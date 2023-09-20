EQS-News: Deutsche Börse AG: DEUTSCHE BÖRSE ANNOUNCES THE FINAL RESULT OF THE ALL-CASH VOLUNTARY RECOMMENDED PUBLIC TAKEOVER OFFER TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF SIMCORP A/S (deutsch)

Deutsche Börse AG: DEUTSCHE BÖRSE ANNOUNCES THE FINAL RESULT OF THE ALL-CASH VOLUNTARY RECOMMENDED PUBLIC TAKEOVER OFFER TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF SIMCORP A/S

22 September 2023

DEUTSCHE BÖRSE ANNOUNCES THE FINAL RESULT OF THE ALL-CASH VOLUNTARY

RECOMMENDED PUBLIC TAKEOVER OFFER TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF SIMCORP A/S

Deutsche Börse AG ("Deutsche Börse") announced on 27 April 2023 its decision

to make an all-cash voluntary recommended public takeover offer (the

"Offer") to the shareholders of SimCorp A/S ("SimCorp"). The offer document

related to the Offer was published on 25 May 2023 (the "Offer Document") and

supplements thereto were published and approved by the Danish Financial

Supervisory Authority on 7 July 2023 and on 28 July 2023, respectively (the

"Supplements").

Deutsche Börse today announces the final result of the Offer.

According to the terms and conditions of the Offer as set forth in the Offer

Document and the Supplements, the Offer period expired on 19 September 2023

at 23:59 (CEST) and the preliminary result was announced on 20 September

2023.

Final result of the Offer and Deutsche Börse's shareholding in SimCorp

In accordance with section 21(3) of the Danish Executive Order No. 636 of 15

May 2022 (the "Danish Takeover Order") and as set forth in the Offer

Document and the Supplements, Deutsche Börse hereby announces the final

result of the Offer.

The final result shows that Deutsche Börse, under the Offer, has received

acceptances representing 36,904,237 shares corresponding to approximately

91.12 percent of the entire share capital and voting rights in SimCorp.

In addition, Deutsche Börse has, through open market purchases, acquired an

additional 121,862 shares in SimCorp at market price but not exceeding DKK

735.0.

As a result hereof, Deutsche Börse will upon completion hold at least

37,026,099 SimCorp shares corresponding to approximately 91.42 percent of

the entire share capital and voting right in SimCorp. Excluding 1,099,419

treasury shares held by SimCorp, Deutsche Börse will upon completion hold at

least a total of approximately 93.97 percent of the share capital and voting

rights in SimCorp.

Closing and settlement

The Offer is expected to settle on 29 September 2023 (the "Completion

Date").

The cash consideration will be paid on the Completion Date to each SimCorp

shareholder who has validly accepted and not validly withdrawn the

acceptance of the Offer into the cash account of the SimCorp shareholder's

book-entry account. If the cash account of a SimCorp shareholder is with a

different financial institution than the applicable book-entry account where

the SimCorp shares of such SimCorp shareholder are held, such cash

consideration due to each SimCorp shareholder who validly accepted the Offer

will be paid into such cash account approximately two (2) business days

later in accordance with the schedule for payment transactions between

financial institutions.

Compulsory acquisition and delisting

As more than 90 percent of the SimCorp shares and the attaching voting

rights (excluding treasury shares) has been obtained in the Offer, Deutsche

Börse will as soon as possible seek to initiate and complete a compulsory

acquisition of the SimCorp shares held by the remaining minority

shareholders of SimCorp in accordance with section 70 of the Danish

Consolidated Act No. 1451 of 9 November 2022 and the VP rule book issued by

Euronext Securities Copenhagen.

In addition, Deutsche Börse will seek to have the SimCorp shares removed

from trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S and Deutsche

Börse will in due course propose appropriate amendments to the articles of

association of SimCorp to reflect such delisting.

Information in regard to the compulsory acquisition of the remaining

minority shareholders of SimCorp and the removal from trading and official

listing of the SimCorp shares will follow in separate announcements.

Contacts

Ingrid Haas

Group Communications

Deutsche Börse AG

Phone: +49 69 21113217

Jan Strecker

Investor Relations

Deutsche Börse AG

Phone: +49 69 21111670

About Deutsche Börse

As an international exchange organisation and innovative market

infrastructure provider, Deutsche Börse ensures markets characterised by

integrity, transparency and stability. With its wide range of products,

services and technologies, the Deutsche Börse Group organises safe and

efficient markets for sustainable economies.

Itsbusiness areascover the entire financial market transaction process

chain. This includes the provision of indices, data and analytical solutions

as well as admission, trading and clearing. Additionally, it comprises

services for funds, the settlement and custody of financial instruments as

well as the management of collateral and liquidity. As a technology company,

the Deutsche Börse Group develops state-of-the-art IT solutions and offers

IT systems all over the world. With more than 11,000 employees, the Deutsche

Börse Group has its headquarters in the financial centre of

Frankfurt/Rhine-Main, as well as a strong global presence in locations such

as Luxembourg, Prague, London, New York, Chicago, Hong Kong, Singapore,

Beijing, Tokyo and Sydney.

For more information, please visit www.deutsche-boerse.com/simcorp-offer.

About SimCorp

SimCorp offers an industry-leading front-to-back investment management

platform and ecosystem used by some of the world's top asset owners and

managers.

SimCorp's proprietary technology and its eco-system comprising partners,

services, and third-party connectivity provides their customers with the

efficiency and flexibility needed to succeed.

With over 25 offices around the world, and more than 2,200 employees,

SimCorp is a truly global, collaborative team that connects clients from

every continent and across the industry seamlessly.

For more information, visit www.simcorp.com.

Versions

This announcement is prepared in both a Danish and an English version. In

case of any inconsistencies, the Danish version shall prevail.

DISCLAIMER

This announcement does not constitute an offer or invitation to purchase any

securities in SimCorp or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in

SimCorp, pursuant to the Offer or otherwise. The Offer is made solely by

means of the Offer Document and the Supplements as approved by the Danish

FSA, which contains the full terms and conditions of the Offer, including

details of how the Offer may be accepted. The SimCorp shareholders are

advised to read the Offer Document, the Supplements and the related

documents as they contain important information.

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc which is authorised by the Prudential

Regulation Authority ("PRA") and regulated by the Financial Conduct

Authority ("FCA") and the PRA in the United Kingdom (the "U.K.") is acting

exclusively as financial adviser to Deutsche Börse and no one else in

connection with the matters set out in this announcement. In connection with

such matters, Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc, its affiliates and

their respective directors, officers, employees and agents will not regard

any other person as their client, nor will they be responsible to any other

person for providing the protections afforded to their clients or for

providing advice in relation to the contents of this announcement, the Offer

Document, the Supplements or any other matter referred to herein.

Deutsche Bank AG is authorised under German banking law (the European

Central Bank ("ECB") as competent authority) and, in the U.K., by the PRA.

Deutsche Bank AG is subject to supervision by the ECB and Germany's Federal

Financial Supervisory Authority ("BaFin"), and is subject to limited

regulation in the U.K. by the PRA and the Financial Conduct Authority.

Deutsche Bank AG is acting exclusively for Deutsche Börse and no one else in

connection with the Offer and will not be responsible to anyone other than

Deutsche Börse for providing the protections afforded to clients of Deutsche

Bank AG nor for providing advice in relation to the Offer or any other

matter referred to herein.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements and statements of

future expectations that reflect Deutsche Börse's current views and

assumptions with respect to future events. Such statements are subject to

known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results,

performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied

and that are beyond Deutsche Börse's ability to control or estimate

precisely. In addition to statements which are forward-looking by reason of

context, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of

forward-looking terminology, including the words "believes", "anticipates",

"intends", "expects", "may", "will", "shall", "potential", "continue" and

other similar expressions. The absence of such terminology does not

necessarily mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Actual results,

performance or events may differ materially from those statements due to,

without limitation, (i) general economic conditions, (ii) future performance

of financial markets, (iii) interest rate levels, (iv) currency exchange

rates, (v) the behaviour of other market participants, (vi) general

competitive factors, (vii) changes in laws and regulations, (viii) changes

in the policies of central banks, governmental regulators and/or (foreign)

governments, (ix) the ability to successfully integrate acquired and merged

businesses and achieve anticipated synergies, (x) reorganisation measures,

in each case on a local, national, regional and/or global basis , and (xi)

litigations or other legal proceedings. The forward-looking statements

included in this announcement speak only as of the date hereof.

Although Deutsche Börse believes that the expectations reflected in these

forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date of this

announcement, such forward-looking statements are based on Deutsche Börse's

current expectations, estimates, forecasts, assumptions and projections

about the Deutsche Börse Group's business, SimCorp's business and, following

completion of the Offer, including settlement of the Offer in accordance

with the terms and conditions as set out in the Offer Document and the

Supplements, the combined Deutsche Börse Group and SimCorp's (the "Combined

Group") business and the industry in which the Deutsche Börse Group and

SimCorp operate as well as on information which Deutsche Börse has received

from SimCorp (including with respect to forecasts prepared by SimCorp's

management with respect to expected future financial and operating

performance of SimCorp) and/or which has been extracted from publications,

reports and other documents prepared by SimCorp and/or the Deutsche Börse

Group and are not guarantees of future performance or development and

involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors

beyond the Deutsche Börse Group's, SimCorp's and/or the Combined Group's

control that could cause the Deutsche Börse Group's, SimCorp's or the

Combined Group's actual results, performance or achievements to differ

materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or

implied by such forward-looking statements.

Except as may be required by law or regulation, neither Deutsche Börse nor

any of its advisors assume any obligation to update such forward-looking

statements contained herein or to reflect any change in their respective

expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or

circumstances on which any such statement is based and to adapt them to

future events or developments.

Restricted Jurisdictions

The Offer is not being made, and the SimCorp shares will not be accepted for

purchase from or on behalf of persons, in any jurisdiction in which the

making or acceptance thereof would not be in compliance with the securities

or other laws or regulations of such jurisdiction (the "Restricted

Jurisdictions"). Persons obtaining this announcement and/or into whose

possession this announcement comes are required to take due note and observe

all such restrictions and obtain any necessary authorisations, approvals or

consents. Neither Deutsche Börse nor any of its advisors accepts any

liability for any violation by any person of any such restriction. Any

person (including, without limitation, custodians, nominees and trustees)

who intends to forward this announcement to any jurisdiction outside Denmark

should inform themselves of the laws of the relevant jurisdiction, before

taking any action. The distribution of this announcement in jurisdictions

other than Denmark may be restricted by law, and, therefore, persons who

come into possession of this announcement should inform themselves about and

observe such restrictions. Any failure to comply with any such restrictions

may constitute a violation of the securities laws and regulations of any

such jurisdiction.

Notice to SimCorp's Shareholders in the United States of America

The Offer is subject to the laws of Denmark. The Offer relates to the

securities of a Danish company and is subject to the disclosure requirements

applicable under Danish law, which may be different in material aspects from

those applicable in the United States of America ("U.S.").

The Offer is being made in the U.S. in compliance with Section 14(e) of, and

applicable provisions of Regulation 14E promulgated under, the U.S.

Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), subject to

the "Tier II" exemptions provided by Rule 14d-1(d) under the Exchange Act

and otherwise in accordance with the requirements of Danish law. In this

case, the Offer is not subject to Section 14(d)(1) of, or Regulation 14D

promulgated under, the Exchange Act. Accordingly, the Offer is subject to

disclosure requirements that may be different than those under applicable

U.S. law, procedures and practice. In addition, the financial information

contained in this announcement has not been prepared in accordance with

generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. and thus may not be

comparable to financial information relating to U.S. companies.

The Offer is being made to SimCorp shareholders residing in the U.S. on the

same terms and conditions as those made to all other SimCorp shareholders to

whom the Offer is made. Any information documents, including this

announcement, are being disseminated to SimCorp shareholders whose place of

residence, seat or habitual residence is in the U.S. (the "U.S. SimCorp

Shareholders") on a basis reasonably comparable to the method that such

documents are provided to other SimCorp shareholders.

U.S. SimCorp Shareholders must be aware that this announcement, the Offer

Document and the Supplements and any other documents regarding the Offer

have been prepared in accordance with Danish laws and standards, which laws

and standards may differ from U.S. laws and standards. In addition, the

procedures for the tender of SimCorp shares and settlement of the

consideration due to each SimCorp shareholder who accepts the Offer will be

carried out in accordance with the rules applicable in Denmark, which may

differ in material aspects from the rules and procedures applicable to a

tender offer for the securities of a domestic U.S. company, in particular

with respect to withdrawal rights, offer timetable, settlement procedures

and the payment date of the securities.

It may be difficult for U.S. SimCorp Shareholders to enforce certain rights

and claims they may have arising in connection with the Offer under U.S.

securities laws, since Deutsche Börse and SimCorp are located in non-U.S.

jurisdictions, and some or all of their respective officers and directors

are residents of non-U.S. jurisdictions. U.S. SimCorp Shareholders may not

be able to sue Deutsche Börse or SimCorp and/or their respective officers or

directors in a non-U.S. court for violations of U.S. securities laws.

Further, it may not be possible to compel Deutsche Börse and SimCorp or

their respective affiliates, as applicable, to subject themselves to the

judgment of a U.S. court.

In accordance with customary Danish practice and to the extent permitted by

applicable law, including Rule 14e-5(b) of the Exchange Act, Deutsche Börse

or any affiliate of Deutsche Börse or nominees or brokers of the foregoing

(acting as agents or in a similar capacity), may from time to time make

certain purchases of, or arrangements to purchase, SimCorp shares outside

the U.S., other than pursuant to the Offer, before or during the period in

which the Offer remains open for acceptance. These purchases may occur

either in the open market at prevailing prices or in private transactions at

negotiated prices. If, prior to the completion of the Offer, Deutsche Börse

or any affiliate of Deutsche Börse or any nominee or broker of the foregoing

acquires SimCorp shares at a higher price than the Offer Price, Deutsche

Börse will increase the Offer Price correspondingly as required by

applicable law, rules or regulation. Any information about such purchases

will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S and relevant electronic

media if, and to the extent, such announcement is required under applicable

law, rules or regulation. In addition, in the ordinary course of business,

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc and Deutsche Bank AG and their

respective affiliates may make or hold a broad array of investments

including serving as counterparties to certain derivative and hedging

arrangements and actively trade debt and equity financial instruments (or

related derivative financial instruments) and other types of financial

instruments (including bank loans) for their own account and for the

accounts of their customers, and such investment and financial instrument

activities may involve securities and/or instruments of SimCorp.

DENNE MEDDELELSE UDGØR EN OFFENTLIGGØRELSE UDSTEDT I HENHOLD TIL § 21, stk.

3 I BEKENDTGØRELSE NR. 636 AF 15. MAJ 2020 OM Overtagelsestilbud

22. september 2023

DEUTSCHE BÖRSE OFFENTLIGGØR DET ENDELIGE RESULTAT AF DET KONTANTE FRIVILLIGE

ANBEFALEDE OFFENTLIGE OVERTAGELSESTILBUD TIL AKTIONÆRERNE I SIMCORP A/S

Deutsche Börse AG ("Deutsche Börse") offentliggjorde den 27. april 2023 sin

beslutning om at afgive et kontant frivilligt anbefalet offentligt

overtagelsestilbud ("Tilbuddet") til aktionærerne i SimCorp A/S ("SimCorp").

Tilbudsdokumentet relateret til Tilbuddet blev offentliggjort den 25. maj

2023 ("Tilbudsdokumentet") og tillæg hertil blev offentliggjort og godkendt

af Finanstilsynet henholdsvis den 7. juli 2023 og den 28. juli 2023

("Tillæggene").

Deutsche Börse offentliggør i dag det endelige resultat af Tilbuddet.

I overensstemmelse med vilkår og betingelser for Tilbuddet som fremsat i

Tilbudsdokumentet og Tillæggene, er Tilbudsperioden udløbet den 19.

september 2023 kl. 23:59 (CEST). Det foreløbige resultat blev offentliggjort

den 20. september 2023.

Det endelige resultat af Tilbuddet og Deutsche Börses aktiebeholdning i

SimCorp

I overensstemmelse med § 21, stk. 3 af bekendtgørelse nr. 636 af 15. maj

2022 ("Overtagelsesbekendtgørelsen") og som fremsat i Tilbudsdokumentet og

Tillæggene, offentliggør Deutsche Börse hermed det endelige resultat af

Tilbuddet.

Det endelige resultat viser, at Deutsche Börse som resultat af Tilbuddet har

modtaget accepter for 36.904.237 aktier svarende til cirka 91,12 procent af

den samlede selskabskapital og de tilknyttede stemmerettigheder i SimCorp.

Derudover har Deutsche Börse købt yderligere 121.862 aktier i SimCorp i

markedet til markedspris men ikke over DKK 735,0.

Som resultat af ovenstående vil Deutsche Börses beholdning af SimCorp aktier

efter gennemførelsen udgøre mindst 37.026.099 SimCorp aktier svarende til

cirka 91,42 procent af selskabskapitalen og de tilknyttede stemmerettigheder

i SimCorp. Eksklusive SimCorps 1.099.419 egne aktier vil Deutsche Börse

efter gennemførelsen mindst besidde cirka 93,97 procent af den samlede

selskabskapital og de tilknyttede stemmerettigheder i SimCorp.

Gennemførsel og afvikling

Tilbuddet forventes at blive gennemført den 29. september 2023

("Gennemførelsesdatoen"). På Gennemførelsesdatoen udbetales det kontante

vederlag til hver enkelt SimCorp aktionær, som gyldigt har accepteret

Tilbuddet, og som ikke gyldigt har tilbagekaldt accepten af Tilbuddet, til

dennes angivne konto. Hvis en SimCorp aktionærs angivne konto er i en anden

bank end det depot, hvor den pågældende SimCorp aktionærs SimCorp aktier

opbevares, vil det kontante vederlag til hver SimCorp aktionær, som har

accepteret Tilbuddet, blive udbetalt til dennes pågældende konto cirka to

(2) hverdage senere svarende til overførselstiden for betalinger mellem

banker.

Tvangsindløsning og afnotering

Da Deutsche Börse som resultat af Tilbuddet har opnået mere end 90 procent

af SimCorp aktierne og de tilknyttede stemmerettigheder (eksklusive egne

aktier), vil Deutsche Börse snarest muligt indlede og gennemføre en

tvangsindløsning af de resterende SimCorp aktier, som SimCorp

minoritetsaktionærerne besidder, i overensstemmelse med lovbekendtgørelse

nr. 1451 af 9. november 2022 om aktie- og anpartsselskaber og VP regelbogen

udstedt af Euronext Securities Copenhagen.

Herudover vil Deutsche Börse anmode om, at SimCorp aktierne bliver slettet

fra handel og officiel notering på Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, og Deutsche Börse

vil i forlængelse heraf foreslå passende ændringer til SimCorps vedtægter

for at afspejle en sådan afnotering.

Information vedrørende tvangsindløsningen af de resterede SimCorp

minoritetsaktionærer og sletningen fra handel og officiel notering af

SimCorp aktierne vil følge i separate meddelelser.

Kontakter

Ingrid Haas

Group Communications

Deutsche Börse AG

Telefon: +49 69 21113217

Jan Strecker

Investor Relations

Deutsche Börse AG

Telefon: +49 69 21111670

Om Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse sikrer, som en international børsorganisation og innovativ

udbyder af markedsinfrastruktur, markeder karakteriseret af integritet,

gennemsigtighed og stabilitet. Med sin brede vifte af produkter, tjenester

og teknologier organiserer Deutsche Börse koncernen sikre og effektive

markeder for bæredygtige økonomier.

Deutsche Börses forretningsområder dækker hele proceskæden for transaktioner

på det finansielle marked. Dette inkluderer indeks, data og analyseløsninger

samt optagelse, handel og clearing. Herudover omfatter det tjenester for

fonde, afvikling og opbevaring af finansielle instrumenter samt

administration af sikkerhedsstillelse og likviditet. Deutsche Börse

koncernen udvikler som teknologivirksomhed avancerede it-løsninger og

tilbyder it-systemer over hele verden. Med mere end 11.000 ansatte har

Deutsche Börse koncernen dets hovedkvarter i det finansielle centrum af

Frankfurt/Rhine-Main, samt en stærk global tilstedeværelse i lokationer

såsom Luxembourg, Prag, London, New York, Chicago, Hong Kong, Singapore,

Beijing, Tokyo og Sydney.

For yderligere information besøg venligst

www.deutsche-boerse.com/simcorp-offer.

Om SimCorp

SimCorp tilbyder en brancheførende front-to-back

investeringsforvaltningsplatform og økosystem anvendt af nogle af verdens

top portefølje- og kapitalforvaltere.

SimCorps proprietære teknologi og dets økosystem, der omfatter

samarbejdspartnere, tjenester og tredjepartstilslutninger, giver deres

kunder den effektivitet og fleksibilitet, der er nødvendig for at få succes.

Med over 25 kontorer rundt om i verden og mere end 2.200 ansatte er SimCorp

et sandt globalt samarbejdende team, der problemfrit forbinder kunder fra

alle kontinenter og på tværs af branchen.

For yderligere information besøg www.simcorp.com.

Versioner

Denne meddelelse er udarbejdet i både en dansk og engelsk version. I

tilfælde af uoverensstemmelse vil den danske version have forrang.

DISCLAIMER

Denne meddelelse udgør ikke et tilbud eller en invitation til at købe

værdipapirer i SimCorp eller en opfordring til at købe værdipapirer i

SimCorp, hverken i henhold til Tilbuddet eller på anden måde. Tilbuddet er

udelukkende fremsat ved Tilbudsdokumentet som suppleret af Tillæggene, der

er godkendt af Finanstilsynet, som indeholder alle vilkår og betingelser for

Tilbuddet, herunder oplysninger om, hvordan Tilbuddet kan accepteres.

SimCorp aktionærer opfordres til at læse Tilbudsdokumentet, Tillæggene og de

relaterede dokumenter, da de indeholder vigtige oplysninger.

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc, som er godkendt af Prudential

Regulation Authority ("PRA") og reguleres af Financial Conduct Authority

("FCA")

og PRA i det forenede kongerige Storbritannien og Nordirland

("Storbritannien"),

agerer eksklusivt for Deutsche Börse og ingen andre i forbindelse med

Tilbuddet. I forbindelse med sager relateret hertil vil Morgan Stanley & Co.

International plc, dets tilknyttede selskaber og deres respektive ledelse,

ansatte og agenter ikke antage nogen anden person som deres klient, og vil

heller ikke være ansvarlig over for nogen anden person for at yde den

beskyttelse, der ydes til deres kunder eller for at yde rådgivning i forhold

til indholdet af denne meddelelse, Tilbudsdokumentet, Tillæggene eller

ethvert andet forhold, der henvises til heri.

Deutsche Bank AG er autoriseret i henhold til den tyske banklov (den

Europæiske Central Bank ("ECB") som kompetent myndighed) og i Storbritannien

af PRA. Deutsche Bank er underlagt tilsyn af ECB og Tysklands Federal

Financial Supervisory Authority ("BaFin"), og er underlagt begrænset

regulering i Storbritannien af PRA og Financial Conduct Authority. Deutsche

Bank AG handler udelukkende for Deutsche Börse og ingen andre i forbindelse

med Tilbuddet og vil ikke være ansvarlig over for andre end Deutsche Börse

for at yde den beskyttelse, der ydes Deutsche Bank AGs kunder, eller for at

yde rådgivning i forbindelse med Tilbuddet eller andre forhold, der henvises

til heri.

Forbehold vedrørende fremadrettede udsagn

Denne meddelelse indeholder fremadrettede udsagn og udsagn om fremtidige

forventninger, der afspejler Deutsche Börses nuværende synspunkter og

antagelser med hensyn til fremtidige begivenheder. Disse udsagn er underlagt

kendte og ukendte risici og usikkerheder, som kan medføre, at de faktiske

resultater, præstationer eller begivenheder afviger væsentligt fra de

udtrykte eller antydede, og som ligger uden for Deutsche Börses evne til at

kontrollere eller vurdere præcist. Udover udsagn, der er fremadrettede på

grund af sammenhængen, kan fremadrettede udsagn identificeres ved brug af

fremadrettede terminologier, herunder ordene "mener", "forudser", "har til

hensigt", "forventer", "kan", "vil", "skal", "potentielt", "fortsætter" og

lignende udtryk. Fraværet af en sådan terminologi betyder ikke nødvendigvis,

at et udsagn ikke er fremadrettet. Faktiske resultater, præstationer eller

begivenheder kan afvige væsentligt fra disse udsagn, uden begrænsning, på

grund af (i) generelle økonomiske forhold, (ii) de finansielle markeders

fremtidige resultater, (iii) renteniveauer, (iv) valutakurser, (v) andre

markedsdeltageres adfærd, (vi) generelle konkurrencefaktorer, (vii)

ændringer i Love og bestemmelser, (viii) ændringer i centralbankernes

politik, statslige tilsynsmyndigheder og/eller (udenlandske) regeringer,

(ix) evnen til at integrere erhvervede og fusionerede virksomheder med

succes og opnå forventede synergier, (x) reorganiseringsforanstaltninger, i

hvert enkelt tilfælde på lokalt, nationalt, regionalt og/eller globalt plan,

og (xi) tvister og andre retssager. De fremadrettede udsagn, der er

indeholdt i denne meddelelse, gælder kun fra datoen heraf.

Selvom Deutsche Börse mener, at de forventninger, der afspejles i disse

fremadrettede udsagn, er rimelige på datoen for denne meddelelse, er sådanne

fremadrettede udsagn baseret på Deutsche Börses nuværende forventninger,

skøn, prognoser, forudsætninger og forudsigelser om Deutsche Börse

koncernens virksomhed, SimCorps virksomhed og, efter gennemførelsen,

herunder afviklingen, af Tilbuddet i overensstemmelse med de vilkår og

betingelser, der er fastsat i Tilbudsdokumentet og Tillæggene, den

kombinerede Deutsche Börse koncern og SimCorps (den "Sammenlagte Koncern")

virksomhed og den branche, som Deutsche Börse koncernen og SimCorp opererer

i, samt på oplysninger, som Deutsche Börse har modtaget fra SimCorp

(herunder med hensyn til prognoser udarbejdet af SimCorps ledelse med hensyn

til SimCorps forventede fremtidige finansielle og driftsmæssige resultater)

og/eller som er blevet uddraget af publikationer, rapporter og andre

dokumenter udarbejdet af SimCorp og/eller Deutsche Börse koncernen og er

ikke garantier for fremtidige resultater eller udviklinger og indebærer

kendte og ukendte risici, usikkerheder og andre vigtige faktorer uden for

Deutsche Börse koncernens, SimCorp koncernens eller den kombinerede

Sammenlagte Koncerns kontrol, som kan medføre, at Deutsche Börse koncernens,

SimCorps og/eller den Sammenlagte Koncerns faktiske resultater, præstationer

eller resultater afviger væsentligt fra de fremtidige resultater,

præstationer eller resultater, som er udtrykt eller antydet i sådanne

fremadrettede udsagn.

Medmindre det kræves i henhold til Lovgivning og regler, påtager hverken

Deutsche Börse eller nogen af dets rådgivere sig nogen forpligtelse til at

opdatere sådanne fremadrettede udsagn heri eller til at afspejle enhver

ændring i deres respektive forventninger med hensyn hertil eller enhver

ændring i de begivenheder, forhold eller omstændigheder, som et sådant

udsagn er baseret på, og til at tilpasse dem til fremtidige begivenheder

eller udviklinger.

Udelukkede jurisdiktioner

Tilbuddet fremsættes ikke, og SimCorp aktierne vil ikke blive accepteret fra

eller på vegne af personer, i enhver jurisdiktion, hvor et sådan tilbud

eller accept heraf ikke ville være i overensstemmelse med

værdipapirlovgivningen eller andre Love og bestemmelser i en sådan

jurisdiktion (de "Udelukkede Jurisdiktioner"). Personer, der modtager denne

meddelelse og/eller kommer i besiddelse af denne meddelelse, er forpligtet

til at tage behørigt hensyn til og overholde alle sådanne restriktioner og

indhente alle nødvendige tilladelser, godkendelser eller samtykker. Hverken

Deutsche Börse eller nogen af dets rådgivere påtager sig noget ansvar for

nogen overtrædelse af sådanne restriktioner fra nogen person. Enhver person

(herunder, men ikke begrænset til, depotforvaltere, nominees, og trustees),

der har til hensigt at videresende denne meddelelse til en jurisdiktion uden

for Danmark bør orientere sig om Lovgivningen i den relevante jurisdiktion,

inden de foretager sig noget. Distributionen af denne meddelelse i andre

jurisdiktioner end Danmark kan være begrænset ved Lov, og derfor bør

personer, der kommer i besiddelse af denne meddelelse, informere sig om og

overholde sådanne restriktioner. Enhver manglende overholdelse af sådanne

restriktioner kan udgøre en overtrædelse af lovgivning om værdipapirer og

regler i en sådan jurisdiktion.

Information til SimCorp aktionærer i USA

Tilbuddet er underlagt dansk Lovgivning. Tilbuddet vedrører værdipapirer i

et dansk selskab og er underlagt oplysningsforpligtelserne i henhold til

dansk Lovgivning, som på væsentlige områder kan være forskellige fra dem,

der gælder i USA.

Tilbuddet fremsættes i USA i overensstemmelse med Section 14(e) og gældende

bestemmelser i Regulation 14E bekendtgjort i U.S. Securities Exchange Act af

1934, som senere ændret ("Exchange Act"), med forbehold for "Tier II"

undtagelser, der fremgår af rule 14-1(d) i Exhange Act og i øvrigt i henhold

til danske Lovkrav. I dette tilfælde, er Tilbuddet ikke underlagt Section

14(d)(1) i eller Regulation 14D bekendtgjort i Exchange Act. Tilbuddet er

derfor underlagt oplysningskrav, som kan være anderledes end dem, der gælder

i henhold til gældende amerikansk Lovgivning, procedurer og praksis.

Herudover er de finansielle oplysninger i denne meddelelse ikke udarbejdet i

overensstemmelse med almindeligt anerkendte regnskabsprincipper i USA og kan

derfor ikke nødvendigvis sammenlignes med finansielle oplysninger vedrørende

amerikanske virksomheder.

Tilbuddet fremsættes til SimCorp aktionærer hjemmehørende i USA på samme

vilkår og betingelser som dem, der gælder for andre SimCorp aktionærer, til

hvem Tilbuddet fremsættes. Alle dokumenter, inklusive denne meddelelse,

formidles til SimCorp aktionærer, der er hjemmehørende, har hjemsted eller

har sædvanligt opholdssted i USA ("Amerikanske SimCorp Aktionærer"), på et

grundlag, der med rimelighed kan sammenlignes med den metode, hvormed

sådanne dokumenter er udleveret til andre SimCorp aktionærer.

Amerikanske SimCorp Aktionærer skal være opmærksomme på, at

Tilbudsdokumentet og Tillæggene og andre dokumenter vedrørende Tilbuddet,

inklusive bilag, er udarbejdet i overensstemmelse med danske Love og danske

standarder, som kan afvige fra amerikanske Love og amerikanske standarder.

Herudover vil fremgangsmåden for at tilbyde værdipapirer og afregne

vederlag, der skal betales til hver enkelt SimCorp aktionær, der accepterer

Tilbuddet, være i henhold til gældende danske regler, der på væsentlige

områder kan være forskellige fra de regler og fremgangsmåder, der er

gældende for et købstilbud vedrørende værdipapirerne i et amerikansk

indregistreret selskab, særligt for så vidt angår tilbagekaldelsesret,

tidsplan for købstilbuddet, afviklingsprocedurer og betalingstidspunkt for

værdipapirerne.

Det kan være vanskeligt for Amerikanske SimCorp Aktionærer at håndhæve visse

rettigheder og krav, de måtte have i forbindelse med Tilbuddet i medfør af

den amerikanske værdipapirlovgivning, idet Deutsche Börse og SimCorp er

placeret i jurisdiktioner uden for USA, og nogle af eller alle deres

respektive bestyrelses- og direktionsmedlemmer er hjemmehørende i

jurisdiktioner uden for USA. Amerikanske SimCorp Aktionærer vil muligvis

ikke kunne anlægge sag mod Deutsche Börse eller SimCorp og/eller deres

respektive direktions- og bestyrelsesmedlemmer ved en ikke-amerikansk

domstol for overtrædelse af amerikansk værdipapirlovgivning. Desuden kan det

være, at det ikke er muligt at tvinge Deutsche Börse og SimCorp eller deres

koncernforbundne selskaber til at underkaste sig en amerikansk domstols

afgørelse.

I henhold til sædvanlig dansk praksis og i det omfang, det er tilladt i

henhold til gældende lovgivning, herunder Rule 14e-5(b) i Exchange Act kan

Deutsche Börse eller et af Deutsche Börses koncernforbundne selskaber eller

nominees eller mæglere for forannævnte (der agerer som agenter eller i

lignende egenskab) til enhver tid foretage visse køb eller indgå aftale om

køb af SimCorp aktier uden for USA ud over i henhold til Tilbuddet. Dette

kan ske før eller i løbet af den periode, hvor Tilbuddet er åbent for

accept. Sådanne køb kan ske enten i markedet til gældende kurser eller i

private transaktioner til forhandlede priser. Hvis Deutsche Börse, eller et

af Deutsche Börses koncernforbundne selskaber eller nominees eller mæglere

for forannævnte, inden gennemførelsen, erhverver SimCorp aktier til en

højere pris end Tilbudsprisen, vil Deutsche Börse forhøje Tilbudsprisen

tilsvarende som krævet i henhold til gældende lovgivning. Eventuelle

oplysninger om sådanne køb vil blive offentliggjort gennem Nasdaq Copenhagen

A/S og relevante elektroniske medier, hvis og i det omfang en sådan

offentliggørelse kræves i henhold til gældende lovgivning. I øvrigt kan både

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc og Deutsche Bank AG og deres

respektive tilknyttede selskaber som led i udøvelsen af deres sædvanlige

forretningsaktiviteter foretage eller eje en lang række investeringer,

herunder fungere som modparter i visse derivat- eller afdækningsaftaler og

aktivt handle gælds- eller aktieinstrumenter (eller relaterede afledte

finansielle instrumenter) samt andre typer finansielle instrumenter

(herunder banklån) for egen regning og for deres kunders regning, og sådanne

aktiviteter vedrørende investeringer og finansielle instrumenter kan omfatte

værdipapirer og/eller instrumenter i SimCorp.

