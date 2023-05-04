EQS-News: DiNAQOR: DiNAQOR partners with Siegfried to scale and commercialize DiNAMIQS as a best-in-class development and manufacturing platform for cell and gene therapies (deutsch)

Erweiterte Funktionen


04.05.23 21:01
DiNAQOR: DiNAQOR partners with Siegfried to scale and commercialize DiNAMIQS as a best-in-class development and manufacturing platform for cell and gene therapies



04.05.2023 / 21:00 CET/CEST



ZURICH-SCHLIEREN, Switzerland, May 4, 2023 - DiNAQOR, an innovative genetic


medicine company headquartered in Switzerland with subsidiaries in Laguna


Hills/California/USA and Hamburg/Germany focused on proprietary human-based


tissue drug development and technology to enable organ-specific delivery of


gene therapies and other therapeutics, today announced that it will sell a


95% stake in its subsidiary DiNAMIQS to Siegfried Holding AG (SIX: SFZN). As


a pioneer in gene therapy in Switzerland, DiNAQOR has successfully


established a state-of-the-art R&D and pilot-scale operation in the


Bio-Technopark Zurich-Schlieren. Supported and financed by its new parent


company Siegfried, DiNAMIQS will build a high-end GMP compliant facility to


make DiNAMIQS' capabilities available to customers also at industrial scale


and to create a best-in-class CDMO for cell and gene therapies. With that,


DiNAMIQS will be able to produce viral vectors at up to 500L scale and to


supply products for all stages from clinical development to


commercialization starting 2025. The total investment of Siegfried for the


majority acquisition of DiNAMIQS and the establishment of the new GMP


facility will be in the mid double-digit millions Swiss Francs.



DiNAMIQS is an innovative CDMO that offers a cutting-edge clinical


development and a manufacturing platform for AAV vectors for use in gene


therapy, with various techniques for achieving high vector purity, yield,


homogeneity, and stability. "Over the past years, we at DiNAMIQS have built


a highly skilled and experienced team of experts and end-to-end solutions


for manufacturing and analytical services in the field of viral vectors.


Together with Siegfried, DiNAMIQS will be able to offer its clients


including DiNAQOR the complete value chain from GMP manufacturing of drug


substances to filling and finishing of drug products," said Eduard Ayuso,


D.V.M. PhD, CEO of DiNAMIQS.



"With this investment in DiNAMIQS and its highly capable technology


platform, we get access to the rapidly growing space of cell and gene


therapies. Building on the strength of both, DiNAMIQS and Siegfried, we will


create an attractive offering for our existing and new customers and extend


our proven business model into a high growth segment of the CDMO market. We


look forward to be able to support DiNAMIQS' clients and our partner DiNAQOR


with a fully integrated state-of-the-art offering that closes the gaps in


vector supply for early-stage research over clinical development to


commercial-scale GMP manufacturing," says Dr. Wolfgang Wienand, CEO of


Siegfried.



DiNAQOR has already established several strategic partnerships and is


looking forward to collaborating with the world's leading gene therapy


companies and institutions interested in leveraging its core technologies to


advance their projects and shorten the time to market for their products.



"Direct delivery of genetic medicines with our proprietary technology


enables us to avoid the toxicity and immunogenicity of traditional gene


therapies by protecting other organs and lowering the dosage by at least ten


times. With our modular technology platform and the access to DiNAMIQS' and


Siegfried's fully integrated biomanufacturing capabilities we offer an


approach that accelerates development timelines and reduces costs and risks


for genetic medicine companies, bringing new treatments to market for


patients with serious genetic diseases," said Johannes Holzmeister, M.D.,


Chairman and CEO of DiNAQOR.



The momentum for gene therapies continues to build, but obstacles and


limitations prevent many early-stage development programs from progressing


and eventually reaching patients with high unmet need. DiNAQOR has developed


a novel and holistic approach to organ specific delivery of gene therapies.


Based on a deep understanding of the underlying disease, the company


developed a modular technology platform combining optimized and


organ-specific gene-vector-promoter constructs, direct delivery to target


organs and engineered human tissue for physiologically relevant drug


development. With its unique toolbox of capabilities DiNAQOR is well


positioned to provide one-stop shop solutions for current and future


partners.



About DiNAQOR



DiNAQOR is a genetic medicine platform company pioneering early-stage drug


development and manufacturing to advance promising gene therapies to the


clinic. The company's patent-protected, industry leading platform is


designed to overcome the challenges and limitations of advanced gene therapy


development by using proprietary engineered heart tissue technology (EHT), a


novel loco-regional perfusion system (LRP) and a fully integrated


manufacturing solution (together with its partner DiNAMIQS). The company is


headquartered in Zurich-Schlieren, Switzerland, with additional presence in


Hamburg, Germany, and Laguna Hills, California, USA. For more information


visit www.dinaqor.com.



Contact



Nicolas Weidmann


Dynamics Group AG


nwe@dynamicsgroup.ch


+41 43 268 27 44


+41 79 372 29 81 Mobil




