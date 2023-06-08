EQS-News: Eckert & Ziegler: PentixaPharm Receives BfArM-Clearance for its Therapeutic to conduct a Clinical Trial in Lymphoma (deutsch)
08.06.23 11:32
dpa-AFX
^
08.06.2023 / 11:31 CET/CEST
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Würzburg, Bavaria, 8 June 2023. PentixaPharm GmbH, a developer of innovative
radiopharmaceuticals fully owned by Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und
Medizintechnik AG (ISIN DE0005659700; TecDax) has received the approval from
the German Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices (BfArM) to start
PTT101, its open-label dose escalation study to evaluate the safety,
tolerability, biodistribution and efficacy of PentixaTher. The Yttrium-90
labelled CXCR4-compound PentixaTher will be tested as a radiotherapeutic
against recurrent or refractory primary or isolated secondary central
nervous system lymphoma.
The phase I/II, dose-finding study will be conducted at the University
Hospital in Essen, North Rhine Westphalia, Germany. "After showing up to 90%
of CNS lymphoma patients overexpressing the target CXCR4 with the
Ga68-labeled tracer PentixaFor in CNS lymphoma patients, we are happy to
test now the therapeutic impact when attacking CXCR-4 with [90Y]Y-PentixaTher
(yttrium (90Y) anditixafortide). The study will start after getting final
endorsement from the German Radiation Safety Department (BfS)," commented
Dr. Hakim Bouterfa, Chief Medical Officer at Eckert & Ziegler.
In addition, radiolabelled PentixaTher has shown outstanding results under
named-patient programs in patients with T-cell lymphoma as conducted at the
University Hospital Würzburg (DOI: 10.2967/jnumed.122.264207) (1).
1) Buck AK, Grigoleit GU, Kraus S, Schirbel A, Heinsch M, Dreher N, Higuchi
T, Lapa C, Hänscheid H, Samnick S, Einsele H, Serfling SE, Werner RA. C-X-C
Motif Chemokine Receptor 4-Targeted Radioligand Therapy in Patients with
Advanced T-Cell Lymphoma. J Nucl Med. 2023 Jan;64(1):34-39. doi:
10.2967/jnumed.122.264207. Epub 2022 Jun 23. PMID: 35738903; PMCID:
PMC9841250.
About Eckert & Ziegler.
Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG with more than 1.000
employees is a leading specialist for isotope-related components in nuclear
medicine and radiation therapy. The company offers a broad range of services
and products for the radiopharmaceutical industry, from early development
work to contract manufacturing and distribution. Eckert & Ziegler shares
(ISIN DE0005659700) are listed in the TecDAX index of Deutsche Börse.
Contributing to saving lives.
For enquiries please contact:
Eckert & Ziegler AG, Karolin Riehle, Investor Relations
Robert-Rössle-Str. 10, 13125 Berlin, Germany
Tel.: +49 (0) 30 / 94 10 84-138, karolin.riehle@ezag.de, www.ezag.com
