bavaria, 8 June 2023. PentixaPharm GmbH, a developer of innovative

radiopharmaceuticals fully owned by Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und

Medizintechnik AG (ISIN DE0005659700; TecDax) has received the approval from

the German Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices (BfArM) to start

PTT101, its open-label dose escalation study to evaluate the safety,

tolerability, biodistribution and efficacy of PentixaTher. The Yttrium-90

labelled CXCR4-compound PentixaTher will be tested as a radiotherapeutic

against recurrent or refractory primary or isolated secondary central

nervous system lymphoma.

The phase I/II, dose-finding study will be conducted at the University

Hospital in Essen, North Rhine Westphalia, Germany. "After showing up to 90%

of CNS lymphoma patients overexpressing the target CXCR4 with the

Ga68-labeled tracer PentixaFor in CNS lymphoma patients, we are happy to

test now the therapeutic impact when attacking CXCR-4 with [90Y]Y-PentixaTher

(yttrium (90Y) anditixafortide). The study will start after getting final

endorsement from the German Radiation Safety Department (BfS)," commented

Dr. Hakim Bouterfa, Chief Medical Officer at Eckert & Ziegler.

In addition, radiolabelled PentixaTher has shown outstanding results under

named-patient programs in patients with T-cell lymphoma as conducted at the

University Hospital Würzburg (DOI: 10.2967/jnumed.122.264207) (1).

About Eckert & Ziegler.

Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG with more than 1.000

employees is a leading specialist for isotope-related components in nuclear

medicine and radiation therapy. The company offers a broad range of services

and products for the radiopharmaceutical industry, from early development

work to contract manufacturing and distribution. Eckert & Ziegler shares

(ISIN DE0005659700) are listed in the TecDAX index of Deutsche Börse.

Contributing to saving lives.

