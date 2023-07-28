EQS-News: Deutsche Börse AG: PUBLICATION OF SUPPLEMENT NO. 2 TO EXTEND THE OFFER PERIOD OF THE VOLUNTARY RECOMMENDED PUBLIC TAKEOVER OFFER TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF SIMCORP A/S UNTIL 19 SEPTEMBER 2023 (deutsch)
28.07.23 08:30
dpa-AFX
Deutsche Börse AG: PUBLICATION OF SUPPLEMENT NO. 2 TO EXTEND THE OFFER PERIOD OF THE VOLUNTARY RECOMMENDED PUBLIC TAKEOVER OFFER TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF SIMCORP A/S UNTIL 19 SEPTEMBER 2023
^
EQS-News: Deutsche Börse AG / Schlagwort(e): Firmenübernahme
Deutsche Börse AG: PUBLICATION OF SUPPLEMENT NO. 2 TO EXTEND THE OFFER
PERIOD OF THE VOLUNTARY RECOMMENDED PUBLIC TAKEOVER OFFER TO THE
SHAREHOLDERS OF SIMCORP A/S UNTIL 19 SEPTEMBER 2023
28.07.2023 / 08:30 CET/CEST
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONSTITUTES AN ANNOUNCEMENT ISSUED IN ACCORDANCE WITH
SECTIONS 9(4) AND 21(3) OF THE DANISH EXECUTIVE ORDER NO. 636 OF 15 MAY 2020
ON TAKEOVER OFFERS
[Danish version below]
28 July 2023
PUBLICATION OF SUPPLEMENT NO. 2 TO EXTEND THE OFFER PERIOD OF THE VOLUNTARY
RECOMMENDED PUBLIC TAKEOVER OFFER TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF SIMCORP A/S UNTIL
19 SEPTEMBER 2023
Deutsche Börse AG ("Deutsche Börse") announced on 27 April 2023 its decision
to make an all-cash voluntary recommended public takeover offer (the
"Offer") to the shareholders of SimCorp A/S ("SimCorp"). The offer document
related to the Offer was published on 25 May 2023 (the "Offer Document") and
supplement no. 1 hereto was published on 7 July 2023 ("Supplement no. 1"),
in each case as approved by the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority (the
"Danish FSA").
Deutsche Börse has today published a second supplement to the Offer Document
to further extend the offer period of the Offer ("Supplement no. 2").
Supplement no. 2 of the Offer Document has been prepared by Deutsche Börse
and has been approved by the Danish FSA on 28 July 2023 in accordance with
sections 9(3)-(5) and 21(3) of the Danish Executive Order no. 636 of 15 May
2020 on Takeover Bids (the "Danish Takeover Order"). Supplement no. 2 should
be read in conjunction with the Offer Document and Supplement no. 1.
Pursuant to the Offer Document, the Offer became valid as of 25 May 2023 and
was to expire on 13 July 2023 at 23:59 (CEST) (the "Initial Offer Period").
Accordingly, Deutsche Börse hereby announces a further extension of the
Initial Offer Period, such that the Offer will now expire on 19 September
2023 at 23:59 (CEST). As a result, any reference to the "Offer Period" in
the Offer Document or in any other document and/or announcement relating to
the Offer shall mean the period starting on 25 May 2023 and now expiring on
19 September 2023 at 23:59 (CEST) (the "Extended Offer Period").
The reason for the extension is to provide additional time to obtain the
formal approval of the European Commission which is the only one of the
regulatory approvals and/or clearances from competent regulatory authorities
necessary to satisfy the regulatory conditions of the Offer still pending.
Deutsche Börse notes that to date, the filing process with the European
Commission is still on track and Deutsche Börse has not become aware of any
issues that lessen the possibility for obtaining such regulatory approval,
and thus Deutsche Börse continues to expect the receipt of all approvals and
clearances to occur by end of Q3 2023.
All other terms and conditions of the Offer remain unchanged. SimCorp
shareholders who have already accepted the Offer do not need to take any
further action.
The extension of the Offer Period and the terms hereof are set out in
Supplement no. 2 to the Offer Document which also includes a new acceptance
form.
As a consequence of the extension, the expected completion of the Offer will
be postponed correspondingly, now expected to occur on 29 September 2023,
unless the Extended Offer Period is further extended, but Deutsche Börse
does not currently expect that further extensions will be necessary.
The full terms, conditions and essential elements of the Offer are contained
within the Offer Document as amended by Supplement no. 1 and Supplement no.
2.
The Offer Document, Supplement no. 1 and Supplement no. 2 are available for
download in Danish and English language via Deutsche Börse's website
www.deutsche-boerse.com/dbg-de/investor-relations/mitteilungen-und-services/simcorp
subject to certain restrictions.
Contacts
Ingrid Haas
Group Communications
Deutsche Börse AG
Phone: +49 69 21113217
Jan Strecker
Investor Relations
Deutsche Börse AG
Phone: +49 69 21111670
Versions
This announcement and Supplement no. 2 have been prepared in both a Danish
and an English version. In case of any inconsistencies, the Danish version
shall prevail.
About Deutsche Börse
As an international exchange organisation and innovative market
infrastructure provider, Deutsche Börse ensures markets characterised by
integrity, transparency and stability. With its wide range of products,
services and technologies, the Deutsche Börse Group organises safe and
efficient markets for sustainable economies.
Its business areas cover the entire financial market transaction process
chain. This includes the provision of indices, data and analytical solutions
as well as admission, trading and clearing. Additionally, it comprises
services for funds, the settlement and custody of financial instruments as
well as the management of collateral and liquidity. As a technology company,
the Deutsche Börse Group develops state-of-the-art IT solutions and offers
IT systems all over the world. With more than 11,000 employees, the Deutsche
Börse Group has its headquarters in the financial centre of
Frankfurt/Rhine-Main, as well as a strong global presence in 38 locations
such as Luxembourg, Prague, London, New York, Chicago, Hong Kong, Singapore,
Beijing, Tokyo and Sydney.
For more information, please visit www.deutsche-boerse.com/dbg-en/.
About SimCorp
SimCorp offers an industry-leading front-to-back investment management
platform and ecosystem used by some of the world's top asset owners and
managers.
SimCorp's proprietary technology and its eco-system comprising partners,
services, and third-party connectivity provides their customers with the
efficiency and flexibility needed to succeed.
With over 25 offices around the world, and more than 2,200 employees,
SimCorp is a truly global, collaborative team that connects clients from
every continent and across the industry seamlessly.
For more information, visit www.simcorp.com.
DISCLAIMER
This announcement does not constitute an offer or invitation to purchase any
securities in SimCorp or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in
SimCorp, pursuant to the Offer or otherwise. The Offer is made solely by
means of the Offer Document, Supplement no. 1 and Supplement no. 2 as
approved by the Danish FSA, which contains the full terms and conditions of
the Offer, including details of how the Offer may be accepted. The SimCorp
shareholders are advised to read the Offer Document, Supplement no. 1,
Supplement no. 2 and the related documents as they contain important
information.
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc which is authorised by the Prudential
Regulation Authority ("PRA") and regulated by the Financial Conduct
Authority ("FCA") and the PRA in the United Kingdom (the "U.K.") is acting
exclusively as financial adviser to Deutsche Börse and no one else in
connection with the matters set out in this announcement. In connection with
such matters, Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc, its affiliates and
their respective directors, officers, employees and agents will not regard
any other person as their client, nor will they be responsible to any other
person for providing the protections afforded to their clients or for
providing advice in relation to the contents of this announcement, the Offer
Document, Supplement no.1, Supplement no. 2 or any other matter referred to
herein.
Deutsche Bank AG is authorised under German banking law (the European
Central Bank ("ECB") as competent authority) and, in the U.K., by the PRA.
Deutsche Bank AG is subject to supervision by the ECB and Germany's Federal
Financial Supervisory Authority ("BaFin") and is subject to limited
regulation in the U.K. by the PRA and the Financial Conduct Authority.
Deutsche Bank AG is acting exclusively for Deutsche Börse and no one else in
connection with the Offer and will not be responsible to anyone other than
Deutsche Börse for providing the protections afforded to clients of Deutsche
Bank AG nor for providing advice in relation to the Offer or any other
matter referred to herein.
Forward-Looking Statements
This announcement contains forward-looking statements and statements of
future expectations that reflect Deutsche Börse's current views and
assumptions with respect to future events. Such statements are subject to
known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results,
performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied
and that are beyond Deutsche Börse's ability to control or estimate
precisely. In addition to statements which are forward-looking by reason of
context, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of
forward-looking terminology, including the words "believes", "anticipates",
"intends", "expects", "may", "will", "shall", "potential", "continue" and
other similar expressions. The absence of such terminology does not
necessarily mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Actual results,
performance or events may differ materially from those statements due to,
without limitation, (i) general economic conditions, (ii) future performance
of financial markets, (iii) interest rate levels, (iv) currency exchange
rates, (v) the behaviour of other market participants, (vi) general
competitive factors, (vii) changes in laws and regulations, (viii) changes
in the policies of central banks, governmental regulators and/or (foreign)
governments, (ix) the ability to successfully integrate acquired and merged
businesses and achieve anticipated synergies, (x) reorganisation measures,
in each case on a local, national, regional and/or global basis , and (xi)
litigations or other legal proceedings. The forward-looking statements
included in this announcement speak only as of the date hereof.
Although Deutsche Börse believes that the expectations reflected in these
forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date of this
announcement, such forward-looking statements are based on Deutsche Börse's
current expectations, estimates, forecasts, assumptions and projections
about the Deutsche Börse Group's business, SimCorp's business and, following
completion of the Offer, including settlement of the Offer in accordance
with the terms and conditions as set out in the Offer Document, Supplement
no. 1 and Supplement no. 2, the combined Deutsche Börse Group and SimCorp's
(the "Combined Group") business and the industry in which the Deutsche Börse
Group and SimCorp operate as well as on information which Deutsche Börse has
received from SimCorp (including with respect to forecasts prepared by
SimCorp's management with respect to expected future financial and operating
performance of SimCorp) and/or which has been extracted from publications,
reports and other documents prepared by SimCorp and/or the Deutsche Börse
Group and are not guarantees of future performance or development and
involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors
beyond the Deutsche Börse Group's, SimCorp's and/or the Combined Group's
control that could cause the Deutsche Börse Group's, SimCorp's or the
Combined Group's actual results, performance or achievements to differ
materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or
implied by such forward-looking statements.
Except as may be required by law or regulation, neither Deutsche Börse nor
any of its advisors assume any obligation to update such forward-looking
statements contained herein or to reflect any change in their respective
expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or
circumstances on which any such statement is based and to adapt them to
future events or developments.
Restricted Jurisdictions
The Offer is not being made, and the SimCorp shares will not be accepted for
purchase from or on behalf of persons, in any jurisdiction in which the
making or acceptance thereof would not be in compliance with the securities
or other laws or regulations of such jurisdiction (the "Restricted
Jurisdictions"). Persons obtaining this announcement and/or into whose
possession this announcement comes are required to take due note and observe
all such restrictions and obtain any necessary authorisations, approvals or
consents. Neither Deutsche Börse nor any of its advisors accepts any
liability for any violation by any person of any such restriction. Any
person (including, without limitation, custodians, nominees and trustees)
who intends to forward this announcement to any jurisdiction outside Denmark
should inform themselves of the laws of the relevant jurisdiction, before
taking any action. The distribution of this announcement in jurisdictions
other than Denmark may be restricted by law, and, therefore, persons who
come into possession of this announcement should inform themselves about and
observe such restrictions. Any failure to comply with any such restrictions
may constitute a violation of the securities laws and regulations of any
such jurisdiction.
Notice to SimCorp's Shareholders in the United States of America
The Offer is subject to the laws of Denmark. The Offer relates to the
securities of a Danish company and is subject to the disclosure requirements
applicable under Danish law, which may be different in material aspects from
those applicable in the United States of America ("U.S.").
The Offer is being made in the U.S. in compliance with Section 14(e) of, and
applicable provisions of Regulation 14E promulgated under, the U.S.
Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), subject to
the "Tier II" exemptions provided by Rule 14d-1(d) under the Exchange Act
and otherwise in accordance with the requirements of Danish law. In this
case, the Offer is not subject to Section 14(d)(1) of, or Regulation 14D
promulgated under, the Exchange Act. Accordingly, the Offer is subject to
disclosure requirements that may be different than those under applicable
U.S. law, procedures and practice. In addition, the financial information
contained in this announcement has not been prepared in accordance with
generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. and thus may not be
comparable to financial information relating to U.S. companies.
The Offer is being made to SimCorp shareholders residing in the U.S. on the
same terms and conditions as those made to all other SimCorp shareholders to
whom the Offer is made. Any information documents, including this
announcement, are being disseminated to SimCorp shareholders whose place of
residence, seat or habitual residence is in the U.S. (the "U.S. SimCorp
Shareholders") on a basis reasonably comparable to the method that such
documents are provided to other SimCorp shareholders.
U.S. SimCorp Shareholders must be aware that this announcement, the Offer
Document, Supplement no. 1 and Supplement no. 2 and any other documents
regarding the Offer have been prepared in accordance with Danish laws and
standards, which laws and standards may differ from U.S. laws and standards.
In addition, the procedures for the tender of SimCorp shares and settlement
of the consideration due to each SimCorp shareholder who accepts the Offer
will be carried out in accordance with the rules applicable in Denmark,
which may differ in material aspects from the rules and procedures
applicable to a tender offer for the securities of a domestic U.S. company,
in particular with respect to withdrawal rights, offer timetable, settlement
procedures and the payment date of the securities.
It may be difficult for U.S. SimCorp Shareholders to enforce certain rights
and claims they may have arising in connection with the Offer under U.S.
securities laws, since Deutsche Börse and SimCorp are located in non-U.S.
jurisdictions, and some or all of their respective officers and directors
are residents of non-U.S. jurisdictions. U.S. SimCorp Shareholders may not
be able to sue Deutsche Börse or SimCorp and/or their respective officers or
directors in a non-U.S. court for violations of U.S. securities laws.
Further, it may not be possible to compel Deutsche Börse and SimCorp or
their respective affiliates, as applicable, to subject themselves to the
judgment of a U.S. court.
In accordance with customary Danish practice and to the extent permitted by
applicable law, including Rule 14e-5(b) of the Exchange Act, Deutsche Börse
or any affiliate of Deutsche Börse or nominees or brokers of the foregoing
(acting as agents or in a similar capacity), may from time to time make
certain purchases of, or arrangements to purchase, SimCorp shares outside
the U.S., other than pursuant to the Offer, before or during the period in
which the Offer remains open for acceptance. These purchases may occur
either in the open market at prevailing prices or in private transactions at
negotiated prices. If, prior to the completion of the Offer, Deutsche Börse
or any affiliate of Deutsche Börse or any nominee or broker of the foregoing
acquires SimCorp shares at a higher price than the Offer Price, Deutsche
Börse will increase the Offer Price correspondingly as required by
applicable law, rules or regulation. Any information about such purchases
will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S and relevant electronic
media if, and to the extent, such announcement is required under applicable
law, rules or regulation. In addition, in the ordinary course of business,
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc and Deutsche Bank AG and their
respective affiliates may make or hold a broad array of investments
including serving as counterparties to certain derivative and hedging
arrangements and actively trade debt and equity financial instruments (or
related derivative financial instruments) and other types of financial
instruments (including bank loans) for their own account and for the
accounts of their customers, and such investment and financial instrument
activities may involve securities and/or instruments of SimCorp.
DENNE MEDDELELSE UDGØR EN MEDDELELSE UDSTEDT I HENHOLD TIL § 9, STK. 4 OG §
21, STK. 3 I BEKENDTGØRELSE AF NR. 636 AF 15 MAJ 2020 OM OVERTAGELSESTILBUD
28. juli 2023
OFFENTLIGGØRELSE AF TILLÆG NR. 2 VEDRØRENDE FORLÆNGELSE AF TILBUDSPERIODEN
FOR DET FRIVILLIGE ANBEFALEDE OFFENTLIGE OVERTAGELSESTILBUD TIL AKTIONÆRERNE
I SIMCORP A/S FREM TIL 19. SEPTEMBER 2023
Deutsche Börse AG ("Deutsche Börse") offentliggjorde den 27. april 2023 sin
beslutning om at afgive et kontant frivilligt anbefalet offentligt
overtagelsestilbud ("Tilbuddet") til aktionærerne i SimCorp A/S ("SimCorp").
Tilbudsdokumentet for Tilbuddet blev offentliggjort den 25. maj 2023
("Tilbudsdokumentet"), og tillæg nr. 1 blev offentliggjort den 7. juli 2023
("Tillæg nr. 1), i hvert tilfælde efter Finanstilsynets godkendelse.
Deutsche Börse har i dag offentliggjort endnu et tillæg til
Tilbudsdokumentet for at forlænge tilbudsperioden for Tilbuddet yderligere
("Tillæg nr. 2"). Tillæg nr. 2 til Tilbudsdokumentet er udarbejdet af
Deutsche Börse og er blevet godkendt af Finanstilsynet den 28. juli 2023 i
overensstemmelse med § 9, stk. 3-5 og § 21, stk. 3 i bekendtgørelse nr. 636
af 15. maj 2020 om overtagelsestilbud, som senere ændret
("Overtagelsesbekendtgørelsen"). Tillæg nr. 2 skal læses i sammenhæng med
Tilbudsdokumentet og Tillæg nr. 1.
I henhold til Tilbudsdokumentet er Tilbuddet gældende fra den 25. maj 2023
og skulle udløbe den 13. juli 2023 kl. 23:59 (CEST) (den "Oprindelige
Tilbudsperiode").
Deutsche Börse forlænger hermed den Oprindelige Tilbudsperiode yderligere,
således at Tilbuddet nu vil udløbe den 19. september 2023 kl. 23:59 (CEST).
Som følge heraf skal enhver henvisning til "Tilbudsperioden" i
Tilbudsdokumentet eller ethvert andet dokument og/eller meddelelse relateret
til Tilbuddet betyde, perioden der startede den 25. maj 2023, og som nu
udløber den 19. september 2023 kl. 23:59 (CEST) (den "Forlængede
Tilbudsperiode").
Baggrunden for forlængelsen er at give Deutsche Börse yderligere tid til at
opnå den formelle godkendelse fra Europa Kommissionen, som er den eneste af
myndighedsgodkendelserne og/eller tilladelserne fra de kompetente
myndigheder, der er nødvendige for at opfylde de regulatoriske betingelser
for Tilbuddet, der stadig udestår. Deutsche Börse bemærker, at
ansøgningsprocessen hos Europa-Kommissionen forløber som planlagt, og
Deutsche Börse er ikke bekendt med forhold, der reducerer muligheden for at
opnå sådan myndighedsgodkendelse. Deutsche Börse forventer fortsat, at alle
godkendelser og tilladelser er modtaget ved udgangen af 3. kvartal 2023.
Alle andre vilkår og betingelser for Tilbuddet er uændret. SimCorp
aktionærer, der allerede har accepteret Tilbuddet, skal ikke foretage sig
yderligere.
Forlængelsen af tilbudsperioden og vilkårene herfor fremgår af Tillæg nr. 2
til Tilbudsdokumentet, som også indeholder en ny acceptblanket.
Som konsekvens af forlængelsen vil den forventede gennemførelse af Tilbuddet
bliver udskudt tilsvarende og forventes nu at finde sted den 29. september
2023, medmindre den Forlængede Tilbudsperiode forlænges yderligere, hvilket
Deutsche Börse på nuværende tidspunkt ikke forventer bliver nødvendigt.
De fulde vilkår, betingelser og væsentlige elementer i Tilbuddet er
indeholdt i Tilbudsdokumentet som ændret ved Tillæg nr. 1 og Tillæg nr. 2.
Tilbudsdokumentet, Tillæg nr. 1 og Tillæg nr. 2 kan downloades i en dansk og
engelsk version på Deutsche Börses hjemmeside
www.deutsche-boerse.com/dbg-de/investor-relations/mitteilungen-und-services/simcorp,
med forbehold for visse begrænsninger.
Kontakter
Ingrid Haas
Group Communications
Deutsche Börse AG
Telefon: +49 69 21113217
Jan Strecker
Investor Relations
Deutsche Börse AG
Telefon: +49 69 21111670
Versioner
Denne meddelelse og Tillæg nr. 2 er udarbejdet i både en dansk og engelsk
version. I tilfælde af uoverensstemmelse vil den danske version have
forrang.
Om Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse sikrer, som en international børsorganisation og innovativ
udbyder af markedsinfrastruktur, markeder karakteriseret af integritet,
gennemsigtighed og stabilitet. Med sin brede vifte af produkter, tjenester
og teknologier organiserer Deutsche Börse koncernen sikre og effektive
markeder for bæredygtige økonomier.
Deutsche Börses forretningsområder dækker hele proceskæden for transaktioner
på det finansielle marked. Dette inkludere indeks, data og analyseløsninger
samt optagelse, handel og clearing. Herudover omfatter det tjenester for
fonde, afvikling og opbevaring af finansielle instrumenter samt
administration af sikkerhedsstillelse og likviditet. Deutsche Börse
koncernen udvikler som teknologivirksomhed avancerede it-løsninger og
tilbyder it-systemer over hele verden. Med mere end 11.000 ansatte har
Deutsche Börse koncernen dets hovedkvarter i det finansielle centrum af
Frankfurt/Rhine-Main, samt en stærk global tilstedeværelse i 38 lokationer
såsom Luxembourg, Prag, London, New York, Chicago, Hong Kong, Singapore,
Beijing, Tokyo og Sydney.
For yderligere information besøg venligst www.deutsche-boerse.com/dbg-en/.
Om SimCorp
SimCorp tilbyder en brancheførende front-to-back
investeringsforvaltningsplatform og økosystem anvendt af nogle af verdens
top portefølje- og kapitalforvaltere.
SimCorps proprietære teknologi og dets økosystem, der omfatter
samarbejdspartnere, tjenester og tredjepartstilslutninger, giver deres
kunder den effektivitet og fleksibilitet, der er nødvendig for at få succes.
Med over 25 kontorer rundt om i verden og mere end 2.200 ansatte er SimCorp
et sandt globalt samarbejdende team, der problemfrit forbinder kunder fra
alle kontinenter og på tværs af branchen.
For yderligere information besøg www.simcorp.com.
DISCLAIMER
Denne meddelelse udgør ikke et tilbud eller en invitation til at købe
værdipapirer i SimCorp eller en opfordring til at købe værdipapirer i
SimCorp, hverken i henhold Tilbuddet eller på anden måde. Tilbuddet er
udelukkende fremsat ved Tilbudsdokumentet som suppleret af Tillæg nr. 1 og
Tillæg nr. 2, der er godkendt af Finanstilsynet, som indeholder alle vilkår
og betingelser for Tilbuddet, herunder nærmere oplysninger om, hvordan
Tilbuddet kan accepteres. SimCorp aktionærer opfordres til at læse
Tilbudsdokumentet, Tillæg nr. 1, Tillæg nr. 2 og de relaterede dokumenter,
da de indeholder vigtige oplysninger.
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc, som er godkendt af Prudential
Regulation Authority ("PRA") og reguleres af Financial Conduct Authority
("FCA")
og PRA i det forenede kongerige Storbritannien og Nordirland ("U.K."),
agerer eksklusivt for Deutsche Börse og ingen andre i forbindelse med
meddelelsen. I forbindelse med sager relateret hertil vil Morgan Stanley &
Co. International plc, dets tilknyttede selskaber og deres respektive
ledelse, ansatte og agenter ikke antage nogen anden person som deres klient,
og vil heller ikke være ansvarlig over for nogen anden person for at yde den
beskyttelse, der ydes til deres kunder eller for at yde rådgivning i forhold
til indholdet af denne meddelelse, Tilbudsdokumentet, Tillæg nr. 1Tillæg nr.
2 eller ethvert andet forhold, der henvises til heri.
Deutsche Bank AG er autoriseret i henhold til den tyske banklov (den
Europæiske Central Bank ("ECB") som kompetent myndighed) og i U.K. af PRA.
Deutsche Bank er underlagt tilsyn af ECB og Tysklands Federal Financial
Supervisory Authority ("BaFin") og er underlagt begrænset regulering i U.K.
af PRA og Financial Conduct Authority. Deutsche Bank AG handler udelukkende
for Deutsche Börse og ingen andre i forbindelse med Tilbuddet og vil ikke
være ansvarlig over for andre end Deutsche Börse for at yde den beskyttelse,
der ydes Deutsche Bank AGs kunder, eller for at yde rådgivning i forbindelse
med Tilbuddet eller andre forhold, der henvises til heri.
Forbehold vedrørende fremadrettede udsagn
Denne meddelelse indeholder fremadrettede udsagn og udsagn om fremtidige
forventninger, der afspejler Deutsche Börses nuværende synspunkter og
antagelser med hensyn til fremtidige begivenheder. Disse udsagn er underlagt
kendte og ukendte risici og usikkerheder, som kan medføre, at de faktiske
resultater, præstationer eller begivenheder afviger væsentligt fra de
udtrykte eller antydede, og som ligger uden for Deutsche Börses evne til at
kontrollere eller vurdere præcist. Udover udsagn, der er fremadrettede på
grund af sammenhængen, kan fremadrettede udsagn identificeres ved brug af
fremadrettede terminologier, herunder ordene "mener", "forudser", "har til
hensigt", "forventer", "kan", "vil", "skal", "potentielt", "fortsætter" og
lignende udtryk. Fraværet af en sådan terminologi betyder ikke nødvendigvis,
at et udsagn ikke er fremadrettet. Faktiske resultater, præstationer eller
begivenheder kan afvige væsentligt fra disse udsagn, uden begrænsning, på
grund af (i) generelle økonomiske forhold, (ii) de finansielle markeders
fremtidige resultater, (iii) renteniveauer, (iv) valutakurser, (v) andre
markedsdeltageres adfærd, (vi) generelle konkurrencefaktorer, (vii)
ændringer i love og bestemmelser, (viii) ændringer i centralbankernes
politik, statslige tilsynsmyndigheder og/eller (udenlandske) regeringer,
(ix) evnen til at integrere erhvervede og fusionerede virksomheder med
succes og opnå forventede synergier, (x) reorganiseringsforanstaltninger, i
hvert enkelt tilfælde på lokalt, nationalt, regionalt og/eller globalt plan,
og (xi) tvister og andre retssager. De fremadrettede udsagn, der er
indeholdt i denne meddelelse, gælder kun fra datoen heraf.
Selvom Deutsche Börse mener, at de forventninger, der afspejles i disse
fremadrettede udsagn, er rimelige på datoen for denne meddelelse, er sådanne
fremadrettede udsagn baseret på Deutsche Börses nuværende forventninger,
skøn, prognoser, forudsætninger og forudsigelser om Deutsche Börse
koncernens virksomhed, SimCorps virksomhed og, efter gennemførelsen,
herunder afviklingen, af Tilbuddet i overensstemmelse med de vilkår og
betingelser, der er fastsat i Tilbudsdokumentet, Tillæg nr. 1 og Tillæg nr.
2, den kombinerede Deutsche Börse koncern og SimCorps (den "Sammenlagte
Koncern") virksomhed og den branche, som Deutsche Börse koncernen og SimCorp
opererer i, samt på oplysninger, som Deutsche Börse har modtaget fra SimCorp
(herunder med hensyn til prognoser udarbejdet af SimCorps ledelse med hensyn
til SimCorps forventede fremtidige finansielle og driftsmæssige resultater)
og/eller som er blevet uddraget af publikationer, rapporter og andre
dokumenter udarbejdet af SimCorp og/eller Deutsche Börse koncernen og er
ikke garantier for fremtidige resultater eller udviklinger og indebærer
kendte og ukendte risici, usikkerheder og andre vigtige faktorer uden for
Deutsche Börse koncernens, SimCorp koncernens eller den kombinerede
Sammenlagte Koncerns kontrol, som kan medføre, at Deutsche Börse koncernens,
SimCorps og/eller den Sammenlagte Koncerns faktiske resultater, præstationer
eller resultater afviger væsentligt fra de fremtidige resultater,
præstationer eller resultater, som er udtrykt eller antydet i sådanne
fremadrettede udsagn.
Medmindre det kræves i henhold til lovgivning og regler, påtager hverken
Deutsche Börse eller nogen af dets rådgivere sig nogen forpligtelse til at
opdatere sådanne fremadrettede udsagn heri eller til at afspejle enhver
ændring i deres respektive forventninger med hensyn hertil eller enhver
ændring i de begivenheder, forhold eller omstændigheder, som et sådant
udsagn er baseret på, og til at tilpasse dem til fremtidige begivenheder
eller udviklinger.
Udelukkede jurisdiktioner
Tilbuddet fremsættes ikke, og SimCorp aktierne vil ikke blive accepteret fra
eller på vegne af personer, i enhver jurisdiktion, hvor et sådan tilbud
eller accept heraf ikke ville være i overensstemmelse med
værdipapirlovgivningen eller andre love og bestemmelser i en sådan
jurisdiktion (de "Udelukkede Jurisdiktioner"). Personer, der modtager denne
meddelelse og/eller kommer i besiddelse af denne meddelelse, er forpligtet
til at tage behørigt hensyn til og overholde alle sådanne restriktioner og
indhente alle nødvendige tilladelser, godkendelser eller samtykker. Hverken
Deutsche Börse eller nogen af dets rådgivere påtager sig noget ansvar for
nogen overtrædelse af sådanne restriktioner fra nogen person. Enhver person
(herunder, men ikke begrænset til, depotforvaltere, nominees, og trustees),
der har til hensigt at videresende denne meddelelse til en jurisdiktion uden
for Danmark, bør orientere sig om lovgivningen i den relevante jurisdiktion,
inden de foretager sig noget. Distributionen af denne meddelelse i andre
jurisdiktioner end Danmark kan være begrænset ved lov, og derfor bør
personer, der kommer i besiddelse af denne meddelelse, informerer sig om og
overholde sådanne restriktioner. Enhver manglende overholdelse af sådanne
restriktioner kan udgøre en overtrædelse af lovgivning om værdipapirer og
regler i en sådan jurisdiktion.
Information til SimCorp Aktionærer i USA
Tilbuddet er underlagt dansk lovgivning. Tilbuddet vedrører værdipapirer i
et dansk selskab og er underlagt oplysningsforpligtelserne i henhold til
dansk lovgivning, som på væsentlige områder kan være forskellige fra dem,
der gælder i USA.
Tilbuddet fremsættes i USA i overensstemmelse med Section 14(e) og gældende
bestemmelser i Regulation 14E bekendtgjort i U.S. Securities Exchange Act af
1934, som senere ændret ("Exchange Act"), med forbehold for "Tier II"
undtagelser, der fremgår af rule 14-1(d) i Exhange Act og i øvrigt i henhold
til danske lovkrav. I dette tilfælde, er Tilbuddet ikke underlagt Section
14(d)(1) i eller Regulation 14D bekendtgjort i Exchange Act. Tilbuddet er
derfor underlagt oplysningskrav, som kan være anderledes end dem, der gælder
i henhold til gældende amerikansk lovgivning, procedurer og praksis.
Herudover er de finansielle oplysninger i denne meddelelse ikke udarbejdet i
overensstemmelse med almindeligt anerkendte regnskabsprincipper i USA og kan
derfor ikke nødvendigvis sammenlignes med finansielle oplysninger vedrørende
amerikanske virksomheder.
Tilbuddet fremsættes til SimCorp aktionærer hjemmehørende i USA på samme
vilkår og betingelser som dem, der gælder for andre SimCorp aktionærer, til
hvem Tilbuddet fremsættes. Alle dokumenter, inklusive denne meddelelse,
formidles til SimCorp aktionærer, der er hjemmehørende, har hjemsted eller
har sædvanligt opholdssted i USA ("Amerikanske SimCorp Aktionærer"), på et
grundlag, der med rimelighed kan sammenlignes med den metode, hvormed
sådanne dokumenter er udleveret til andre SimCorp aktionærer.
Amerikanske SimCorp Aktionærer skal være opmærksomme på, at denne
meddelelse, Tilbudsdokumentet, Tillæg nr. 1 og Tillæg nr. 2 og andre
dokumenter vedrørende Tilbuddet, inklusive bilag, er udarbejdet i
overensstemmelse med danske love og danske standarder, som kan afvige fra
amerikanske love og amerikanske standarder. Herudover vil fremgangsmåden for
at tilbyde værdipapirer og afregne vederlag, der skal betales til hver
enkelt SimCorp aktionær, der accepterer Tilbuddet, være i henhold til
gældende danske regler, der på væsentlige områder kan være forskellige fra
de regler og fremgangsmåder, der er gældende for et købstilbud vedrørende
værdipapirerne i et amerikansk indregistreret selskab, særligt for så vidt
angår tilbagekaldelsesret, tidsplan for købstilbuddet, afviklingsprocedurer
og betalingstidspunkt for værdipapirerne.
Det kan være vanskeligt for Amerikanske SimCorp Aktionærer at håndhæve visse
rettigheder og krav, de måtte have i forbindelse med Tilbuddet i medfør af
den amerikanske værdipapirlovgivning, idet Deutsche Börse og SimCorp er
placeret i jurisdiktioner uden for USA, og nogle af eller alle deres
respektive bestyrelses- og direktionsmedlemmer er hjemmehørende i
jurisdiktioner uden for USA. Amerikanske SimCorp Aktionærer vil muligvis
ikke kunne anlægge sag mod Deutsche Börse eller SimCorp og/eller deres
respektive direktions- og bestyrelsesmedlemmer ved en ikke-amerikansk
domstol for overtrædelse af amerikansk værdipapirlovgivning. Desuden kan det
være, at det ikke er muligt at tvinge Deutsche Börse og SimCorp eller deres
koncernforbundne selskaber til at underkaste sig en amerikansk domstols
afgørelse.
I henhold til sædvanlig dansk praksis og i det omfang, det er tilladt i
henhold til gældende lovgivning, herunder Rule 14e-5(b) i Exchange Act kan
Deutsche Börse eller et af Deutsche Börses koncernforbundne selskaber eller
nominees eller mæglere for forannævnte (der agerer som agenter eller i
lignende egenskab) til enhver tid foretage visse køb eller indgå aftale om
køb af SimCorp aktier uden for USA ud over i henhold til Tilbuddet. Dette
kan ske før eller i løbet af den periode, hvor Tilbuddet er åbent for
accept. Sådanne køb kan ske enten i markedet til gældende kurser eller i
private transaktioner til forhandlede priser. Hvis Deutsche Börse, eller et
af Deutsche Börses koncernforbundne selskaber eller nominees eller mæglere
for forannævnte, inden gennemførelsen, erhverver SimCorp aktier til en
højere pris end Tilbudsprisen, vil Deutsche Börse forhøje Tilbudsprisen
tilsvarende som krævet i henhold til gældende lovgivning. Eventuelle
oplysninger om sådanne køb vil blive offentliggjort gennem Nasdaq Copenhagen
A/S og relevante elektroniske medier, hvis og i det omfang en sådan
offentliggørelse kræves i henhold til gældende lovgivning. I øvrigt kan både
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc og Deutsche Bank AG og deres
respektive tilknyttede selskaber som led i udøvelsen af deres sædvanlige
forretningsaktiviteter foretage eller eje en lang række investeringer,
herunder fungere som modparter i visse derivat- eller afdækningsaftaler og
aktivt handle gælds- eller aktieinstrumenter (eller relaterede afledte
finansielle instrumenter) samt andre typer finansielle instrumenter
(herunder banklån) for egen regning og for deres kunders regning, og sådanne
aktiviteter vedrørende investeringer og finansielle instrumenter kan omfatte
værdipapirer og/eller instrumenter i SimCorp.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
28.07.2023 CET/CEST
übermittelt durch EQS News - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
Die EQS Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate
News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter https://eqs-news.com
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Deutsche Börse AG
-
60485 Frankfurt am Main
Deutschland
Telefon: +49 (0)69 211 - 0
E-Mail: ir@deutsche-boerse.com
Internet: www.deutsche-boerse.com
ISIN: DE0005810055, DE000A1RE1W1, DE000A2LQJ75, DE000A161W62,
DE000A1684V3
WKN: 581005, A1RE1W, A2LQJ7, A161W6, A1684V
Indizes: DAX
Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard);
Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover,
München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1690203
Ende der Mitteilung EQS News-Service
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
1690203 28.07.2023 CET/CEST
°
