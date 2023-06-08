EQS-News: Eckert & Ziegler: PentixaPharm Receives BfArM-Clearance for its Therapeutic to conduct a Clinical Trial in Lymphoma (deutsch)

Erweiterte Funktionen



Würzburg, Bavaria, 8 June 2023. PentixaPharm GmbH, a developer of innovative


radiopharmaceuticals fully owned by Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und


Medizintechnik AG (ISIN DE0005659700; TecDax) has received the approval from


the German Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices (BfArM) to start


PTT101, its open-label dose escalation study to evaluate the safety,


tolerability, biodistribution and efficacy of PentixaTher. The Yttrium-90


labelled CXCR4-compound PentixaTher will be tested as a radiotherapeutic


against recurrent or refractory primary or isolated secondary central


nervous system lymphoma.



The phase I/II, dose-finding study will be conducted at the University


Hospital in Essen, North Rhine Westphalia, Germany. "After showing up to 90%


of CNS lymphoma patients overexpressing the target CXCR4 with the


Ga68-labeled tracer PentixaFor in CNS lymphoma patients, we are happy to


test now the therapeutic impact when attacking CXCR-4 with [90Y]Y-PentixaTher


(yttrium (90Y) anditixafortide). The study will start after getting final


endorsement from the German Radiation Safety Department (BfS)," commented


Dr. Hakim Bouterfa, Chief Medical Officer at Eckert & Ziegler.



In addition, radiolabelled PentixaTher has shown outstanding results under


named-patient programs in patients with T-cell lymphoma as conducted at the


University Hospital Würzburg (DOI: 10.2967/jnumed.122.264207) (1).



1) Buck AK, Grigoleit GU, Kraus S, Schirbel A, Heinsch M, Dreher N, Higuchi


T, Lapa C, Hänscheid H, Samnick S, Einsele H, Serfling SE, Werner RA. C-X-C


Motif Chemokine Receptor 4-Targeted Radioligand Therapy in Patients with


Advanced T-Cell Lymphoma. J Nucl Med. 2023 Jan;64(1):34-39. doi:


10.2967/jnumed.122.264207. Epub 2022 Jun 23. PMID: 35738903; PMCID:


PMC9841250.



About Eckert & Ziegler.


Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG with more than 1.000


employees is a leading specialist for isotope-related components in nuclear


medicine and radiation therapy. The company offers a broad range of services


and products for the radiopharmaceutical industry, from early development


work to contract manufacturing and distribution. Eckert & Ziegler shares


(ISIN DE0005659700) are listed in the TecDAX index of Deutsche Börse.


Contributing to saving lives.



For enquiries please contact:


Eckert & Ziegler AG, Karolin Riehle, Investor Relations


Robert-Rössle-Str. 10, 13125 Berlin, Germany


Tel.: +49 (0) 30 / 94 10 84-138, karolin.riehle@ezag.de, www.ezag.com




Bitte warten...