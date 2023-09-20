Erweiterte Funktionen



EQS-News: Deutsche Börse AG: DEUTSCHE BÖRSE ANNOUNCES THE FINAL RESULT OF THE ALL-CASH VOLUNTARY RECOMMENDED PUBLIC TAKEOVER OFFER TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF SIMCORP A/S (deutsch)




22.09.23 10:15
dpa-AFX

Deutsche Börse AG: DEUTSCHE BÖRSE ANNOUNCES THE FINAL RESULT OF THE ALL-CASH VOLUNTARY RECOMMENDED PUBLIC TAKEOVER OFFER TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF SIMCORP A/S



^


EQS-News: Deutsche Börse AG / Schlagwort(e): Übernahmeangebot


Deutsche Börse AG: DEUTSCHE BÖRSE ANNOUNCES THE FINAL RESULT OF THE ALL-CASH


VOLUNTARY RECOMMENDED PUBLIC TAKEOVER OFFER TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF SIMCORP


A/S



22.09.2023 / 10:15 CET/CEST


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONSTITUTES AN ANNOUNCEMENT ISSUED IN ACCORDANCE WITH


SECTION 21(3) OF THE DANISH EXECUTIVE ORDER NO. 636 OF 15 MAY 2020 ON


TAKEOVER OFFERS.



(danish version below)



22 September 2023



DEUTSCHE BÖRSE ANNOUNCES THE FINAL RESULT OF THE ALL-CASH VOLUNTARY


RECOMMENDED PUBLIC TAKEOVER OFFER TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF SIMCORP A/S



Deutsche Börse AG ("Deutsche Börse") announced on 27 April 2023 its decision


to make an all-cash voluntary recommended public takeover offer (the


"Offer") to the shareholders of SimCorp A/S ("SimCorp"). The offer document


related to the Offer was published on 25 May 2023 (the "Offer Document") and


supplements thereto were published and approved by the Danish Financial


Supervisory Authority on 7 July 2023 and on 28 July 2023, respectively (the


"Supplements").



Deutsche Börse today announces the final result of the Offer.



According to the terms and conditions of the Offer as set forth in the Offer


Document and the Supplements, the Offer period expired on 19 September 2023


at 23:59 (CEST) and the preliminary result was announced on 20 September


2023.



Final result of the Offer and Deutsche Börse's shareholding in SimCorp



In accordance with section 21(3) of the Danish Executive Order No. 636 of 15


May 2022 (the "Danish Takeover Order") and as set forth in the Offer


Document and the Supplements, Deutsche Börse hereby announces the final


result of the Offer.



The final result shows that Deutsche Börse, under the Offer, has received


acceptances representing 36,904,237 shares corresponding to approximately


91.12 percent of the entire share capital and voting rights in SimCorp.



In addition, Deutsche Börse has, through open market purchases, acquired an


additional 121,862 shares in SimCorp at market price but not exceeding DKK


735.0.



As a result hereof, Deutsche Börse will upon completion hold at least


37,026,099 SimCorp shares corresponding to approximately 91.42 percent of


the entire share capital and voting right in SimCorp. Excluding 1,099,419


treasury shares held by SimCorp, Deutsche Börse will upon completion hold at


least a total of approximately 93.97 percent of the share capital and voting


rights in SimCorp.



Closing and settlement



The Offer is expected to settle on 29 September 2023 (the "Completion


Date").



The cash consideration will be paid on the Completion Date to each SimCorp


shareholder who has validly accepted and not validly withdrawn the


acceptance of the Offer into the cash account of the SimCorp shareholder's


book-entry account. If the cash account of a SimCorp shareholder is with a


different financial institution than the applicable book-entry account where


the SimCorp shares of such SimCorp shareholder are held, such cash


consideration due to each SimCorp shareholder who validly accepted the Offer


will be paid into such cash account approximately two (2) business days


later in accordance with the schedule for payment transactions between


financial institutions.



Compulsory acquisition and delisting



As more than 90 percent of the SimCorp shares and the attaching voting


rights (excluding treasury shares) has been obtained in the Offer, Deutsche


Börse will as soon as possible seek to initiate and complete a compulsory


acquisition of the SimCorp shares held by the remaining minority


shareholders of SimCorp in accordance with section 70 of the Danish


Consolidated Act No. 1451 of 9 November 2022 and the VP rule book issued by


Euronext Securities Copenhagen.



In addition, Deutsche Börse will seek to have the SimCorp shares removed


from trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S and Deutsche


Börse will in due course propose appropriate amendments to the articles of


association of SimCorp to reflect such delisting.



Information in regard to the compulsory acquisition of the remaining


minority shareholders of SimCorp and the removal from trading and official


listing of the SimCorp shares will follow in separate announcements.




Contacts



Ingrid Haas



Group Communications



Deutsche Börse AG



Phone: +49 69 21113217



Jan Strecker



Investor Relations



Deutsche Börse AG



Phone: +49 69 21111670




About Deutsche Börse



As an international exchange organisation and innovative market


infrastructure provider, Deutsche Börse ensures markets characterised by


integrity, transparency and stability. With its wide range of products,


services and technologies, the Deutsche Börse Group organises safe and


efficient markets for sustainable economies.



Itsbusiness areascover the entire financial market transaction process


chain. This includes the provision of indices, data and analytical solutions


as well as admission, trading and clearing. Additionally, it comprises


services for funds, the settlement and custody of financial instruments as


well as the management of collateral and liquidity. As a technology company,


the Deutsche Börse Group develops state-of-the-art IT solutions and offers


IT systems all over the world. With more than 11,000 employees, the Deutsche


Börse Group has its headquarters in the financial centre of


Frankfurt/Rhine-Main, as well as a strong global presence in locations such


as Luxembourg, Prague, London, New York, Chicago, Hong Kong, Singapore,


Beijing, Tokyo and Sydney.



For more information, please visit www.deutsche-boerse.com/simcorp-offer.



About SimCorp



SimCorp offers an industry-leading front-to-back investment management


platform and ecosystem used by some of the world's top asset owners and


managers.



SimCorp's proprietary technology and its eco-system comprising partners,


services, and third-party connectivity provides their customers with the


efficiency and flexibility needed to succeed.



With over 25 offices around the world, and more than 2,200 employees,


SimCorp is a truly global, collaborative team that connects clients from


every continent and across the industry seamlessly.



For more information, visit www.simcorp.com.



Versions



This announcement is prepared in both a Danish and an English version. In


case of any inconsistencies, the Danish version shall prevail.



DISCLAIMER



This announcement does not constitute an offer or invitation to purchase any


securities in SimCorp or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in


SimCorp, pursuant to the Offer or otherwise. The Offer is made solely by


means of the Offer Document and the Supplements as approved by the Danish


FSA, which contains the full terms and conditions of the Offer, including


details of how the Offer may be accepted. The SimCorp shareholders are


advised to read the Offer Document, the Supplements and the related


documents as they contain important information.



Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc which is authorised by the Prudential


Regulation Authority ("PRA") and regulated by the Financial Conduct


Authority ("FCA") and the PRA in the United Kingdom (the "U.K.") is acting


exclusively as financial adviser to Deutsche Börse and no one else in


connection with the matters set out in this announcement. In connection with


such matters, Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc, its affiliates and


their respective directors, officers, employees and agents will not regard


any other person as their client, nor will they be responsible to any other


person for providing the protections afforded to their clients or for


providing advice in relation to the contents of this announcement, the Offer


Document, the Supplements or any other matter referred to herein.



Deutsche Bank AG is authorised under German banking law (the European


Central Bank ("ECB") as competent authority) and, in the U.K., by the PRA.


Deutsche Bank AG is subject to supervision by the ECB and Germany's Federal


Financial Supervisory Authority ("BaFin"), and is subject to limited


regulation in the U.K. by the PRA and the Financial Conduct Authority.


Deutsche Bank AG is acting exclusively for Deutsche Börse and no one else in


connection with the Offer and will not be responsible to anyone other than


Deutsche Börse for providing the protections afforded to clients of Deutsche


Bank AG nor for providing advice in relation to the Offer or any other


matter referred to herein.



Forward-Looking Statements



This announcement contains forward-looking statements and statements of


future expectations that reflect Deutsche Börse's current views and


assumptions with respect to future events. Such statements are subject to


known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results,


performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied


and that are beyond Deutsche Börse's ability to control or estimate


precisely. In addition to statements which are forward-looking by reason of


context, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of


forward-looking terminology, including the words "believes", "anticipates",


"intends", "expects", "may", "will", "shall", "potential", "continue" and


other similar expressions. The absence of such terminology does not


necessarily mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Actual results,


performance or events may differ materially from those statements due to,


without limitation, (i) general economic conditions, (ii) future performance


of financial markets, (iii) interest rate levels, (iv) currency exchange


rates, (v) the behaviour of other market participants, (vi) general


competitive factors, (vii) changes in laws and regulations, (viii) changes


in the policies of central banks, governmental regulators and/or (foreign)


governments, (ix) the ability to successfully integrate acquired and merged


businesses and achieve anticipated synergies, (x) reorganisation measures,


in each case on a local, national, regional and/or global basis , and (xi)


litigations or other legal proceedings. The forward-looking statements


included in this announcement speak only as of the date hereof.



Although Deutsche Börse believes that the expectations reflected in these


forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date of this


announcement, such forward-looking statements are based on Deutsche Börse's


current expectations, estimates, forecasts, assumptions and projections


about the Deutsche Börse Group's business, SimCorp's business and, following


completion of the Offer, including settlement of the Offer in accordance


with the terms and conditions as set out in the Offer Document and the


Supplements, the combined Deutsche Börse Group and SimCorp's (the "Combined


Group") business and the industry in which the Deutsche Börse Group and


SimCorp operate as well as on information which Deutsche Börse has received


from SimCorp (including with respect to forecasts prepared by SimCorp's


management with respect to expected future financial and operating


performance of SimCorp) and/or which has been extracted from publications,


reports and other documents prepared by SimCorp and/or the Deutsche Börse


Group and are not guarantees of future performance or development and


involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors


beyond the Deutsche Börse Group's, SimCorp's and/or the Combined Group's


control that could cause the Deutsche Börse Group's, SimCorp's or the


Combined Group's actual results, performance or achievements to differ


materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or


implied by such forward-looking statements.



Except as may be required by law or regulation, neither Deutsche Börse nor


any of its advisors assume any obligation to update such forward-looking


statements contained herein or to reflect any change in their respective


expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or


circumstances on which any such statement is based and to adapt them to


future events or developments.



Restricted Jurisdictions



The Offer is not being made, and the SimCorp shares will not be accepted for


purchase from or on behalf of persons, in any jurisdiction in which the


making or acceptance thereof would not be in compliance with the securities


or other laws or regulations of such jurisdiction (the "Restricted


Jurisdictions"). Persons obtaining this announcement and/or into whose


possession this announcement comes are required to take due note and observe


all such restrictions and obtain any necessary authorisations, approvals or


consents. Neither Deutsche Börse nor any of its advisors accepts any


liability for any violation by any person of any such restriction. Any


person (including, without limitation, custodians, nominees and trustees)


who intends to forward this announcement to any jurisdiction outside Denmark


should inform themselves of the laws of the relevant jurisdiction, before


taking any action. The distribution of this announcement in jurisdictions


other than Denmark may be restricted by law, and, therefore, persons who


come into possession of this announcement should inform themselves about and


observe such restrictions. Any failure to comply with any such restrictions


may constitute a violation of the securities laws and regulations of any


such jurisdiction.



Notice to SimCorp's Shareholders in the United States of America



The Offer is subject to the laws of Denmark. The Offer relates to the


securities of a Danish company and is subject to the disclosure requirements


applicable under Danish law, which may be different in material aspects from


those applicable in the United States of America ("U.S.").



The Offer is being made in the U.S. in compliance with Section 14(e) of, and


applicable provisions of Regulation 14E promulgated under, the U.S.


Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), subject to


the "Tier II" exemptions provided by Rule 14d-1(d) under the Exchange Act


and otherwise in accordance with the requirements of Danish law. In this


case, the Offer is not subject to Section 14(d)(1) of, or Regulation 14D


promulgated under, the Exchange Act. Accordingly, the Offer is subject to


disclosure requirements that may be different than those under applicable


U.S. law, procedures and practice. In addition, the financial information


contained in this announcement has not been prepared in accordance with


generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. and thus may not be


comparable to financial information relating to U.S. companies.



The Offer is being made to SimCorp shareholders residing in the U.S. on the


same terms and conditions as those made to all other SimCorp shareholders to


whom the Offer is made. Any information documents, including this


announcement, are being disseminated to SimCorp shareholders whose place of


residence, seat or habitual residence is in the U.S. (the "U.S. SimCorp


Shareholders") on a basis reasonably comparable to the method that such


documents are provided to other SimCorp shareholders.



U.S. SimCorp Shareholders must be aware that this announcement, the Offer


Document and the Supplements and any other documents regarding the Offer


have been prepared in accordance with Danish laws and standards, which laws


and standards may differ from U.S. laws and standards. In addition, the


procedures for the tender of SimCorp shares and settlement of the


consideration due to each SimCorp shareholder who accepts the Offer will be


carried out in accordance with the rules applicable in Denmark, which may


differ in material aspects from the rules and procedures applicable to a


tender offer for the securities of a domestic U.S. company, in particular


with respect to withdrawal rights, offer timetable, settlement procedures


and the payment date of the securities.



It may be difficult for U.S. SimCorp Shareholders to enforce certain rights


and claims they may have arising in connection with the Offer under U.S.


securities laws, since Deutsche Börse and SimCorp are located in non-U.S.


jurisdictions, and some or all of their respective officers and directors


are residents of non-U.S. jurisdictions. U.S. SimCorp Shareholders may not


be able to sue Deutsche Börse or SimCorp and/or their respective officers or


directors in a non-U.S. court for violations of U.S. securities laws.


Further, it may not be possible to compel Deutsche Börse and SimCorp or


their respective affiliates, as applicable, to subject themselves to the


judgment of a U.S. court.



In accordance with customary Danish practice and to the extent permitted by


applicable law, including Rule 14e-5(b) of the Exchange Act, Deutsche Börse


or any affiliate of Deutsche Börse or nominees or brokers of the foregoing


(acting as agents or in a similar capacity), may from time to time make


certain purchases of, or arrangements to purchase, SimCorp shares outside


the U.S., other than pursuant to the Offer, before or during the period in


which the Offer remains open for acceptance. These purchases may occur


either in the open market at prevailing prices or in private transactions at


negotiated prices. If, prior to the completion of the Offer, Deutsche Börse


or any affiliate of Deutsche Börse or any nominee or broker of the foregoing


acquires SimCorp shares at a higher price than the Offer Price, Deutsche


Börse will increase the Offer Price correspondingly as required by


applicable law, rules or regulation. Any information about such purchases


will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S and relevant electronic


media if, and to the extent, such announcement is required under applicable


law, rules or regulation. In addition, in the ordinary course of business,


Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc and Deutsche Bank AG and their


respective affiliates may make or hold a broad array of investments


including serving as counterparties to certain derivative and hedging


arrangements and actively trade debt and equity financial instruments (or


related derivative financial instruments) and other types of financial


instruments (including bank loans) for their own account and for the


accounts of their customers, and such investment and financial instrument


activities may involve securities and/or instruments of SimCorp.



DENNE MEDDELELSE UDGØR EN OFFENTLIGGØRELSE UDSTEDT I HENHOLD TIL § 21, stk.


3 I BEKENDTGØRELSE NR. 636 AF 15. MAJ 2020 OM Overtagelsestilbud



22. september 2023



DEUTSCHE BÖRSE OFFENTLIGGØR DET ENDELIGE RESULTAT AF DET KONTANTE FRIVILLIGE


ANBEFALEDE OFFENTLIGE OVERTAGELSESTILBUD TIL AKTIONÆRERNE I SIMCORP A/S



Deutsche Börse AG ("Deutsche Börse") offentliggjorde den 27. april 2023 sin


beslutning om at afgive et kontant frivilligt anbefalet offentligt


overtagelsestilbud ("Tilbuddet") til aktionærerne i SimCorp A/S ("SimCorp").


Tilbudsdokumentet relateret til Tilbuddet blev offentliggjort den 25. maj


2023 ("Tilbudsdokumentet") og tillæg hertil blev offentliggjort og godkendt


af Finanstilsynet henholdsvis den 7. juli 2023 og den 28. juli 2023


("Tillæggene").



Deutsche Börse offentliggør i dag det endelige resultat af Tilbuddet.



I overensstemmelse med vilkår og betingelser for Tilbuddet som fremsat i


Tilbudsdokumentet og Tillæggene, er Tilbudsperioden udløbet den 19.


september 2023 kl. 23:59 (CEST). Det foreløbige resultat blev offentliggjort


den 20. september 2023.



Det endelige resultat af Tilbuddet og Deutsche Börses aktiebeholdning i


SimCorp



I overensstemmelse med § 21, stk. 3 af bekendtgørelse nr. 636 af 15. maj


2022 ("Overtagelsesbekendtgørelsen") og som fremsat i Tilbudsdokumentet og


Tillæggene, offentliggør Deutsche Börse hermed det endelige resultat af


Tilbuddet.



Det endelige resultat viser, at Deutsche Börse som resultat af Tilbuddet har


modtaget accepter for 36.904.237 aktier svarende til cirka 91,12 procent af


den samlede selskabskapital og de tilknyttede stemmerettigheder i SimCorp.



Derudover har Deutsche Börse købt yderligere 121.862 aktier i SimCorp i


markedet til markedspris men ikke over DKK 735,0.



Som resultat af ovenstående vil Deutsche Börses beholdning af SimCorp aktier


efter gennemførelsen udgøre mindst 37.026.099 SimCorp aktier svarende til


cirka 91,42 procent af selskabskapitalen og de tilknyttede stemmerettigheder


i SimCorp. Eksklusive SimCorps 1.099.419 egne aktier vil Deutsche Börse


efter gennemførelsen mindst besidde cirka 93,97 procent af den samlede


selskabskapital og de tilknyttede stemmerettigheder i SimCorp.



Gennemførsel og afvikling



Tilbuddet forventes at blive gennemført den 29. september 2023


("Gennemførelsesdatoen"). På Gennemførelsesdatoen udbetales det kontante


vederlag til hver enkelt SimCorp aktionær, som gyldigt har accepteret


Tilbuddet, og som ikke gyldigt har tilbagekaldt accepten af Tilbuddet, til


dennes angivne konto. Hvis en SimCorp aktionærs angivne konto er i en anden


bank end det depot, hvor den pågældende SimCorp aktionærs SimCorp aktier


opbevares, vil det kontante vederlag til hver SimCorp aktionær, som har


accepteret Tilbuddet, blive udbetalt til dennes pågældende konto cirka to


(2) hverdage senere svarende til overførselstiden for betalinger mellem


banker.



Tvangsindløsning og afnotering



Da Deutsche Börse som resultat af Tilbuddet har opnået mere end 90 procent


af SimCorp aktierne og de tilknyttede stemmerettigheder (eksklusive egne


aktier), vil Deutsche Börse snarest muligt indlede og gennemføre en


tvangsindløsning af de resterende SimCorp aktier, som SimCorp


minoritetsaktionærerne besidder, i overensstemmelse med lovbekendtgørelse


nr. 1451 af 9. november 2022 om aktie- og anpartsselskaber og VP regelbogen


udstedt af Euronext Securities Copenhagen.



Herudover vil Deutsche Börse anmode om, at SimCorp aktierne bliver slettet


fra handel og officiel notering på Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, og Deutsche Börse


vil i forlængelse heraf foreslå passende ændringer til SimCorps vedtægter


for at afspejle en sådan afnotering.



Information vedrørende tvangsindløsningen af de resterede SimCorp


minoritetsaktionærer og sletningen fra handel og officiel notering af


SimCorp aktierne vil følge i separate meddelelser.




Kontakter



Ingrid Haas



Group Communications



Deutsche Börse AG



Telefon: +49 69 21113217



Jan Strecker



Investor Relations



Deutsche Börse AG



Telefon: +49 69 21111670




Om Deutsche Börse



Deutsche Börse sikrer, som en international børsorganisation og innovativ


udbyder af markedsinfrastruktur, markeder karakteriseret af integritet,


gennemsigtighed og stabilitet. Med sin brede vifte af produkter, tjenester


og teknologier organiserer Deutsche Börse koncernen sikre og effektive


markeder for bæredygtige økonomier.



Deutsche Börses forretningsområder dækker hele proceskæden for transaktioner


på det finansielle marked. Dette inkluderer indeks, data og analyseløsninger


samt optagelse, handel og clearing. Herudover omfatter det tjenester for


fonde, afvikling og opbevaring af finansielle instrumenter samt


administration af sikkerhedsstillelse og likviditet. Deutsche Börse


koncernen udvikler som teknologivirksomhed avancerede it-løsninger og


tilbyder it-systemer over hele verden. Med mere end 11.000 ansatte har


Deutsche Börse koncernen dets hovedkvarter i det finansielle centrum af


Frankfurt/Rhine-Main, samt en stærk global tilstedeværelse i lokationer


såsom Luxembourg, Prag, London, New York, Chicago, Hong Kong, Singapore,


Beijing, Tokyo og Sydney.



For yderligere information besøg venligst


www.deutsche-boerse.com/simcorp-offer.



Om SimCorp



SimCorp tilbyder en brancheførende front-to-back


investeringsforvaltningsplatform og økosystem anvendt af nogle af verdens


top portefølje- og kapitalforvaltere.



SimCorps proprietære teknologi og dets økosystem, der omfatter


samarbejdspartnere, tjenester og tredjepartstilslutninger, giver deres


kunder den effektivitet og fleksibilitet, der er nødvendig for at få succes.



Med over 25 kontorer rundt om i verden og mere end 2.200 ansatte er SimCorp


et sandt globalt samarbejdende team, der problemfrit forbinder kunder fra


alle kontinenter og på tværs af branchen.



For yderligere information besøg www.simcorp.com.



Versioner



Denne meddelelse er udarbejdet i både en dansk og engelsk version. I


tilfælde af uoverensstemmelse vil den danske version have forrang.



DISCLAIMER



Denne meddelelse udgør ikke et tilbud eller en invitation til at købe


værdipapirer i SimCorp eller en opfordring til at købe værdipapirer i


SimCorp, hverken i henhold til Tilbuddet eller på anden måde. Tilbuddet er


udelukkende fremsat ved Tilbudsdokumentet som suppleret af Tillæggene, der


er godkendt af Finanstilsynet, som indeholder alle vilkår og betingelser for


Tilbuddet, herunder oplysninger om, hvordan Tilbuddet kan accepteres.


SimCorp aktionærer opfordres til at læse Tilbudsdokumentet, Tillæggene og de


relaterede dokumenter, da de indeholder vigtige oplysninger.



Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc, som er godkendt af Prudential


Regulation Authority ("PRA") og reguleres af Financial Conduct Authority


("FCA")


og PRA i det forenede kongerige Storbritannien og Nordirland


("Storbritannien"),


agerer eksklusivt for Deutsche Börse og ingen andre i forbindelse med


Tilbuddet. I forbindelse med sager relateret hertil vil Morgan Stanley & Co.


International plc, dets tilknyttede selskaber og deres respektive ledelse,


ansatte og agenter ikke antage nogen anden person som deres klient, og vil


heller ikke være ansvarlig over for nogen anden person for at yde den


beskyttelse, der ydes til deres kunder eller for at yde rådgivning i forhold


til indholdet af denne meddelelse, Tilbudsdokumentet, Tillæggene eller


ethvert andet forhold, der henvises til heri.



Deutsche Bank AG er autoriseret i henhold til den tyske banklov (den


Europæiske Central Bank ("ECB") som kompetent myndighed) og i Storbritannien


af PRA. Deutsche Bank er underlagt tilsyn af ECB og Tysklands Federal


Financial Supervisory Authority ("BaFin"), og er underlagt begrænset


regulering i Storbritannien af PRA og Financial Conduct Authority. Deutsche


Bank AG handler udelukkende for Deutsche Börse og ingen andre i forbindelse


med Tilbuddet og vil ikke være ansvarlig over for andre end Deutsche Börse


for at yde den beskyttelse, der ydes Deutsche Bank AGs kunder, eller for at


yde rådgivning i forbindelse med Tilbuddet eller andre forhold, der henvises


til heri.



Forbehold vedrørende fremadrettede udsagn



Denne meddelelse indeholder fremadrettede udsagn og udsagn om fremtidige


forventninger, der afspejler Deutsche Börses nuværende synspunkter og


antagelser med hensyn til fremtidige begivenheder. Disse udsagn er underlagt


kendte og ukendte risici og usikkerheder, som kan medføre, at de faktiske


resultater, præstationer eller begivenheder afviger væsentligt fra de


udtrykte eller antydede, og som ligger uden for Deutsche Börses evne til at


kontrollere eller vurdere præcist. Udover udsagn, der er fremadrettede på


grund af sammenhængen, kan fremadrettede udsagn identificeres ved brug af


fremadrettede terminologier, herunder ordene "mener", "forudser", "har til


hensigt", "forventer", "kan", "vil", "skal", "potentielt", "fortsætter" og


lignende udtryk. Fraværet af en sådan terminologi betyder ikke nødvendigvis,


at et udsagn ikke er fremadrettet. Faktiske resultater, præstationer eller


begivenheder kan afvige væsentligt fra disse udsagn, uden begrænsning, på


grund af (i) generelle økonomiske forhold, (ii) de finansielle markeders


fremtidige resultater, (iii) renteniveauer, (iv) valutakurser, (v) andre


markedsdeltageres adfærd, (vi) generelle konkurrencefaktorer, (vii)


ændringer i Love og bestemmelser, (viii) ændringer i centralbankernes


politik, statslige tilsynsmyndigheder og/eller (udenlandske) regeringer,


(ix) evnen til at integrere erhvervede og fusionerede virksomheder med


succes og opnå forventede synergier, (x) reorganiseringsforanstaltninger, i


hvert enkelt tilfælde på lokalt, nationalt, regionalt og/eller globalt plan,


og (xi) tvister og andre retssager. De fremadrettede udsagn, der er


indeholdt i denne meddelelse, gælder kun fra datoen heraf.



Selvom Deutsche Börse mener, at de forventninger, der afspejles i disse


fremadrettede udsagn, er rimelige på datoen for denne meddelelse, er sådanne


fremadrettede udsagn baseret på Deutsche Börses nuværende forventninger,


skøn, prognoser, forudsætninger og forudsigelser om Deutsche Börse


koncernens virksomhed, SimCorps virksomhed og, efter gennemførelsen,


herunder afviklingen, af Tilbuddet i overensstemmelse med de vilkår og


betingelser, der er fastsat i Tilbudsdokumentet og Tillæggene, den


kombinerede Deutsche Börse koncern og SimCorps (den "Sammenlagte Koncern")


virksomhed og den branche, som Deutsche Börse koncernen og SimCorp opererer


i, samt på oplysninger, som Deutsche Börse har modtaget fra SimCorp


(herunder med hensyn til prognoser udarbejdet af SimCorps ledelse med hensyn


til SimCorps forventede fremtidige finansielle og driftsmæssige resultater)


og/eller som er blevet uddraget af publikationer, rapporter og andre


dokumenter udarbejdet af SimCorp og/eller Deutsche Börse koncernen og er


ikke garantier for fremtidige resultater eller udviklinger og indebærer


kendte og ukendte risici, usikkerheder og andre vigtige faktorer uden for


Deutsche Börse koncernens, SimCorp koncernens eller den kombinerede


Sammenlagte Koncerns kontrol, som kan medføre, at Deutsche Börse koncernens,


SimCorps og/eller den Sammenlagte Koncerns faktiske resultater, præstationer


eller resultater afviger væsentligt fra de fremtidige resultater,


præstationer eller resultater, som er udtrykt eller antydet i sådanne


fremadrettede udsagn.



Medmindre det kræves i henhold til Lovgivning og regler, påtager hverken


Deutsche Börse eller nogen af dets rådgivere sig nogen forpligtelse til at


opdatere sådanne fremadrettede udsagn heri eller til at afspejle enhver


ændring i deres respektive forventninger med hensyn hertil eller enhver


ændring i de begivenheder, forhold eller omstændigheder, som et sådant


udsagn er baseret på, og til at tilpasse dem til fremtidige begivenheder


eller udviklinger.



Udelukkede jurisdiktioner



Tilbuddet fremsættes ikke, og SimCorp aktierne vil ikke blive accepteret fra


eller på vegne af personer, i enhver jurisdiktion, hvor et sådan tilbud


eller accept heraf ikke ville være i overensstemmelse med


værdipapirlovgivningen eller andre Love og bestemmelser i en sådan


jurisdiktion (de "Udelukkede Jurisdiktioner"). Personer, der modtager denne


meddelelse og/eller kommer i besiddelse af denne meddelelse, er forpligtet


til at tage behørigt hensyn til og overholde alle sådanne restriktioner og


indhente alle nødvendige tilladelser, godkendelser eller samtykker. Hverken


Deutsche Börse eller nogen af dets rådgivere påtager sig noget ansvar for


nogen overtrædelse af sådanne restriktioner fra nogen person. Enhver person


(herunder, men ikke begrænset til, depotforvaltere, nominees, og trustees),


der har til hensigt at videresende denne meddelelse til en jurisdiktion uden


for Danmark bør orientere sig om Lovgivningen i den relevante jurisdiktion,


inden de foretager sig noget. Distributionen af denne meddelelse i andre


jurisdiktioner end Danmark kan være begrænset ved Lov, og derfor bør


personer, der kommer i besiddelse af denne meddelelse, informere sig om og


overholde sådanne restriktioner. Enhver manglende overholdelse af sådanne


restriktioner kan udgøre en overtrædelse af lovgivning om værdipapirer og


regler i en sådan jurisdiktion.



Information til SimCorp aktionærer i USA



Tilbuddet er underlagt dansk Lovgivning. Tilbuddet vedrører værdipapirer i


et dansk selskab og er underlagt oplysningsforpligtelserne i henhold til


dansk Lovgivning, som på væsentlige områder kan være forskellige fra dem,


der gælder i USA.



Tilbuddet fremsættes i USA i overensstemmelse med Section 14(e) og gældende


bestemmelser i Regulation 14E bekendtgjort i U.S. Securities Exchange Act af


1934, som senere ændret ("Exchange Act"), med forbehold for "Tier II"


undtagelser, der fremgår af rule 14-1(d) i Exhange Act og i øvrigt i henhold


til danske Lovkrav. I dette tilfælde, er Tilbuddet ikke underlagt Section


14(d)(1) i eller Regulation 14D bekendtgjort i Exchange Act. Tilbuddet er


derfor underlagt oplysningskrav, som kan være anderledes end dem, der gælder


i henhold til gældende amerikansk Lovgivning, procedurer og praksis.


Herudover er de finansielle oplysninger i denne meddelelse ikke udarbejdet i


overensstemmelse med almindeligt anerkendte regnskabsprincipper i USA og kan


derfor ikke nødvendigvis sammenlignes med finansielle oplysninger vedrørende


amerikanske virksomheder.



Tilbuddet fremsættes til SimCorp aktionærer hjemmehørende i USA på samme


vilkår og betingelser som dem, der gælder for andre SimCorp aktionærer, til


hvem Tilbuddet fremsættes. Alle dokumenter, inklusive denne meddelelse,


formidles til SimCorp aktionærer, der er hjemmehørende, har hjemsted eller


har sædvanligt opholdssted i USA ("Amerikanske SimCorp Aktionærer"), på et


grundlag, der med rimelighed kan sammenlignes med den metode, hvormed


sådanne dokumenter er udleveret til andre SimCorp aktionærer.



Amerikanske SimCorp Aktionærer skal være opmærksomme på, at


Tilbudsdokumentet og Tillæggene og andre dokumenter vedrørende Tilbuddet,


inklusive bilag, er udarbejdet i overensstemmelse med danske Love og danske


standarder, som kan afvige fra amerikanske Love og amerikanske standarder.


Herudover vil fremgangsmåden for at tilbyde værdipapirer og afregne


vederlag, der skal betales til hver enkelt SimCorp aktionær, der accepterer


Tilbuddet, være i henhold til gældende danske regler, der på væsentlige


områder kan være forskellige fra de regler og fremgangsmåder, der er


gældende for et købstilbud vedrørende værdipapirerne i et amerikansk


indregistreret selskab, særligt for så vidt angår tilbagekaldelsesret,


tidsplan for købstilbuddet, afviklingsprocedurer og betalingstidspunkt for


værdipapirerne.



Det kan være vanskeligt for Amerikanske SimCorp Aktionærer at håndhæve visse


rettigheder og krav, de måtte have i forbindelse med Tilbuddet i medfør af


den amerikanske værdipapirlovgivning, idet Deutsche Börse og SimCorp er


placeret i jurisdiktioner uden for USA, og nogle af eller alle deres


respektive bestyrelses- og direktionsmedlemmer er hjemmehørende i


jurisdiktioner uden for USA. Amerikanske SimCorp Aktionærer vil muligvis


ikke kunne anlægge sag mod Deutsche Börse eller SimCorp og/eller deres


respektive direktions- og bestyrelsesmedlemmer ved en ikke-amerikansk


domstol for overtrædelse af amerikansk værdipapirlovgivning. Desuden kan det


være, at det ikke er muligt at tvinge Deutsche Börse og SimCorp eller deres


koncernforbundne selskaber til at underkaste sig en amerikansk domstols


afgørelse.



I henhold til sædvanlig dansk praksis og i det omfang, det er tilladt i


henhold til gældende lovgivning, herunder Rule 14e-5(b) i Exchange Act kan


Deutsche Börse eller et af Deutsche Börses koncernforbundne selskaber eller


nominees eller mæglere for forannævnte (der agerer som agenter eller i


lignende egenskab) til enhver tid foretage visse køb eller indgå aftale om


køb af SimCorp aktier uden for USA ud over i henhold til Tilbuddet. Dette


kan ske før eller i løbet af den periode, hvor Tilbuddet er åbent for


accept. Sådanne køb kan ske enten i markedet til gældende kurser eller i


private transaktioner til forhandlede priser. Hvis Deutsche Börse, eller et


af Deutsche Börses koncernforbundne selskaber eller nominees eller mæglere


for forannævnte, inden gennemførelsen, erhverver SimCorp aktier til en


højere pris end Tilbudsprisen, vil Deutsche Börse forhøje Tilbudsprisen


tilsvarende som krævet i henhold til gældende lovgivning. Eventuelle


oplysninger om sådanne køb vil blive offentliggjort gennem Nasdaq Copenhagen


A/S og relevante elektroniske medier, hvis og i det omfang en sådan


offentliggørelse kræves i henhold til gældende lovgivning. I øvrigt kan både


Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc og Deutsche Bank AG og deres


respektive tilknyttede selskaber som led i udøvelsen af deres sædvanlige


forretningsaktiviteter foretage eller eje en lang række investeringer,


herunder fungere som modparter i visse derivat- eller afdækningsaftaler og


aktivt handle gælds- eller aktieinstrumenter (eller relaterede afledte


finansielle instrumenter) samt andre typer finansielle instrumenter


(herunder banklån) for egen regning og for deres kunders regning, og sådanne


aktiviteter vedrørende investeringer og finansielle instrumenter kan omfatte


værdipapirer og/eller instrumenter i SimCorp.




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



22.09.2023 CET/CEST Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht,


übermittelt durch EQS News - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Die EQS Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate


News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter https://eqs-news.com



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Deutsche Börse AG


-


60485 Frankfurt am Main


Deutschland


Telefon: +49 (0)69 211 - 0


E-Mail: ir@deutsche-boerse.com


Internet: www.deutsche-boerse.com


ISIN: DE0005810055, DE000A1RE1W1, DE000A2LQJ75, DE000A161W62,


DE000A1684V3


WKN: 581005, A1RE1W, A2LQJ7, A161W6, A1684V


Indizes: DAX


Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard);


Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover,


München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange


EQS News ID: 1732305





Ende der Mitteilung EQS News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



1732305 22.09.2023 CET/CEST



°






Aktuell
Lithium Hot Stock erhält Lizenz im Chemiepark Höchst und am Flughafen Frankfurt
1,2 Billionen $ Lithium in Deutschland entdeckt - Diese Lithium-Aktie jetzt kaufen

Vulcan Energy Resources Limited




 
Finanztrends Video zu Deutsche Börse


mehr >
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
90,59 € 91,18 € -0,59 € -0,65% 22.09./11:14
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A2LQJ75 A2LQJ7 99,50 € 89,12 €
Werte im Artikel
96,66 plus
+0,20%
-    plus
0,00%
-    plus
0,00%
163,35 minus
-0,09%
90,59 minus
-0,65%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		91,468 € +1,00%  21.09.23
Frankfurt 91,235 € +0,05%  09:12
Hannover 91,40 € -0,09%  21.09.23
München 90,98 € -0,15%  10:10
Düsseldorf 91,19 € -0,41%  21.09.23
Hamburg 91,18 € -0,42%  21.09.23
Stuttgart 90,59 € -0,65%  11:06
Berlin 90,912 € -0,69%  11:11
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Diese KI-Aktie wird 300% steigen. Neuer AI Hot Stock nach 144.636% mit NVIDIA ($NVDA) und 180.548% mit Microsoft ($MSFT)

Vice Health and Wellness Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...