EQS-News: Deutsche Börse AG: PUBLICATION OF SUPPLEMENT NO. 2 TO EXTEND THE OFFER PERIOD OF THE VOLUNTARY RECOMMENDED PUBLIC TAKEOVER OFFER TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF SIMCORP A/S UNTIL 19 SEPTEMBER 2023 (deutsch)




28.07.23 08:30
dpa-AFX

Deutsche Börse AG: PUBLICATION OF SUPPLEMENT NO. 2 TO EXTEND THE OFFER PERIOD OF THE VOLUNTARY RECOMMENDED PUBLIC TAKEOVER OFFER TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF SIMCORP A/S UNTIL 19 SEPTEMBER 2023



^


EQS-News: Deutsche Börse AG / Schlagwort(e): Firmenübernahme


Deutsche Börse AG: PUBLICATION OF SUPPLEMENT NO. 2 TO EXTEND THE OFFER


PERIOD OF THE VOLUNTARY RECOMMENDED PUBLIC TAKEOVER OFFER TO THE


SHAREHOLDERS OF SIMCORP A/S UNTIL 19 SEPTEMBER 2023



28.07.2023 / 08:30 CET/CEST


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONSTITUTES AN ANNOUNCEMENT ISSUED IN ACCORDANCE WITH


SECTIONS 9(4) AND 21(3) OF THE DANISH EXECUTIVE ORDER NO. 636 OF 15 MAY 2020


ON TAKEOVER OFFERS



[Danish version below]



28 July 2023



PUBLICATION OF SUPPLEMENT NO. 2 TO EXTEND THE OFFER PERIOD OF THE VOLUNTARY


RECOMMENDED PUBLIC TAKEOVER OFFER TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF SIMCORP A/S UNTIL


19 SEPTEMBER 2023



Deutsche Börse AG ("Deutsche Börse") announced on 27 April 2023 its decision


to make an all-cash voluntary recommended public takeover offer (the


"Offer") to the shareholders of SimCorp A/S ("SimCorp"). The offer document


related to the Offer was published on 25 May 2023 (the "Offer Document") and


supplement no. 1 hereto was published on 7 July 2023 ("Supplement no. 1"),


in each case as approved by the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority (the


"Danish FSA").



Deutsche Börse has today published a second supplement to the Offer Document


to further extend the offer period of the Offer ("Supplement no. 2").


Supplement no. 2 of the Offer Document has been prepared by Deutsche Börse


and has been approved by the Danish FSA on 28 July 2023 in accordance with


sections 9(3)-(5) and 21(3) of the Danish Executive Order no. 636 of 15 May


2020 on Takeover Bids (the "Danish Takeover Order"). Supplement no. 2 should


be read in conjunction with the Offer Document and Supplement no. 1.



Pursuant to the Offer Document, the Offer became valid as of 25 May 2023 and


was to expire on 13 July 2023 at 23:59 (CEST) (the "Initial Offer Period").



Accordingly, Deutsche Börse hereby announces a further extension of the


Initial Offer Period, such that the Offer will now expire on 19 September


2023 at 23:59 (CEST). As a result, any reference to the "Offer Period" in


the Offer Document or in any other document and/or announcement relating to


the Offer shall mean the period starting on 25 May 2023 and now expiring on


19 September 2023 at 23:59 (CEST) (the "Extended Offer Period").



The reason for the extension is to provide additional time to obtain the


formal approval of the European Commission which is the only one of the


regulatory approvals and/or clearances from competent regulatory authorities


necessary to satisfy the regulatory conditions of the Offer still pending.


Deutsche Börse notes that to date, the filing process with the European


Commission is still on track and Deutsche Börse has not become aware of any


issues that lessen the possibility for obtaining such regulatory approval,


and thus Deutsche Börse continues to expect the receipt of all approvals and


clearances to occur by end of Q3 2023.



All other terms and conditions of the Offer remain unchanged. SimCorp


shareholders who have already accepted the Offer do not need to take any


further action.



The extension of the Offer Period and the terms hereof are set out in


Supplement no. 2 to the Offer Document which also includes a new acceptance


form.



As a consequence of the extension, the expected completion of the Offer will


be postponed correspondingly, now expected to occur on 29 September 2023,


unless the Extended Offer Period is further extended, but Deutsche Börse


does not currently expect that further extensions will be necessary.



The full terms, conditions and essential elements of the Offer are contained


within the Offer Document as amended by Supplement no. 1 and Supplement no.


2.



The Offer Document, Supplement no. 1 and Supplement no. 2 are available for


download in Danish and English language via Deutsche Börse's website


www.deutsche-boerse.com/dbg-de/investor-relations/mitteilungen-und-services/simcorp


subject to certain restrictions.



Contacts



Ingrid Haas



Group Communications



Deutsche Börse AG



Phone: +49 69 21113217



Jan Strecker



Investor Relations



Deutsche Börse AG



Phone: +49 69 21111670




Versions



This announcement and Supplement no. 2 have been prepared in both a Danish


and an English version. In case of any inconsistencies, the Danish version


shall prevail.



About Deutsche Börse



As an international exchange organisation and innovative market


infrastructure provider, Deutsche Börse ensures markets characterised by


integrity, transparency and stability. With its wide range of products,


services and technologies, the Deutsche Börse Group organises safe and


efficient markets for sustainable economies.



Its business areas cover the entire financial market transaction process


chain. This includes the provision of indices, data and analytical solutions


as well as admission, trading and clearing. Additionally, it comprises


services for funds, the settlement and custody of financial instruments as


well as the management of collateral and liquidity. As a technology company,


the Deutsche Börse Group develops state-of-the-art IT solutions and offers


IT systems all over the world. With more than 11,000 employees, the Deutsche


Börse Group has its headquarters in the financial centre of


Frankfurt/Rhine-Main, as well as a strong global presence in 38 locations


such as Luxembourg, Prague, London, New York, Chicago, Hong Kong, Singapore,


Beijing, Tokyo and Sydney.



For more information, please visit www.deutsche-boerse.com/dbg-en/.



About SimCorp



SimCorp offers an industry-leading front-to-back investment management


platform and ecosystem used by some of the world's top asset owners and


managers.



SimCorp's proprietary technology and its eco-system comprising partners,


services, and third-party connectivity provides their customers with the


efficiency and flexibility needed to succeed.



With over 25 offices around the world, and more than 2,200 employees,


SimCorp is a truly global, collaborative team that connects clients from


every continent and across the industry seamlessly.



For more information, visit www.simcorp.com.



DISCLAIMER



This announcement does not constitute an offer or invitation to purchase any


securities in SimCorp or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in


SimCorp, pursuant to the Offer or otherwise. The Offer is made solely by


means of the Offer Document, Supplement no. 1 and Supplement no. 2 as


approved by the Danish FSA, which contains the full terms and conditions of


the Offer, including details of how the Offer may be accepted. The SimCorp


shareholders are advised to read the Offer Document, Supplement no. 1,


Supplement no. 2 and the related documents as they contain important


information.



Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc which is authorised by the Prudential


Regulation Authority ("PRA") and regulated by the Financial Conduct


Authority ("FCA") and the PRA in the United Kingdom (the "U.K.") is acting


exclusively as financial adviser to Deutsche Börse and no one else in


connection with the matters set out in this announcement. In connection with


such matters, Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc, its affiliates and


their respective directors, officers, employees and agents will not regard


any other person as their client, nor will they be responsible to any other


person for providing the protections afforded to their clients or for


providing advice in relation to the contents of this announcement, the Offer


Document, Supplement no.1, Supplement no. 2 or any other matter referred to


herein.



Deutsche Bank AG is authorised under German banking law (the European


Central Bank ("ECB") as competent authority) and, in the U.K., by the PRA.


Deutsche Bank AG is subject to supervision by the ECB and Germany's Federal


Financial Supervisory Authority ("BaFin") and is subject to limited


regulation in the U.K. by the PRA and the Financial Conduct Authority.


Deutsche Bank AG is acting exclusively for Deutsche Börse and no one else in


connection with the Offer and will not be responsible to anyone other than


Deutsche Börse for providing the protections afforded to clients of Deutsche


Bank AG nor for providing advice in relation to the Offer or any other


matter referred to herein.



Forward-Looking Statements



This announcement contains forward-looking statements and statements of


future expectations that reflect Deutsche Börse's current views and


assumptions with respect to future events. Such statements are subject to


known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results,


performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied


and that are beyond Deutsche Börse's ability to control or estimate


precisely. In addition to statements which are forward-looking by reason of


context, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of


forward-looking terminology, including the words "believes", "anticipates",


"intends", "expects", "may", "will", "shall", "potential", "continue" and


other similar expressions. The absence of such terminology does not


necessarily mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Actual results,


performance or events may differ materially from those statements due to,


without limitation, (i) general economic conditions, (ii) future performance


of financial markets, (iii) interest rate levels, (iv) currency exchange


rates, (v) the behaviour of other market participants, (vi) general


competitive factors, (vii) changes in laws and regulations, (viii) changes


in the policies of central banks, governmental regulators and/or (foreign)


governments, (ix) the ability to successfully integrate acquired and merged


businesses and achieve anticipated synergies, (x) reorganisation measures,


in each case on a local, national, regional and/or global basis , and (xi)


litigations or other legal proceedings. The forward-looking statements


included in this announcement speak only as of the date hereof.



Although Deutsche Börse believes that the expectations reflected in these


forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date of this


announcement, such forward-looking statements are based on Deutsche Börse's


current expectations, estimates, forecasts, assumptions and projections


about the Deutsche Börse Group's business, SimCorp's business and, following


completion of the Offer, including settlement of the Offer in accordance


with the terms and conditions as set out in the Offer Document, Supplement


no. 1 and Supplement no. 2, the combined Deutsche Börse Group and SimCorp's


(the "Combined Group") business and the industry in which the Deutsche Börse


Group and SimCorp operate as well as on information which Deutsche Börse has


received from SimCorp (including with respect to forecasts prepared by


SimCorp's management with respect to expected future financial and operating


performance of SimCorp) and/or which has been extracted from publications,


reports and other documents prepared by SimCorp and/or the Deutsche Börse


Group and are not guarantees of future performance or development and


involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors


beyond the Deutsche Börse Group's, SimCorp's and/or the Combined Group's


control that could cause the Deutsche Börse Group's, SimCorp's or the


Combined Group's actual results, performance or achievements to differ


materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or


implied by such forward-looking statements.



Except as may be required by law or regulation, neither Deutsche Börse nor


any of its advisors assume any obligation to update such forward-looking


statements contained herein or to reflect any change in their respective


expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or


circumstances on which any such statement is based and to adapt them to


future events or developments.



Restricted Jurisdictions



The Offer is not being made, and the SimCorp shares will not be accepted for


purchase from or on behalf of persons, in any jurisdiction in which the


making or acceptance thereof would not be in compliance with the securities


or other laws or regulations of such jurisdiction (the "Restricted


Jurisdictions"). Persons obtaining this announcement and/or into whose


possession this announcement comes are required to take due note and observe


all such restrictions and obtain any necessary authorisations, approvals or


consents. Neither Deutsche Börse nor any of its advisors accepts any


liability for any violation by any person of any such restriction. Any


person (including, without limitation, custodians, nominees and trustees)


who intends to forward this announcement to any jurisdiction outside Denmark


should inform themselves of the laws of the relevant jurisdiction, before


taking any action. The distribution of this announcement in jurisdictions


other than Denmark may be restricted by law, and, therefore, persons who


come into possession of this announcement should inform themselves about and


observe such restrictions. Any failure to comply with any such restrictions


may constitute a violation of the securities laws and regulations of any


such jurisdiction.



Notice to SimCorp's Shareholders in the United States of America



The Offer is subject to the laws of Denmark. The Offer relates to the


securities of a Danish company and is subject to the disclosure requirements


applicable under Danish law, which may be different in material aspects from


those applicable in the United States of America ("U.S.").



The Offer is being made in the U.S. in compliance with Section 14(e) of, and


applicable provisions of Regulation 14E promulgated under, the U.S.


Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), subject to


the "Tier II" exemptions provided by Rule 14d-1(d) under the Exchange Act


and otherwise in accordance with the requirements of Danish law. In this


case, the Offer is not subject to Section 14(d)(1) of, or Regulation 14D


promulgated under, the Exchange Act. Accordingly, the Offer is subject to


disclosure requirements that may be different than those under applicable


U.S. law, procedures and practice. In addition, the financial information


contained in this announcement has not been prepared in accordance with


generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. and thus may not be


comparable to financial information relating to U.S. companies.



The Offer is being made to SimCorp shareholders residing in the U.S. on the


same terms and conditions as those made to all other SimCorp shareholders to


whom the Offer is made. Any information documents, including this


announcement, are being disseminated to SimCorp shareholders whose place of


residence, seat or habitual residence is in the U.S. (the "U.S. SimCorp


Shareholders") on a basis reasonably comparable to the method that such


documents are provided to other SimCorp shareholders.



U.S. SimCorp Shareholders must be aware that this announcement, the Offer


Document, Supplement no. 1 and Supplement no. 2 and any other documents


regarding the Offer have been prepared in accordance with Danish laws and


standards, which laws and standards may differ from U.S. laws and standards.


In addition, the procedures for the tender of SimCorp shares and settlement


of the consideration due to each SimCorp shareholder who accepts the Offer


will be carried out in accordance with the rules applicable in Denmark,


which may differ in material aspects from the rules and procedures


applicable to a tender offer for the securities of a domestic U.S. company,


in particular with respect to withdrawal rights, offer timetable, settlement


procedures and the payment date of the securities.



It may be difficult for U.S. SimCorp Shareholders to enforce certain rights


and claims they may have arising in connection with the Offer under U.S.


securities laws, since Deutsche Börse and SimCorp are located in non-U.S.


jurisdictions, and some or all of their respective officers and directors


are residents of non-U.S. jurisdictions. U.S. SimCorp Shareholders may not


be able to sue Deutsche Börse or SimCorp and/or their respective officers or


directors in a non-U.S. court for violations of U.S. securities laws.


Further, it may not be possible to compel Deutsche Börse and SimCorp or


their respective affiliates, as applicable, to subject themselves to the


judgment of a U.S. court.



In accordance with customary Danish practice and to the extent permitted by


applicable law, including Rule 14e-5(b) of the Exchange Act, Deutsche Börse


or any affiliate of Deutsche Börse or nominees or brokers of the foregoing


(acting as agents or in a similar capacity), may from time to time make


certain purchases of, or arrangements to purchase, SimCorp shares outside


the U.S., other than pursuant to the Offer, before or during the period in


which the Offer remains open for acceptance. These purchases may occur


either in the open market at prevailing prices or in private transactions at


negotiated prices. If, prior to the completion of the Offer, Deutsche Börse


or any affiliate of Deutsche Börse or any nominee or broker of the foregoing


acquires SimCorp shares at a higher price than the Offer Price, Deutsche


Börse will increase the Offer Price correspondingly as required by


applicable law, rules or regulation. Any information about such purchases


will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S and relevant electronic


media if, and to the extent, such announcement is required under applicable


law, rules or regulation. In addition, in the ordinary course of business,


Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc and Deutsche Bank AG and their


respective affiliates may make or hold a broad array of investments


including serving as counterparties to certain derivative and hedging


arrangements and actively trade debt and equity financial instruments (or


related derivative financial instruments) and other types of financial


instruments (including bank loans) for their own account and for the


accounts of their customers, and such investment and financial instrument


activities may involve securities and/or instruments of SimCorp.




DENNE MEDDELELSE UDGØR EN MEDDELELSE UDSTEDT I HENHOLD TIL § 9, STK. 4 OG §


21, STK. 3 I BEKENDTGØRELSE AF NR. 636 AF 15 MAJ 2020 OM OVERTAGELSESTILBUD



28. juli 2023



OFFENTLIGGØRELSE AF TILLÆG NR. 2 VEDRØRENDE FORLÆNGELSE AF TILBUDSPERIODEN


FOR DET FRIVILLIGE ANBEFALEDE OFFENTLIGE OVERTAGELSESTILBUD TIL AKTIONÆRERNE


I SIMCORP A/S FREM TIL 19. SEPTEMBER 2023



Deutsche Börse AG ("Deutsche Börse") offentliggjorde den 27. april 2023 sin


beslutning om at afgive et kontant frivilligt anbefalet offentligt


overtagelsestilbud ("Tilbuddet") til aktionærerne i SimCorp A/S ("SimCorp").


Tilbudsdokumentet for Tilbuddet blev offentliggjort den 25. maj 2023


("Tilbudsdokumentet"), og tillæg nr. 1 blev offentliggjort den 7. juli 2023


("Tillæg nr. 1), i hvert tilfælde efter Finanstilsynets godkendelse.



Deutsche Börse har i dag offentliggjort endnu et tillæg til


Tilbudsdokumentet for at forlænge tilbudsperioden for Tilbuddet yderligere


("Tillæg nr. 2"). Tillæg nr. 2 til Tilbudsdokumentet er udarbejdet af


Deutsche Börse og er blevet godkendt af Finanstilsynet den 28. juli 2023 i


overensstemmelse med § 9, stk. 3-5 og § 21, stk. 3 i bekendtgørelse nr. 636


af 15. maj 2020 om overtagelsestilbud, som senere ændret


("Overtagelsesbekendtgørelsen"). Tillæg nr. 2 skal læses i sammenhæng med


Tilbudsdokumentet og Tillæg nr. 1.



I henhold til Tilbudsdokumentet er Tilbuddet gældende fra den 25. maj 2023


og skulle udløbe den 13. juli 2023 kl. 23:59 (CEST) (den "Oprindelige


Tilbudsperiode").



Deutsche Börse forlænger hermed den Oprindelige Tilbudsperiode yderligere,


således at Tilbuddet nu vil udløbe den 19. september 2023 kl. 23:59 (CEST).


Som følge heraf skal enhver henvisning til "Tilbudsperioden" i


Tilbudsdokumentet eller ethvert andet dokument og/eller meddelelse relateret


til Tilbuddet betyde, perioden der startede den 25. maj 2023, og som nu


udløber den 19. september 2023 kl. 23:59 (CEST) (den "Forlængede


Tilbudsperiode").



Baggrunden for forlængelsen er at give Deutsche Börse yderligere tid til at


opnå den formelle godkendelse fra Europa Kommissionen, som er den eneste af


myndighedsgodkendelserne og/eller tilladelserne fra de kompetente


myndigheder, der er nødvendige for at opfylde de regulatoriske betingelser


for Tilbuddet, der stadig udestår. Deutsche Börse bemærker, at


ansøgningsprocessen hos Europa-Kommissionen forløber som planlagt, og


Deutsche Börse er ikke bekendt med forhold, der reducerer muligheden for at


opnå sådan myndighedsgodkendelse. Deutsche Börse forventer fortsat, at alle


godkendelser og tilladelser er modtaget ved udgangen af 3. kvartal 2023.



Alle andre vilkår og betingelser for Tilbuddet er uændret. SimCorp


aktionærer, der allerede har accepteret Tilbuddet, skal ikke foretage sig


yderligere.



Forlængelsen af tilbudsperioden og vilkårene herfor fremgår af Tillæg nr. 2


til Tilbudsdokumentet, som også indeholder en ny acceptblanket.



Som konsekvens af forlængelsen vil den forventede gennemførelse af Tilbuddet


bliver udskudt tilsvarende og forventes nu at finde sted den 29. september


2023, medmindre den Forlængede Tilbudsperiode forlænges yderligere, hvilket


Deutsche Börse på nuværende tidspunkt ikke forventer bliver nødvendigt.



De fulde vilkår, betingelser og væsentlige elementer i Tilbuddet er


indeholdt i Tilbudsdokumentet som ændret ved Tillæg nr. 1 og Tillæg nr. 2.



Tilbudsdokumentet, Tillæg nr. 1 og Tillæg nr. 2 kan downloades i en dansk og


engelsk version på Deutsche Börses hjemmeside


www.deutsche-boerse.com/dbg-de/investor-relations/mitteilungen-und-services/simcorp,


med forbehold for visse begrænsninger.



Kontakter



Ingrid Haas



Group Communications



Deutsche Börse AG



Telefon: +49 69 21113217



Jan Strecker



Investor Relations



Deutsche Börse AG



Telefon: +49 69 21111670




Versioner



Denne meddelelse og Tillæg nr. 2 er udarbejdet i både en dansk og engelsk


version. I tilfælde af uoverensstemmelse vil den danske version have


forrang.



Om Deutsche Börse



Deutsche Börse sikrer, som en international børsorganisation og innovativ


udbyder af markedsinfrastruktur, markeder karakteriseret af integritet,


gennemsigtighed og stabilitet. Med sin brede vifte af produkter, tjenester


og teknologier organiserer Deutsche Börse koncernen sikre og effektive


markeder for bæredygtige økonomier.



Deutsche Börses forretningsområder dækker hele proceskæden for transaktioner


på det finansielle marked. Dette inkludere indeks, data og analyseløsninger


samt optagelse, handel og clearing. Herudover omfatter det tjenester for


fonde, afvikling og opbevaring af finansielle instrumenter samt


administration af sikkerhedsstillelse og likviditet. Deutsche Börse


koncernen udvikler som teknologivirksomhed avancerede it-løsninger og


tilbyder it-systemer over hele verden. Med mere end 11.000 ansatte har


Deutsche Börse koncernen dets hovedkvarter i det finansielle centrum af


Frankfurt/Rhine-Main, samt en stærk global tilstedeværelse i 38 lokationer


såsom Luxembourg, Prag, London, New York, Chicago, Hong Kong, Singapore,


Beijing, Tokyo og Sydney.



For yderligere information besøg venligst www.deutsche-boerse.com/dbg-en/.



Om SimCorp



SimCorp tilbyder en brancheførende front-to-back


investeringsforvaltningsplatform og økosystem anvendt af nogle af verdens


top portefølje- og kapitalforvaltere.



SimCorps proprietære teknologi og dets økosystem, der omfatter


samarbejdspartnere, tjenester og tredjepartstilslutninger, giver deres


kunder den effektivitet og fleksibilitet, der er nødvendig for at få succes.



Med over 25 kontorer rundt om i verden og mere end 2.200 ansatte er SimCorp


et sandt globalt samarbejdende team, der problemfrit forbinder kunder fra


alle kontinenter og på tværs af branchen.



For yderligere information besøg www.simcorp.com.



DISCLAIMER



Denne meddelelse udgør ikke et tilbud eller en invitation til at købe


værdipapirer i SimCorp eller en opfordring til at købe værdipapirer i


SimCorp, hverken i henhold Tilbuddet eller på anden måde. Tilbuddet er


udelukkende fremsat ved Tilbudsdokumentet som suppleret af Tillæg nr. 1 og


Tillæg nr. 2, der er godkendt af Finanstilsynet, som indeholder alle vilkår


og betingelser for Tilbuddet, herunder nærmere oplysninger om, hvordan


Tilbuddet kan accepteres. SimCorp aktionærer opfordres til at læse


Tilbudsdokumentet, Tillæg nr. 1, Tillæg nr. 2 og de relaterede dokumenter,


da de indeholder vigtige oplysninger.



Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc, som er godkendt af Prudential


Regulation Authority ("PRA") og reguleres af Financial Conduct Authority


("FCA")


og PRA i det forenede kongerige Storbritannien og Nordirland ("U.K."),


agerer eksklusivt for Deutsche Börse og ingen andre i forbindelse med


meddelelsen. I forbindelse med sager relateret hertil vil Morgan Stanley &


Co. International plc, dets tilknyttede selskaber og deres respektive


ledelse, ansatte og agenter ikke antage nogen anden person som deres klient,


og vil heller ikke være ansvarlig over for nogen anden person for at yde den


beskyttelse, der ydes til deres kunder eller for at yde rådgivning i forhold


til indholdet af denne meddelelse, Tilbudsdokumentet, Tillæg nr. 1Tillæg nr.


2 eller ethvert andet forhold, der henvises til heri.



Deutsche Bank AG er autoriseret i henhold til den tyske banklov (den


Europæiske Central Bank ("ECB") som kompetent myndighed) og i U.K. af PRA.


Deutsche Bank er underlagt tilsyn af ECB og Tysklands Federal Financial


Supervisory Authority ("BaFin") og er underlagt begrænset regulering i U.K.


af PRA og Financial Conduct Authority. Deutsche Bank AG handler udelukkende


for Deutsche Börse og ingen andre i forbindelse med Tilbuddet og vil ikke


være ansvarlig over for andre end Deutsche Börse for at yde den beskyttelse,


der ydes Deutsche Bank AGs kunder, eller for at yde rådgivning i forbindelse


med Tilbuddet eller andre forhold, der henvises til heri.



Forbehold vedrørende fremadrettede udsagn



Denne meddelelse indeholder fremadrettede udsagn og udsagn om fremtidige


forventninger, der afspejler Deutsche Börses nuværende synspunkter og


antagelser med hensyn til fremtidige begivenheder. Disse udsagn er underlagt


kendte og ukendte risici og usikkerheder, som kan medføre, at de faktiske


resultater, præstationer eller begivenheder afviger væsentligt fra de


udtrykte eller antydede, og som ligger uden for Deutsche Börses evne til at


kontrollere eller vurdere præcist. Udover udsagn, der er fremadrettede på


grund af sammenhængen, kan fremadrettede udsagn identificeres ved brug af


fremadrettede terminologier, herunder ordene "mener", "forudser", "har til


hensigt", "forventer", "kan", "vil", "skal", "potentielt", "fortsætter" og


lignende udtryk. Fraværet af en sådan terminologi betyder ikke nødvendigvis,


at et udsagn ikke er fremadrettet. Faktiske resultater, præstationer eller


begivenheder kan afvige væsentligt fra disse udsagn, uden begrænsning, på


grund af (i) generelle økonomiske forhold, (ii) de finansielle markeders


fremtidige resultater, (iii) renteniveauer, (iv) valutakurser, (v) andre


markedsdeltageres adfærd, (vi) generelle konkurrencefaktorer, (vii)


ændringer i love og bestemmelser, (viii) ændringer i centralbankernes


politik, statslige tilsynsmyndigheder og/eller (udenlandske) regeringer,


(ix) evnen til at integrere erhvervede og fusionerede virksomheder med


succes og opnå forventede synergier, (x) reorganiseringsforanstaltninger, i


hvert enkelt tilfælde på lokalt, nationalt, regionalt og/eller globalt plan,


og (xi) tvister og andre retssager. De fremadrettede udsagn, der er


indeholdt i denne meddelelse, gælder kun fra datoen heraf.



Selvom Deutsche Börse mener, at de forventninger, der afspejles i disse


fremadrettede udsagn, er rimelige på datoen for denne meddelelse, er sådanne


fremadrettede udsagn baseret på Deutsche Börses nuværende forventninger,


skøn, prognoser, forudsætninger og forudsigelser om Deutsche Börse


koncernens virksomhed, SimCorps virksomhed og, efter gennemførelsen,


herunder afviklingen, af Tilbuddet i overensstemmelse med de vilkår og


betingelser, der er fastsat i Tilbudsdokumentet, Tillæg nr. 1 og Tillæg nr.


2, den kombinerede Deutsche Börse koncern og SimCorps (den "Sammenlagte


Koncern") virksomhed og den branche, som Deutsche Börse koncernen og SimCorp


opererer i, samt på oplysninger, som Deutsche Börse har modtaget fra SimCorp


(herunder med hensyn til prognoser udarbejdet af SimCorps ledelse med hensyn


til SimCorps forventede fremtidige finansielle og driftsmæssige resultater)


og/eller som er blevet uddraget af publikationer, rapporter og andre


dokumenter udarbejdet af SimCorp og/eller Deutsche Börse koncernen og er


ikke garantier for fremtidige resultater eller udviklinger og indebærer


kendte og ukendte risici, usikkerheder og andre vigtige faktorer uden for


Deutsche Börse koncernens, SimCorp koncernens eller den kombinerede


Sammenlagte Koncerns kontrol, som kan medføre, at Deutsche Börse koncernens,


SimCorps og/eller den Sammenlagte Koncerns faktiske resultater, præstationer


eller resultater afviger væsentligt fra de fremtidige resultater,


præstationer eller resultater, som er udtrykt eller antydet i sådanne


fremadrettede udsagn.



Medmindre det kræves i henhold til lovgivning og regler, påtager hverken


Deutsche Börse eller nogen af dets rådgivere sig nogen forpligtelse til at


opdatere sådanne fremadrettede udsagn heri eller til at afspejle enhver


ændring i deres respektive forventninger med hensyn hertil eller enhver


ændring i de begivenheder, forhold eller omstændigheder, som et sådant


udsagn er baseret på, og til at tilpasse dem til fremtidige begivenheder


eller udviklinger.



Udelukkede jurisdiktioner



Tilbuddet fremsættes ikke, og SimCorp aktierne vil ikke blive accepteret fra


eller på vegne af personer, i enhver jurisdiktion, hvor et sådan tilbud


eller accept heraf ikke ville være i overensstemmelse med


værdipapirlovgivningen eller andre love og bestemmelser i en sådan


jurisdiktion (de "Udelukkede Jurisdiktioner"). Personer, der modtager denne


meddelelse og/eller kommer i besiddelse af denne meddelelse, er forpligtet


til at tage behørigt hensyn til og overholde alle sådanne restriktioner og


indhente alle nødvendige tilladelser, godkendelser eller samtykker. Hverken


Deutsche Börse eller nogen af dets rådgivere påtager sig noget ansvar for


nogen overtrædelse af sådanne restriktioner fra nogen person. Enhver person


(herunder, men ikke begrænset til, depotforvaltere, nominees, og trustees),


der har til hensigt at videresende denne meddelelse til en jurisdiktion uden


for Danmark, bør orientere sig om lovgivningen i den relevante jurisdiktion,


inden de foretager sig noget. Distributionen af denne meddelelse i andre


jurisdiktioner end Danmark kan være begrænset ved lov, og derfor bør


personer, der kommer i besiddelse af denne meddelelse, informerer sig om og


overholde sådanne restriktioner. Enhver manglende overholdelse af sådanne


restriktioner kan udgøre en overtrædelse af lovgivning om værdipapirer og


regler i en sådan jurisdiktion.



Information til SimCorp Aktionærer i USA



Tilbuddet er underlagt dansk lovgivning. Tilbuddet vedrører værdipapirer i


et dansk selskab og er underlagt oplysningsforpligtelserne i henhold til


dansk lovgivning, som på væsentlige områder kan være forskellige fra dem,


der gælder i USA.



Tilbuddet fremsættes i USA i overensstemmelse med Section 14(e) og gældende


bestemmelser i Regulation 14E bekendtgjort i U.S. Securities Exchange Act af


1934, som senere ændret ("Exchange Act"), med forbehold for "Tier II"


undtagelser, der fremgår af rule 14-1(d) i Exhange Act og i øvrigt i henhold


til danske lovkrav. I dette tilfælde, er Tilbuddet ikke underlagt Section


14(d)(1) i eller Regulation 14D bekendtgjort i Exchange Act. Tilbuddet er


derfor underlagt oplysningskrav, som kan være anderledes end dem, der gælder


i henhold til gældende amerikansk lovgivning, procedurer og praksis.


Herudover er de finansielle oplysninger i denne meddelelse ikke udarbejdet i


overensstemmelse med almindeligt anerkendte regnskabsprincipper i USA og kan


derfor ikke nødvendigvis sammenlignes med finansielle oplysninger vedrørende


amerikanske virksomheder.



Tilbuddet fremsættes til SimCorp aktionærer hjemmehørende i USA på samme


vilkår og betingelser som dem, der gælder for andre SimCorp aktionærer, til


hvem Tilbuddet fremsættes. Alle dokumenter, inklusive denne meddelelse,


formidles til SimCorp aktionærer, der er hjemmehørende, har hjemsted eller


har sædvanligt opholdssted i USA ("Amerikanske SimCorp Aktionærer"), på et


grundlag, der med rimelighed kan sammenlignes med den metode, hvormed


sådanne dokumenter er udleveret til andre SimCorp aktionærer.



Amerikanske SimCorp Aktionærer skal være opmærksomme på, at denne


meddelelse, Tilbudsdokumentet, Tillæg nr. 1 og Tillæg nr. 2 og andre


dokumenter vedrørende Tilbuddet, inklusive bilag, er udarbejdet i


overensstemmelse med danske love og danske standarder, som kan afvige fra


amerikanske love og amerikanske standarder. Herudover vil fremgangsmåden for


at tilbyde værdipapirer og afregne vederlag, der skal betales til hver


enkelt SimCorp aktionær, der accepterer Tilbuddet, være i henhold til


gældende danske regler, der på væsentlige områder kan være forskellige fra


de regler og fremgangsmåder, der er gældende for et købstilbud vedrørende


værdipapirerne i et amerikansk indregistreret selskab, særligt for så vidt


angår tilbagekaldelsesret, tidsplan for købstilbuddet, afviklingsprocedurer


og betalingstidspunkt for værdipapirerne.



Det kan være vanskeligt for Amerikanske SimCorp Aktionærer at håndhæve visse


rettigheder og krav, de måtte have i forbindelse med Tilbuddet i medfør af


den amerikanske værdipapirlovgivning, idet Deutsche Börse og SimCorp er


placeret i jurisdiktioner uden for USA, og nogle af eller alle deres


respektive bestyrelses- og direktionsmedlemmer er hjemmehørende i


jurisdiktioner uden for USA. Amerikanske SimCorp Aktionærer vil muligvis


ikke kunne anlægge sag mod Deutsche Börse eller SimCorp og/eller deres


respektive direktions- og bestyrelsesmedlemmer ved en ikke-amerikansk


domstol for overtrædelse af amerikansk værdipapirlovgivning. Desuden kan det


være, at det ikke er muligt at tvinge Deutsche Börse og SimCorp eller deres


koncernforbundne selskaber til at underkaste sig en amerikansk domstols


afgørelse.



I henhold til sædvanlig dansk praksis og i det omfang, det er tilladt i


henhold til gældende lovgivning, herunder Rule 14e-5(b) i Exchange Act kan


Deutsche Börse eller et af Deutsche Börses koncernforbundne selskaber eller


nominees eller mæglere for forannævnte (der agerer som agenter eller i


lignende egenskab) til enhver tid foretage visse køb eller indgå aftale om


køb af SimCorp aktier uden for USA ud over i henhold til Tilbuddet. Dette


kan ske før eller i løbet af den periode, hvor Tilbuddet er åbent for


accept. Sådanne køb kan ske enten i markedet til gældende kurser eller i


private transaktioner til forhandlede priser. Hvis Deutsche Börse, eller et


af Deutsche Börses koncernforbundne selskaber eller nominees eller mæglere


for forannævnte, inden gennemførelsen, erhverver SimCorp aktier til en


højere pris end Tilbudsprisen, vil Deutsche Börse forhøje Tilbudsprisen


tilsvarende som krævet i henhold til gældende lovgivning. Eventuelle


oplysninger om sådanne køb vil blive offentliggjort gennem Nasdaq Copenhagen


A/S og relevante elektroniske medier, hvis og i det omfang en sådan


offentliggørelse kræves i henhold til gældende lovgivning. I øvrigt kan både


Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc og Deutsche Bank AG og deres


respektive tilknyttede selskaber som led i udøvelsen af deres sædvanlige


forretningsaktiviteter foretage eller eje en lang række investeringer,


herunder fungere som modparter i visse derivat- eller afdækningsaftaler og


aktivt handle gælds- eller aktieinstrumenter (eller relaterede afledte


finansielle instrumenter) samt andre typer finansielle instrumenter


(herunder banklån) for egen regning og for deres kunders regning, og sådanne


aktiviteter vedrørende investeringer og finansielle instrumenter kan omfatte


værdipapirer og/eller instrumenter i SimCorp.




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



28.07.2023 CET/CEST Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht,


übermittelt durch EQS News - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Die EQS Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate


News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter https://eqs-news.com



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Deutsche Börse AG


-


60485 Frankfurt am Main


Deutschland


Telefon: +49 (0)69 211 - 0


E-Mail: ir@deutsche-boerse.com


Internet: www.deutsche-boerse.com


ISIN: DE0005810055, DE000A1RE1W1, DE000A2LQJ75, DE000A161W62,


DE000A1684V3


WKN: 581005, A1RE1W, A2LQJ7, A161W6, A1684V


Indizes: DAX


Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard);


Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover,


München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange


EQS News ID: 1690203





Ende der Mitteilung EQS News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



1690203 28.07.2023 CET/CEST



°






Bitte warten...