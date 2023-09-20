EQS-News: Deutsche Börse AG: DEUTSCHE BÖRSE ANNOUNCES THE FINAL RESULT OF THE ALL-CASH VOLUNTARY RECOMMENDED PUBLIC TAKEOVER OFFER TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF SIMCORP A/S (deutsch)
Deutsche Börse AG: DEUTSCHE BÖRSE ANNOUNCES THE FINAL RESULT OF THE ALL-CASH VOLUNTARY RECOMMENDED PUBLIC TAKEOVER OFFER TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF SIMCORP A/S
EQS-News: Deutsche Börse AG / Schlagwort(e): Übernahmeangebot
Deutsche Börse AG: DEUTSCHE BÖRSE ANNOUNCES THE FINAL RESULT OF THE ALL-CASH
VOLUNTARY RECOMMENDED PUBLIC TAKEOVER OFFER TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF SIMCORP
A/S
22.09.2023 / 10:15 CET/CEST
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONSTITUTES AN ANNOUNCEMENT ISSUED IN ACCORDANCE WITH
SECTION 21(3) OF THE DANISH EXECUTIVE ORDER NO. 636 OF 15 MAY 2020 ON
TAKEOVER OFFERS.
(danish version below)
22 September 2023
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE ANNOUNCES THE FINAL RESULT OF THE ALL-CASH VOLUNTARY
RECOMMENDED PUBLIC TAKEOVER OFFER TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF SIMCORP A/S
Deutsche Börse AG ("Deutsche Börse") announced on 27 April 2023 its decision
to make an all-cash voluntary recommended public takeover offer (the
"Offer") to the shareholders of SimCorp A/S ("SimCorp"). The offer document
related to the Offer was published on 25 May 2023 (the "Offer Document") and
supplements thereto were published and approved by the Danish Financial
Supervisory Authority on 7 July 2023 and on 28 July 2023, respectively (the
"Supplements").
Deutsche Börse today announces the final result of the Offer.
According to the terms and conditions of the Offer as set forth in the Offer
Document and the Supplements, the Offer period expired on 19 September 2023
at 23:59 (CEST) and the preliminary result was announced on 20 September
2023.
Final result of the Offer and Deutsche Börse's shareholding in SimCorp
In accordance with section 21(3) of the Danish Executive Order No. 636 of 15
May 2022 (the "Danish Takeover Order") and as set forth in the Offer
Document and the Supplements, Deutsche Börse hereby announces the final
result of the Offer.
The final result shows that Deutsche Börse, under the Offer, has received
acceptances representing 36,904,237 shares corresponding to approximately
91.12 percent of the entire share capital and voting rights in SimCorp.
In addition, Deutsche Börse has, through open market purchases, acquired an
additional 121,862 shares in SimCorp at market price but not exceeding DKK
735.0.
As a result hereof, Deutsche Börse will upon completion hold at least
37,026,099 SimCorp shares corresponding to approximately 91.42 percent of
the entire share capital and voting right in SimCorp. Excluding 1,099,419
treasury shares held by SimCorp, Deutsche Börse will upon completion hold at
least a total of approximately 93.97 percent of the share capital and voting
rights in SimCorp.
Closing and settlement
The Offer is expected to settle on 29 September 2023 (the "Completion
Date").
The cash consideration will be paid on the Completion Date to each SimCorp
shareholder who has validly accepted and not validly withdrawn the
acceptance of the Offer into the cash account of the SimCorp shareholder's
book-entry account. If the cash account of a SimCorp shareholder is with a
different financial institution than the applicable book-entry account where
the SimCorp shares of such SimCorp shareholder are held, such cash
consideration due to each SimCorp shareholder who validly accepted the Offer
will be paid into such cash account approximately two (2) business days
later in accordance with the schedule for payment transactions between
financial institutions.
Compulsory acquisition and delisting
As more than 90 percent of the SimCorp shares and the attaching voting
rights (excluding treasury shares) has been obtained in the Offer, Deutsche
Börse will as soon as possible seek to initiate and complete a compulsory
acquisition of the SimCorp shares held by the remaining minority
shareholders of SimCorp in accordance with section 70 of the Danish
Consolidated Act No. 1451 of 9 November 2022 and the VP rule book issued by
Euronext Securities Copenhagen.
In addition, Deutsche Börse will seek to have the SimCorp shares removed
from trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S and Deutsche
Börse will in due course propose appropriate amendments to the articles of
association of SimCorp to reflect such delisting.
Information in regard to the compulsory acquisition of the remaining
minority shareholders of SimCorp and the removal from trading and official
listing of the SimCorp shares will follow in separate announcements.
Contacts
Ingrid Haas
Group Communications
Deutsche Börse AG
Phone: +49 69 21113217
Jan Strecker
Investor Relations
Deutsche Börse AG
Phone: +49 69 21111670
About Deutsche Börse
As an international exchange organisation and innovative market
infrastructure provider, Deutsche Börse ensures markets characterised by
integrity, transparency and stability. With its wide range of products,
services and technologies, the Deutsche Börse Group organises safe and
efficient markets for sustainable economies.
Itsbusiness areascover the entire financial market transaction process
chain. This includes the provision of indices, data and analytical solutions
as well as admission, trading and clearing. Additionally, it comprises
services for funds, the settlement and custody of financial instruments as
well as the management of collateral and liquidity. As a technology company,
the Deutsche Börse Group develops state-of-the-art IT solutions and offers
IT systems all over the world. With more than 11,000 employees, the Deutsche
Börse Group has its headquarters in the financial centre of
Frankfurt/Rhine-Main, as well as a strong global presence in locations such
as Luxembourg, Prague, London, New York, Chicago, Hong Kong, Singapore,
Beijing, Tokyo and Sydney.
For more information, please visit www.deutsche-boerse.com/simcorp-offer.
About SimCorp
SimCorp offers an industry-leading front-to-back investment management
platform and ecosystem used by some of the world's top asset owners and
managers.
SimCorp's proprietary technology and its eco-system comprising partners,
services, and third-party connectivity provides their customers with the
efficiency and flexibility needed to succeed.
With over 25 offices around the world, and more than 2,200 employees,
SimCorp is a truly global, collaborative team that connects clients from
every continent and across the industry seamlessly.
For more information, visit www.simcorp.com.
Versions
This announcement is prepared in both a Danish and an English version. In
case of any inconsistencies, the Danish version shall prevail.
DISCLAIMER
This announcement does not constitute an offer or invitation to purchase any
securities in SimCorp or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in
SimCorp, pursuant to the Offer or otherwise. The Offer is made solely by
means of the Offer Document and the Supplements as approved by the Danish
FSA, which contains the full terms and conditions of the Offer, including
details of how the Offer may be accepted. The SimCorp shareholders are
advised to read the Offer Document, the Supplements and the related
documents as they contain important information.
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc which is authorised by the Prudential
Regulation Authority ("PRA") and regulated by the Financial Conduct
Authority ("FCA") and the PRA in the United Kingdom (the "U.K.") is acting
exclusively as financial adviser to Deutsche Börse and no one else in
connection with the matters set out in this announcement. In connection with
such matters, Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc, its affiliates and
their respective directors, officers, employees and agents will not regard
any other person as their client, nor will they be responsible to any other
person for providing the protections afforded to their clients or for
providing advice in relation to the contents of this announcement, the Offer
Document, the Supplements or any other matter referred to herein.
Deutsche Bank AG is authorised under German banking law (the European
Central Bank ("ECB") as competent authority) and, in the U.K., by the PRA.
Deutsche Bank AG is subject to supervision by the ECB and Germany's Federal
Financial Supervisory Authority ("BaFin"), and is subject to limited
regulation in the U.K. by the PRA and the Financial Conduct Authority.
Deutsche Bank AG is acting exclusively for Deutsche Börse and no one else in
connection with the Offer and will not be responsible to anyone other than
Deutsche Börse for providing the protections afforded to clients of Deutsche
Bank AG nor for providing advice in relation to the Offer or any other
matter referred to herein.
Forward-Looking Statements
This announcement contains forward-looking statements and statements of
future expectations that reflect Deutsche Börse's current views and
assumptions with respect to future events. Such statements are subject to
known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results,
performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied
and that are beyond Deutsche Börse's ability to control or estimate
precisely. In addition to statements which are forward-looking by reason of
context, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of
forward-looking terminology, including the words "believes", "anticipates",
"intends", "expects", "may", "will", "shall", "potential", "continue" and
other similar expressions. The absence of such terminology does not
necessarily mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Actual results,
performance or events may differ materially from those statements due to,
without limitation, (i) general economic conditions, (ii) future performance
of financial markets, (iii) interest rate levels, (iv) currency exchange
rates, (v) the behaviour of other market participants, (vi) general
competitive factors, (vii) changes in laws and regulations, (viii) changes
in the policies of central banks, governmental regulators and/or (foreign)
governments, (ix) the ability to successfully integrate acquired and merged
businesses and achieve anticipated synergies, (x) reorganisation measures,
in each case on a local, national, regional and/or global basis , and (xi)
litigations or other legal proceedings. The forward-looking statements
included in this announcement speak only as of the date hereof.
Although Deutsche Börse believes that the expectations reflected in these
forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date of this
announcement, such forward-looking statements are based on Deutsche Börse's
current expectations, estimates, forecasts, assumptions and projections
about the Deutsche Börse Group's business, SimCorp's business and, following
completion of the Offer, including settlement of the Offer in accordance
with the terms and conditions as set out in the Offer Document and the
Supplements, the combined Deutsche Börse Group and SimCorp's (the "Combined
Group") business and the industry in which the Deutsche Börse Group and
SimCorp operate as well as on information which Deutsche Börse has received
from SimCorp (including with respect to forecasts prepared by SimCorp's
management with respect to expected future financial and operating
performance of SimCorp) and/or which has been extracted from publications,
reports and other documents prepared by SimCorp and/or the Deutsche Börse
Group and are not guarantees of future performance or development and
involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors
beyond the Deutsche Börse Group's, SimCorp's and/or the Combined Group's
control that could cause the Deutsche Börse Group's, SimCorp's or the
Combined Group's actual results, performance or achievements to differ
materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or
implied by such forward-looking statements.
Except as may be required by law or regulation, neither Deutsche Börse nor
any of its advisors assume any obligation to update such forward-looking
statements contained herein or to reflect any change in their respective
expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or
circumstances on which any such statement is based and to adapt them to
future events or developments.
Restricted Jurisdictions
The Offer is not being made, and the SimCorp shares will not be accepted for
purchase from or on behalf of persons, in any jurisdiction in which the
making or acceptance thereof would not be in compliance with the securities
or other laws or regulations of such jurisdiction (the "Restricted
Jurisdictions"). Persons obtaining this announcement and/or into whose
possession this announcement comes are required to take due note and observe
all such restrictions and obtain any necessary authorisations, approvals or
consents. Neither Deutsche Börse nor any of its advisors accepts any
liability for any violation by any person of any such restriction. Any
person (including, without limitation, custodians, nominees and trustees)
who intends to forward this announcement to any jurisdiction outside Denmark
should inform themselves of the laws of the relevant jurisdiction, before
taking any action. The distribution of this announcement in jurisdictions
other than Denmark may be restricted by law, and, therefore, persons who
come into possession of this announcement should inform themselves about and
observe such restrictions. Any failure to comply with any such restrictions
may constitute a violation of the securities laws and regulations of any
such jurisdiction.
Notice to SimCorp's Shareholders in the United States of America
The Offer is subject to the laws of Denmark. The Offer relates to the
securities of a Danish company and is subject to the disclosure requirements
applicable under Danish law, which may be different in material aspects from
those applicable in the United States of America ("U.S.").
The Offer is being made in the U.S. in compliance with Section 14(e) of, and
applicable provisions of Regulation 14E promulgated under, the U.S.
Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), subject to
the "Tier II" exemptions provided by Rule 14d-1(d) under the Exchange Act
and otherwise in accordance with the requirements of Danish law. In this
case, the Offer is not subject to Section 14(d)(1) of, or Regulation 14D
promulgated under, the Exchange Act. Accordingly, the Offer is subject to
disclosure requirements that may be different than those under applicable
U.S. law, procedures and practice. In addition, the financial information
contained in this announcement has not been prepared in accordance with
generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. and thus may not be
comparable to financial information relating to U.S. companies.
The Offer is being made to SimCorp shareholders residing in the U.S. on the
same terms and conditions as those made to all other SimCorp shareholders to
whom the Offer is made. Any information documents, including this
announcement, are being disseminated to SimCorp shareholders whose place of
residence, seat or habitual residence is in the U.S. (the "U.S. SimCorp
Shareholders") on a basis reasonably comparable to the method that such
documents are provided to other SimCorp shareholders.
U.S. SimCorp Shareholders must be aware that this announcement, the Offer
Document and the Supplements and any other documents regarding the Offer
have been prepared in accordance with Danish laws and standards, which laws
and standards may differ from U.S. laws and standards. In addition, the
procedures for the tender of SimCorp shares and settlement of the
consideration due to each SimCorp shareholder who accepts the Offer will be
carried out in accordance with the rules applicable in Denmark, which may
differ in material aspects from the rules and procedures applicable to a
tender offer for the securities of a domestic U.S. company, in particular
with respect to withdrawal rights, offer timetable, settlement procedures
and the payment date of the securities.
It may be difficult for U.S. SimCorp Shareholders to enforce certain rights
and claims they may have arising in connection with the Offer under U.S.
securities laws, since Deutsche Börse and SimCorp are located in non-U.S.
jurisdictions, and some or all of their respective officers and directors
are residents of non-U.S. jurisdictions. U.S. SimCorp Shareholders may not
be able to sue Deutsche Börse or SimCorp and/or their respective officers or
directors in a non-U.S. court for violations of U.S. securities laws.
Further, it may not be possible to compel Deutsche Börse and SimCorp or
their respective affiliates, as applicable, to subject themselves to the
judgment of a U.S. court.
In accordance with customary Danish practice and to the extent permitted by
applicable law, including Rule 14e-5(b) of the Exchange Act, Deutsche Börse
or any affiliate of Deutsche Börse or nominees or brokers of the foregoing
(acting as agents or in a similar capacity), may from time to time make
certain purchases of, or arrangements to purchase, SimCorp shares outside
the U.S., other than pursuant to the Offer, before or during the period in
which the Offer remains open for acceptance. These purchases may occur
either in the open market at prevailing prices or in private transactions at
negotiated prices. If, prior to the completion of the Offer, Deutsche Börse
or any affiliate of Deutsche Börse or any nominee or broker of the foregoing
acquires SimCorp shares at a higher price than the Offer Price, Deutsche
Börse will increase the Offer Price correspondingly as required by
applicable law, rules or regulation. Any information about such purchases
will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S and relevant electronic
media if, and to the extent, such announcement is required under applicable
law, rules or regulation. In addition, in the ordinary course of business,
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc and Deutsche Bank AG and their
respective affiliates may make or hold a broad array of investments
including serving as counterparties to certain derivative and hedging
arrangements and actively trade debt and equity financial instruments (or
related derivative financial instruments) and other types of financial
instruments (including bank loans) for their own account and for the
accounts of their customers, and such investment and financial instrument
activities may involve securities and/or instruments of SimCorp.
DENNE MEDDELELSE UDGØR EN OFFENTLIGGØRELSE UDSTEDT I HENHOLD TIL § 21, stk.
3 I BEKENDTGØRELSE NR. 636 AF 15. MAJ 2020 OM Overtagelsestilbud
22. september 2023
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE OFFENTLIGGØR DET ENDELIGE RESULTAT AF DET KONTANTE FRIVILLIGE
ANBEFALEDE OFFENTLIGE OVERTAGELSESTILBUD TIL AKTIONÆRERNE I SIMCORP A/S
Deutsche Börse AG ("Deutsche Börse") offentliggjorde den 27. april 2023 sin
beslutning om at afgive et kontant frivilligt anbefalet offentligt
overtagelsestilbud ("Tilbuddet") til aktionærerne i SimCorp A/S ("SimCorp").
Tilbudsdokumentet relateret til Tilbuddet blev offentliggjort den 25. maj
2023 ("Tilbudsdokumentet") og tillæg hertil blev offentliggjort og godkendt
af Finanstilsynet henholdsvis den 7. juli 2023 og den 28. juli 2023
("Tillæggene").
Deutsche Börse offentliggør i dag det endelige resultat af Tilbuddet.
I overensstemmelse med vilkår og betingelser for Tilbuddet som fremsat i
Tilbudsdokumentet og Tillæggene, er Tilbudsperioden udløbet den 19.
september 2023 kl. 23:59 (CEST). Det foreløbige resultat blev offentliggjort
den 20. september 2023.
Det endelige resultat af Tilbuddet og Deutsche Börses aktiebeholdning i
SimCorp
I overensstemmelse med § 21, stk. 3 af bekendtgørelse nr. 636 af 15. maj
2022 ("Overtagelsesbekendtgørelsen") og som fremsat i Tilbudsdokumentet og
Tillæggene, offentliggør Deutsche Börse hermed det endelige resultat af
Tilbuddet.
Det endelige resultat viser, at Deutsche Börse som resultat af Tilbuddet har
modtaget accepter for 36.904.237 aktier svarende til cirka 91,12 procent af
den samlede selskabskapital og de tilknyttede stemmerettigheder i SimCorp.
Derudover har Deutsche Börse købt yderligere 121.862 aktier i SimCorp i
markedet til markedspris men ikke over DKK 735,0.
Som resultat af ovenstående vil Deutsche Börses beholdning af SimCorp aktier
efter gennemførelsen udgøre mindst 37.026.099 SimCorp aktier svarende til
cirka 91,42 procent af selskabskapitalen og de tilknyttede stemmerettigheder
i SimCorp. Eksklusive SimCorps 1.099.419 egne aktier vil Deutsche Börse
efter gennemførelsen mindst besidde cirka 93,97 procent af den samlede
selskabskapital og de tilknyttede stemmerettigheder i SimCorp.
Gennemførsel og afvikling
Tilbuddet forventes at blive gennemført den 29. september 2023
("Gennemførelsesdatoen"). På Gennemførelsesdatoen udbetales det kontante
vederlag til hver enkelt SimCorp aktionær, som gyldigt har accepteret
Tilbuddet, og som ikke gyldigt har tilbagekaldt accepten af Tilbuddet, til
dennes angivne konto. Hvis en SimCorp aktionærs angivne konto er i en anden
bank end det depot, hvor den pågældende SimCorp aktionærs SimCorp aktier
opbevares, vil det kontante vederlag til hver SimCorp aktionær, som har
accepteret Tilbuddet, blive udbetalt til dennes pågældende konto cirka to
(2) hverdage senere svarende til overførselstiden for betalinger mellem
banker.
Tvangsindløsning og afnotering
Da Deutsche Börse som resultat af Tilbuddet har opnået mere end 90 procent
af SimCorp aktierne og de tilknyttede stemmerettigheder (eksklusive egne
aktier), vil Deutsche Börse snarest muligt indlede og gennemføre en
tvangsindløsning af de resterende SimCorp aktier, som SimCorp
minoritetsaktionærerne besidder, i overensstemmelse med lovbekendtgørelse
nr. 1451 af 9. november 2022 om aktie- og anpartsselskaber og VP regelbogen
udstedt af Euronext Securities Copenhagen.
Herudover vil Deutsche Börse anmode om, at SimCorp aktierne bliver slettet
fra handel og officiel notering på Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, og Deutsche Börse
vil i forlængelse heraf foreslå passende ændringer til SimCorps vedtægter
for at afspejle en sådan afnotering.
Information vedrørende tvangsindløsningen af de resterede SimCorp
minoritetsaktionærer og sletningen fra handel og officiel notering af
SimCorp aktierne vil følge i separate meddelelser.
Kontakter
Ingrid Haas
Group Communications
Deutsche Börse AG
Telefon: +49 69 21113217
Jan Strecker
Investor Relations
Deutsche Börse AG
Telefon: +49 69 21111670
Om Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse sikrer, som en international børsorganisation og innovativ
udbyder af markedsinfrastruktur, markeder karakteriseret af integritet,
gennemsigtighed og stabilitet. Med sin brede vifte af produkter, tjenester
og teknologier organiserer Deutsche Börse koncernen sikre og effektive
markeder for bæredygtige økonomier.
Deutsche Börses forretningsområder dækker hele proceskæden for transaktioner
på det finansielle marked. Dette inkluderer indeks, data og analyseløsninger
samt optagelse, handel og clearing. Herudover omfatter det tjenester for
fonde, afvikling og opbevaring af finansielle instrumenter samt
administration af sikkerhedsstillelse og likviditet. Deutsche Börse
koncernen udvikler som teknologivirksomhed avancerede it-løsninger og
tilbyder it-systemer over hele verden. Med mere end 11.000 ansatte har
Deutsche Börse koncernen dets hovedkvarter i det finansielle centrum af
Frankfurt/Rhine-Main, samt en stærk global tilstedeværelse i lokationer
såsom Luxembourg, Prag, London, New York, Chicago, Hong Kong, Singapore,
Beijing, Tokyo og Sydney.
For yderligere information besøg venligst
www.deutsche-boerse.com/simcorp-offer.
Om SimCorp
SimCorp tilbyder en brancheførende front-to-back
investeringsforvaltningsplatform og økosystem anvendt af nogle af verdens
top portefølje- og kapitalforvaltere.
SimCorps proprietære teknologi og dets økosystem, der omfatter
samarbejdspartnere, tjenester og tredjepartstilslutninger, giver deres
kunder den effektivitet og fleksibilitet, der er nødvendig for at få succes.
Med over 25 kontorer rundt om i verden og mere end 2.200 ansatte er SimCorp
et sandt globalt samarbejdende team, der problemfrit forbinder kunder fra
alle kontinenter og på tværs af branchen.
For yderligere information besøg www.simcorp.com.
Versioner
Denne meddelelse er udarbejdet i både en dansk og engelsk version. I
tilfælde af uoverensstemmelse vil den danske version have forrang.
DISCLAIMER
Denne meddelelse udgør ikke et tilbud eller en invitation til at købe
værdipapirer i SimCorp eller en opfordring til at købe værdipapirer i
SimCorp, hverken i henhold til Tilbuddet eller på anden måde. Tilbuddet er
udelukkende fremsat ved Tilbudsdokumentet som suppleret af Tillæggene, der
er godkendt af Finanstilsynet, som indeholder alle vilkår og betingelser for
Tilbuddet, herunder oplysninger om, hvordan Tilbuddet kan accepteres.
SimCorp aktionærer opfordres til at læse Tilbudsdokumentet, Tillæggene og de
relaterede dokumenter, da de indeholder vigtige oplysninger.
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc, som er godkendt af Prudential
Regulation Authority ("PRA") og reguleres af Financial Conduct Authority
("FCA")
og PRA i det forenede kongerige Storbritannien og Nordirland
("Storbritannien"),
agerer eksklusivt for Deutsche Börse og ingen andre i forbindelse med
Tilbuddet. I forbindelse med sager relateret hertil vil Morgan Stanley & Co.
International plc, dets tilknyttede selskaber og deres respektive ledelse,
ansatte og agenter ikke antage nogen anden person som deres klient, og vil
heller ikke være ansvarlig over for nogen anden person for at yde den
beskyttelse, der ydes til deres kunder eller for at yde rådgivning i forhold
til indholdet af denne meddelelse, Tilbudsdokumentet, Tillæggene eller
ethvert andet forhold, der henvises til heri.
Deutsche Bank AG er autoriseret i henhold til den tyske banklov (den
Europæiske Central Bank ("ECB") som kompetent myndighed) og i Storbritannien
af PRA. Deutsche Bank er underlagt tilsyn af ECB og Tysklands Federal
Financial Supervisory Authority ("BaFin"), og er underlagt begrænset
regulering i Storbritannien af PRA og Financial Conduct Authority. Deutsche
Bank AG handler udelukkende for Deutsche Börse og ingen andre i forbindelse
med Tilbuddet og vil ikke være ansvarlig over for andre end Deutsche Börse
for at yde den beskyttelse, der ydes Deutsche Bank AGs kunder, eller for at
yde rådgivning i forbindelse med Tilbuddet eller andre forhold, der henvises
til heri.
Forbehold vedrørende fremadrettede udsagn
Denne meddelelse indeholder fremadrettede udsagn og udsagn om fremtidige
forventninger, der afspejler Deutsche Börses nuværende synspunkter og
antagelser med hensyn til fremtidige begivenheder. Disse udsagn er underlagt
kendte og ukendte risici og usikkerheder, som kan medføre, at de faktiske
resultater, præstationer eller begivenheder afviger væsentligt fra de
udtrykte eller antydede, og som ligger uden for Deutsche Börses evne til at
kontrollere eller vurdere præcist. Udover udsagn, der er fremadrettede på
grund af sammenhængen, kan fremadrettede udsagn identificeres ved brug af
fremadrettede terminologier, herunder ordene "mener", "forudser", "har til
hensigt", "forventer", "kan", "vil", "skal", "potentielt", "fortsætter" og
lignende udtryk. Fraværet af en sådan terminologi betyder ikke nødvendigvis,
at et udsagn ikke er fremadrettet. Faktiske resultater, præstationer eller
begivenheder kan afvige væsentligt fra disse udsagn, uden begrænsning, på
grund af (i) generelle økonomiske forhold, (ii) de finansielle markeders
fremtidige resultater, (iii) renteniveauer, (iv) valutakurser, (v) andre
markedsdeltageres adfærd, (vi) generelle konkurrencefaktorer, (vii)
ændringer i Love og bestemmelser, (viii) ændringer i centralbankernes
politik, statslige tilsynsmyndigheder og/eller (udenlandske) regeringer,
(ix) evnen til at integrere erhvervede og fusionerede virksomheder med
succes og opnå forventede synergier, (x) reorganiseringsforanstaltninger, i
hvert enkelt tilfælde på lokalt, nationalt, regionalt og/eller globalt plan,
og (xi) tvister og andre retssager. De fremadrettede udsagn, der er
indeholdt i denne meddelelse, gælder kun fra datoen heraf.
Selvom Deutsche Börse mener, at de forventninger, der afspejles i disse
fremadrettede udsagn, er rimelige på datoen for denne meddelelse, er sådanne
fremadrettede udsagn baseret på Deutsche Börses nuværende forventninger,
skøn, prognoser, forudsætninger og forudsigelser om Deutsche Börse
koncernens virksomhed, SimCorps virksomhed og, efter gennemførelsen,
herunder afviklingen, af Tilbuddet i overensstemmelse med de vilkår og
betingelser, der er fastsat i Tilbudsdokumentet og Tillæggene, den
kombinerede Deutsche Börse koncern og SimCorps (den "Sammenlagte Koncern")
virksomhed og den branche, som Deutsche Börse koncernen og SimCorp opererer
i, samt på oplysninger, som Deutsche Börse har modtaget fra SimCorp
(herunder med hensyn til prognoser udarbejdet af SimCorps ledelse med hensyn
til SimCorps forventede fremtidige finansielle og driftsmæssige resultater)
og/eller som er blevet uddraget af publikationer, rapporter og andre
dokumenter udarbejdet af SimCorp og/eller Deutsche Börse koncernen og er
ikke garantier for fremtidige resultater eller udviklinger og indebærer
kendte og ukendte risici, usikkerheder og andre vigtige faktorer uden for
Deutsche Börse koncernens, SimCorp koncernens eller den kombinerede
Sammenlagte Koncerns kontrol, som kan medføre, at Deutsche Börse koncernens,
SimCorps og/eller den Sammenlagte Koncerns faktiske resultater, præstationer
eller resultater afviger væsentligt fra de fremtidige resultater,
præstationer eller resultater, som er udtrykt eller antydet i sådanne
fremadrettede udsagn.
Medmindre det kræves i henhold til Lovgivning og regler, påtager hverken
Deutsche Börse eller nogen af dets rådgivere sig nogen forpligtelse til at
opdatere sådanne fremadrettede udsagn heri eller til at afspejle enhver
ændring i deres respektive forventninger med hensyn hertil eller enhver
ændring i de begivenheder, forhold eller omstændigheder, som et sådant
udsagn er baseret på, og til at tilpasse dem til fremtidige begivenheder
eller udviklinger.
Udelukkede jurisdiktioner
Tilbuddet fremsættes ikke, og SimCorp aktierne vil ikke blive accepteret fra
eller på vegne af personer, i enhver jurisdiktion, hvor et sådan tilbud
eller accept heraf ikke ville være i overensstemmelse med
værdipapirlovgivningen eller andre Love og bestemmelser i en sådan
jurisdiktion (de "Udelukkede Jurisdiktioner"). Personer, der modtager denne
meddelelse og/eller kommer i besiddelse af denne meddelelse, er forpligtet
til at tage behørigt hensyn til og overholde alle sådanne restriktioner og
indhente alle nødvendige tilladelser, godkendelser eller samtykker. Hverken
Deutsche Börse eller nogen af dets rådgivere påtager sig noget ansvar for
nogen overtrædelse af sådanne restriktioner fra nogen person. Enhver person
(herunder, men ikke begrænset til, depotforvaltere, nominees, og trustees),
der har til hensigt at videresende denne meddelelse til en jurisdiktion uden
for Danmark bør orientere sig om Lovgivningen i den relevante jurisdiktion,
inden de foretager sig noget. Distributionen af denne meddelelse i andre
jurisdiktioner end Danmark kan være begrænset ved Lov, og derfor bør
personer, der kommer i besiddelse af denne meddelelse, informere sig om og
overholde sådanne restriktioner. Enhver manglende overholdelse af sådanne
restriktioner kan udgøre en overtrædelse af lovgivning om værdipapirer og
regler i en sådan jurisdiktion.
Information til SimCorp aktionærer i USA
Tilbuddet er underlagt dansk Lovgivning. Tilbuddet vedrører værdipapirer i
et dansk selskab og er underlagt oplysningsforpligtelserne i henhold til
dansk Lovgivning, som på væsentlige områder kan være forskellige fra dem,
der gælder i USA.
Tilbuddet fremsættes i USA i overensstemmelse med Section 14(e) og gældende
bestemmelser i Regulation 14E bekendtgjort i U.S. Securities Exchange Act af
1934, som senere ændret ("Exchange Act"), med forbehold for "Tier II"
undtagelser, der fremgår af rule 14-1(d) i Exhange Act og i øvrigt i henhold
til danske Lovkrav. I dette tilfælde, er Tilbuddet ikke underlagt Section
14(d)(1) i eller Regulation 14D bekendtgjort i Exchange Act. Tilbuddet er
derfor underlagt oplysningskrav, som kan være anderledes end dem, der gælder
i henhold til gældende amerikansk Lovgivning, procedurer og praksis.
Herudover er de finansielle oplysninger i denne meddelelse ikke udarbejdet i
overensstemmelse med almindeligt anerkendte regnskabsprincipper i USA og kan
derfor ikke nødvendigvis sammenlignes med finansielle oplysninger vedrørende
amerikanske virksomheder.
Tilbuddet fremsættes til SimCorp aktionærer hjemmehørende i USA på samme
vilkår og betingelser som dem, der gælder for andre SimCorp aktionærer, til
hvem Tilbuddet fremsættes. Alle dokumenter, inklusive denne meddelelse,
formidles til SimCorp aktionærer, der er hjemmehørende, har hjemsted eller
har sædvanligt opholdssted i USA ("Amerikanske SimCorp Aktionærer"), på et
grundlag, der med rimelighed kan sammenlignes med den metode, hvormed
sådanne dokumenter er udleveret til andre SimCorp aktionærer.
Amerikanske SimCorp Aktionærer skal være opmærksomme på, at
Tilbudsdokumentet og Tillæggene og andre dokumenter vedrørende Tilbuddet,
inklusive bilag, er udarbejdet i overensstemmelse med danske Love og danske
standarder, som kan afvige fra amerikanske Love og amerikanske standarder.
Herudover vil fremgangsmåden for at tilbyde værdipapirer og afregne
vederlag, der skal betales til hver enkelt SimCorp aktionær, der accepterer
Tilbuddet, være i henhold til gældende danske regler, der på væsentlige
områder kan være forskellige fra de regler og fremgangsmåder, der er
gældende for et købstilbud vedrørende værdipapirerne i et amerikansk
indregistreret selskab, særligt for så vidt angår tilbagekaldelsesret,
tidsplan for købstilbuddet, afviklingsprocedurer og betalingstidspunkt for
værdipapirerne.
Det kan være vanskeligt for Amerikanske SimCorp Aktionærer at håndhæve visse
rettigheder og krav, de måtte have i forbindelse med Tilbuddet i medfør af
den amerikanske værdipapirlovgivning, idet Deutsche Börse og SimCorp er
placeret i jurisdiktioner uden for USA, og nogle af eller alle deres
respektive bestyrelses- og direktionsmedlemmer er hjemmehørende i
jurisdiktioner uden for USA. Amerikanske SimCorp Aktionærer vil muligvis
ikke kunne anlægge sag mod Deutsche Börse eller SimCorp og/eller deres
respektive direktions- og bestyrelsesmedlemmer ved en ikke-amerikansk
domstol for overtrædelse af amerikansk værdipapirlovgivning. Desuden kan det
være, at det ikke er muligt at tvinge Deutsche Börse og SimCorp eller deres
koncernforbundne selskaber til at underkaste sig en amerikansk domstols
afgørelse.
I henhold til sædvanlig dansk praksis og i det omfang, det er tilladt i
henhold til gældende lovgivning, herunder Rule 14e-5(b) i Exchange Act kan
Deutsche Börse eller et af Deutsche Börses koncernforbundne selskaber eller
nominees eller mæglere for forannævnte (der agerer som agenter eller i
lignende egenskab) til enhver tid foretage visse køb eller indgå aftale om
køb af SimCorp aktier uden for USA ud over i henhold til Tilbuddet. Dette
kan ske før eller i løbet af den periode, hvor Tilbuddet er åbent for
accept. Sådanne køb kan ske enten i markedet til gældende kurser eller i
private transaktioner til forhandlede priser. Hvis Deutsche Börse, eller et
af Deutsche Börses koncernforbundne selskaber eller nominees eller mæglere
for forannævnte, inden gennemførelsen, erhverver SimCorp aktier til en
højere pris end Tilbudsprisen, vil Deutsche Börse forhøje Tilbudsprisen
tilsvarende som krævet i henhold til gældende lovgivning. Eventuelle
oplysninger om sådanne køb vil blive offentliggjort gennem Nasdaq Copenhagen
A/S og relevante elektroniske medier, hvis og i det omfang en sådan
offentliggørelse kræves i henhold til gældende lovgivning. I øvrigt kan både
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc og Deutsche Bank AG og deres
respektive tilknyttede selskaber som led i udøvelsen af deres sædvanlige
forretningsaktiviteter foretage eller eje en lang række investeringer,
herunder fungere som modparter i visse derivat- eller afdækningsaftaler og
aktivt handle gælds- eller aktieinstrumenter (eller relaterede afledte
finansielle instrumenter) samt andre typer finansielle instrumenter
(herunder banklån) for egen regning og for deres kunders regning, og sådanne
aktiviteter vedrørende investeringer og finansielle instrumenter kan omfatte
værdipapirer og/eller instrumenter i SimCorp.
