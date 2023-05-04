EQS-News: DiNAQOR: DiNAQOR partners with Siegfried to scale and commercialize DiNAMIQS as a best-in-class development and manufacturing platform for cell and gene therapies (deutsch)

DiNAQOR: DiNAQOR partners with Siegfried to scale and commercialize DiNAMIQS as a best-in-class development and manufacturing platform for cell and gene therapies

04.05.2023 / 21:00 CET/CEST

ZURICH-SCHLIEREN, Switzerland, May 4, 2023 - DiNAQOR, an innovative genetic

medicine company headquartered in Switzerland with subsidiaries in Laguna

Hills/California/USA and Hamburg/Germany focused on proprietary human-based

tissue drug development and technology to enable organ-specific delivery of

gene therapies and other therapeutics, today announced that it will sell a

95% stake in its subsidiary DiNAMIQS to Siegfried Holding AG (SIX: SFZN). As

a pioneer in gene therapy in Switzerland, DiNAQOR has successfully

established a state-of-the-art R&D and pilot-scale operation in the

Bio-Technopark Zurich-Schlieren. Supported and financed by its new parent

company Siegfried, DiNAMIQS will build a high-end GMP compliant facility to

make DiNAMIQS' capabilities available to customers also at industrial scale

and to create a best-in-class CDMO for cell and gene therapies. With that,

DiNAMIQS will be able to produce viral vectors at up to 500L scale and to

supply products for all stages from clinical development to

commercialization starting 2025. The total investment of Siegfried for the

majority acquisition of DiNAMIQS and the establishment of the new GMP

facility will be in the mid double-digit millions Swiss Francs.

DiNAMIQS is an innovative CDMO that offers a cutting-edge clinical

development and a manufacturing platform for AAV vectors for use in gene

therapy, with various techniques for achieving high vector purity, yield,

homogeneity, and stability. "Over the past years, we at DiNAMIQS have built

a highly skilled and experienced team of experts and end-to-end solutions

for manufacturing and analytical services in the field of viral vectors.

Together with Siegfried, DiNAMIQS will be able to offer its clients

including DiNAQOR the complete value chain from GMP manufacturing of drug

substances to filling and finishing of drug products," said Eduard Ayuso,

D.V.M. PhD, CEO of DiNAMIQS.

"With this investment in DiNAMIQS and its highly capable technology

platform, we get access to the rapidly growing space of cell and gene

therapies. Building on the strength of both, DiNAMIQS and Siegfried, we will

create an attractive offering for our existing and new customers and extend

our proven business model into a high growth segment of the CDMO market. We

look forward to be able to support DiNAMIQS' clients and our partner DiNAQOR

with a fully integrated state-of-the-art offering that closes the gaps in

vector supply for early-stage research over clinical development to

commercial-scale GMP manufacturing," says Dr. Wolfgang Wienand, CEO of

Siegfried.

DiNAQOR has already established several strategic partnerships and is

looking forward to collaborating with the world's leading gene therapy

companies and institutions interested in leveraging its core technologies to

advance their projects and shorten the time to market for their products.

"Direct delivery of genetic medicines with our proprietary technology

enables us to avoid the toxicity and immunogenicity of traditional gene

therapies by protecting other organs and lowering the dosage by at least ten

times. With our modular technology platform and the access to DiNAMIQS' and

Siegfried's fully integrated biomanufacturing capabilities we offer an

approach that accelerates development timelines and reduces costs and risks

for genetic medicine companies, bringing new treatments to market for

patients with serious genetic diseases," said Johannes Holzmeister, M.D.,

Chairman and CEO of DiNAQOR.

The momentum for gene therapies continues to build, but obstacles and

limitations prevent many early-stage development programs from progressing

and eventually reaching patients with high unmet need. DiNAQOR has developed

a novel and holistic approach to organ specific delivery of gene therapies.

Based on a deep understanding of the underlying disease, the company

developed a modular technology platform combining optimized and

organ-specific gene-vector-promoter constructs, direct delivery to target

organs and engineered human tissue for physiologically relevant drug

development. With its unique toolbox of capabilities DiNAQOR is well

positioned to provide one-stop shop solutions for current and future

partners.

About DiNAQOR

DiNAQOR is a genetic medicine platform company pioneering early-stage drug

development and manufacturing to advance promising gene therapies to the

clinic. The company's patent-protected, industry leading platform is

designed to overcome the challenges and limitations of advanced gene therapy

development by using proprietary engineered heart tissue technology (EHT), a

novel loco-regional perfusion system (LRP) and a fully integrated

manufacturing solution (together with its partner DiNAMIQS). The company is

headquartered in Zurich-Schlieren, Switzerland, with additional presence in

Hamburg, Germany, and Laguna Hills, California, USA. For more information

visit www.dinaqor.com.

Contact

Nicolas Weidmann

Dynamics Group AG

nwe@dynamicsgroup.ch

+41 43 268 27 44

+41 79 372 29 81 Mobil

