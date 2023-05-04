EQS-News: DiNAQOR: DiNAQOR partners with Siegfried to scale and commercialize DiNAMIQS as a best-in-class development and manufacturing platform for cell and gene therapies (deutsch)
04.05.23 21:01
dpa-AFX
DiNAQOR: DiNAQOR partners with Siegfried to scale and commercialize DiNAMIQS as a best-in-class development and manufacturing platform for cell and gene therapies
^
Dynamics Group AG / Schlagwort(e): Partnerschaft
DiNAQOR: DiNAQOR partners with Siegfried to scale and commercialize DiNAMIQS
as a best-in-class development and manufacturing platform for cell and gene
therapies
04.05.2023 / 21:00 CET/CEST
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
DiNAQOR partners with Siegfried to scale and commercialize DiNAMIQS as a
best-in-class development and manufacturing platform for cell and gene
therapies
ZURICH-SCHLIEREN, Switzerland, May 4, 2023 - DiNAQOR, an innovative genetic
medicine company headquartered in Switzerland with subsidiaries in Laguna
Hills/California/USA and Hamburg/Germany focused on proprietary human-based
tissue drug development and technology to enable organ-specific delivery of
gene therapies and other therapeutics, today announced that it will sell a
95% stake in its subsidiary DiNAMIQS to Siegfried Holding AG (SIX: SFZN). As
a pioneer in gene therapy in Switzerland, DiNAQOR has successfully
established a state-of-the-art R&D and pilot-scale operation in the
Bio-Technopark Zurich-Schlieren. Supported and financed by its new parent
company Siegfried, DiNAMIQS will build a high-end GMP compliant facility to
make DiNAMIQS' capabilities available to customers also at industrial scale
and to create a best-in-class CDMO for cell and gene therapies. With that,
DiNAMIQS will be able to produce viral vectors at up to 500L scale and to
supply products for all stages from clinical development to
commercialization starting 2025. The total investment of Siegfried for the
majority acquisition of DiNAMIQS and the establishment of the new GMP
facility will be in the mid double-digit millions Swiss Francs.
DiNAMIQS is an innovative CDMO that offers a cutting-edge clinical
development and a manufacturing platform for AAV vectors for use in gene
therapy, with various techniques for achieving high vector purity, yield,
homogeneity, and stability. "Over the past years, we at DiNAMIQS have built
a highly skilled and experienced team of experts and end-to-end solutions
for manufacturing and analytical services in the field of viral vectors.
Together with Siegfried, DiNAMIQS will be able to offer its clients
including DiNAQOR the complete value chain from GMP manufacturing of drug
substances to filling and finishing of drug products," said Eduard Ayuso,
D.V.M. PhD, CEO of DiNAMIQS.
"With this investment in DiNAMIQS and its highly capable technology
platform, we get access to the rapidly growing space of cell and gene
therapies. Building on the strength of both, DiNAMIQS and Siegfried, we will
create an attractive offering for our existing and new customers and extend
our proven business model into a high growth segment of the CDMO market. We
look forward to be able to support DiNAMIQS' clients and our partner DiNAQOR
with a fully integrated state-of-the-art offering that closes the gaps in
vector supply for early-stage research over clinical development to
commercial-scale GMP manufacturing," says Dr. Wolfgang Wienand, CEO of
Siegfried.
DiNAQOR has already established several strategic partnerships and is
looking forward to collaborating with the world's leading gene therapy
companies and institutions interested in leveraging its core technologies to
advance their projects and shorten the time to market for their products.
"Direct delivery of genetic medicines with our proprietary technology
enables us to avoid the toxicity and immunogenicity of traditional gene
therapies by protecting other organs and lowering the dosage by at least ten
times. With our modular technology platform and the access to DiNAMIQS' and
Siegfried's fully integrated biomanufacturing capabilities we offer an
approach that accelerates development timelines and reduces costs and risks
for genetic medicine companies, bringing new treatments to market for
patients with serious genetic diseases," said Johannes Holzmeister, M.D.,
Chairman and CEO of DiNAQOR.
The momentum for gene therapies continues to build, but obstacles and
limitations prevent many early-stage development programs from progressing
and eventually reaching patients with high unmet need. DiNAQOR has developed
a novel and holistic approach to organ specific delivery of gene therapies.
Based on a deep understanding of the underlying disease, the company
developed a modular technology platform combining optimized and
organ-specific gene-vector-promoter constructs, direct delivery to target
organs and engineered human tissue for physiologically relevant drug
development. With its unique toolbox of capabilities DiNAQOR is well
positioned to provide one-stop shop solutions for current and future
partners.
About DiNAQOR
DiNAQOR is a genetic medicine platform company pioneering early-stage drug
development and manufacturing to advance promising gene therapies to the
clinic. The company's patent-protected, industry leading platform is
designed to overcome the challenges and limitations of advanced gene therapy
development by using proprietary engineered heart tissue technology (EHT), a
novel loco-regional perfusion system (LRP) and a fully integrated
manufacturing solution (together with its partner DiNAMIQS). The company is
headquartered in Zurich-Schlieren, Switzerland, with additional presence in
Hamburg, Germany, and Laguna Hills, California, USA. For more information
visit www.dinaqor.com.
Contact
Nicolas Weidmann
Dynamics Group AG
nwe@dynamicsgroup.ch
+41 43 268 27 44
+41 79 372 29 81 Mobil
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Zusatzmaterial zur Meldung:
Datei:
https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=a494086cbdf9c4f059e08191b2d59271
Dateibeschreibung: Media Release DiNAQOR_5_2023_Final
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Ende der Medienmitteilungen
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
1625139 04.05.2023 CET/CEST
°